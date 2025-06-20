“They do not want coherent humans. They want disrupted, inflamed, fragmented people who rely on drugs to survive. That is the business model. And the fake heart pump lie is central to it.” ~ Jan Wellmann, Coherent Reality, Anno Domini 2025

Some years ago, in AD 2019, I was alerted to a number of portents of the coming storms. In particular, while in prayer at worship service I was shown a minor miracle. The Bible that I was holding open to Luke chapter 7 changed without my turning the pages, and without any air motion near me. Suddenly before me it showed Malachi chapter 4. You might want to read over that passage to get a sense of some of the things heading toward us.

At the end of the first month of AD 2020 something happened to me. I became very ill. By this point in time, it was clear that if there were anything like a pandemic originating from Wuhan, China, it had already spread far beyond control. At no time did I see emergency rooms overstrained. The hospitals in walking distance from my home were consistently empty of patients, with plenty of open parking. The same was true for a friend of mine living in Seattle quite near the hospitals there. The same was true for

who has been

about the poison jabs, the lack of medical ethics, the disappearing autopsies, and the tremendous harm brought about by policies meant to flatten the economy and poison the population.

Frequent readers will note that, behold, there are links in this essay. Very often, I insist that I am not going to do your research for you. I persist in the view that you won’t be convinced by anything I write, nor anything to which I link, unless you do your own research. I continue to insist that I have no moral obligation to prove anything to you. The things I write here in this ‘stack may be viewed as hypotheses, and, therefore, subject to falsification. It is not my job to falsify my hypotheses, it is your job, if you think what I say is false, prove it. I think the opinions that I express here are valid and verifiable, and that if you disagree you won’t look at any proof I ever offer. So, no, I don’t agree with demon worshippers like Carl Sagan, and I don’t offer extraordinary proof for extraordinary claims - which was his way of saying that he hates God and Christianity.

I wish to note that none of the quotes and links in this essay are meant to indicate any endorsement by their authors or sources of what I’ve written here. My words here are my own and are my responsibility. Nor do I intend to endorse the authors or sources quoted nor the materials linked, except to the extent that my understanding of what they’ve written indicates some substantiation of what I’m saying here. However, I do endorse and recommend Dee’s substack, which rocks.

Today, my topic is “Poisons kill” which seems like it ought not to be controversial. It is, however, a topic which has been proclaimed controversial, subject to censorship, subject to “readers added context” smarmy impositions, and other attacks. The big pharma part of the mass murdering deep state military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex has a great deal of power, money, and influence. It has demanded that people who say things about their evil plans to poison billions of people worldwide must be silenced. In many cases, they have been successful in doing so. Thus, I am inclined to supplement my hypotheses today with a few links in case you get the urge to “run and go see” and find out more.

Was I poisoned?

The answer is, regarding the illness that hit me in the last two days of the first month of AD 2020 and kept me bedridden for the second month, I don’t know. I was not willing to go to a hospital. My experiences with “allopathic” or “suffering of others” medicine have been uniformly poor going back to 1970 when I was misdiagnosed and treated with ineffective therapies for what was probably Lyme disease. In 2020, I was not diagnosed with “Covid 19” and I was not treated by any medical doctors. I took no pharmaceuticals except acetylsalicylic acid and possibly an antihistamine tablet. I did take gel cap vitamin supplements, colloidal silver, and honey, as well as infusions of various herbs, and my spiritual sister’s elderberry syrup.

I did not get better right away. Immediately after the chest congestion, coughing, and runny nose went away, I found that my heart tissue had been damaged. I feel that it is important for you to think about what the heart really is, how it is not now and never has been a “meat pump for blood.” Blood circulates because of osmotic pressure in the capillaries. No one who installs pumps would put a pump near the top of the fluid to be pumped, but down near the bottom for best results. Jan Wellmann cited above has an excellent Substack Note about the topic, which I would encourage you to read. The heart is one of the ways in which your body connects to your soul.

Your brain is another set of glands and materials with which your body communicates to your soul. Some “scientists” want to deny the existence of the soul. Yuval Harrari, who seems to me to be openly a demon worshipper, advisor to the World Economic Forum, cannot find a soul no matter how many people he flays and vivisects and murders, based on his public statements on the topic. The soul is not inside the body, it is connected to and it animates the body, by means that God has seen fit to provide. So when you read about someone whose brain has been damaged or for other reasons operated on, and part of the brain tissue has been removed, you find that they still have memories and abilities such as speech, depending on what was removed. By examining the brain using magnetic resonance imaging with contrasting chemicals (mildly radioactive isotopes in a phosphorus rich syrup that you drink before the MRI) you find that many areas of the brain are inactive for many people tested. So the “in the brain” theory of memory is falsifiable, although the axons and dendrites change to better communicate with certain memory-related aspects of the soul, the data is not all stored locally.

