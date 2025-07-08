L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
12h

I was born in Tokyo, and went back to visit in the 70's. Went to Nikko and Kyoto too. Loved them both. Found the people a little cold though. Least friendly country of all the ones I've visited. (24 of them)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture