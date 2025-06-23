“I fear I am leaving a legacy of ashes to my successor.” ~ attributed to Dwight Eisenhower, Anno Domini 1961

Have you discerned that it doesn’t matter which person gets put in power, you get the same policies of endless war, endless suffering, endless debt increases, endless monetary inflation, endless unemployment, endless corruption? Did you expect Pam Bondi and Kash Patel would ever release the evidence from the Epstein files, ever prosecute the rapists of Epstein island, ever prosecute Virginia Giuffre’s rapist? Did you expect Tulsi Gabbard to oppose endless war profits for the war profiteers? Did you expect American foreign policy to benefit Americans? Have you worked it out, yet, that those expectations were forlorn?

There are people who show up in the comments on some of my essays who seem especially childish. “Oh, it’s still early days and this administration hasn’t really gotten going in doing anything substantial to make things better.” Or words to similar effect. No, friend, they aren’t in their first four years, they are in their second term. They know what to do. They don’t choose to do it. They know about the corruption. They know about the child rapists. They know about the evidence. They don’t care. They don’t want to make things better.

Their debt

For a while there was a thing called the house freedom caucus. Do you remember a fellow named Kevin McCarthy? Do you remember how he loved Nancy Pelosi so much that he refused to take away her speaker of the house hideaway office in the capitol building until he was being ousted from the speaker’s seat? Yeah, you remember that guy. Weak as water. Didn’t ever want to contest any change in the budget increases, the debt limit increases, didn’t even want to reduce the scope of the gigantic bills. So the “freedom” caucus got rid of him and replaced him with someone much worse.

How many billions of dollars in graft and corruption going into Louisiana in the form of “carbon capture” plants and other nonsense did it take to buy Mike Johnson? Inquiring minds are likely to ask that question along with many others. Didja think he was going to work for a balanced budget, ever? Are you beginning now to see that he never intended to reduce the size or scope of the parasitical enterprises in the District of Corruption? Do you know what a Republican politician is? Same as a Democrat politician: a sycophant of mass murdering demon worshipping cannibal freemason scum, at best; an actual cannibal who drinks blood, at worst.

You cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals. It doesn’t make things better, it makes things worse.

You cannot end the problems caused by the excesses of politics through the addition of more politics. You cannot fix these problems by voting. It only encourages them.

You cannot fix these problems by obeying those in power. It not only encourages them, it is utterly wrong. You should obey God, not men.

You cannot fix these problems by obediently paying taxes and filing to get some tiny amount back the following year. It only encourages them. They literally don’t need you, don’t seek your consent, and don’t want you to continue living. So stop feeding them.

From time to time I have been at some pains to mention that it is not your debt. The debt of the corporation of the United States which pays for the infestation of parasites in the District of Corruption is not your debt. You have no obligation to pay any part of it. You have no obligation to let any of your property be seized as collateral. Your children and the infants being born today and into the future owe no part of the debt, and cannot be competent to enter into any debt obligation.

Obedience is no defence

The very first time I was arrested and falsely charged with crimes despite having scrupulously obeyed the law was in the second month of AD 1991. I’ve gone over the tale a few times. Briefly, not only did the company I co-founded obey all the laws, not only were we not running a lottery at the time the president of the company and I were arrested for “felony gambling promotion of a lottery” but three months later the charges were dropped and the prosecutor admitted in an agreed injuction that we had been running a lawful sweepstakes.

In the fourth month of AD 2017 I was SWATted by my neighbour across the street. Coming out of my home there were three laser range finder dots on my chest. Later, the charges were dismissed on a motion of the prosecutor who found the neighbour’s testimony inconsistent with things he had told the sheriff’s office in the initial report. Later still, that same prosecutor moved to have the arrest record expunged.

So, obeying the law isn’t going to keep you out of trouble. Most of the “statutes” aren’t laws, anyway, but regulations put in place by parasite bureau rats without the consent of the governed. You have never had any moral obligation to obey tyrants. Far from it. You actually have a moral obligation to disobey them. Disobedience to tyrants is obedience to God.