Having souls makes the work of murder that demon worshippers seek to complete a very horrible, evil thing. They want to distance themselves from the evil they are committing, knowingly and maliciously, by pretending there are no souls. If you think about it, that actually makes it worse.

So, then what happened to me? I believe that some toxin damaged my heart. Since I wasn’t injected with anything, I don’t actually know how that happened. My respiratory system showed signs of infection, but the infectious disease hypotheses are very easy to falsify, so I am not persuaded that I inhaled some “virus” material. Certainly I had no difficulty in ensuing weeks going to the city of Dayton office to pay my water bill with the weird guard pointing a gun-like thermostat at my forehead and saying that I was too cold to be alive, which amused both of us.

Whatever caused my body to react, there was a response akin to the inflammation and associated symptoms of infection. I coughed. I sniffled. I had a runny nose and post-nasal drip. I had a fever at times. My body fought off the ailment. My heart muscle was damaged. I could no longer walk for more than about 100 paces without stopping for a minute or more to breathe and get my heart rate down. This manifestation of heart illness (myocarditis? pericarditis? unknown) lasted for about a year. Eventually I was able to carry an 80 pound pack and walk a mile and half or more without difficulty in AD 2021, but that was far from Dayton.

Remdesivir

Some nurses call it “run, death is near” instead of remdesivir. It is also called ‘Veklury’ by the Gilead Sciences. There is a substantial body of evidence that remdesivir has been killing many of the people to whom it has been administered. It is marketed with adverse consequences such as kidney damage, liver damage, organ failure, coma, death, anemia, lymphopenia, coagulopathy, constipation, diarrhea, delirium, acute respiratory failure, and pulmonary embolism.

The name they chose for their product has no easily identifiable etymology. Velky is a Czech word meaning big and lurid is a word meaning dismal, so perhaps a great dismal is implied. Rem (remaining) des (apart from) vivir (to live) suggests the intention of destroying vitality or killing.

There are a group of studies that were conducted prior to and during the time that the Trump administration enthusiastically pushed an emergency use authorisation to promote remdesivir and the European Union signed a deal with Gilead to buy a billion dollars worth of the compound. None of the studies showed major benefits from jabbing patients with it, and the largest study showed zero efficacy, neither a reduction in mortality from “Covid 19” nor a reduction in the time it takes patients to recover. You can read more about those studies in the link just below the quoted material. I don’t usually link to hoax stream media sources, and I regard “Science” the publication of the American Association for the Advancement of Science to be ethically compromised. Those concerns nothwithstanding, here is part of what they published in the 10th month of AD 2020.

FDA never consulted a group of outside experts that it has at the ready to weigh in on complicated antiviral drug issues. That group, the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC), mixes infectious disease clinicians with biostatisticians, pharmacists, and a consumer representative to review all available data on experimental treatments and make recommendations to FDA about drug approvals—yet it has not convened once during the pandemic. The European Union, meanwhile, decided to settle on the remdesivir pricing exactly 1 week before the disappointing Solidarity trial results came out. It was unaware of those results, although Gilead, having donated remdesivir to the trial, was informed of the data on 23 September and knew the trial was a bust.

Here is where that quote appears. Please note that remdesivir was not developed to treat Covid19 but was developed to treat hepatitis. Wikipedia says it did not work as a treatment for hepatitis nor for respiratory syncytial virus so the makers tried to see if it would treat Ebola or Marburg virus. Subsequently health authorities in Congo showed that remdesivir was less effective than monoclonal antibody treatments. For reasons of my own, I refuse to link to Wikipedia in this essay, but you should be able to find their article on the topic if you look.

Given the severe health consequences of remdesivir and the limited effectiveness in treating Covid19, I suggest you consider it a poison. Yes, I believe doctors and hospitals were deliberately poisoning patients in 2020 and in the years since for the purpose of claiming benefits from insurance agencies and national health agencies. Murdering patients for profit is, I believe, a longstanding behaviour of doctors and hospital administrators.

Intubation and ventilation

Shoving a tube down the trachea is painful and can result in death. How often? Studies show various results, but anywhere from 33% to 80% of patients intubated die from the procedure. Hospitals did not have evidence of success in treating patients diagnosed with Covid19 using intubation, but they were paid to do it by insurance companies. I suspect many of the insurance companies with such policies were, in fact, seeking to kill off long term patients to eliminate their costs of future care and for the healthcare subsidies from governments.

Ventilators are deadly. Studies contemporary with the AD 2020 “pandemic” showed mortality as high as 97% for ventilator use. Yes, a ventilator may be able to provide sufficient oxygen for a patient under emergency conditions. No, they were not properly used, and, again, there seems to be a determined application of them by hospitals and doctors for the purpose of killing off patients.

