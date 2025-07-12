“Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.” ~ Psalm 34:14

Quite a few words have been written in the last few days about the matter of the Epstein client list. It seems clear from the history of this matter going back to the days of Robert Maxwell (born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch in Solotvina) that a great many crimes were involved. Recently one of my comments on the topic has resulted in a stream of retorts that it is wrong to seek the actual prosecution and incarceration of all of the criminals. If they were all brought to justice, the District of Corruption would be stripped of its leading politicians and bureau rats. Wealthy and powerful magnates in finance, the information technology industry, and other crevices of the economy would flee or be fighting for not guilty verdicts. Chaos would ensue, I am repeatedly told on the relevant thread.

Well, gosh. Is it not chaos now? Is the system of corruption worth keeping? Do we owe any obligation to it? Should “calmer heads” prevail and call for the slow walking of the arrests and prosecutions? After all, the selected president of these united States has said that it is wrong and hurtful to ever talk about the Epstein client lists. Donald Trump doesn’t care about the harm done to the children who have been raped by the likes of Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Peter Thiel, Sergey Brin, Andrew of house Windsor, and many others. He does care very deeply about the who’s who of financiers and industry leaders, politicians and bureau rats.

Apparently I am to be chastised endlessly for being powerless to do anything about these matters and at the same time to call upon the purported leaders of the country to actually prosecute all of those involved in these crimes. I don’t agree to these terms.

I do not consent to be ruled by tyranny. I do not consent to be subjugated. I will not comply with those who only want to see the existing system continue indefinitely. I will not stop insisting that the criminals who rape and murder and steal be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The District of Corruption is not willing to admit that there is an Epstein client list, although the names of dozens of prominent men who travelled to the properties of Jeffrey Epstein have been disclosed. Dan Bongino is missing, but Kash Patel and Pam Bondi and Donald Trump insist that there is nothing wrong with all the documented footage of politicians and business magnates raping children, that these things are not evidence to be used in court, that nobody will ever be prosecuted.

It’s sort of odd, though, because in Anno Domini 2008 that guy Jeffrey Epstein? He was convicted of one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor, in Florida court. He served time in prison in Florida. He died under unusual circumstances while in custody in New York.

Maxwell’s daughter, Ghislaine? She was convicted in 2021 of five counts including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy related to crimes that were in fact committed by others. She is serving a 20-year sentence. She is also facing possible prosecution for two counts of perjury for lying under oath during a civil suit in 2015 about Epstein's abuse of underage girls.

Apparently it is Donald Trump’s personal view that it is possible for Epstein to have solicited prostitution from a minor without anyone paying Epstein, without any client. It seems to also be his view, and Pam Bondi’s view, that Maxwell trafficked a minor, transported a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, engaged in conspiracies to commit other crimes, all without anyone wanting to buy those sexual services. Yet we have extensive evidence to the contrary that there were in fact criminals who wanted to rape children, did rape children, and are continuing to rape children to this very day.

Participation is complicity

You don’t have to vote. If you vote you are complicit in the corrupt system. In AD 2024 there were 116 million American adults who chose not to vote even though they were qualified to vote. That number is a plurality of all voting-age adults. Yes, the electorate is split.

Last year there were about 76.9 million votes counted for Trump; about 74.4 million counted for Harris; and about 2.4 million counted for third party candidates (Stein, RFK, Oliver, and others). The plurality of adults refused to vote, did not participate, would not dirty themselves with the taint of politics.

Please note that I do not offer any assertion about how many votes were cast for any of the candidates. I do not agree that the votes are properly counted. Abundant evidence persists that the voting machines have been sabotaged. One of the people I worked with quite a bit in AD 2016, Harri Hursti, had proved in 2005 that the voting software was easily hacked and the voting machines were not at all secure. Of course the systems were not made secure after these revelations.

If you chose to vote in the recent election, that was a bad choice. It is not too late to repent and stop voting.

