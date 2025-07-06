David Percival: "Truth and lies. People like us don't know the difference."

Lorraine Broughton: "No, we know the difference, David. We choose to ignore it."

~ “Atomic Blonde,” film, Anno Domini 2017

For the last several months I have been repeatedly visiting certain locations. In some of those places there are sound systems. On some of those sound systems I hear music. Quite a bit of the music seems to be from recent months and years. Essentially all of that part sucks.

There has also been a pattern at each of these restaurants, cafés, and lobbies which has been a bit odd, to me. They keep putting up songs from the 1920s, ‘30s, 40s, and early ‘50s. It seems that not everyone is enthusiastic about the whiny, self-obsessed, painfully maudlin screeching of contemporary musicians. Or, anyway, that is a rational inference from the playing of the aforementioned blasts from the past. Of course, it may also be the case that the royalties for such older songs are negligible.

It was us

Quite a lot of nonsense has been spewed about the changes in Russia, the Warsaw pact countries, and the popular uprisings that led to the disintegration of Churchill’s iron curtain and the deliberate demolition of the Berlin wall. Ronald Reagan, Mikhail Gorbachev, rather a nasty crew of international espionage agents, and a number of other parasites have claimed credit for the sea change between AD 1969 when Nixon was announcing a policy of détente and 1992 when the wrath of the deep state turned more comprehensively against American freedom enthusiasts.

They all lie about it. It was not them. It was not the bureau rats in the state department in the District of Corruption. It was not usaid voice of America broadcasts of propaganda. It was not the mass murdering parasites in the spy agencies. It was not the politicians of any of those countries.

It was us. It was men, women, and children. It was Americans, Germans, French, English, Români, Magyars, Russians, Czechs, Poles, Estonians, Lithuanians, Bielarusy, Slovaks, Canadians, Australians, Rhodesians, Moldoveni, Bulgarians, Latvians, Finns, Greeks, Swedes, Norwegians, Danish, Dutch, Swiss, Slovenians, stateless persons, and others of our generations who refused to accept the march toward nuclear annihilation.

We objected to the systems of control. We objected to the taxes. We objected to the wars. We objected to the rules and regulations. We refused to comply. We formed free markets. We smuggled to evade taxes and import-export restrictions. We refused to file forms. We refused to vote. We refused to disperse.

They shot at us. They killed us in Watts in AD 1965. They killed us at Kent State in 1970. They killed rather a lot of us in other places at various times. They killed one another, including JFK, RFK, and a number of whistleblowers. They threatened to blow up the world with nuclear weapons in 1962 and at other times.

Churchill and Truman planned and Clement Attlee helped implement Operation Keelhaul to send millions of European civilians to their deaths in forced labour camps in the Soviet union and Warsaw pact countries in AD 1946. They put up the Berlin wall in 1961 and interdicted trade, commerce, and free movement of people all across Europe with outrageous border controls all through the post-war period.

They set the world on fire in AD 1914 and again in AD 1939 for the purpose of killing as many Christian men, women, and children as possible. They did so despite being the aristocratic beneficiaries of a very high level of culture, sophistication, and technological prowess out of a spiteful desire to hurt other people.

To truly understand these matters you need to go back to the advent of English colonies in the New World. A couple of years before the Spanish armada of AD 1588 a guy named Walter Raleigh sent a ship of colonists to Virginia. He abandoned them there at a place called Roanoke. The last heir of the Tudor line, Elizabeth, was substantially disinterested in the Americas.

James of Scotland, the sixth of his name, became James of England, first of that same name. You know them as the Stuart family. His associates formed “the London company” in AD 1606 and founded Jamestown in Virginia a year later. In 1609 the company began to indenture Europeans brought to Virginia to labour in the tobacco fields. (It is true that African persons were also brought in 1619. They were similarly indentured, by terms which were in fact slavery. The English enslaved white Europeans a decade before they picked up the Arabic theme of African slaves.)

Let’s skip forward a bit to AD 1713. In the so-called “peace” of Utrecht the parties to the war of the Spanish succession put the entire South Atlantic slave trade into the hands of the so-called “British” monarchy. What you know as slavery was created by the English “royal” family, fought for in wars during the 17th and early 18th Centuries, and was monetised by them through the “South Sea company” which became one of the biggest and most egregious stock market bubbles in the history of the world. At the time they were seizing total control of slavery, the Stuart family was represented on the throne by Anne.

