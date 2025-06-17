“A prince destitute of understanding is also a great oppressor: but he that hateth covetousness, shall prolong his days.” ~ Proverbs 28:16

For the last few decades an idea has occurred to me many times in various contexts. The people who claim to have power over everyone else in the world are foolish. They repeatedly give evidence that they think that the best possible thing to do with eight billion living human beings is to kill ninety percent of them.

To the best of my recollection this idea first came to me during the week leading up to the World Series in AD 1995. The fellow who owned the Atlanta Braves and a number of cable television companies was Ted Turner. He had been very public about his view that roughly 90% of the human race should be deliberately slaughtered. How he intended to have the massacres take place, which demons he felt should receive the sacrificial victims, and other aspects of his views were not as widely published. At the time it was clear that he was a clever man with capable advisors who had helped him amass a fortune. About a year later, presumably as a reward for being so vindictive and evil toward billions of persons he had never met, Turner’s company was bought by Time Warner and his stock in that bigger company was valued at $3.95 billion. So he was presumably worth more than four billion dollars around the time he was declaring for mass murder, genocide, and the deaths of multitudes.

During the ensuing thirty years this same thought has come up for me with respect to a number of other persons who have vast fortunes, connexions to various powerful dictators, and “influence” over political events. The people who keep bringing up the idea of killing billions of other people, deliberately and maliciously, are not saying a new thing. You can find similar ideas, though in a more nascent and more carefully posed style, in the writings of Thomas Malthus from AD 1798.

There doesn’t seem to be any earlier philosophical justification of mass murder. History records many earlier genocides, including the 88 BC massacre of upwards of 100,000 Italian persons in Asia Minor by the armies Mithridates VI of Pontus. A friend of mine wrote extensively about the mass murders of the 20th Century that had over 262 million persons killed by their own governments, in addition to around 55 million killed in combat operations. The shedding of human blood has a long and evil track record.

They set the world on fire

For several months I have taken the time to go over the events leading up to the first world war. Why do you suppose it matters so much, after a hundred ten years, why it was started? To me it matters because it is one of the largest scale efforts to slaughter Christians all over the world. It matters because the civilisation that was distorted and bloodied was much more beautiful than the “modernism,” the “brutalism,” and the “post-modernism” with which it was replaced.

The first world war led inexorably to the second world war. The evil conspiracy of the League of Nations was rejected so the evil conspiracy of the United Nations was implemented. The people who run the five permanent veto powers on the UN security council are the same people who run the biggest arms dealers in the world. The entity that is pretending to be trying to stop wars is controlled by the people who profit from wars.

The second world war led to nuclear proliferation. Now, for my own part, I have an ambiguous view of nuclear proliferation as a project for any group that wants to have, as it were, a seat at the table. The number of countries that have nuclear weapons or could easily assemble one from existing parts and materials in their control is evidently much larger than the number of countries which admit to having nuclear weapons. Obviously one of the consequences of the “nuclear arms race” has been more deaths from cancer and from the purposeful and malicious chaining of live humans in the test blast zones to see directly the effects of nuclear explosions on their bodies and lives at various distances from the epicentre. Another consequence has been the frequent sabre rattling to promote fear and terror in civilian populations and the frequent announcements that one or another city is to be obliterated by nuclear fire.

Exiles

In previous essays I have gone over the facts of the Highlands clearances by the evil house of Hannover and its minions in bloody red uniforms. My family was directly harmed by those events. We were on our own lands near Tulloch in the district of Inverness when we were brutally cleared and subsequently “transported for life” to Virginia colony under indentures intended to lead to our deaths from privation and violence. God intervened. Our family came ashore far from Virginia and began making our way West. Nevertheless, the clearances led to a vast number of deaths for which the Hannover family and its heirs and assigns (largely the Windsor family) bear responsibility to this day.

We were not the first to be exiled from our homes nor were we the last. Exile is a criminal procedure imposed by violence. It is ungodly, indecent, and vile.

Exile and voluntary egress from tyranny were commonplace during the years leading up to the second world war. In order to complete the criminality of their work, the Windsor family conspired with the USA military in Europe to forcibly deport back to Soviet territories several million victims, many of whom were then murdered in work camps, tortured to death, or otherwise harmed. At the time, the Soviets were brutal communists and therefore heirs of the philosophy that had been pushed by the freemasons since AD 1848. They were also allies of the USA and British military juntas. So it was very well known to Churchill, to Truman, and to the usurper on the throne of England what would happen, in gory explicit detail, to each of the victims of Operation Keelhaul.

