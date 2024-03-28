L5 News

Free Julian Assange
imprison war criminals
  
Jim Davidson
54
Red heifers
not acceptable
  
Jim Davidson
2
Freedom matters
to everyone
  
Jim Davidson
4
Obedience
to God
  
Jim Davidson
8
Tea came in
by itself
  
Jim Davidson
10
Celebrating the Resurrection
with brightly coloured eggs
  
Jim Davidson
Cosmos
In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. ~ Genesis 1: 1 God created the heavens and the earthly realm. God created men and women in His…
  
Jim Davidson
3
We speak American here
Do you?
  
Jim Davidson
7
Love your neighbour
as yourself
  
Jim Davidson
Pre-crime
Thought you were free?
  
Jim Davidson
"We can care about it ...
...for you, wholesale," they claim
  
Jim Davidson
Teach children
to love freedom
  
Jim Davidson
6