Frequent readers of this ‘stack and of history will recognise a motif in English history. Elizabeth was the last Tudor; Anne the last Stuart; Victoria the last Hannover. The Windsors have evaded the motif because Elizabeth second had legitimate male heirs.

The English aristocracy is not entirely English. The Normans under William in AD 1066 made them substantially French. The Hannovers under Sophia and her son Georgie made them substantially German. All of them, though, English, Norman French, and German, were aristocratic to the core. As such they hated all other peoples, all other ethnicities including the Scots and the Irish, and all other categories or “classes” of society. With a very few exceptions all of them have been demon worshippers.

In the time leading up to the first world war quite a lot of things were done in preparation. A series of wars with the Dutch-descended Boers gained for the British aristocracy control of the gold and diamonds of South Africa and Rhodesia. It was the Brits who instituted apartheid and forced black Africans off their lands to work in the mines, refineries, and factories. They backed the Teddy Roosevelt administration which implemented similar plans and policies in the Philippines and in Cuba They backed the Woody Wilson administration which imposed Jim Crow in the District of Corruption. They financed their American cousins, the Tidewater tuckahoes, in imposing all manner of degradation on Americans of African descent.

So, when I say, “it was us” what I mean is, it was the oppressed people of America, notably those of Scots, Irish, African, Italian, Dutch, and Native American descent. We didn’t like how we were being treated. What I mean is, it was the oppressed people of Europe of various countries who were treated horribly by the freemasons who paid Marx to create communism and paid Rousseau to invent socialism and financed the Bolsheviks to slaughter Russians and other peoples.

By 1989 there were a great many of us who were fed up with them.

We did it with music

I was rather forcefully reminded of the terrible, sad, abysmal quality of music being emitted today by watching the AD 2017 film “Atomic Blonde” recently. It features a sound track with a large number of quality punk rock songs from late 1989, the milieu in which the film is set. Curiously, the song “Atomic” by the group Blondie is not on the soundtrack album nor is it listed with the other songs in the end credits. Quelle dommage.

Returning briefly to the matter of who I mean when I say “it was us,” I mean that it was a number of generations of persons abused, terrorised, and attacked physically, spiritually, and emotionally by the English royal family and their psychophant* friends in the European aristocracy. Bagpipes, African spirituals, 19th Century labour songs, jazz, blues, rock, punk, and other genres of music were used over the last four hundred years to indicate the grievances and intentions of the people oppressed by evil.

All I get from most contemporary music is a sense of the futility of life. That is likely intentional on the part of the freemason demon worshippers who infest the music industry. They want people to hear a great deal of “music to slit your wrists by” and sad songs. They also seem to want to feature performers who are unable to use language, rhythm, rhyme, or alliteration to convey ideas, feelings, or much of anything. I admit that I have not sought it out, but I will also assert that I’ve heard far more of it than I want.

Songs are subversive. You can hum the tune of a song that has protest lyrics and people around you will recall the words. You can recite the lyrics and leave the tune out. Poetry is one of the important tools for communication, which is why music is included in the quadrivium. We use the patterns in poetry to aid memory.

I shall not bother to quote very many lyrics in this essay. The music is there. Go hear it yourself.

We did it with free markets

Obviously it was not only music that changed our world. There was a man, Samuel Edward Konkin III, who wrote about self-published literature and unregulated economic activities. He referred to these ideas by the term agorism.

Agorism takes its name from the Greek agora which was the market in the centre of city states in ancient Greece, such as Athens. People gathered in the agora to buy and sell. They also gathered there to discuss issues of the day. Agorism is a political philosophy for free marketeers who seek to change things through unregulated buying and selling, through avoiding taxes, through smuggling goods across international borders in defiance of prohibitions and customs fees, and by publishing what we think when we think it.

One of the groups about which you should probably know a great deal more than you do is the White Rose of Germany. Begun by students in Munich, especially Sophie Scholl and her brother Hans, it was a protest movement that opposed the evil Vril worshippers of Nazi Germany. Hans Scholl was a medic on the eastern front from AD 1941 through late 1942. He and others began to circulate hand written notes about the horrifying war crimes, brutal conditions, privation, and suffering not only of German soldiers and civilians on the front, but also of the subjugated peoples in the invaded countries. As German supply lines lengthened, the ability to prosecute effective strategies and tactics became severely hampered by poor logistics. In the late Summer of 1942 the German army was cutting rations on the push toward Stalingrad.