Socialism and communism

The evidence that the freemasons were promoted in England beginning shortly after the usurpation of the house of Hannover in AD 1714 is overwhelming. The freemasons are a dark and violent cult that worships Lucifer and other demons. Their bloody ceremonies are notorious the further up the chain of “degrees” one goes.

Rousseau, who wrote about a false and non-existent “social contract” was paid by freemasons to push his disgusting doctrines. In many ways the freemasons started socialism and have promoted it in the centuries since Rousseau’s book was published. The bloody terror in France during the time of the directorate is among the many vicious and horrid crimes of socialism. Alas, although many thousands were brutally executed during the terror, it was not the worst of the crimes of the evil, always violent, thieving, and murdering socialists in power at various times and in various places.

Marx, who wrote the lies of the communist manifesto, cribbing heavily from Adam Weishaupt’s disgusting platform for the Bavarian illuminati, was himself a freemason. He was paid and promoted by freemasons, including powerful and wealthy American business leaders, some of whom were known as “robber barons” in their day. Communism was created by the freemasons to hurt as many other people in the world as possible.

George Bernard Shaw designed a stained glass window for the Fabian socialists. It depicts the globe being saturated with blood, the rivers running red with blood, the oceans turning pink from blood, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and men with bludgeons and hammers seeking to smash the world. Shaw was evil. He wanted to destroy the civilisation in which he was living. Socialists are evil. They seek to destroy families, homes, businesses, free markets, and prosperity because they hate everyone else.

All of these groups were orchestrated by the people who profited from the Boer wars. Cecil Rhodes wrote openly about a conspiracy to make the then-Hannover family (now Windsor) rulers of the entire world. The round tables, the spy agencies, and the special forces were established to keep control of opium, cocaine, and other drug trades. The wars since 1890 have all been about stealing wealth, stealing power, raping, murdering, enslaving, and destroying. Nothing about the British empire is even slightly good.

With the wealth stolen from South Africa and with other wealth, the freemasons and the co-conspirators, who often use the term “Progressive” to describe their ugly atavistic desire to destroy and degrade mankind, bought up magazines and newspapers all during the 1890s and in the years since then. Under Woodrow Wilson’s vassal administration the freemasons pushed for the licensure of all radio broadcasts in order to prevent freedom of expression. The same licence scheme was imposed over television broadcasts because the evil men and women in the District of Corruption and other centres of power hate humanity and want to enslave everyone.

Current schemes by, e.g., Stripe, to impose financial hardship on anyone publishing ideas with which their masters disagree are a further aspect of this insidious censorship going back over 135 years. Censorship, because it interferes with the free exchange of ideas, is very foolish. It is also evil and often violent.

I should mention that they had early successes which motivated them to further crimes. The USS Maine was not sabotaged, bombed, nor blown up by a torpedo sent by the Spanish military. It did blow up in Havana harbour, possibly due to a coal dust explosion. With propaganda from evil Hearst and others, many Americans were recruited to fight and kill and die in the war with Spain. Many more would fight and kill and die to keep the Philippines, Cuba, and Puerto Rico from independence in the ensuing years. Vast amounts of American money was confiscated through taxes and spent to promote the imperial ambitions of the house of Windsor, operating through the people they control in the District of Corruption.

Healing

Every Christian who has been baptised in the Holy Spirit has the power of healing. Healing is available through a vast array of natural materials including herbs, foods, and infusions. Healing happens through spinal manipulation, as proven in court by the chiropractors who defied the evil American Medical Association and its Rockefeller funded lies.

Healing of the soul is available through the power of the Holy Spirit. Laity and priests and ministers have ministered to the souls of those in their congregations for two thousand years. Jesus heals souls.

The freemasons reject all these things. They hate Christianity. They hate God. They had their freemason brother Sigmund Freud invent a whole series of stupid words for different aspects of a person. There is a soul, there is a divine realm, and there is healing that takes place within the soul. The id, ego, superego, the nonsense about retentive personality disorders, the idiocy about “envy” of one body part by a person of another gender, all these things have been discredited. Yet the psychotherapists continue to find places of honour despite their entire profession being fabricated by liars and con artists.

Freemasons in the hoax stream media which is falsely referred to as “mainstream” but is too shallow to actually be the main stream of thought, continuously promote not only psychology but also the violent poisons of psychiatry. Much harm has come from forcing people to be numbed and enslaved by addictive poisons with the purported intention of “helping” them overcome disorders of personality or mental processing.

