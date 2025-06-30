“We knew that we had to monitor our enemies. We've also come to realise that we need to monitor the people who are monitoring them...” ~ “Enemy of the State,” film, Anno Domini 1998

Some of us saw it in the cinema when it came out. “Enemy of the State” is a film about the world around us. It was released in the 11th month of 1998 to make of itself a charming Christmas season film. Yes, like “Die Hard” it is in fact a Christmas film.

You have had 27 years to see it, so if you don’t mind, there won’t be a big bold “spoiler alert” on this essay. If you don’t want to know in grim detail various aspects of the plot and how it all ends, then you are now aware of my intention to completely disregard your further interest in seeing this film. You can watch it now, or stop reading now until you watch it at some other time, or keep reading and live with the loss of suspense. The film made a good gate to production cost, so the filmmakers don’t really need your money.

Principal photography for this film ended in the 4th month of 1998 and the embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania didn’t take place until the 8th month of that year. So, of course, we don’t know those events were the proximate meaning behind the line justifying infinite, permanent, and in-depth surveillance of every American forever which comes out during a television interview with one of the usual suspects of the deep state’s coterie of psychophants*, “…and freedom have always existed in a very precarious balance, and when buildings start blowing up, people's priorities change.” But, of course, films are edited quite a while before their release date, and the opportunity to insert a video clip of a television interview show (hosted on screen by the then-known crypt keeper Larry King) with a convenient quote might well have been added. (We know, for example, that Kubrik over-dubbed “Dallas” with “Vegas” when something terrible happened just before his film release in 1963. If you don’t know what happened, feel free to ask in the comments.)

Some of the more disgusting, evil, and despicable characters in the film are meant to portray agents of “no such agency” also known as the nationalist socialist security agency or “nsa.” I don’t choose to capitalise the initials of agencies, by the way, because they are all disgusting and evil. To capitalise the initials would suggest some importance or dignity, and they deserve none. The lead villain in this film is the deadly psychophant of mass murderers “Thomas Reynolds” played by Jon Voight who does a reasonable job of pretending to be a suit-clad enthusiast for comprehensive surveillance of everyone, everywhere, all the time.

In one scene with Reynolds scolding his subordinates for thinking out loud about “fbi approval” or “search warrants” in a briefing room, the extent to which Reynolds is an apparatchik of the deep state in the District of Corruption is made clear. (Yes, friends, I did just use a Soviet term, “apparatchik” to describe anyone working in any nationalist security agency in any country, because they are all equally immoral and personally evil.) The God-given right to privacy and the importance of the freedom to be safe in your home, possessions, and papers from any search or seizure by any agent of any security agency, ever, at all, for any reason, is denigrated repeatedly in the film. Naturally, mischief prone and disgustingly perverse actors like Jack Black, Seth Green, Scott Caan, and others play evil, violent, hateful, invasive, disgusting pervert characters who enthusiastically break into private spaces, bug personal gear and telephones, wiretap without authorisation, and engage in petty theft, vandalism, and brutality out of a sense of “sovereign immunity” as crafted by evil worthless villains in congress and promoted by evil worthless villains in the hoax stream media.

In one of the film’s more disgusting moments of hypocrisy, Reynolds laments that some child rapist is able to get out of court without a guilty verdict because of some lack of surveillance. Obviously we know that the deep state, including the mossad agency of evil mass murderers, flew Bill Gates and other prominent Americans to Epstein island, repeatedly, for the purpose of having surveillance footage to subsequently control them. Virginia Giuffre stated, before she was murdered, that Barry Obama was a frequent visitor she saw there, and indicated that he had a perverted desire to engage in sex with very young boys. The fbi was built by J. Edgar Hoover who frequently spoke about how he had photographs and films of every prominent American businessman and politician “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl” so we know that the people now running the fbi won’t ever tell us the truth about anything, especially about the Epstein files. The fbi is run by men and women who hate children, want them to be raped so they can control politicians and business leaders, and hate the idea of ever prosecuting anyone for such crimes.

