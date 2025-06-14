“I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” ~ Jesus from the Gospel of John, 10:10

For some time there has been a series of lies told by people who have an agenda. The public facing aspect of the lie is that there are too many people, not enough resources, the world is becoming depleted, the problems of pollution always grow worse and never less, and there is some sort of poorly defined limit to how many people can ever be allowed on Earth. If you were to go to the library and search for books, magazines, and newspapers from the 19th Century you would find a few articles now and again about such matters.

Thomas Malthus was a major proponent of these theories. In AD 1798 he wrote “An Essay on the Principle of Population” in which he made bizarre claims. Left unchecked the population of London would grow to the point where there would be three feet of horse manure on every street. Of course, thirty-one years later came the first horse drawn bus, followed in 1863 by the first subway tunnel. But it was only five years later, in 1803 that the first steam powered automobile first appeared on the streets of London. Today it is possible to find horse manure on a city street but these incidents relate almost exclusively to tourism and the family carriages of the usurper in Windsor castle.

Malthus was not well loved in the growing community of writers about economics. In his AD 1827 work on definitions in political economy, Malthus attacked Jean-Baptiste Say, David Ricardo, James Mill, John Ramsay McCulloch, and Samuel Bailey. McCulloch responded in a review he published in The Scotsman newspaper to the effect that Malthus was a crank, unfit to critique the definitions used by others, and pursuing messy conclusions. As a result of this scathing review, the reputation of Malthus suffered for the remainder of his life.

How did his ideas make a come back in the first quarter of the 20th Century? Quite simple, really. The people who had orchestrated the events of the Spanish American war, the Boer wars, the first world war, and the Bolshevik revolution in Russia wanted to justify the mass slaughter in which they were engaged. They wanted to pretend that it was not merely a necessary evil, but actually a grand idea of theirs to slaughter hundreds of millions of persons all over the world. As it happens, these same war profiteers and aristocrats had a vast amount of wealth for the purpose of promoting their degraded and idiotic views. It also happens that in AD 1928 Edward Bernays published his book Propaganda and gave lurid details on how to hide the truth about nearly anything while selling lies.

Food for billions

A very long time ago the lies about prosperity and abundance were brought to my attention. To the best of my recollection I read about it in a copy of the Scholastic Reader which was made available to me in AD 1973 when I was in the fourth grade. Presumably the report of the Club of Rome at the end of 1972 given the disgusting name of The Limits to Growth had something to do with the article I read. The same ideas of population growth, resource depletion, food scarcity to the point of riots in major American cities, and out-of-control pollution were covered in what I would describe as a deliberately grim way. No solutions were suggested. Indeed, the problems were featured as insoluble, intractable, and impossible. We were all destined to starve while freezing to death in the dark.

Wait, I pretend to hear you say, freeze to death? Oh, yes, didn’t you know? The particulates and sulfur compounds from burning coal were certainly blocking out much of the all-important sunlight, thus bringing on a new ice age while also severely reducing crop yields. The lies about greenhouse gasses and the pretence that temperatures on Earth have never been higher would be pushed about twenty years later, in the 1990s, and up to the present in some places.

Now, to me it seemed there might be some merit to these matters. I didn’t know all that much about the world, but some of the people in Taiwan seemed quite impoverished. I can still remember a wretched family coming to the open sewer ditch in the centre of a street and the mom holding her infant son to urinate directly into the sewer. That activity took place during one of our visits to a village known for its craftsmen where my parents were shopping for furniture and hand carved sculptures. Getting to that village involved some train travel in passenger cars with a vast multitude of poor people. It occurred to me that people in other countries might be more generally poor than in my home town in America.

For much of the 1960s and 1970s Americans were told about starving people in India, in China, in Burma, in Southeast Asia generally. We were also told from time to time that the teeming cities in South America also had difficulties with starvation. There were similar stories about people dying of hunger in Africa. So it seemed that there was a problem and that the problem would likely grow worse. Strangely, though, the world population was regarded at the time as being “around 3.5 billion” and is today claimed to have at that time been 3.62 billion persons.

In other essays on this ‘stack I have written critiques of the idea that any bureau rat really has any idea how many people there are, anywhere. A great many individuals are quite successful at remaining hidden. People come and go in cities and it isn’t evident that all of them are being counted. Moreover, recent articles have come to my attention about a thorough study of under-counting of rural populations which appears to be a global experience - essentially no country gets this part right. They all think there are far fewer people in the countryside than are actually found by careful examination.