In recent years, we have seen people forcibly jabbed by poisons. Some people were coerced by threats of firing or other economic harm to take poison jabs. Many businesses were deliberately forced closed on the personal orders of the current president, Donald Trump, in AD 2020. He promoted the “warp speed” development of poison jabs. His administration sought to bring those jabs to market before the end of 2020. His own companies subsequently required proof of poison jab for admission to his properties such as the Trump towers in various cities. The Biden-Obama administration imposed coercive jab mandates and refused to accept religious and medical exemptions from the poison jabs.

These are all terribly foolish behaviours. God loves mankind. God heals us. God sent His son Jesus Christ to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. Freemasons reject God. Doing so is the most essential proof that they are foolish and evil.

Even more foolishness

The people who make software algorithms have become arrogant and insane. The mElon wants to force chips into every human head so he can have power to kill anyone who disagrees with him, I believe. Various companies want to remove the driver in control of each automobile and replace that person with an irresponsible set of algorithms. These “self driving” cars have killed many people and done considerable damage, but the “regulators” love them because they want to get rid of pilots in aeroplanes and drivers in cars.

Why? So they can kill more people by having the software crash the planes and having software crash cars. A number of prominent whistleblowers have already been killed by the software in their cars, going back at least to AD 2010.

There is no “artificial intelligence” although there is much artificiality in the field. There is no consciousness of such software, it is not self-aware. It can be arranged to make statements that seem similar to human emotions or human expressions, but these are all fake. So it is madness to put software algorithms in charge. Yet the fools in power want to have us believe that doing so is beneficial.

Borrowing

The history of the machinations of various dynasties in Europe and all over the world is largely the history of foolish people borrowing vast sums from avaricious persons. The fools who borrowed money to complete the reconquest of the Iberian peninsula subsequently used their crown jewels to fund the exploits of a freemason known widely as Christopher Columbus. They were then in hock to lenders and much of the wealth of Mexico and Peru that was seized by those “conquistadors” they sent to the Americas was turned over by them to various banking gangs.

To fund the mass murders of world wars one and two and to fund the giant bureau rat infestations of London, Brussels, and the District of Corruption (to name only three), tens of trillions of dollars have been borrowed. Borrowed by whom? Not by me.

Not by thee. You don’t owe any of the “national debt” and never will. You never signed for it. You have never been informed of how every penny of it was spent. You cannot be held accountable for a debt without being fully informed, without your consent, and without being competent to consent - so none of the children that Thomas Massie and other liars say are saddled with the national debt owe anything.

The people who borrowed the money are the debtors. The politicians who agreed to the borrowing are individually and personally responsible, no matter what lies they have published and called “laws” might say. The bureau rats who spent the money may also be liable for the funds misspent. None of the people have any obligation to pay off these debts. None of the people have any obligation to pay “taxes” because taxation is theft. You are not obliged to let your family’s money be stolen.

So, in summary, the people who think they should run the world are foolish. They may have many clever ideas. They certainly have hired many clever advisors. But they have a lot of disgusting ideas and promote foolish ideologies. They do so because the beautiful and wonderful civilisation of Christianity is hateful to their way of thinking. They worship demons. They rape children and infants. They make blood sacrifices of human lives to the demons they worship.

The people who want to run every aspect of your life, who want to be able to turn off your debit card and impoverish you utterly if you dare to disagree with anything they say, are evil.

How foolish are you?

I don’t know about everyone who reads this essay, or the other essays on this ‘stack. I suspect that many of you hundreds of persons may be quite bright. Certainly those who have stuck with me as I’ve gone over these ideas time and again are able to see some merit in the arguments I’ve made.

But a great many Americans say foolish things. They say that voting is important. Even though 115 million adult Americans refused to vote in 2024 and 76 million under-age Americans were prevented from voting, there are about 155 million who voted for Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Green communists, or other communists in the election last year. Doing so is silly.

Voting is a bad way of taking choices. Why do you think that other people know better for you what is good for you and your family? Why do you think that the greedy people who have financial interests in the outcome of the election are not paying to have the results stolen? Why do you want “democracy” when it is so foolish? What does it matter what ten thousand men think if none of them know anything about the topic?

These are not idle questions. You should stop voting. You should stop contributing anything to the system that seeks to oppress and murder you. You should figure out better ways of arranging your life than to be paid by some malicious party who deducts income taxes and federal insurance contributions and KEEPS those funds for most of 90 days before turning them in to the bank account at their local financial institution of the infernal revenue scheme (irs). You really ought to be less foolish in these matters.

We outnumber them. We have more accumulated wealth than them. They want to kill us in part because they want opportunities to seize more of our wealth through inheritance theft and other schemes. They hate us.

So “patriotism” and party loyalty are foolish. You should not pledge allegiance to a group of demon worshippers who pose as a government but don’t ever ask for your consent.

You should obey God. God loves you and wants you to be happy.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.