These treatments, including remdesivir, ventilation, and intubation were applied, I believe, proactively and preferentially to the elderly, obese, and diabetic patient population for the purpose of cutting long term medicare and medicaid costs because Obama pushed through the total communist overthrow of private health payment options. I believe Obama is an evil communist demon worshipper, a mass murderer, a rapist, a child molester, and is married to a man. You are free to believe whatever you choose to believe. Naturally, as with all my views, I welcome comments seeking to offer evidence to falsify these ideas.

Inoculation with poisons

Hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and the mRNA vaxxajabs are all poisons. There are significant and lasting adverse effects from each of these materials.

Hydroxychloroquine is known to cause retinal damage with long-term, high-dose use. It damages the heart, liver, kidneys, and may damage bone marrow leading to low cell counts. It has been shown to damage nerve tissue. Severe skin reactions and seizures are also possible. It is a malaria treatment that is marketed under names such as Plaquenil, Sovuna, Quineprox, Hydroquin, Axemal, Dolquine, Quensyl, and Quinoric. It is not quinine, which is a natural compound derived from the bark of the cinchona.

Ivermectin has adverse effects on male fertility. It can also cause blindness, neurological effects, skin reactions, allergic reactions, cardiovascular issues, loss of bladder or bowel control, stomach pain, liver failure, and at very high doses, fatality. Ivermectin is a treatment for parasites. It may or may not have efficacy against “Covid19” depending on whether or not there is such a thing as Covid19.

The existence of treatment protocols including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine should have caused a sensible policy to refuse “emergency use authorisation” for remdesivir and for the mRNA vaxxajabs. However, the Trump administration’s health science “team” were mostly in favour of mass death, in my opinion, based on their findings, recommendations, and actual policies adopted.

There is a gentleman in Japan named Yasafumi Murakami. He has a doctorate in pharmaceutical science from Tokyo University. He is the author of over 100 scientific papers. Earlier this month a group of Tokyo researchers, including Dr. Murakami, published the results of a study of 18 million persons, both vaxxed and unvaxxed. The jabbed were more likely to die, and the more jabs the more death, indicating that the mRNA jabs for Covid19 are poisons.

Here is a link to that study:

Toxic childhood jab schedule

There is now overwhelming evidence that the vaxxjabs given to children cause autism, other neurological disorders, sudden infant death syndrome, and a wide variety of other pathologies. Children are being deliberately murdered by pediatricians for the sake of the bonuses paid by big insurance carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield. A pediatrician can receive tens of thousands of dollars for poisoning with vaxxajabs all of their child patients. Some insurance providers penalise pediatricians who are unable or unwilling to jab with poisons all the children under their care. These financial policies are meant to cause infertility, brain damage, autism, and death, because those are the results we see from the implementation of the policies. These results are not errors, but deliberate and purposeful.

Why do the insurance companies want to kill children? I believe some of these companies are run by demon worshippers who seek to sacrifice healthy children to Moloch. Some of these companies intend to reduce their long term cost of care by poisoning children. Others are run by persons who feel that the world is overpopulated and seek through poisons to promote infertility and death.

Lies and propaganda

There used to be a thing called the Smith-Mundt act. Passed in AD 1948 it was meant to reduce the extent to which the state department and the broadcasting board of governors emitted falsehoods to lie the American people into war, rationing, and other evil policies. It was repealed in 2013 because Obama and Hillary wanted to lie the American people into more wars, more bad policies, more communism, more death, and more gluttonous benefits for Obama, Hillary, and their sycophants and clingers-on.

Certainly there has been a great deal of lying and a huge amount of propaganda, both before AD 2013 and since. George W. Bush lied repeatedly, deliberately, knowingly, and maliciously about “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq because he was a war profiteer, determined to send American service personnel to their deaths as sacrifices to the demons he worships and to promote the profits of his family’s investments in the Carlyle group and other ugly evil war profiteering enterprises. If you read the writings of Thomas Carlyle without vomiting, please say more about that experience in the comments.

Edward Bernays and other evil men and women spent most of the 20th Century developing propaganda techniques. Bernays himself wrote Propaganda and published it in AD 1928 for the purpose of demonstrating how to hoodwink the public. Everything about Madison Avenue is built on the intentional and malicious chicanery of the propaganda schemes of madmen like Bernays, Joseph Goebbels, Mikhail Suslov, Dmitri Shepilov, Walter Ulbricht, Erich Honecker, Maurice Macmillan, John Reith, Duff Cooper, Brendan Bracken, Elmer Davis, and other men and women similar to them. Many of the schemes used in film and television were developed for the purpose of deception, which is among the many reasons that I don’t watch television since 2017.