I don’t want to paint too rosy a picture here. In AD 2004 the police in Houston deliberately and maliciously broke eleven of my bones and damaged my left lung to make sure that I did not put together any sort of demonstration or protest during their “Houston Superbowl.” Nor do I believe that the students murdered at Kent State or the members of the Weaver family murdered at Ruby Ridge or the men, women, and children murdered and burnt up at the Mount Carmel church near Waco, or the children who were in the Murrah building in Oklahoma City were in any way guilty of any crimes at the time they were summarily executed by corrupt and disgusting soldiers, guardsmen, hostage “rescue” team members, and agents of the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, and firearms. There are a great many examples of people who were not disobeying the laws who have been murdered by those in power.

Non-voters for the win

The results of the AD 2024 presidential election are not very well understood. My essay on that topic from last year remains the very top read, most commented upon, and most re-stacked essay of this publication. You can find it by going to the L5 News home page here on Substack and sorting for the “top” essays. It includes a graphic of the electoral votes as they would appear if “did not vote” were included - garnering 281 of the available electoral votes.

The person in office in the White House today had about 22.2% of the total population vote for him. You may say, “but that includes children too young to vote,” to which I would retort, do they not pay taxes? What child has not paid sales tax? What person under the age of 18 has not paid fuel tax when buying gasoline for their lawnmower or moped or car? What of those who are not yet eligible to vote but have income and “FICA” withheld from their pay? Or did you stop believing in “no taxation without representation” at some point because it was inconvenient to your political enthusiasm?

Even among persons eligible to vote, 116 million Americans chose not to do so, which is about 40 million more than voted for Trump. Why vote? It isn’t like the votes are counted properly. It isn’t as though the person installed in power is independent of the deep state mass murdering demon worshippers. It isn’t like the president chooses foreign policy, nor as though foreign policy is intended to benefit you and your family.

Voting is an exceptionally foolish way to take choices. What do the opinions of people who don’t know anything about your situation matter to you? Why should you let a majority of them determine any outcome? Why must you always disobey God in order to obey the “will” of the majority? And given all the shenanigans surrounding vote counts, what makes you think the demon worshipping parasites will ever report the actual votes cast?

The people who have power do not care if you consent. They don’t bother with your consent. Did they ask you whether you consent to have bunker buster bombs dropped on targets in Iran? Did they ask you to approve of any war yet so far? They don’t even bother asking congress any longer.

Five decades of the condor

Fifty years ago, a month and a half after Gerald Ford became president, a film was released. “Three Days of the Condor” begins as a dull film about a sort of research team in a non-descript neighbourhood in New York city. In a three-story brownstone with a closed circuit television camera at the entrance are a small number of men and women who read books. A few minutes into the film, the protagonist played by Robert Redford, seeing that it is raining, runs out a basement exit into a back alley and beyond to find his way to a deli to buy lunch for his fellow academics.

Two men enter the building where he works and kill everyone inside. He returns with the sandwiches, finds everyone dead, heads off to a phone booth, and calls his contact to report the incident. It turns out that the academics are all employed by the central intelligence agency. It also turns out that Redford’s character, code-name “condor” has discovered published communications linking Arabic and Spanish speaking networks in some unusual operation.

As is typical in such films, the secret operation is blamed on a rogue group within the evil spy agency of mass murdering demon worshippers. Later, it develops that the cia is rotten throughout and has been planning to overthrow the governments of a series of “Arab” countries. The top cia guy that Redford’s character gets to meet, played by Cliff Robertson, insists that it a good plan to secure oil supplies for future shortages. Yes, the audience would remember the difficulties of the “Arab oil embargo” and other shenanigans relating not only to the Arab-Israeli wars including the AD 1973 “Yom Kippur” war. They were not supposed to acknowledge the monetary inflation since deep state puppet Nixon ended the last tie between the dollar and gold, though monetary inflation and “whip inflation now” were important to the Ford administration.