So, we don’t need to suppose that “buildings start blowing up” was in the original script, nor that Jerry Bruckheimer and the producers and distributors of the film used their influence to arrange the embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania in order to change the characterisation that audiences would likely give to the film’s plot. After all, there was, in the first month of AD 1998, already a scandal involving evil mass murderer and demon worshipper Billy Clinton and his torrid and disgusting affair with Monica Lewinsky. Blowing up embassies would be something the Clintons would be eager to do, just as blowing up the Murrah feral building in Oklahoma city while it housed all the evidence of their crimes at the Rose law firm and of the mass murder at the Branch Davidian church near Waco, was the thing they thought ought to be done. We don’t have to suppose that Bruckheimer lusted for mass murder and destruction just because he has repeatedly made films (e.g., “Black Hawk Down”) disreputably paying homage to vicious thugs in the military industrial complex doing terribly evil things with no justification. Feel free, though, to think the worst of them, because the people who run studios in Hollywood are also very creepy, ugly, evil, and frequently demented.

At this time I wish to point out the use of passive voice in the phrase “buildings start blowing up.” You and I both know that buildings do not blow themselves up. They are blown up by malicious persons. It is conceivable that a building fire might be started due to an accident, such as a break in a natural gas main, but even with a fire, it would require someone planting explosives within it for the building to blow up. Evil, nasty, ugly, personally malicious, disgustingly creepy agents of the deep state blow up buildings. They do so for the purpose of hurting other people as much as possible. They do so to hide evidence, to provide excuses for more violence, and to justify their budgets. They do so because they are ordered to do so, encouraged to do so, trained to do so, and because they get to like it. Many of them really, really like it.

Authority

At the start of the film there is a “good” congress critter played by Jason Robards. Yes, there was a time when Robards was hauled out to play sympathetic characters, such as physician Russell Oakes in “The Day After Tomorrow” pretending to be interested in helping survivors of a nuclear war. Based on the scene, “congressman Phil Hammersley” is an influential member, presumably on some oversight committee, and possibly a committee chairman or party whip. In any event, from the opening dialogue, Reynolds is upset because Hammersley doesn’t like the invasion of privacy act that is being pushed by the nsa and other deep state despicable filth to allow for endless wiretaps, endless surveillance, endless copies of everything ever sent over any channel, radio station, television station, cell phone tower, or in the clear through email servers, app servers, or the like.

As we all know, the horses had already run off when the on-screen discussion of closing the barn door began in AD 1998. When, you ask? Well, if you look it up, the deep state got its every wish in the 1978 foreign intelligence surveillance act and in subsequent amendments to it. You may recall my previous mention of the foreign corrupt practices act of 1978, the signing of which led to the end of Jimmy Carter’s time in the White House. The deep state really, really hated Frank Church and set about to get him replaced. Then they murdered him, I believe. Congress instituted quasi-pseudo reforms after a series of hearings, some led by Church, that revealed a pattern of wrongdoing and a persistent tendency to deliberately lie to congress about their perfidy, by every intel agency in DC.

If you enjoy our wacky American culture of film quotes, check out the John McLaughlin commentary on screen during the first of the now-tedious “Mission Impossible” films denigrating and lying about Frank Church. The co-called “Church committee” provided Americans in the congressional record and on the air detailed information about how evil, awful, psychotic, bad, wrong, ugly, and vicious the cia, its financial cut outs such as IT&T and United Fruit, its drug running, gun running, assassination squads, and roles in the murders of prominent Americans such as JFK, RFK, MLK, and many more, really are. At the time the impossible missions film came out, the elderly and heavy set McLaughlin was still the main talking head of the public broadcasting disservice “The McLaughlin Group” of disgusting, perverse, and evil hoax stream media commentators extolling the virtues of the mass murderers in the deep state and the war profiteers in the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex.