Among their other techniques, the White Rose members would copy out a letter and put it in the pages of a phone book in some city in Germany. It would be found by someone else who would either read it and pass it on, read it and copy it and pass on more than one copy, write their own supplement, or report it to the authorities. Because its placement and content were anonymous it was often difficult to trace the authors of the letter.

However, members of the group did have gatherings where they discussed their thoughts. They were ratted out. Eventually most of the core members of the White Rose were tortured and murdered in prison by the Nazis.

In his New Libertarian Manifesto and other writings, Konkin points out the power of self-published literature. In the Soviet union it was called “Samizdat” which roughly transliterates to “myself published.” People with access to office equipment in the 1970s and 1980s would use mimeograph or photocopier machines to make unauthorised copies of some of their literature. As the 1980s progressed, copier manufacturers began putting in storage media to make a digital copy of every page copied which led to a number of arrests in Warsaw bloc countries.

Fax machines were a technology used by Westerners to get news and information to friends in the East. Fax machines can also be used as copiers. As time went on, the general public was able to foil the plans of the despotic freemasons and European aristocrats and get in touch with colleagues, fellow scientists or engineers, and ordinary people in the course of conferences, scholarly presentations, and personal tourism. The hateful evil awful vile disgusting bad and wrong aristocrats of Europe hate it when commoners talk to one another. They are aware that we are “conspiring” to break our chains and free ourselves. But they are unable to have any sort of economic growth without the exchange of information, so they grudgingly agree to certain kinds of events and certain kinds of publications.

Black markets is a term used by state supremacists to describe free markets. They use the term “black market” to denigrate free markets and free marketeers. But it was free markets that brought blue jeans to Warsaw bloc countries. It was free marketeers who bought and sold Western magazines, music recordings, books, and pamphlets in the slave cities of the East. It was the availability of these contraband items and of Western currencies with which to buy them that led to the social upheaval of the 1980s. The culmination of that upheaval was the fall of the Berlin wall and the end of the Soviet union.

Of course these facts are not lost on the freemason demon worshippers. Peter Thiel, for example, whose actual behaviour suggests he is a sort of vampire seeking blood transfusions from teenagers, has created the Palantir company to create total information control. Others like Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, the mElon, Darrell Duffie, Eric Schmidt, Sopnendu Mohanty and many more seem to be eager for a cashless society. It is much harder to have private economic transactions if every economic event takes place through an unencrypted digital means, such as your debit card or credit card. The push for a cashless society is evil. It is intended to end financial privacy. Its main purpose is to enslave every human on Earth.

We did it with free software

When I met them in Boston in AD 1982, K. Eric Drexler and Christine Peterson were involved in the L5 Society. Eric had not yet written his book The Engines of Creation about nanotechnology. Christine had not yet coined her term “open source software” to encourage investment in the Netscape project.

It was about that same time that a very smart man named Richard Stallman made up a type of software licence. He began a project called “GNU is not Unix” to describe an operating system that would have Unix-like features but would be free to use without paying copyright royalties and licence fees. Like a great many other computer users, Stallman wrote his own code. He and many others made much of their code available to coders for free. A great deal of good code is built atop other good code. Many tools, techniques, and traditions are spread from one coder to another without any fee.

Eventually the work the free software movement was doing led to the development of Linux. Linux is the free to use and open source version of the UNIX operating system of the evil monopolists of Bell Labs. Keep in mind that when the man from the Woody Wilson Black Chamber arrived in New York in AD 1916 he was given everything he wanted by Western Union and by AT&T. The reason “Ma Bell” got the long distance telephone monopoly in the USA is because they were in bed with the deep state, in favour of and helping the listening in on phone conversations without warrants, all during that time from 1916 to today (on information and belief).

Free software is better than licensed software. It is better because coders look at the source code. It is better because you or I can compile run time code from source code so we actually know what the run time code is doing. It is better because it is easy to tell when it has been altered. It is easy to tell what has been changed, and often it is easy to tell by whom.