The depopulation agenda

Peter Thiel and other members of the Bilderberg group of war profiteers, murderers, and rapists want to eliminate seven billion human beings as soon as possible, based on published statements by various members of that group. Here is the comprehensive list of the Bilderberg 2025 attendees, in case you need to know who may be trying to kill you and your children. It was helpfully provided by their web site in alphabetical order along with the names of their affiliations by company or publication or tyrannical state. I won’t dignify their web portal by linking to it here, but you shouldn’t have trouble locating it for yourself. These are those names:

Abrams, Stacey; Albuquerque, Maria Luís; Alcázar Benjumea; Alverà, Marco; Andersson, Magdalena; Applebaum, Anne; Attal, Gabriel; Auchincloss, Murray; Baker, James H.; Barbizet, Patricia; Barroso, José Manuel; Baudson, Valérie; Beleza, Leonor; Birol, Fatih; Botín, Ana; Bourla, Albert; Brende, Børge; Brzoska, Rafal; Busch, Ebba; Caine, Patrice; Calviño, Nadia; Castries, Henri de; Chambers, Jack; Champagne, François-Philippe; Clark, Jack; Crawford, Kate; Donahue, Christopher; Donohoe, Paschal; Döpfner, Mathias; Eberstadt, Nicholas N.; Ek, Daniel; Ekholm, Börje; Eriksen, Øyvind; Feltri, Stefano; Fentener van Vlissingen, Annemiek; Fraser, Jane; Freeland, Chrystia; Friedman, Thomas L.; Gabuev, Alexander; Hammer, Kristina; Harrington, Kevin; Hassabis, Demis; Hedegaard, Connie; Heinrichs, Rebeccah; Heraty, Anne; Herlin, Jussi; Hernández de Cos, Pablo; Hobson, Mellody; Hoekstra, Wopke; Hunt, Jeremy; Isla, Pablo; Johansson, Micael; Jonsson, Conni; Karp, Alex; Klöckner, Julia; Kostrzewa, Wojciech; Kotkin, Stephen; Kratsios, Michael; Kravis, Henry R.; Kravis, Marie-Josée; Kudelski, André; Kuleba, Dmytro; Leeuwen, Geoffrey van; Lemierre, Jean; Letta, Enrico; Leysen, Thomas; Lighthizer, Robert; Liikanen, Erkki; Lundstedt, Martin; Marin, Sanna; McGrath, Michael; Mensch, Arthur; Micklethwait, John; Minton Beddoes, Zanny; Mitsotakis, Kyriakos; Monti, Mario; Nadella, Satya; Netherlands, H.M. the Usurper falsely called “king”; O'Leary, Michael; Ollongren, Kajsa; Özyeğin, Murat; Papalexopoulos, Dimitri; Paparo, Samuel; Philippe, Édouard; Pouyanné, Patrick; Prokopenko, Alexandra; Rachman, Gideon; Rappard, Rolly van; Reiche, Katherina; Ringstad Vartdal, Birgitte; Roche, Nicolas; Rutte, Mark; Salvi, Diogo; Sawers, John; Scherf, Gundbert; Schimpf, Brian; Schmidt, Eric E.; Schmidt, Wolfgang; Šefčovič, Maroš; Sewing, Christian; Sikorski, Radoslaw; Şimşek, Mehmet; Smith, Jason; Stoltenberg, Jens; Streeting, Wes; Stubb, Alexander; Suleyman, Mustafa; Summers, Lawrence; Thiel, Peter; Toulemon, Laurent; Uggla, Robert; Valentini, Valentino; Vassy, Luis; Verhoeven, Karel; Wallenberg, Jacob; Wallenberg, Marcus; Weder di Mauro, Beatrice; Weel, David van; Wilmès, Sophie; Zakaria, Fareed; Zeiler, Gerhard.

I want to make it clear that people in power, people who are wealthy, members of councils and round tables and Chatham houses, publishers, authors, freemasons, demon worshippers, communists, and other filth have been writing and talking about murdering most of mankind for over 200 years. The first creep to do so was a terribly foolish man named Thomas Malthus who wrote in AD 1798. He was decent enough to be somewhat circumspect in his calls for population reduction.

It is not okay. It is sinful to deliberately murder people. It is sinful to murder children. It is sinful to reach into a mother’s womb and tear apart her baby and then vacuum out the remains. These are terribly evil things. Doing these things goes against God.

Some of the people who are for mass murder are also war profiteers. Some of them are chemical and pharmaceutical profiteers. Some of them are cannibals. So these are not nice people. They have to use rules to prevent anyone from reporting who said what at their Bilderberg meetings because of the terribly evil things they say. These people are rude, unpleasant, indecent, and not fit to be guests in your home.

Toxins in food

Recently to some minor fanfare on a few web sites, some of the largest food production companies in America announced that they were removing certain known toxins, including dyes, additives, and preservatives from their food. Apparently some of the actions taken by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in revamping the food and drug administration and other feral agencies was part of the motivation.

You may want to write in to their company headquarters and ask, say, General Mills, why they put toxic dyes and other chemicals in their foods. I think the answer is the same as the answer to why Kellogg developed his deliberately bland vegetable breakfast cereal products. Kellogg promoted these foods as a way of reducing the virility of men and boys. I believe he wanted to dramatically reduce the human population on our planet.