The matter of population increases came to my attention again and again over the ensuing fifty years. By around AD 1996 there were widespread claims that the global population was over 6 billion. As I recall it was in 2018 or 2019 when I first read that 8 billion people lived on our world. Today the figure supposedly stands at 8.2 billion.

So how is that possible? People were starving to death in many countries in 1969. There were about 3.5 billion people. There were noteworthy famines in war-torn countries during the 1980s. But then there was a post-Soviet period of years when it seemed that you didn’t hear as much about starving millions. Indeed, when the US Army and the Marine Corps were in Somalia on orders of mass murderer and demon worshipper George Herbert Walker Bush in 1992 and early 1993, they made a thorough inventory of the food supplies available on the outskirts of Mogadishu, including touring warehouses far up the Juba and Shebelle river valleys. Vast troves of stored food were found everywhere, so the commandant of the Marine Corps ordered his troops home.

How come we are able to feed at least 8.2 billion persons all over the world today if food scarcity is such a problem? Well, obviously, scarcity is addressed by free markets. Enough of the world has free markets that there is excess food production nearly everywhere. Foods that used to be rare in the middle of America are now commonly found in grocery stores. Food is a major export industry of countries all over Southeast Asia, which is wonderful. How can they be starving to death, and producing a larger generation of people every few years, and exporting food, all at the same time? Unless, of course, the Club of Rome was lying in 1972 and has been emitting filthy lies ever since.

Oil for billions

One of the paragraphs of that long ago article in Scholastic Reader said that oil would soon run out. By AD 2000 there would be hardly any oil to be found anywhere. The oil crisis would ruin everything, require shutting down industries, lead to unemployment, inhibit the production of fertilisers and pesticides, and there we would be, starving to death while freezing in the dark.

Yet, somehow, today, we have far more oil than we did in 1973 when that article was published. Somehow in 2000 we had gasoline prices around $1.55 per gallon. There were no shortages, and had been none since the Iranian revolution of 1979. What’s more, there were far more people all over the world. More of the “developing” nations had developed heavy industries and were major consumers of oil, gasoline, and other petrochemicals. Cars were more prevalent in cities all over the world than they had been in 1973. So, that claim was also a lie.

There was a fellow named M. King Hubbert who wrote a paper in AD 1956, "Nuclear Energy and the Fossil Fuels," published by the American Petroleum Institute. In it he came up with the notion of “peak oil” and claimed that US oil production would peak between 1965 and 1970. Now it says here that US oil production was 9.6 million barrels of oil per day in 1970 and 13.59 million barrels of oil per day in 2025.

Huh. It sounds like oil production did not peak 55 years ago. Just as food production did not peak. Just as other resource scarcity claims have proven to be lies.

We were told in the 1970s that the US has coal reserves sufficient to power our electricity production and industries for 600 years. Today that figure is given as over 400 years. The truth is probably much greater, since the coal we know about, which is designated by mining companies as “proven and probable” and described in various geology reports, doesn’t cover all the places where coal may be found but has not been discovered.

Indeed, the world we live on has barely had its surface scratched by the civilisation in which we live. I would suggest we not be too haughty about the “primitives” living in past eons given the increasing evidence that there were other high civilisations of human beings living on Earth twenty thousand, one hundred thousand, and three hundred thousand years ago. We don’t know very much in any great detail about the depths of the oceans except in a few places, nor about the interior of most mountains, nor about the crust of the Earth. The crust, which is only the uppermost layer of the world’s geology, is about 19 miles deep and the deepest bore hole, in one location only, goes down about 7.6 miles. The planet is just over 3,963 miles in radius, which means that there is a vast volume of the planet about which we know nearly nothing.

We do know a bit from earthquakes. Seismic shocks give us a great deal of information about the character of the interior. Different materials at different temperatures must prevail in order to bend the seismic waves to match the body of data from seismometers. We also have found large void spaces using seismic tomography. Way back in AD 1990 I was first told about a global tomography experiment to be carried out by dozens to hundreds of small satellites in orbit. By various means we seem to have found a body of water 300 to 400 miles below the surface that may be greater than the water found in all of the surface ocean.

