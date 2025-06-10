“In the relations of a weak Government and a rebellious people there comes a time when every act of the authorities exasperates the masses, and every refusal to act excites their contempt.” ~ John Reed, circa Anno Domini 1920

For some time I have written about the character and history of the people in the District of Corruption. You may refer to any number of my essays on this ‘stack with respect to that same topic. In them I have detailed the purposeful and openly published conspiracy, described by him using that word, of Cecil Rhodes. With the funds from the Rhodes estate, the policy “round tables” were formed, the Rhodes scholars like Hillary and Bill were funded, and a vast number of other entities were created. Descendant organisations such as the perfidious council on foreign relations and projects like the Atlantic charter were begun. The intention was to undermine the independence of Americans, force them to become slaves of the usurper on the throne of England, and destroy world peace for generations for the purpose of amassing a total domination of the world by the house of Hannover (now Windsor) through imperialism, colonialism, war profiteering, and control of major media.

In these efforts, if you are willing to look candidly, the Windsor family have been very successful. They have forced people in the UK to buy licences to receive television broadcasts. Through their political machinations and their bribing through cutouts and intermediaries of the entity in the District of Corruption, they have enforced policies of licensure for radio and television broadcasting in defiance of the clear text of the constitution’s first amendment. You can look at the consolidation of publishing and of broadcasting and of film and television production into a few corporations and see that success writ large.

You can look at the centennial events of the AD 1714 usurpation. A hundred years later they were burning the White House in the District of Corruption. Two hundred years later the British empire set the world on fire with the first world war to destroy the Ottoman, Romanov, Habsburg, and Hohenzollern empires. Three hundred years later they deliberately fomented insurrection and chaos in Ukraine for the purpose of starting the third world war, now ongoing.

Refuse to comply

You don’t have to be a part of their mess. You never did have to be a part of it. You have no obligation to any group that ignores the matter of your consent.

Did you consent to be governed? When? I grew up in America. I graduated from a high school here. I never consented. They taught us about the constitution in two semesters that were required for graduation. So I know the rules. They even taught us to memorise the Declaration of independence of AD 1776. It says quite clearly that it cannot be a government unless it derives its powers from the consent of the governed.

Did you consent to the interference with your work? There are counties in America which have the preposterous notion that they can licence the occupation of buildings, licence businesses, require the unpaid collection of “sales taxes” by those businesses, require paperwork filings to force the self-incrimination of business owners in the matter of such tax collections, impose requirements on the opening of accounts with financial institutions such as state identity papers. They have the temerity in America to impose a licence for the use of your firearms, a licence for the use of your automobile, a licence for the use of other motor vehicles, a licence for flying a plane, a licence in many places for ordinary occupations such as barbering, hair dressing, makeup application, plumbing, carpentry, general contracting, heating ventilation & air conditioning installation, and many other things. They licence with complete disregard for God who created the heavens and the earthly realm and gave dominion over the animals to mankind, the hunting and fishing activities of ordinary persons. They do these things entirely out of hatred for God, hatred of humanity which is God’s greatest creation, and hatred of all their neighbours.

You don’t have any obligation to get their licences. It is not obligatory to obey them. It is not obligatory to comply with their rules. It is still possible to operate your car without putting a licence in some slot to get it to start, though I suspect that the unpleasant persons in the automobile industry are quite willing to institute such a requirement on behalf of the demon worshippers in the District of Corruption.

You are free to refuse. Perhaps you should take a long cold look at these matters. Perhaps you should, as a lady in a Scottish play says, “Screw your courage to the sticking point,” and get up on your hind legs, and say no.

Say no to them. Refuse them. Refuse to comply. Refuse to obey. Refuse their demands.

You don’t owe them obedience. They never asked for your consent. You don’t owe any part of the national debt nor any part of the debts of the state, county, and city in which you live. You don’t owe these things because a “debt” involves a contract, an agreement, and you never agreed to be liable for the obligations incurred by vicious parasitical politicians and bureau rats.

You aren’t obligated to sign up for their “selective service” nor to have your sons and daughters register with them. You aren’t obligated to fly their flag and you certainly have no obligation to pledge your allegiance to a piece of cloth. You might look into the history of the pledge of allegiance which was authored by a nasty and unpleasant nationalist socialist.

For the purpose of pursuing their total global domination plans, the Rhodes foundations and the Windsor family and their predecessors created lots of nasty ugly filthy groups. The freemasons worship Lucifer. The nationalist socialists of Germany worshipped Vril which are demons. The communists were started by Karl Marx, himself a freemason and paid by freemasons to write his lies. The Bavarian illuminati are pursuing similar pagan heresies and it is from Adam Weishaupt that Marx cribbed most of the manifesto. The reason the constitution not only never mentions God or divine providence, and the reason there is an explicit prohibition on a test of religious faith to hold office is because the freemason demon worshippers in 1787 wanted to set up a system to encourage demon worshippers to hold public office.

So when you choose to obey them, you are choosing to obey demon worshippers.

I suggest you refuse. They have made it clear where they would like things to go for you and your family. You are to be poisoned by jabs, forced to eat bugs and drink bug juices, forced to live in a pod, and when you no longer seem useful to them, they will put you to death or ship you to a prison work camp to starve to death while digging in the dirt or assembling products in a factory for them. In no way do they intend for you to ever be free.

The people who claim power over you are hateful, evil, violent, mass murderers, and rapists. They have been this way for a very long time. You should take a look at what they actually do. You should stop pretending that it is only some of them, or that there is another group of rascals you might vote into power who will get you out of the mess caused by the rascals elected in the last 118 national elections.

There are no exceptions to the problems caused by the excesses of politics. Those problems cannot be solved by the addition of more politics. You cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals. You cannot end demon worshipping by servile obedience to demon worshippers.

Your freedom is up to you. It is up to you to choose to be free. It is up to you to refuse to obey evil men and women who hate you. I really don’t understand why anyone does obey them, given the explicit hatred they express for everyone else.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.