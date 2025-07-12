L5 News

" In any event, on CSPAN, for the whole world to see, the commissioner explained why the IRS is so brutal."

At the dawn of the current millennium, We the People Foundation of upstate NY, led by engineer Bob Schulz, aimed to resolve the income-tax issue, with its contradictions both in court rulings and with the Constitution, in a systematic step-by-step manner. In FEB 2002 they held a Truth-in-Taxation conference at the National Press Club to make it convenient for the government people involved to attend. None did, at least not openly. Major figures in the legal investigation of the income tax gave their talks, I video-recorded them, and Devvy Kidd (devvy.com) of the SF CA area put out copies from her website.

CSPAN-2 covered the hearings and received a record number of requests for copies. Former State of IL tax revenuer Bill Benson, who did the arduous research on the so-called 16th (income tax) Amendment, visiting every State capitol and ending up with over 18,000 certified documents showing conclusively that the 16th A. was not ratified but was only declared so by then Sec. of State Philander Knox, and and who subsequently wrote The Law That Never Was, told of how a certain prominent Senator offered him a multi-million-dollar bribe if he were to turn over all copies of it and to not speak about the fraudulent Amendment any more. Benson invited him to the place of eternal punishment. Schulz, being an engineer like myself and not adequately acquainted with the ways of the worldly, announced that on the next day of the conference, Bill would reveal the name of the Senator, who was Orin Hatch of Utah.

CSPAN must also have been contacted by a nefarious govt agent, tipped off by Schulz's announcement the previous day - an indication that the govt was listening but declined to participate to resolve the tax issue - because CSPAN developed "cold feet" for not covering the conference the following day. Their excuse was that of more important events to be covered despite the fact that the next day was a Saturday and Washington was just dead that weekend.

