“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed” ~ declaration of independence

When was the last time you were asked?

Do you consent to war with Russia?

Did you consent to war with Afghanistan?

Did you consent to war with Iraq? Syria? Somalia? Mali? Libya?

Do you consent to the elimination of 99.4% of the value of the dollar since AD 1932?

Do you consent to the establishment of an extra-constitutional, unregulated, never-audited Feral Reserveless scam to destroy your family’s prosperity through inflation and by setting interest rates in a price fixing scheme?

Do you consent to having your freedom to hunt, fish, carry, marry, operate your car or truck, have your vehicle on the streets, occupy a building with your business, engage in plumbing, barbering, hair weaving, cosmetics application, carpentry, general contracting, providing legal services, or providing other professional services be subject to licence, limitation, and regulation by the state?

Do you consent to having your income, purchases, alcohol sales, cigarettes, property ownership, use of communications services, and other activities taxed at local, county, state, and federal levels?

Was there a national plebiscite in AD 1978 to find out whether you consented to giving up your right to keep and bear arms inside the “secure” area of aeroports? Did that rule meaningfully prevent four or more planes from being stolen in 2001? Did anyone ask you whether you wanted your family members to be fondled, fingered, wand raped, abused, denied their property such as a bottle of water, and otherwise treated with contempt by ugly, mean-spirited, larcenous transportation “safety” administration concentration camp guards?

Do you remember being asked at any time whether you consent to these things?

They don’t care

The people in power don’t love you. They don’t care about you. They aren’t your friends. They are not kind, decent, hard working, loving, just, nor empathetic.

They are evil. You want to pretend otherwise because it is in fact monstrous to be governed by vile demon worshippers who hate God, hate mankind, and want to murder billions of people all over the world and enslave the remainder. It is, however, your situation, and whether you want to look directly at the facts or not, it remains your situation until you do something to change it.

None of the people in power are even slightly concerned about your consent. They are rapists. They want to violate you, violate members of your family, hurt everyone they meet as much as possible, and go on hurting other people as long as they live. None of them have any interest in helping you.

Obviously, you should treat the words I write here as though they were falsifiable hypotheses. If you think you can offer evidence to prove me wrong, please do so in the comments. You may consider that an ongoing challenge. I would like to see your ideas about who is actually any good and whether they have any meaningful power to ever change anything at all.

The presidents don’t care. The legislators don’t care. The governors don’t care. The county officials don’t care. The people who own and operate your homeowners’ association to your detriment don’t care. The local schoolteacher probably has a good patter about pretending to care, at least about your children, but none of the school administrators do. Everyone who works in any capacity as an elected official or appointed bureau rat is no good. They are parasites. The things they do are unnecessary and can be done better by other people. They have “job security” which means that if they are too obese and lazy to get out of their postal vehicle and walk to the front door of your home to put mail in a box there, they will have the rules changed so that boxes have to be near enough the street so they can lean their corpulent torsos out to fling letters into the designated receptacle.

These people are taking advantage of you. They are eating out your substance. Their offices never get eliminated. Their pay never decreases. They are very rarely fired and then only for the most egregious conduct if, and only if, it is made public or becomes a cause of concern beyond their immediate team members. They gather around the water cooler and in the break room to laugh and joke about how they are grifting, and how the grift is endless. They don’t want to work, let alone work hard. They want to goof off.

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ~ Frederic Bastiat, The Law, Anno Domini 1850

I think you may become inured to the presence in my essays of roughly the same set of concerns, using different words, with roughly the same villains identified as the reprobates responsible for the suffering we see all about us. Sometimes repetition serves for emphasis. But if you find what I have been writing has become monotonous, by all means chime in by saying something in the comments. There are a vast number of possible things upon which I might write, and if you have topics of interest you think should be covered, by all means, let me know.

Freedom or slavery

God created your soul. God created this earthly realm where you find yourself animating a body. God doesn’t demand that you believe in God. You are free to choose.

Jesus issued a great commission to his followers to spread the Gospels to every creature and those who believe may be baptised. We who choose to follow the teachings of Jesus seek to share those words because the good news is that you live forever if you believe. Which, when you consider the actual meaning of eternal salvation, of living in heaven with God and the angels and the other saints, is a really amazing opportunity for you. Jesus paid the price we could not for sins he did not commit so that we may be saved.

There is no part of Christianity that is compulsory. Nowhere does Jesus ask people to hold a knife to the throat of anyone and demand that they claim to believe.

There is another group that claims a large number of followers which is very different. Islam asserts that everyone is a slave of God. Islam fundamentalists insist that no one has any choice but to believe exactly as they believe. Convert or die is a typical demand from them. Many surahs in their “Q’ran” indicate the importance of being brutal to unbelievers, killing those who believe in any other faith, and other violence. Islam is slavery.

Long before European plantation owners were buying slaves from African tribes along the Atlantic coast and moving them to be killed tending and harvesting crops of sugar and tobacco in the Americas, the people of Islam were enslaving others from roughly the 7th Century. Slavery is evil.

Consent is essential. If the people upon whom your behaviours are acting do not consent, then there is crime involved. You are trespassing against them. You should stop. Naturally if the person upon whom you are directing necessary force is trying to hurt you, your family, or your property, you don’t need to ask them for permission to use as much force as necessary to get them to stop. I am not suggesting passivity or denying your right to defend yourself and those you love.

But I am denying the power to enslave you to anyone else. You can choose to serve a debt agreement if you wish. You can choose to “enlist” in the military if you wish. But you should not be forced into servitude by other people.

God made your soul. God wants you to be free to choose. God is free to choose and wants us to be like Him. Where it says God made man in His own image, that is the essential factor, the thing which distinguishes us and potentially elevates us above the angels. We have the freedom to choose.

You live in a world fraught with peril. Americans are under occupation by a ruthless government of demon worshippers who want to murder billions and enslave those who survive. A million children every month are stolen off the streets of the world and enslaved, tortured, trafficked, murdered, and in some cases eaten.

Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.