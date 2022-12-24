Hey buddy, what’s L5?

The young lady from Fashion Institute of Technology asked about the button on my cap. The button said L5. She asked, “Hey, buddy, what’s L5? Is that anything like L7?” Then she made the sign of the square. So I wrote about that topic here:

It’s a pretty good graphic, but if you want others you have but to do a little online research. I want you to know that this publication doesn’t provide an endless assortment of links to click in every post. You should grow up and choose to do your own research. You might not get good results from the evil vicious thugs at Google who have succumbed to being paid apparatchikisti of the nationalist socialist government in the District of Corruption. Since about 2017 they have been modifying the daylights out of their “search” algorithms so you cannot find many good things. So you might look at Yandex and remember to visit it with a proxy server or through the onion router, because things are complicated. Check out our recommended ‘stacks for a few thoughts on where to go for better info. For privacy technology, I strongly recommend Naomi Brockwell of NBTV.media for the good stuff.

Why subscribe?

It’s free! The intention is for it to always be free. So you have no cost to subscribe, and that way you get sent a notice when I update the site. Of course, you also have meaningful “full access” just visiting this page, and there are techniques for setting a notification when a page changes, so if you are stand offish then do as you please. I note with enthusiasm that Naomi Brockwell is advocating for using email alias services and doing other things to protect your privacy. So if you are pondering the imponderables, by all means consider what address to use.

Substack wrote, “Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.” This has the feel of being a “deploy some code” marketing blurb. Yet it persists. That’s what happens when you start things and they take off big.

I don’t trust Stripe with my payment information. I don’t trust the American political culture which has been encouraging report monkeys and snitching for a long time, so Stripe now gets a lot of complaints against Substack for reasons and for no reason. Some people are mean, and mean people suck. So if you feel very strongly that you must send money you can try contacting me. I get email notifications about every comment, so you can start there.

Stay up-to-date

“You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.” Of course, that’s because it’s an email subscription. Again, here we have the joys of Substack early days yet. lol

Why L5News? Because we deserve to have it back. We were space enthusiasts in the early 1970s when Gerard O’Neill was just starting to get noticed by the science fiction community. And we still insist on building large structures in space. Very, very large structures.

Join the crew

“Be part of a community of people who share your interests.” Okay, so before we gave up and watched the nationalist socialists destroy the National Space Society, which was, as the name clearly indicates, mostly the National Space Institute and a little bit of the L5 Society, we did come up with a pretty cool purpose. “To create a spacefaring civilisation that will establish communities beyond the Earth.” Not bad! So, if you want to know what “community of people” you are joining, that’s it. That’s the group.

You might think of the readers of this newsletter as “the advanced planning committee of the human race” except that committees are a stupid way of getting nothing done. And God has the advanced planning activities well in hand. But if you are interested in making technology anti-fragile for millennia, please do stick around.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com or do your own research.