The proprietary garbage sold by evil companies with hidden agendas is rife with bad code, bad ideas, and rat fink algorithms. Their code will sell you out. Their code makes copies of everything and gives those copies to the deep state agencies. They also sell that information about you to everyone they can, including especially advertisers. They actively hate you and want to enslave you. Their garbage software is licensed so you have to buy new copies every few months or years. They stop “supporting” their code because they want to force you to upgrade to even more invasive and terrible versions. They have sought to “own” the desktop software systems and utilities, to “own” relational database systems, to “own” contact management software tools, to “own” search, and, by lying about your privacy, to steal all your contacts, all your private information, all your passwords, and sell sell sell sell sell. They have lots of lawyers, so you’ll have no trouble identifying the names of their companies by looking at their behaviour.

Yes, I do think Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Larry Page, Eric Schmidt, and a number of other major software company personalities are individually evil. Some of them are demon worshippers. Quite a lot of their proprietary software doesn’t do what you would want it to do, and does quite a lot that you wouldn’t.

The thing people call “the Internet” was a pretty simple set of communications protocols for how to handle information. Packets are defined. Packet headers are read by algorithms. The software seeks a route to the destination. Any route will do. The system is very robust because it is not a hub and spoke system, it is not a client server centralised system, it is decentralised by design. Routers can work wonders, even when a lot of nodes are off line due to disasters or wars.

So, we have a great number of tools for making it possible to be out of control. We have means by which a person can be anonymous. We have means for entirely private communications. Since economic transactions can be represented digitally we have means for complete financial autonomy for everyone. We also have a large number of tools for data security which actually work. We in the software biz have built all these tools for ourselves and our posterity. In a vast number of instances, we have given these tools away as free software or as Christine likes to say, “open source software.”

We have done these things for many reasons. Some coders show they are good at coding by working on an open source coding project. Then everyone can see what they have done, how good or bad their code is, whether they can “hack it” as a coder.

Many of us have written code to help people like ourselves. I worked on anonymity projects because I am a survivor of extensive childhood violence. I am also a survivor of extensive violence at the hands of the police as an adult, which is why I write many of the things I have written and am writing.

We did it with protests

Yes, we did teach one another good recipes for making a Molotov cocktail. Yes we have published illegal books as well as somewhat legal ones like the Anarchist Cookbook. Yes we do know quite a lot about how to use, for example, dinner plates on city streets to encourage tank drivers to avoid certain intersections, or turn down one way rather than another. Yes we do know and tell one another about things like throwing blankets over tanks and armoured cars that are unsupported by infantry.

Yes, riots are protests. No they are not even vaguely peaceful.

We have also a long and important history of peaceable assembly for the purpose of seeking redress of grievances. There have been some times when governments were established that derived their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed. There have been times even when tyrants have had to “allow” protests because the protestors were too numerous.

The rhizomatic and organic protests all over the Warsaw pact countries were examples. They are not the only ones. Martin Luther King, Jr., led profoundly non-violent and huge marches and protests and gave inspiring speeches at huge gatherings of people protesting voting rights restrictions and other aspects of the evil Jim Crow system. The leader of the Roman Catholic hierarchy, John Paul II, spoke in Polish to very large crowds in Poland starting in AD 1979. About a year later a guy named Lech Walesa started a movement called Solidarność.

Yes, some of the events that preceded the AD 1989 demolition of the Berlin wall by angry crowds did have officials involved. For example, the Czechoslovakia border with Germany and with Austria became unofficially “open” because the border guards refused to enforce any limits to movement. After the “Velvet revolution” in Czechoslovakia quite a lot of freedom of movement became available. If you look at an older map of the time, you see that Czechoslovakia is bordered by both east and West Germany, as well as Poland, Ukraine, Hungary, and Austria. You are welcome to discuss the events related to the Velvet revolution in the comments.

We did it without papers

The identity systems are abusive, dictatorial, and wrong. There were no internal passports for free people in Christendom before 150 years ago. The slave trade included slave booklets which would be inspected by slave patrols. Often the plantation owners were able to conspire to legislate to conscript free men to force them to work in slave patrols at no cost to the plantations. Slave books or slave passes inspired very bad men like Otto Eduard Leopold von Bismarck to create internal passports in Prussia and invent the international passport. There were essentially no passports before about AD 1870.

There were no driver licences either. The first law for a licence plate on vehicles was brought before the Texas legislature by corrupt Sam Rayburn. He was bought by the insurance industry to push the idea. Massachusetts, Missouri, and Rhode Island scumbag legislators passed laws requiring driver licences for all drivers in order to hurt their neighbours as much as possible. Legislatures are a very bad idea.