Within about three years and three months of the film being released, the first regional destabilisation was underway with the shah of Iran being deposed in early AD 1979. You are welcome to believe whatever you wish about those events, but there was a shocking disregard for security procedures that resulted in the shah being brought to America for cancer treatments and the USA embassy being seized and hostages taken by what we are meant to believe were a bunch of students in Teheran.

By the end of the same year, the Soviets had invaded Afghanistan. Now, you are welcome to believe that the Soviets, who were allies of the British, French, Nationalist Chinese, and USA military powers during the second world war, were the arch enemies of the USA and British interests in Iran and Afghanistan, such as they were. I myself believe that the Soviets were well-funded freemason operatives running a decades long operation on behalf of the house of Windsor funded in no small measure by Jacob Schiff and various other Wall Street bankers.

Now, fifty years later, let’s go over some of the countries that have been destabilised since “Three Days of the Condor” was released: Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, Mali, Algeria, Yemen. You might need to spend some time looking into the different groups involved, the different front organisations for cia involvement, the cia funding for al Qaeda, the cia funding for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or “daesh” as it is widely known in the region, the funding for Kurdistan indepedence groups, and various other projects of “the new American century” in order to better understand what has been happening. You may find certain persons hip deep in blood as a result of their roles in all these wars, interventions, and overthrowing of power groups.

Please don’t get me wrong. I am no fan of the shah, the ayatollah, Qaddafi, Assad, Hussein, Begin, Sadat, Netanyahu, Bush the elder, Bush the younger, either Clinton, Obama, Biden, Trump, Putin, Xi, or any of the others in or out of power in all these places. I literally have no dog in these fights. But I do remember quite vividly all the years since about 1968, and some bits and pieces from a year or three earlier. I have read quite a great deal of contemporary history as well as ancient, classical, renaissance, and early modern history.

At no time was I ever consulted on any of these wars. In “Three Days of the Condor” Robertson’s character even admits that there is no intention to ask any of the American people whether they want to go to war for oil supplies. The film ends with Redford’s character having already given the story of the shenanigans to reporters at the NY Times newspaper. Robertson’s character shouts at him, “What if they don’t print it? What do you do then?” Of course, we know that the Pentagon papers and other evidence of the evil perfidy of the cia and its associated deep state security apparatus agencies (fbi, nsa, dea, batfe) that work very hard to keep opium and cocaine a cartel in restraint of trade operated by the British “royal” family were published by various newspapers in AD 1971. Other secrets have been revealed in the decades since then.

Two thousand years ago, Jesus told his disciples that everything hidden would be revealed, every word whispered in an ear would be shouted from the rooftops. Behold we are living in the days of the fulfillment of that prophecy. Julian Assange revealed the betrayals of Hillary’s state department and the deliberate attacks on civilians in Iraq and his work led to the Arab spring. Ed Snowden and others have revealed how much of your privacy has been deliberately destroyed by the nsa, cia, fbi, and other agencies.

The truth is that the demon worshippers, also known as freemasons, also known as Skull and Bonesawyers, also known as sycophants of the usurper on the throne in England, are not even slightly interested in American values like decency, honesty, freedom, and Christianity. They hate God. They hate mankind, which is God’s greatest creation. They have openly admitted wanting to slaughter seven billion or more people and enslave the survivors. They are evil, vicious, hateful, ugly, disgusting thugs.

Free market money

Quite a few men and women of my personal acquaintance and many thousands of others have been busy in the last sixty-two years. Some of the people I know have carefully investigated the JFK assassination. No, he was not killed by a lone gunman. Yes, he was murdered by the deep state, probably on orders from Buckingham palace for daring to oppose their operations in Southeast Asia to control opium distribution.

Some of the people I know personally and have met in person and worked with for years have been involved in digital gold currencies, other digital currencies, exchanges between fiat and digital currencies, in developing cryptocurrencies, and other free market alternatives. Why? Obviously the problem of monetary inflation is pernicious and economically damaging to hundreds of millions of Americans. Gold, silver, Bitcoin, and other choices are now available so you can protect your family from inflation by simply no longer using the dollar.

