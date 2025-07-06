L5 News

Dennis Feucht
1d

"Some of the people I know in the communications privacy industry have been imprisoned."

- which leads to a tale close to home for me. Here in the Belize jungle, my deceased best friend, Mark Ludwig, completed undergrad physics at MIT in two years. He also was a Christian and a libertarian and was interested in computer viruses. He wrote a book that led to trouble when he published The Giant Black Book of Computer Viruses wherein his purpose was to teach people what viruses are so that they are better informed about them. To this end, he gave the code for several illustrative viruses. He ended up involved in a virus case in the French high court, and from what I remember from him, publishing source-code of viruses triggered the detector of the "feral gummint" - another example of samizdat frowned on by Big Brother.

Mark also had a PhD in particle physics, and his mentor was a professor at NMSU who worked at Los Alamos. Mark knew in detail how to build an atomic (maybe also a nuclear fusion) bomb and had he published that, his entanglement with the feds might have been even greater.

1 reply by Jim Davidson
Thumbnail Green
1d

I wish for people to be more free. I loathe these psychopaths with bottomless desires and restless hearts of darkness.

I write music in defiance of them, thanks for being courageous.

https://open.substack.com/pub/thumbnailgreen/p/the-vampire-ball-is-ending?r=nv8me&utm_medium=ios

https://open.substack.com/pub/thumbnailgreen/p/epsteins-cell?r=nv8me&utm_medium=ios

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mmAhPm8deMs&pp=ygUTTW9jayB0aGUgc2V0dXAgc29uZw%3D%3D