There are a great many toxins in food. Peanuts, potatoes, and other root vegetables often contain aflatoxins. Way back in AD 1990 there were papers published suggesting that eating one peanut butter sandwich a day was equivalent in terms of carcinogens to smoking two packs of cigarettes due to the aflatoxins present in much of the peanut crop. Liver cancer is one of the difficulties caused by these toxins. The more the peanuts are cooked and processed, the more aflatoxins are broken down, so “natural” brands may actually be worse for your health, if you consume peanut butter.

Hydrogenated vegetable oils are made “partially hydrogenated” by running the oil past a catalyst, often nickel, that adds an ion to the oil. Doing so makes the oil mildly poisonous. It is so poisonous that ordinary bacteria, yeasts, fungi, and the like are killed if they try to eat the food made with hydrogenated oils.

Now, that is useful to the food manufacturers in that they get a “shelf stable” product that can be kept for months or even years on grocery store shelves without expiring. Expiration dating is not for young singles, friend.

The question arises whether the toxicity of hydrogenated oils is deadly to humans. The evidence for “trans” fats causing death is substantial. Studies indicate as many as 540,000 people worldwide die from hydrogenated oil consumption every year, including from coronary artery diseases. It turns out that cholesterol, which is one of the major components of your brain and is a necessary material for healthy nerve tissue throughout your body, is not a bad thing. But the hydrogenation of oils does seem to kill quite a few people.

I don’t want to pass by this topic without mentioning that starvation also kills people. In any war zone where access to food is prevented by the warring parties or where logistics have been hampered by the destruction of ports, roads, bridges, warehouses, and other resources, people may starve to death if they don’t have access to food. So, shelf stable food may be good to have around. “Meals ready to eat” and other military rations are often made with hydrogenation. Having hydrogenated foods as an alternative to starving to death is a good choice. Eating them long term when any alternatives are available is not a good choice.

There are a group of chemicals used in the distillation and production of “natural flavor” as it is identified on product packaging in America. If you see “natural flavor” or “natural and artificial flavors” or words to that same effect, you should be aware that the mass murderers of the feral food and drug administration, the same people who approved Vioxx and other deadly poisons for healthcare use, allow a fetid stew of solvents, carriers, and preservatives that are utterly artificial to be included in the production of “natural flavor.” So you should be wary. It might kill you, it’s so natural.

For a very long time I have suspected skim milk of toxicity. I agree with Ron Swanson. Skim milk is water that is lying about being milk. There is abundant evidence that the fat in milk is one of its most beneficial ingredients. Skim milk, at best, removes what is good about milk from the material they want you to drink.

Oat milk is oat juice that is lying about being milk. I don’t know how toxic it is, nor what additives, preservatives, solvents, and varieties of paint thinner are used to enhance it, but I don’t think it is food. Same for soy milk, cashew milk, almond milk, and other things that the thoroughly evil men and women of the feral food and drug administration allow to be marketed under the false and defamatory name “milk.” Milk comes from mammals, not plants, and anyone who pushes a product calling itself milk that isn’t made from squeezing the mammaries of a mammal is an evil liar.

Many of the toxic products that masquerade as butter substitutes, including margarine, contain hydrogenated oils and are deadly. I do not agree that butter substitutes are any good. The goodness of butter is that it is solidified milk fat. Essentially all of the literature used to promote vegetable oil substitutes for lard, tallow, and butter were paid for by the vegetable oil industry. Subsequent research illustrates that vegetable oils are dangerous compared to animal fats. Hydrogenated oils, such as “Crisco” are far more deadly than lard, tallow, or butter.

You should not believe that serving skim or 2% milk-fat milk to your children is good for them. The American Dairy Association seems, to me, to hate children and mankind. They make it nearly impossible to get double cream, for example, which is cream with 40% milk fat content. It is the fat in milk that does the most to provide your children with healthy skin, healthy nerve tissue, and healthy organs.

Mother’s milk is also very beneficial to infants. As a mother breast feeds her child, there is a feedback between the baby’s salivary glands and the mother’s mammary glands that causes changes to the milk produced. As the child grows, the nutrients in the mother’s milk adapt to be as beneficial as possible for the child. Early weening is generally a very bad idea. Studies from anthropology and archaeology suggest that children in “primitive” societies may have breast fed as long as four or five years with considerable benefit to bone tissue, connective tissue, organs, and bodily functions.

There are chemicals used to remove lipids from some foods. Here are some of them: chloroform, methanol; methyl-tert-butyl ether (MTBE); hexane, isopropanol; ethyl ether and petroleum ether often used in Soxhlet extraction of lipids from vegetable materials; acetone; hydrocarbon solvents sometimes called mineral oils; isopropyl alcohol; ethanol. Some companies use these chemicals to make their food products. Claims to the effect that these materials are “filtered out” or are otherwise rendered non-toxic may be false. Use care when approaching the output of industrial food production companies. What they produce may not be good to eat.

Toxins in agriculture

Fifty years ago I never met anyone who claimed to be allergic to gluten. Seriously.

In fact, back in 1975, celiac disease which is one of the more potent disorders associated with gluten sensitivity was found in around 0.5% to 1% of persons. Today it seems to affect up to 13% of the population.

One of the poisons widely disseminated by the chemical industry is glyphosate. You might not be allergic to gluten. You are certainly harmed by glyphosate.

Naturally the murderers in the agriculture chemical industry will insist that glyphosate isn’t in the food supply. Chemists who have tested foods, including wheat and corn, including animals fed such foods grown using glyphosate, offer evidence to the contrary. It is carcinogenic, toxic in small doses over months of consumption, and associated with damage to fetal and neo-natal children.

There are a great many other toxins used as herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pesticides in agriculture. You can sometimes see in farm fields all kinds of hazmat chemical protective gear, including goggles, filter masques, bunny suits, and gloves, because the stuff they are applying to the soil or to crops is so toxic. I read a few years ago that in order to eliminate a kind of ugly grey fungus from potatoes intended for sale to McDonald’s for their french fries, potato farmers put so much fungicide on their crops that they have to put the harvested potatoes in piles in open air pavilions (roofed structures to keep the rain off but without walls) for months so they can out-gas the toxic chemicals.

So, you might want to think carefully about how the food you eat is being grown. “Organic” foods may or may not be grown in good soil, in soil that has various chemicals added to it, and in various ways that involve chemical additives. So, no, the organic word on your food’s label is not necessarily any protection from toxins.

Toxins in water

For a great many years, adding fluoride to water has been controversial. It turns out that fluoride is a poison. It has been used for generations as a rat poison. It is known to harm fetal and neo-natal nerve development, causing mental retardation and other brain damage.

There is some evidence that people who lived in the 1920s and 1930s in places with high levels of fluoride in their drinking water had fewer cavities. It seems that fluoride and strontium and other metals can bind to tooth enamel and even replace worn enamel in teeth. However, all of the studies of people that lived where water was heavily fluoridated by natural sources found that those people suffered from retarded mental development, nerve tissue damage, and other problems.

Topical application of fluoride to teeth may help reduce cavities. It is not clear that it can ever be done safely. There are a good many other chemicals that can be used to clean your teeth, which you can find at natural food stores and in the natural food sections of grocery stores and super markets.

There is zero evidence that systemic application of fluoride has ever reduced cavities in children or adults. Systemic application would be by drinking or eating fluoride materials, including in drinking water.

Meanwhile in order to put fluoride into water, the water department in your city has hazmat suits and extreme precautions. That’s because fluoride is horrifyingly toxic and deadly, especially in its pure form. Getting the rate of distribution wrong has killed people in some places, so it turns out to be one of the more chancier ways of “improving” the water supply.

In addition to fluoride, chlorine is a known toxin. Yeah, sure, it kills bacteria and is harmful to some fungi. But, so does silver. Colloidal silver would be anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and non-toxic. But chlorine is used widely to make “clean” drinking water.

A few decades ago I was told about a pool water purification technique that used high salinity. Salt was added to a level toxic for bacteria and fungi and then removed by a desalination chemical. I don’t know whether salination and desalination is better than chlorination, but it doesn’t produce the kind of eye stinging you get in some hotel swimming pools. Desalination chemicals may include coagulants, flocculants, antiscalants, biocides, pH adjusters, and anti-corrosion additives. So be wary of water treatment.

There is a way of purifying water that is very reliable. It is called reverse osmosis filtration. Basically water is forced under pressure through a filter that only allows water molecules to go through. Other forms of filtration, such as charcoal filters and ultraviolet light, can leave dissolved solids such as lead, fluoride, and toxic salts.

You may have heard about bottled water. It was not really a thing fifty years ago, but it is widely sold today. Now, that’s some trick, selling a pint of water that the city water department lets go for less than a penny for as much as $2 in some places.

One of the first brands, about fifty years ago, to be sold in America, was Evian. Almost immediately, the people who like to run words backward began to say that Evian is the opposite of naive, because it would be naive to think that tap water is any good. Interesting thought. Of course, “evian” is a Hebrew word meaning God is gracious. The actual source, from AD 1789 is the Evian spring on Lake Geneva. But rumours persist.

Toxins in medicines

Yes, Vioxx was deadly. Yes, the feral (wild, untamed, unmitigated, disastrously unkempt) food and drug administration deliberately and corruptly approved it for sale. It killed people. Many of them were old people. The medicare and medicaid bureau rats rejoiced. They liked it so well that they pushed intubation, ventilation, remdesivir, and other deadly treatments during covid19.

There are a great many toxic pharmaceutical products. I won’t try to list them all here. You are supposed to be able to read about the adverse effects, the contents, and the known drug interactions of every drug in package inserts that accompany the poison being dispensed. For the mRNA vaxxajab poisons, those package inserts were sometimes printed only with the words “this page deliberately left blank” because the Trump and Biden administrations hate mankind and wanted people to die.

One of my friends in the world congress of Liberty International is Mary Ruwart. Dr. Ruwart has a medical degree and a PhD. I gather from her books that she used to work for Merck. Back in AD 2000 at the world congress of our group held in Ontario that year, she spoke about her experiences working on statin drugs in the 1990s. Apparently statins are derived substantially from vitamin E.

It turns out that when you give dogs the canine equivalent of 400 international units of vitamin E every day, you can artificially constrict their coronary arteries to the size of a pin-point without damaging the heart muscle. So, if you have been told that you have coronary artery disease, you might want to take vitamin E.

But Pfizer and Merck and AstraZeneca couldn’t patent vitamin E. It is one of God’s inventions, so it is free to use. Anyone can make vitamin E, which is one reason why the big drug companies hate vitamins and have tried to get congress and the feral food and drug administration to ban their sale.

So they broke the cholesterol cycle with Lipitor, Crestor, Mevacor, and other statins. They damaged a lot of people. I believe statin toxicity killed my dad. It certainly caused neuropathy, a lot of pain, dizziness, falling, injuries, and other problems.

Doctors and pharmacists have killed a lot of people. Hospitals have killed a lot of people. They don’t like to be called murderers so they have a clever phrase, iatrogenic deaths. It means murdered by doctors, hospitals, and pharmacists. Some call it “medical error” which suggests that it isn’t deliberate. I am willing to dispute this point.

It turns out that this cause of death kills 440,000 people in the United States every year. That’s quite comparable to the 480,000 killed (supposedly) by smoking, or anyway by the toxins deliberately added to cigarettes. It is more than ten times as deadly as car crashes, which only killed about 41,000 people last year.

If you don’t want to die, stay out of the hospital.

Frequencies

One of the sorts of things that began to show up in Dayton around 2019 and 2020 were 5G towers. These are systems for cell phone service providers to push far more data into your device from their servers.

Do you know how a microwave oven works? It uses a klystron to generate a high frequency radio wave. The same sort of device, which is typically a vacuum tube, is used in high power radar systems.

A friend of mine used to work at White Sands missile range. They had big radars for tracking their V2 rockets. They still have big radars which they use for tracking missiles they launch. Sometimes when one of the missiles is headed for a populated area, the range safety officer will detonate its range safety device and blow it up. My friend, G. Harry Stine, and his buddies used to take steel wool from the supply depot and hang out under the radar dishes. They would throw the steel wool into the radio output stream from the radar dishes and those balls of steel wool would burst into flames. Quite a sight.

A microwave oven has a klystron that is tuned to the frequency needed to vibrate water. When it adds enough energy, the water in your two-cup Anchor Hocking “pyrex” measuring cup will boil. Then you can turn off the microwave, pull out the water, add some instant coffee, add a whole bunch of cream, and have yourself a quick refreshing beverage. (Instant coffee is made in America in Houston and in New Orleans by brewing large amounts of coffee and then drying that coffee until it is a powder. Some of it is freeze dried. Simple. Non-toxic.)

Cathode ray tubes are no longer used for television nor for computer monitors. But they used to come with warning documentation. Sitting close to a cathode ray tube can be damaging to your nerve tissue. They can damage your eyes. Same for microwave ovens, radar dishes, and other radio frequency energy generation systems.

I got sick in early 2020 in Dayton. I got well starting about a year later when I began living in the rural Ozarks in Oklahoma in the last month of 2020, in Missouri in the first three months of 2021, and in Northwest Arkansas for the balance of 2021 and the first months of 2022. There were a lot of radio towers, including newer 5G towers, in Dayton, when I got sick. There weren’t any of these where I lived when I began to get well, when my heart muscle began to be fully functional again, when I didn’t have to stop to breathe every 100 paces but could walk, on one occasion about 12 miles wearing a fifty pound backpack, and on other occasions every day 1.5 to 3 miles carrying as much as 80 pounds.

Was it the radio frequency towers? I don’t know. We do know that radio frequency energy can interfere with brain tissue. We do know of microwave weapon systems that can kill. In addition to microwave energy, there are other directed energy weapons that can kill, start fires, and destroy structures.

Music has been deliberately changed. The standard frequency for musical pitch, specifically the tuning of the note A above middle C (A4) was shifted from 432 Hz to 440 Hz. This change became more standardized in the mid-20th century. It makes music sound very different. I suspect that this deliberate change was meant to hurt people, as so very many other things that have been done in the 20th Century by the mass murdering demon worshippers have been meant to deliberately hurt as many people as possible.

Yes, there are natural frequencies. Yes, there are people who can break glass using only their voice. Yes, there are frequencies that can damage human tissues.

Beauty or brutalism?

It isn’t like the demon worshippers have kept hidden. The freemasons openly worship Lucifer. Go talk to the Shriner’s club members. The higher up they go, the more advanced “degree” they have, the more willing they are to admit that they worship Lucifer. Their minions will “throw horns” which is that strange hand gesture with the pinky and index fingers out and the thumb up against the other two curled fingers. Some call it “throwing the goat” because it is supposed to look like the head of a goat, or the head of Baphomet. Lower level freemasons will say things like, “the founding fathers of this country were all freemasons; we worship the devil.” I have heard these things said by freemasons.

There used to be a great culture in Europe and North America that had a few embassies in the Middle East and North Africa, a few other places in other parts of the world, including South Africa, where Christendom flourished in the 19th and early 20th Centuries. At the end of the 19th Century there was an era of great glorious beauty that the evil demon worshippers defile by calling “the gilded age.” A lot of beautiful things were created by Christians for the enjoyment of other Christians.

Art used to be beautiful. Porcelain used to be beautiful. A guy named Wedgewood came up with clever ways to make “cream ware” that was a beautiful white glazed pottery, and “queen’s ware” that was a beautiful gold glazed pottery, with lids that fit and which had bowls that matched the spoons widely in use in that era.

Today everything in the art world is made to be ugly. Modern art and postmodern art is deliberately horrid, mean-spirited, demeaning, degrading, and grotesque. Disgusting modernists have made cubes and cylinders that pose as “bowls” but cannot be worked with a spoon to eat all the food within because the curve of the spoon is meant to meet the curve of a bowl. Bowls are supposed to be curved, you fools.

I am willing to leave art deco modernism for other jurors to evaluate. I am not entirely against some art deco designs, nor do I find line streaming or streamlining to be entirely without merit. However, brutalism is disgusting and should be rebuked, refused, and reviled. Modernism is mostly boxy and stupid. Postmodernism is almost entirely against standards, especially standards of beauty.

Yes, I do in fact blame the successors of Victoria of the house of Hannover. After she died in AD 1901 some very nasty people came to power. They began referring to their house as Saxe Coburg Gotha. That lasted until 1917 when the German military began daylight bombing raids over England with their Gotha aeroplanes. The evil men and women running the usurpation in England decided to change the name to that of the pile of rocks known as Windsor castle. They call themselves “Windsor” because they are hateful, evil, German pagans and not English at all.

There are some terrible traditions among the aristocracy in England. “Boarding school” is one of those bad traditions. A lot of young boys have been raped at English boarding schools, maliciously and deliberately. People of the generation of upchuck the third’s parents (Philip and Elizabeth) were born after the first world war. Many of the “Windsor” family children who attended school with other children anywhere in Europe were tormented because their parents had started the first world war. Somewhere between fifty and one hundred million persons were slaughtered by that war and by the “Spanish” flu that followed. (That particular epidemic of illness originated from the Allied barracks in France where conditions were not hygienic.)

Was it good that the Windsor family children were bullied and beaten by other kids? I don’t think it probably helped them be any better when they grew up. Generally speaking I think bullying and beating and other forms of violence are not healthy ways to raise children. But, faced with the offspring of one of the people who profited from the deaths of every adult male in their family, some children did lash out. Understandable angst and aggravation, I would say.

The simple truth is that there was a beautiful civilisation in Europe in the first few months of AD 1914. The truth is that the house of Saxe Coburg Gotha conspired to set that world on fire. They deliberately slaughtered tens of millions of Christians all over the world as blood sacrifices to the demons they worship. They deliberately blew up buildings, used explosive and chemical shells to blow up and poison the ground all over Western Europe, and they deliberately conspired to murder the Romanov family, the people of Germany, the people of Austria, and the people of the Ottoman empire. When they began to run out of British and French blood to throw into the meat grinder, they convinced their pet academic fool and racist protege Woody Wilson to send Americans to be murdered in Europe. The house of Windsor is a house of evil, and it is the successor in interest to the evil malicious house of Hannover.

No good things should ever be said of the usurpation of the throne of England. There is no king but Jesus Christ.

Choose

You don’t have to lay your hands upon the tyrants to topple them. Étienne de la Boétie probably wrote those words in AD 1552. They were published after his death around 1576. You should read his essay “On Voluntary Servitude.” You may do so for free using the very helpful resource provided by the excellent Ludwig von Mises Institute found here.

There is a motto for that institute, by the way. Tu ne cede malis sed contra audentior ito, which comes from Virgil's Aeneid, Book VI; the motto means "do not give in to evil but proceed ever more boldly against it.”

You must choose. Not because I say so, but because that is the nature of God’s creation. Choose this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.