Many of the people I have worked with, a few of whom I have met and worked with in person, have been involved in data security and communications privacy. It turns out that not only have we made anonymity a practical choice for people going back into the 1980s, but also we have made encrypted messaging possible. We have even worked out methods for encrypting transaction information so it is now possible to buy and sell things without the payment being tracked in any way. Even the IP addresses involved can be hidden through virtual privacy networks, onion routing, and other techniques. Better yet, the use of Internet protocol communications can be avoided in various ways.

Why? A great many millions of people all over the world do in fact care about decency, honesty, integrity, freedom, and Christianity. Many of us want to help free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, and do other things to make the world a better place, for ourselves and for our posterity.

Things to do

The people in power do things all the time. Most of those things are bad. Quite a lot of what they say is untrue. Quite a lot of their time is spent lying about things that were done, the reasons for doing them, and the alleged intentions behind those reasons. I believe that

is correct: mistakes were not made.

Indeed, I would go back to AD 1848 and trot out Henry David Thoreau’s speech on civil disobedience to highlight one of his remarks: If legislators were to be judged and punished based exclusively on the results of their actions, rather than partly by their intentions, we would treat them the way we do persons who put obstructions on railway tracks. I think it is long past time to stop giving any of them the benefit of the doubt. It is long past time to imagine that they have ever had any good intentions, at all, in the least. It is time for you to understand that the results of their actions have always been intended. They wanted to hurt you, destroy privacy, destroy freedom, destroy the dollar, enslave mankind, kill hundreds of millions with genocides and wars last century, do the same again this century, poison hundreds of millions of people, and get rich doing so. They have no plans to slow down, and they certainly don’t plan to stop.

No, your congress critter is not an exception. No, your favourite politician is not an exception. No, there are no good appointees. No, the things that are killing children, including dozens of poison jabs, are not all going to be ended by the new secretary of health. No, the new director of intelligence doesn’t want to avoid war with Iran. No, the new director of fbi doesn’t want to investigate all the Epstein island rapists. No the new attorney general has no intention of prosecuting any prominent persons involved in corruption, rape, brutality, war profiteering, or mass murder. No, the former president from 2009 to 2017 isn’t kidding when he says he wants a ministry of truth to run roughshod over all dissent and end all free expression. No, the usurper in England, upChuck the third, didn’t accidentally release a portrait of himself with a demonic figure visible in the background. They aren’t making mistakes. They have no good intentions. You should stop trusting any of them.

You should take some time to think things over.

You should make some effort to change how you get paid. Anyone who deducts money from your pay and sends it to demon worshippers isn’t someone for whom you should continue working.

You should make some effort to learn how to have more data security and greater communications privacy.

You should make some effort to learn about alternative currencies and how to use them.

You should make some effort to develop a local community of friends, family, and neighbours who won’t rat you out, who will call one another before calling the police, and who will work together for mutual support.

You should learn all about guns, ammunition, body armour, night vision gear, shelf stable foods, and how to store water safely. You should have enough food and water to last everyone in your family for six months to a year. You should have enough guns and ammo to arm everyone you know who is old enough to carry a gun and above the age of understanding and reason - which in various Christian traditions is about seven to ten years of age, varying by the competence of the child.

You should learn all about how to defend your home and your family, including with unarmed combat techniques, including with guns, including with knives, and including with other silent weapons such as the garrote, bows and arrows, throwing blades, and noisier choices like explosives. Perhaps your friends and family and neighbours are coming to help, perhaps not, so best to be prepared.

You should choose not to serve evil. You are in a position to choose this day who ye will serve.

You should consider the possibilities and opportunities for prayer. God loves you and wants you to be free. God provides many resources. God seeks your love and wants to hear from you.

Note: Friend

is the originator of “You can’t end cannibalism by eating cannibals.”

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.