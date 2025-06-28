The sixth sorrow of Saint Mary: watching as her son Jesus is taken down from the cross.

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” ~ Isaiah 41:10

Two thousand years ago an innocent man was unjustly judged by three judges. He was crucified. He died. He was buried. He rose again from the dead. He sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. From there he shall come to judge the living and the dead. He suffered and died to atone for sins he had not committed in order to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. He paid a price he did not owe in order to satisfy a set of debts we could not pay. His name is Jesus Christ.

Jesus founded a church. So it would be a good thing to understand the word church. There is much deliberate and some incidental or less than deliberate confusion on the word. The church founded by Jesus is the body of believers. It is not a building, nor is it a set of such buildings; it is not a hierarchy of persons having positions of some subtle power within the hierarchy, nor is it a set of such hierarchies. People abuse the word quite often because they have purposes at odds with the purposes for which Jesus founded his church.

There is only one church founded by Jesus. It may be called the holy and apostolic church. It is not the case that at any time Jesus gave authority to schism, to heresy, to sects, to lengthy arguments about doctrine. The purpose of the church founded by Jesus is the salvation of souls. All souls.

The work of the church is carried forward by followers of Jesus engaged in the great commission: translating the Gospels into every language and sharing the Gospels with every creature. Those who believe may be baptised. Feel free to check into the exact words, because “every creature” definitely implies beings other than humans. Every language includes languages of other beings. In order to carry out the work of the great commission, members of the church must have faith.

Difficulties

Every person in every era throughout the long history of mankind in the earthly realm has had difficulties. Faith in God is one of the most useful tools for resolving difficulties. God is great. God has provided many ways to resolve difficulties because God is merciful. It is not always easy, given our limited scope and the pressures attending the difficulties we face in this earthly realm, to understand how to move forward, how to overcome difficulties. Prayer is the method by which we bring our cares and difficulties to God for help in making the best of our situations.

Your difficulties are not my own. My difficulties are not yours. Each of us has a different path.

You may find greater comprehension of the nature of the realm we are in by reading the Bible. Which is to say, a knowledge of scripture helps with comprehension. We used to be in a garden carefully maintained by God and protected all about. Eve was tempted to disobey and persuaded Adam to disobey. Mankind were cast out of that garden owing to that original sin of disobedience. Mary was sent to give birth to Jesus who was sent to pay our debts so as to overcome that original sin.

We are overwhelmingly blessed as a result. So, why isn’t everything going really well? Why are there still difficulties, a great many difficulties?

The simple answer is that there are demons in our world. Rather worse in many ways, there are demon worshippers amongst us. We have, individually, the power to cast out demons in the name of Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit. However, it is much more difficult to come to grips with demon worshippers who engage in evil actions without any compunction.

Let us examine that word compunction. It refers to guilt or moral scruple that inhibits the person involved from doing something they know to be evil. It is an aspect of every soul that seeks eternal salvation. Compunction has been removed from demon worshippers through various methods. Some of them have been repeatedly traumatised through certain rituals known to have these effects. The freemasons and the skull and bonesawyers know these rituals and use them in indoctrinating the members of their orders, especially those of the higher degrees. In addition to ritual trauma there are certain numbing drugs used to alleviate the pain connected to the elimination of compunction.

We have difficulties because demons have entered into our world. We have difficulties because demon worshippers seek to hurt other people as much as possible in service to the demons they worship. They murder the unborn, infants, and children, often by causing them to be burnt alive, for the purpose of slaking the blood thirst of demons. They have various cannibalistic rituals including the drinking of human blood. They engage in slaughter for the purpose of elevating themselves amongst their fellow worshippers and elevating their reputation amongst the demons they worship. They have, over the last thousands of years, amassed considerable power, wealth, and influence.

God is with us

God loves you. God wants you to live forever in heaven. The promises of eternal salvation were purchased for you by the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. If you look directly at the Gospels, read them, and understand them, you have the opportunity to understand the price that was paid.

Demons hate you and want you to suffer. Demon worshippers hate you, hate God, and want everyone to suffer. If you expect them to stop seeking your death and your suffering and the deaths and suffering of your entire family, you are expecting what has never been and never will be. If demon worshippers have a better side, they would repent and turn away from evil.

You have no moral obligation to obey demon worshippers. You have no moral obligation to pay them. You have no moral obligation to pay their debts. The District of Corruption is a district of scum and villainy. Taxation is theft. Regulation is theft. Inflation is theft. The national debt is not your debt. You should not comply with their demands. You have choices to take. An important choice is to choose ye this day who ye will serve.

As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