Natural gas or methane is found in gas wells all over the world. It is clearly not a fossil fuel, although bureau rats lie and call it one. How could there be fossils on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, or Pluto to account for the methane in their atmospheres? Titan and Mars may support biological life forms that have become fossils, but that almost certainly has no relationship to the methane in the atmospheres of those smaller planetary bodies. In fact, we find vast clouds of gas and dust in deep space, many of which include methane as a major component.

There are people who propose that oil is also primordial in nature, not formed from dinosaurs at all. Instead, carbon compounds in the crust are crushed at depth in the mantle due to subduction. By some accounts, all the crust now on the surface of our world will be brought into the mantle over the next 500 million years. There have already been nine such periods of time in the 4.54 billion year geological history of our world. You can learn more by looking into “abiotic oil production” or “abiogenic origin of oil” if you want to do a bit of research on your own.

Given that oil and natural gas production are higher now than they were when peak oil was first discussed, given that we have hundreds of years of coal reserves for the industries of our country, and given that we have very little information about the world deeper than a few miles in a borehole here and there, why is it that we are constantly told that there is a limited carrying capacity for Earth? Why were we being told that all freedom must be restricted, all people must report to 15 minute cities, all actions of every individual must be monitored from cradle to grave, and all the carbon produced by anyone has to be made up for by carbon sequestration by some vast conglomerate of enterprises?

Slavery

The answer is quite simple. The people who have wealth and power, who think they run the world, want to murder seven out of eight people on Earth, make blood sacrifices to the demons they worship, and enslave everyone else.

They began searching desperately for reasons not to be dragged from their palaces in the 1920s and 1930s. They should have been brought before tribunals for their already vast crimes of mass murder, theft, rape, and pillage. Instead, they owned and operated the propaganda machines of countries all over the world. They arranged to own most of the licences for radio and then for television broadcasts. They bought up the newspapers and magazines.

Publishing is a very big industry but has five companies in the US that control about 90% of all hardcover and paperback book sales. About seven companies control around 90% of the media including film, television, and online distribution of news and information. Who do you think owns and controls all these conglomerates?

The same people who stole all the gold and diamonds in South Africa between AD 1890 and 1902. The same people who set the world on fire in 1914. The same people who bought Woodrow Wilson and pushed the Feral Reserveless scam into existence. The same people who pushed him to impose the income tax. The same people who orchestrated the events of the second world war. The same people whose ancestors won the opium wars and now control opium and cocaine worldwide. The same people who ordered the murder of JFK and the installation of their puppet LBJ. The same people who ordered their puppet Nixon to remove the last tie to gold. The same people who want to pay Palantir to track every human being on Earth and report everything done ever by anyone to the owner operators of that enterprise in Langley, Virginia.

Conclusion

The world is very big. If you have not flown over the Pacific ocean, you really aren’t in a position to discuss the distance scale of our world. I’ve flown over the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian oceans. So I believe I speak from experience when I tell you that it is a really big place. You will find if you spend much time travelling in the hundreds and hundreds of countries that have been consolidated into around 200 territorial imperatives that you don’t actually find people you know in most places on Earth. It is not, in fact, “a small world after all.”

God provides us a vast cornucopia of abundance. We have not depleted that abundance in the 480,000 years that humans such as ourselves have lived on Earth. In addition, much of the abundant energy we have available to us was previously starlight (coal comes from plants that made energy from sunlight) or star stuff (uranium and thorium are plentiful energy sources that come from the destruction of earlier generations of stars as far as current theory goes). We live in a star system with many other planets, hundreds of planetoids in orbit around the larger planets, and tens of thousands of asteroids in all kinds of orbits.

Indeed, it was in part the theories of the liars who said that we would be running out of resources or polluting ourselves to death that encouraged me to become interested in space development. Elsewhere in this ‘stack are numerous essays about the vast resources beyond Earth and about the importance of establishing communities of people out in space.

You need to stop listening to people who profit from instilling fear. They are not your friends. Most of them work for wealthy people who want to enslave you. Many of those wealthy people worship demons and want to kill you or your friends in order to slake the blood thirst of those demons. Some of those wealthy people drink blood or have frequent blood transfusions. Some of them eat human flesh. These are monstrous, horrid, evil, terrible, bad, and ugly people.

You shouldn’t obey them. You shouldn’t comply with their demands.

You should obey God. You should pray for salvation.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.