Of course the men and women in congress who were subsequently tasked with oversight on the intelligence committees and over the “black operations budgets” of the intelligence agencies were terribly evil, individually compromised, and manipulated to give up everything the fbi, cia, nsa, dea, batfe, pentagon, and war profiteers wanted. You have been under surveillance at least since AD 1978, or whenever your soul came into this world in the years since. The congress only pretended to want oversight over the spy agencies while giving to those agencies all the authority they craved. Congress that same year “reformed” civil aviation to put metal detectors in every aeroport, purposefully and maliciously curtailing the individual right to keep and bear arms within the country out of a sense of lawlessness and a perverse desire to hurt Americans as much as possible.

No, there is no authority for any of the surveillance. There can be none, because the constitution from which the imaginary authority of the congress, president, and judiciary is allegedly derived, forbids the unwarranted searching of any place or person in the country. Moreover, because every single instance of such surveillance is not made public, there can be no claim that the consent of the governed has ever been involved. You would have to be fully informed in order to consent. You are never informed. The surveillance state is tyranny. Tyranny requires the surveillance of all persons everywhere because it is the nature of “the state” that everyone is its enemy.

I want to mention that Lysander Spooner penetrated the disguise of the constitution all the way back in AD 1867. He wrote that the constitution is of no authority because it does not derive power from the consent of the governed. He also noted that whether it has authorised “such a government as we have” or has been powerless to prevent it, it is unfit for a free people. You’ll notice that Spooner was writing after the evil mass murdering tyrant Lincoln had suspended habeas corpus, exiled a seated congresscritter, called up the militia without a congressional declaration of war, rigged the seating in congress to obtain all his preferences in everything, and made war on the American people to slaughter more, wound more, rape more, steal more, pillage more, and destroy more than any other war, before or since.

Simply put, there can be no authority for espionage. Spies are all evil. Whether they are domestic spies like the evil fbi, dea, batfe, domestic covert operatives for the nsa, domestic operatives for the cia, or deployed to foreign territory like nearly everyone working in any capacity for the state department, all the pretended ambassadors and pretended diplomatic staff of embassies, all the overseas agents of the cia, mi6, the mossad, the kgb’s successors, nato, the european union, and so forth, they have no right to do anything that you don’t have a right to do, and no properly authorised power to do anything either. Every single spy everywhere in the world would object if Americans were privy to every bowel movement, every sexual encounter, and every waking moment of each spy. Yet they assert that they are right all the time to spy on others, to kill anyone they are told to kill, to kill some people they are not told to kill, to rape adults and children, to entice perverts to rape children in order to gain control over said perverts, to steal, and to do other awful evil things. They are not good people. None of them have ever been good people. It is in the nature of spies to be liars, thieves, murderers, rapists, and destroyers.

Gullibility

There are some interesting characters in “Enemy of the State.” One of them is Robert Clayton Dean, played by Will Smith. Another is Carla Dean played by Regina King. Both of these characters are described as intelligent, American, well-educated, and aware of the political situation in the District of Corruption where they live and work. At one point in the early going, we see Carla watching a television show in which surveillance of everyone everywhere is justified by the aforementioned “buildings start blowing up” quote.

Carla is against surveillance. She says so loudly and repeatedly. Then she reads in a newspaper that her husband was seen in the company of a former girlfriend, complete with photo of the two outside a restaurant. She immediately concludes that her husband is having an affair with the other woman, despite his repeated denials. Naturally, Carla is meant to represent gullible Americans who believe whatever they are told by the hoax stream media.

It is an interesting aspect of the film that Reynolds, in the aforementioned briefing room incident, goes out of his way to insist that the team of operatives work the public relations aspects of the news media to discredit Robert Dean. He says that he wants Americans to believe Dean is a liar before he ever opens his mouth on camera about anything. In fact, the hoax stream media have been bought and paid for not since AD 1998 or even AD 1898, but earlier. For various reasons I think the murder of James Garfield and the grabbing of the gold and diamonds in South Africa are significant events in the current mess we find ourselves in.

You see, both the Confederate States and the United States had teams of thugs go into newspaper offices, beat up editors, smash printing presses, and otherwise try to control the narrative in the newspapers and magazines of their day during the war of northern aggression. It must have been clear in the aftermath of that war that much work needed to be done to change American culture. One of the more obvious and ugly changes was the destruction of traditional spelling.

Americans have been taught not to include the “u” in such words as neighbour, colour, and honour. We have been taught to spell a certain element “aluminum” when the rest of the world knows it as aluminium. We have been told that many words should have a zed instead of an ess: authorized instead of authorised; memorialized instead of memorialised. We have been told not to double consonants when adding -ing or -ed suffixes: traveling instead of travelling, and so forth. These changes were brought about after the war of northern aggression as part of a concerted effort to destroy Southern culture. It has also made Yankee dictionaries a source of puzzlement all over the world where the standard forms are widely used by people who have spoken English their entire lives. I tend to reject the USA idiosyncrasies in the dictionary because of the hateful and vicious propaganda promulgated under its auspices.

Other disgusting projects, such as the “Union League” and the “Grand Army of the Republic” veteran groups to beat up dissidents, rape the wives and children of dissidents, and enforce an ugly contempt for freedom of expression were also noteworthy after the war to prevent an independent confederacy. Any rational examination of the causes of that war reveals that the side which wanted a constitutionally limited state was defeated at the hands of the side which wanted a nationalist state of plenary power. Yes, of course the history books they used in your public school didn’t give you any understanding of these matters.

Control of the media, control of the publishing industry, control of education have all been goals of the demon worshippers, by which I mean the freemasons, by which I mean the adherents of the house of Windsor and its antecedents, for several centuries. After AD 1890 there was considerable consolidation of the publishing business, especially of popular newspapers and news-focused magazines. Forcing taxpayers to pay for propaganda mills was pushed very hard, including in the constitutions of post-war states such as Wyoming. Rather worse, what we have recently been seeing in the attempts to control and limit the Internet were begun not for our digital age, but back in the 1918-1920 era to attack free expression on the radio.

The congress in its ugly corrupt disgusting evilness chose to licence radio broadcasts. Later they chose to licence television broadcasts under the same idiotic foul lies about spectrum scarcity. So there are very few companies in America that have radio and television broadcast licences. You see the same stupid commentary by the same talking heads repeating the same lies from the same nationalist socialist communist gooferment agencies on every channel. Oh, sure, the hair styles and the neckties are different, but the ideology is the same. The deep state can do no wrong. War is always justified. Fear is the order of the day. More power is demanded for more agencies to destroy more small businesses. More regulations, more control, more monetary inflation are needed because reasons.

What I am saying is that you and your neighbours are Carla Dean. You believe what you see in the newspapers? I myself do not. I have not subscribed to a newspaper since AD 2009 when I stopped my subscription to the Financial Times feeling that I had a sufficient body of evidence for the perfidy of the Wall Street banking gangsters and their coterie of captured regulators in the District of Corruption. Sometimes a person needs to have a printed copy to be reminded of the truth.

You and your neighbours are Robert Dean. Too stupid not to make a phone call from a phone booth while being chased by angry mass murderers who have total surveillance systems targetted on your very soon to be sorry ass. Do you lock your personal belongings in a locker with a combination padlock while you row a boat or work out in the gym? Do you ever check to see how much radio frequency output your clothing and vehicle are emitting? Bother to use email encryption? Think even briefly about how to secure your data systems or have privacy with your communications? If not, then you are Robert Dean. But oh, your blender matters to you, huh?

Organised crime

One of the amusing uses of unauthorised surveillance shown in the film is by the private investigator “Brill.” Played by Gene Hackman, the character Brill videotapes some unsavoury persons of the Italian-American persuasion on behalf of labour lawyer Robert Dean.

The tape is provided to Dean by his former girlfriend Rachel Banks. Banks is the cut-out who gets cash from Dean (using his law firm’s funds) and provides the results of Brill’s illegal surveillance. Brill is paid 85% of the collected cash; Banks keeps a commission. Yes, of course, in the District of Corruption, everyone is lying, cheating, spying, and doing nasty things to everyone else. Yes, the banks are corrupt, thus the name for her character.

Dean confronts the “Pintero” gang of labour industry thugs with a Brill-provided videotape. It shows one of the gang’s leaders having direct connexion with union officials, which violates the terms of his parole. Naturally, Dean threatens to go to the police with the tape unless his clients (slightly less thuggish union members) are “allowed” to vote their contracts as they see fit. No doubt the injustice system and prison industrial complex should come in for more mockery than they get in this film.

Yes, of course, the history of American labour organisations is a history of organised crime. The teamsters’ union was one of the criminal groups purportedly implicated by the investigation into the JFK and RFK assassinations because attorney general RFK had been investigating them. Of course the cia, fbi, secret service, and Dallas police wanted to shed responsibility. But, equally, murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion, and other violence are characteristic of the communists, by which I mean freemasons, by which I mean demon worshippers in the labour movement in America. Yes, I suspect that’s true of labour organisers everywhere, but I haven’t made an in depth study of all communists across time and space.

There are some amusing scenes, including some unlikely chase scenes, featuring Will Smith’s character that derive from his confusion over which organised criminal group is chasing him. At one point, meeting under satellite dish antennae on the roof of a hotel in the District of Corruption, Brill tries to explain that labour thugs don’t use the kind of clever devices found all through Dean’s clothing and personal effects. (The devices shown on screen, by the way, pre-date the AD 1998 film release by many years.) Part of the humour is found in seeing Dean going to the offices of Pintero to try to confront him about what’s been happening to him (home invasion, being followed, having his briefcase filched, etc.). There are some colourful moments of dialogue in that scene where Dean explains about which ethnic group the word “shyster” is typically directed.

Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of interesting moments in this film. It is well-written. The acting is mostly adequate for the purposes of the film. Some of the special effects, especially the aftermath of Daniel Zavitz (played by Jason Lee) being hit by a firetruck, as well as various fires and explosions, are quite good. Even some of the technologies discussed, such as a Faraday cage or “jar” are reasonably well described. Nevertheless, it is mostly a sort of lampoon of credible espionage stories and capabilities.

Yes, friends, the nsa is a criminal gang. If you don’t believe it, you may want to check out the information disclosed by whistleblowers such as Ed Snowden, William Binney, Thomas Drake, and others. You might have to do a bit of digging to really understand what they disclosed, and you might have to do some serious thinking about what those disclosed capabilities really mean to your data security, your personal privacy, and your communications technology choices.

Yes, friends, every agency in the District of Corruption is a criminal gang. The bigger the budget, the more overtly criminal they are. The more staff they have, the more they want to have guns and body armour for some of their staff. The people in the state make war on the American people. They have done so at least since AD 1787 including in the matter of Rhode Island being coerced to ratify the constitution. Daniel Shays wept.

Since 1916

One of the distortions pushed in the film “Enemy of the State” is emitted by Gene Hackman through his character Brill. The bit of dialogue says that the state has been in bed with the entire telecommunications industry since the 1940s. Of course, the implication would be that during ww2 and in the post-war deceptions surrounding the freemasons of the Soviet union being purportedly opposed to the policies of the freemasons of the District of Corruption and of the house of Windsor, there was a great deal of corruption by AT&T and similar agencies.

In fact, the “being in bed” part dates back much further. As early as AD 1916 the “black chamber” put together by corrupt members of the Woody Wilson cabinet sent a man to New York city. He demanded that all overseas telegrams sent through Western Union or through America Telephone and Telegraph be duplicated and a copy provided to the black chamber. That agency became what we now call the national security agency. It would have been just as easy for every telegram to a foreign or domestic destination to be duplicated, so it is possible that comprehensive domestic surveillance was already being provided by the rat finks of the major telegram agencies.

Surveillance at the time also extended to every international phone call, at least. It used to be that you would have a switchboard operator connect you to an overseas operator before a connexion to your party could be completed. International direct dialling would come later. When there was a call to a country for which the black chamber had a translator in place, they would simply complete the call so that the black chamber’s spies could listen in. When the destination for the call was a place for which a translator was needed, such a person would be summoned, and the operator would oh-so-apologetically delay completing your call giving various excuses.

Yes, I am saying that your family were regarded as enemies of the state prior to the entry of the United States into world war one in AD 1917. I am saying that if congress authorised any of this espionage, that happened later, with the “enemy aliens act” to provide cover for the domestic surveillance already ongoing. Yes, I am saying that if you look carefully at the language of that act “An Act Respecting Alien Enemies” of 1917 you will find that there is nothing in it that excludes you or any American. You have been under surveillance all your life. So were your parents, grandparents, and for some of you, your great grandparents. Yeah, sure, the act was for “time of war” and, no, they don’t bother to declare war any more - because the District of Corruption has been at war with the American people from the very beginning.

Guess what? “Gentlemen don’t open each other’s mail” was famously said by Henry Stimson when he supposedly shut down the state department’s cipher bureau in AD 1929. Did he? I don’t believe he shut it down. He simply moved it to other quarters and made its work more secret. If you look directly at what kind of demon worshipper Herbert Hoover was, and how his “progressive” policies destroyed the economy after the stock market crash, you will get a sense of how much trouble the country has been in, from both sides of “the aisle” in the District of Corruption. Republicans are no good. Democrats are no good. Independent communists like Bernie Sanders are no good. There are no political solutions to the problems caused by the excesses of politics.

Yes, I am saying that they were opening the mail back in the time before world war one. I am saying that they have always been able to get a letter out of an envelope, and if they happened to concentrate more attention on international letters, they did not exclude domestic mail. Yes, I am saying that the scanners now in use by the post awful are able to use bright lights in various spectra to read your mail right through the envelope, by optical character recognition scanners. They even admit to having the optical character recognition tech because they use it to read the hand written addresses on the outside of envelopes. No, none of this technology is especially new.

Optical character recognition technology dates back to inventions by Goldberg and others in AD 1914. The tech has gotten faster, more effective, and with less errors. But, you don’t use snail mail for very much, so you probably don’t worry about it, right? After all, why mail a cheque to pay a bill when you can set up bill pay and have your bank or credit union automagically send the money to whomever you owe? And why worry about bill pay recording every payment ever to anyone? If you started worrying about which deep state agencies wanted to look at every payment you ever made, you might want to think about which deep state agencies cooperate with which banks and credit unions to turn off all your debit and credit cards.

Oh, yeah, that happens to both Robert Dean and to his wife Carla in the film “Enemy of the State.” Rather worse, Dean finds his girlfriend murdered and a bunch of evidence stolen from his home planted at the murder scene. Brill tells him “if you’re wanted for murder you’ll be much easier to find.” Of course, the freemason dominated hoax stream media and the freemason dominated police forces are only incidentally cooperative in telling lies to the public in order to make you or any member of your family a “prime” suspect, put your photos on screen, and have your fink neighbours calling up to report you any time, day or night.

You probably think calling the police is ever the right thing to do. You are mistaken. The police are not your friends. They are not on your side. They don’t serve and protect you. They serve and protect the demon worshippers who run the police agencies. There are no good cops or they would be arresting the bad cops. Daniel Shaver wept before he was murdered.

Your money?

Do you really think so? Your money in your bank account accessible by you with your debit card is yours? Nope. It is only yours to the extent that you are obedient and not also in some kind of difficulty. If the state wants to turn off your debit and credit cards, your bank and the issuing companies will do so without any delay. They may receive a letter on nationalist socialist security agency letterhead. You should probably be thinking about how easy it would be to fake such a letterhead and send it by fax machine to some chowderhead in some bank or credit union or American Express office or wherever.

Did you think your cryptocurrency funds in an exchange were yours? Not your keys, not your coins. Do you think Kraken or Coinbase or any other exchange operator is going to hesitate for a few minutes to sequester your crypto funds from your direct access if they are told to do so by the banking cartel or the deep state agencies? Why would they jeopardise their licence to operate as money transmitters?

If it were actually your money do you think that the dollar set aside by your family member in 1932 would be able to buy the same amount of gold today that it did in 1932? If that is your thought, please think again. You will find that today that dollar buys the same amount of gold that could be bought in 1932 for six-tenths of a cent. In other words, 99.4% of the value of your family’s dollars has been purposely, deliberately, maliciously destroyed by Jay Powell and the other members of the effete intellectual Feral Reserveless scam and the treasury department.

They destroy the value of your money through monetary inflation because they are individually and personally evil. They hate you. They hate your children. They want to commit murder, rape, and destruction. They want a lot of money for that purpose, and stealing it from you with taxes and with inflation and with regulations is how they go about getting that money. They are evil and awful. There is nothing good about them. There is nothing in the District of Corruption but scum and villainy. There are no good guys in congress. There never were. There never will be.

Key words

Yes, there are key words mentioned in a scene toward the end of the film “Enemy of the State.” Brill is in his Faraday cage, which he calls a “jar” talking to Dean about the many acres of mainframe computers maintained by the nsa in one of their disgusting basement operations centres. He happens to mention words like “bomb” “president” “allah” and says that such keyword lists were typically used “twenty years ago.”

Dean has used the phrase “conspiracy theorists” in response to Brill mentioning a simple encryption used to encode the Zavitz video of Reynolds having Hammersley murdered. Of course, in AD 1998 filmmakers like Bruckheimer would want encryption to be associated with conspiracy theorists. Brill, though, mentions that he used to be one of the conspirators, saying that he used to work for the nsa. As well as knowing all about codes and crypto he says he designed an early model in the series of devices found in Dean’s cell phone. And, indeed, as I mentioned, the screen time given to some of these devices makes it clear that they were way out of date at the time the film came out.

Brill also mentions that the Hubble space telescope (deployed AD 1990) is the only one of its sort looking up while a great many are looking down. I happen to be familiar with the various “keyhole” satellites in the series, their capabilities, their upgrades, the move from re-entry capsules carrying high resolution film recovered by the Fulton air recovery system to the more reliable encrypted telemetry system, and quite a lot else. No, the Skyhook system you saw in that one James Bond film and in “The Dark Knight” was not developed to get a spy onto a flying aeroplane, it was designed to recover a film capsule on a parachute after re-entry, over the ocean so if the recovery failed then sea water corrosion would destroy the film. Dozens of spy satellites, in polar orbits, able to be “tasked” to about 90 miles altitude (far lower than mentioned in “Enemy of the State”) with very high resolution cameras, intensive video and image compression technologies, and satellite receivers all over the world on land and at sea make a “network” or “reticulum” meant to catch whatever the spy agencies can fish up.

Now, if you recall what I wrote above about the foreign intelligence surveillance act of AD 1978, yes that would be twenty years before the film came out. So we are starting to see some bits and pieces of film dialogue representing a bit of truth coming out. It is the case that a staggeringly large number of whistleblowers have been reporting on these things going back to the days of Silas Soule who was murdered in 1865. Not everything that every whistleblower has tried to tell the American people has actually reached the eyes and ears of the public, but a great deal has. We are witnessing the fulfilment of the prophecy of Jesus that every secret would be revealed, that everything whispered in an ear would be shouted from the rooftops. It is, I believe, a good time to know the truth.

The truth is that the thing in the District of Corruption posing as the United States “government” is evil. It is directly linked to the “five eyes” spy agencies in Australia, New Zealand, Britain, and Canada. They all take their orders from the top of the chain of command of global freemasonry. They all do the bidding of the house of Windsor. They hate you. They want to kill you and, failing that, to enslave you and your family, forever.

It would be a mistake on your part to trust them. It would be a mistake on your part to suppose that the hoax stream media are going to truthfully report what there is to know about them. It would be a mistake on your part to send your children to schools they control to be indoctrinated by their apparatchiki. The teachers unions are communists. The communists are freemasons.

Culmination

The film “Enemy of the State” doesn’t really reach a conclusion. The video of the congresscritter being murdered is destroyed. Brill and Dean escape. They cook up a meeting with Reynolds, tape him telling some of the truth, then there is a confrontation in a surveillance van. Dean works out that they don’t have to have the tape but can simply bring Reynolds into the dispute over the surveillance tape of Pintero. The climactic scene has the nsa crime gang gunning down and being gunned down by the labour mafia crime gang with the fbi team keeping the mafia restaurant under surveillance on hand to pick up the pieces and “rescue” Dean. Then the evil men and women in the hoax stream media are reporting the downfall of one bill to enable the nationalist socialist security agency, but the agency isn’t demolished, its agents are not scattered to the four winds.

There is an amusing scene in which the Dean family are watching a television report and one on-screen personality says that it is important to monitor the monitors of the terrorists. To which Carla retorts that she wants to know who is going to monitor the monitors of the monitors.

I think I know:

Yes, Will Smith’s character makes a joke about it, and their son, Eric, understands the hidden meanings involved. Quite droll. Much laugh.

Prayer

No, it is not hopeless. No, you don’t have to believe that you cannot ever have privacy, freedom, or financial autonomy. All those things are possible. The people I know personally involved in those matters have done a great deal of work, over the last fifty years, and their predecessors were doing much work for centuries before, building capabilities to encourage you and enable you to have freedom, autonomy, anonymity, and power over your destiny. Your sovereignty is an inherent aspect of your nature. You are the way you are because God made you to be that way.

The demon worshippers, including especially the freemasons, and their dupes and sycophants, including especially the communists and socialists, hate God. They hate the way you are because you are God’s great creation, mankind. If you read their writings, which I suggest you might want to do in order to understand your enemy, you see them writing about the need to destroy Christianity and create “new soviet man,” to destroy the world with violence in order to usher in the new security systems to keep “everyone” safe, to establish a new world order in which a few guide and command and the many obey and serve. They talk about the importance of trusting “experts” and they talk openly about their need to be the aristocracy of power and control.

Please don’t take my word for it. Go read what Albert Pike wrote. Go read what Cecil Rhodes wrote. Go read what George Bernard Shaw wrote and said about the Fabian socialists. Read what freemason Karl Marx wrote - go to any college in America and you’ll find Marx is required reading in many courses. It isn’t hard to find out their evil intentions. It isn’t hard to discern their plans. They are fairly jubilant about wrecking Christendom and enslaving mankind. They believe they can triumph over peace, freedom, privacy, and goodness. They are wrong.

If there are no political solutions to the problems we face, what sort of solutions are there? Well, I am aware of quite a large number of technologies in a great many areas that make it impossible to control information. It is possible to have not only data security, but the distribution of data through technologies such as blockchains, to establish verifiable and incorruptible information. It is possible to have effective write-once-read-many-impossible-to-alter data streams. It is possible to have privacy through effective encryption and, therefore, to have anonymity through careful application of these and other technologies. With privacy, data security, and cryptography, it is possible to have economic freedom and financial autonomy.

But there is an important caveat. We are the way we are because it is God’s will, because God created us to be these ways. We have such technologies as we do because God has inspired many men and women to create them. We have the reports of many thousands of whistleblowers because they were spiritually inspired to share the truth. So, the main source of your freedom is God. Therefore, you should seek spiritual solutions to your problems.

The way to do so is through prayer. So I pray:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