Filing your taxes is another way in which you participate in evil and are thereby complicit in it. At the end of the last century there were hearings before congress. The IRS had been very brutal toward tax payers. Congress critters were upset because their constituents had been badly treated. These taxpayers were witnesses at the hearings. So the commissioner was called to testify and told he had some ‘splainin’ to do. My personal recollection is seeing the IRS commissioner, but recent documentation about these hearings makes the claim that it was a deputy commissioner. In any event, on CSPAN, for the whole world to see, the commissioner explained why the IRS is so brutal.

There were, in the year previous to the hearings, 66 million Americans that the IRS believed were required to file who did not file. How could the IRS handle such a volume of disobedience? Where would they get enough staff to prosecute tax crimes? Where would they put the convicted prisoners? Only through the fear of the brutality of the code enforcers would there be any compliance at all, said the parasitic bureau rat to the congress critters.

Since that year, the number of tax filers reported by the IRS has increased somewhat in keeping with the increase of population. However, the number of non-filers which can easily be computed from other published figures, has grown to exceed 125 million Americans. People in increasing numbers do not file.

It is not too late to repent and stop filing.

Participation in the census as either a census taker or as a counted person is a form of complicity with the evil of the system. I have avoided being counted. The entire concept of enumerating the people was brought to your attention in the 2nd book of the prophet and judge Samuel, chapter 24. “And there died of the people from Dan to Beersheba 70,000 men,” for this crime by the “king” for whom the people of Israel had clamoured.

It is not too late to repent and stop being counted. It is not too late to repent and quit your job at the census bureau. It is not too late to repent and quit your job with the tax assessor collector or the county clerk or the registrar of voters offices. All of these kinds of work are evil.

In the year 2019 there were 95 million persons who were not “in the work force.” Today that figure is nearly 103 million. This year there are 42 million persons who are on food stamps. That means that there are over 60 million people who are not on payroll, do not have income taxes withheld, do not have federal insurance contributions withheld, and yet do not need the most easily obtained form of welfare. So, if they can be independent of the system, why not you?

Given the large amount of money you are expected to pay into the system, and the difficulties of avoiding all the means by which you are made to pay, such as fuel taxes, excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco, firearms, import duties and tariffs, export fees, licences, and the costs of the taxes and regulations imposed on businesses that you pay in higher prices for products and services, I don’t believe it is immoral of you to accept whatever money the system is willing to send your way. It is not immoral to be on food stamps. It is not immoral to receive socialist security benefits. It is not immoral to receive disability benefits, medical care benefits, and the like, because you have been forced to pay for all these things for many years. Nevertheless, to the extent you can move away from the system, you are better off.

You don’t have to cede anything to evil, and you shouldn’t. If you have been, you should stop.

Way back in AD 1776 a group of men got together and wrote some interesting words. They said that to secure the rights to life, liberty, the pursuit of property, and the pursuit of happiness, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. So if you don’t consent, it isn’t government, it is tyranny.

The system doesn’t require you to involve yourself in the continuation of the system. It pretends to have such a requirement, and it makes examples of some people in order to promote fear and compliance. But the system continues even in the absence of enough tax collections to pay for the trillions of expenditures. Those evil rapist financiers who profit from the wholesale slaughter of wars and a certain amount of retail murder as well, are in no position to stop lending money to the thing in the District of Corruption. Nor, despite their occasional objections to the contrary, are the many foreign countries under their various tyrannical central banks and national leaders in any position to refuse to buy the treasury bills and the feral gooferment bonds.

The politicians and bureau rats are happy to rack up tens of trillions in indebtedness. They pretend that you and your children and the unborn generations to come have an obligation to pay off “the national debt” but you don’t. You didn’t sign for it, you were never fully informed of how it was spent, so it isn’t your debt. The debt is the obligation of the politicians who agreed to it and the bureau rats who spent it and is not the debt of anyone else.

Prayer

You aren’t in a position to free the children who have been enslaved by the demon worshipping child raping cannibals. You aren’t in a position to stop the wars. You aren’t in a position to end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny. But you can pray. So, as I often do, I would encourage you to pray.

Pray often. Pray every day. Ask God for help.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.