Protestors against the war in Vietnam were also often protestors of the slavery inherent in conscription. Draft protestors burned draft cards. Many people have opposed the identity systems because they always led to more and more tyranny.

To avoid being identified, incarcerated, tortured, and killed by the Stasi in AD 1989 protestors showed up carrying umbrellas. Sometimes they used the umbrellas for rain, but often they simply marched with the umbrellas so evil men and women with binoculars in buildings overlooking the protest routes could not spy them out, camera operators could not capture their images, and closed circuit cameras could not be used to hurt them and their families. If you don’t like umbrellas, try a broad brimmed hat for similar results.

While we are discussing garb, consider having a pair of cotton gloves in your pockets. You will find that they won’t leave fingerprints.

We did it without complying

You don’t have to obey. Obeying doesn’t protect you. I have been falsely charged on several occasions. So why obey? Being obedient isn’t going to get you anywhere with the police and prosecutors who hate you, will lie about you, and will make up “evidence” to hurt you. They even have a term “testi-lying” to describe their evil behaviour.

If you don’t want to be a slave, don’t obey. Don’t comply. Don’t take the jab if you don’t want to be poisoned. Don’t listen to the obedient. Don’t take anything said by a purported “expert” at face value. Mistakes were not made as

has written. People were deliberately poisoned. Patients were deliberately murdered in hospitals. Children have been deliberately harmed by vaxxajabs. These were not mistakes. The results were the goals all along.

There are people who emigrated from the Soviet union and Warsaw pact countries called “refuseniks” because they refused to obey the immoral and evil laws of those freemason operated countries. (I say freemason operated because the party hierarchies in those countries mimicked the aristocracy elsewhere in Europe, but were restricted to adherents of the freemasonry that the founder of communism, Marx, believed in. If you want to understand the open anti-Jewish laws of the Soviet union you should probably take some time to read more of the books by Marx who was virulently racist and anti-Jewish.) I don’t think the term is in current use, so maybe more people should become refuseniks. Anyway it is healthier to refuse to obey.

Nasty evil Jimmy Carter signed into law the nasty evil civil aviation “reform” bill written by nasty evil Teddy Kennedy. It put metal detectors at American aeroports to deliberately and maliciously deny the right to keep and bear arms to Americans within the territory of the USA in defiance of the constitutional protections for the God given right to keep and bear arms. You shouldn’t comply with it, especially by not flying on the communist airlines.

We did it in obedience to God

Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God. God made us free. God wants each of us to be individually sovereign. You can read about it in the Bible. Jesus pointed out to the Pharisees that God’s word includes Psalm 82 in which God says that ye are to be gods. God’s plan includes Jesus and the Holy Spirit becoming available to you for the purposes of your eternal salvation and your power over demons and your power to heal and to help others in many ways. Praise God. Amen.

Jesus told us these things would be happening. Jesus made a prophesy saying that every secret would be revealed and every word whispered in an ear would be shouted from the rooftops. You should read the Gospels and find those words.

No, the evil vicious hateful mass murdering demon worshippers in the spy agencies, especially mi6, gchq, cia, fbi, mossad, dea, batfe, and the state security agencies of nato, the eu, and the other major countries are not your friends. They keep secrets. They tell lies. They know the truth and ignore it, or hate it, and lie all the time. They are untrustworthy. They want to enslave you. They want to hurt your family forever.

They don’t much like us. I mean you and your family, me and mine, and all the people who have done things similar to the topics mentioned above. Some of my friends who have been involved in fighting against illegitimate copyright and abusive monopolies have been tormented. Some have been killed. Some of the people I know in the communications privacy industry have been imprisoned. Many people have been tortured and killed because they tried to share the truth with others. There have been many martyrs on the long road to individual freedom.

Their digital prison farms are intended to hurt as many people as possible. But they still want you to “opt in.” They still want to get you to agree. They still want your signature on the indenture of your servitude.

They enslave people in defiance of God’s law. They do not cancel debts and free their slaves at the start of the seventh year. They won’t because they are evil. They hate God, they hate God’s law, and they hate their neighbours.

The path forward includes prayer, thoughtful actions, and disobedience. Your path is not mine. So you should reflect on what you should do and you should pray for God’s guidance.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.

*psychophant is a portmanteau coined by Margaret Anna Alice