“I am absolutely a free marketeer and I believe the creation of wealth is a good thing and anyone who doesn’t really needs to have their head examined – otherwise where are we going to get the schools, the roads, the universities, the third runway, dare I say it?” ~ Stuart Rose circa Anno Domini 2011

There is a branch of economic study that actually works. It is known to its aficionados as praxeology. The term comes from Ludwig von Mises. It refers to the study (-logy) of “purposeful action” or praxis. It describes how people actually behave and seek out the things they prefer.

For a very long time certain people have been determined to enslave other people. Which other people? Nearly all other people.

The slave takers will tell you that some people must rule and others must serve. I first encountered a very open statement of that opinion at an event in New Orleans in AD 1988. I found the advocacy for that view to be outrageous. My immediate thought was a quote from Thomas Jefferson, himself a slave owner, who insisted that it was wrong to suppose that some are booted and spurred to ride the others who are to be saddled for the work.

My view has always been that the systems of control are meant to enslave. I don’t think those who have been claiming the power to rule others are good, kind, nor decent. They are ravening beasts.

Bureau rats

For many years I have been pointing out that bureaucrats are parasites. To further this view, I began to elide the “c” and refer to them as bureau rats. Recently I created an image meme with a rat sniffing at some document atop a desk with the text “There is no c” at the top of the image and “in bureau rat” at the bottom.

There is a book by Ludwig von Mises that you should seek out. Bureaucracy was written in AD 1944, published by Yale University press in 1945, and re-issued in 1962. In it von Mises writes about the plan to make every activity into a bureau and every person on Earth into a bureaucrat. He notes that the communists have always favoured the forcible implementation of this system. For the sake of its implementation they have shed rivers of blood.

The research of my friend RJ Rummel suggests that it has been oceans of blood. For the purpose of destroying Christendom the house of Windsor set the world on fire in AD 1914 and again in 1939. For the purpose of destroying Russia, the freemasons had Jacob Schiff write a ten million line of credit for Lenin who was sent to Moscow to start the Bolshevik revolution. For the purpose of destroying the local populations of Europe, Wall Street financiers funded the war profiteering industrial machinery of Germany 1933 to 1939. In the case of George HW Bush’s dad Prescott up through the end of 1941 based on detailed reports.

Why was the effective invasion of mainland Europe deliberately postponed by Churchill and Frankie Roosevelt until the sixth month of AD 1944? The purpose was clearly to have the Soviets and the Nazis bleed the ground red, with about 20 million German combat casualties, about 25 million Soviet combat casualties, and innumerable deaths in the German interment camps and Soviet gulags of both military and civilian personnel throughout the war.

Let us be very clear. If you favour in any way the regulation of otherwise free markets, you are taking station with the communists, the nationalist socialists, the freemasons, the demon worshippers, the aristocrats who hate God and want to massacre seven out of eight people on Earth and enslave the rest. There are no exceptions.

Murder

Nobody has been exempt from their vile machinations. In 1960 a president was elected who had some measure of decency. History records that he was the first Catholic president. He was not a freemason. He was not a demon worshipper. The cia, fbi, secret service, and military conspired to murder him in the eleventh month of AD 1963. George Herbert Walker Bush was there, in Dallas, to make sure of the crime.

Dorothy Kilgallen found out much of the truth about those events and announced her intention to write a long column disclosing what she learned. She was murdered to silence her. Many witnesses to the crime, including the patsy who was supposed to be blamed as the lone gunman were murdered. Much work was done to fake up the evidence and come up with lies to cover up the truth.

In order to prevent this matter from being thoroughly investigated, the winner of the presidential primary in AD 1968 in California, Robert F. Kennedy, was deliberately murdered. The killing was blamed on a gunman whose weapon was never reloaded, but would have had to shoot more bullets than it had in its revolving cylinder to account for all the gunfire recorded and all the bullets found at the scene.

Many other people have been murdered, and some murders have been attempted, in order to silence anyone who disagrees with the freemasons, the house of Windsor, and their plan for global domination, brutality, forced labour, rape, and cannibalism.

Propaganda

The people who took power in AD 2009 eliminated the law against using propaganda against the American people. Then they paid themselves alarming amounts of money, in several cases millions of dollars a year, out of the public treasury. The people who recently took power have made no move to restore the prohibition of propaganda. Instead, they are using propaganda to advance their own profits.

The people who took power in AD 2009 and seized power again in 2021 ramped up the spending of money in the District of Corruption to $6.75 trillion (audited) for fiscal year 2024. One of those receiving large payouts was Barack Obama who was paid $2.2 million every year based on recent “department of government efficiency” reports from USAID as a fee for having foisted Obamacare on the American people. On information and belief he was paid millions more every year, as well.

If you work it out, the average per person on payroll (military and civilian personnel being 4.3 million persons) received just under $1.57 million in fiscal 2024. Now, you probably know military people who got nowhere near that amount, and bureau rats in various agencies will insist that they are paid far less. Yes, some of that $1.57 million goes to paying for the budget authority of whatever agencies. But it is also the case that Nancy Pelosi is worth something on the order of $200 million and she got all that loot by being corrupt, in my opinion.

Propaganda is used to keep the population from being upset by the graft and corruption. Propaganda was used to insist that Americans buy into a wholesale abnegation of individual liberty in AD 2020 and to forced vaxxajab poisonings in 2021 and thereafter. Millions of vaccine injuries and hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide have resulted from these deliberate policies.

No, I don’t think everyone is willing to look directly at these facts. I do think that the propaganda has been effective in casting doubt on dissenting views and promoting the policies of evil demon worshippers. Yes, I really do believe that they worship demons, drink human blood, and eat human flesh. You should take some time and do some serious research.

Lying algorithms

When I say that you should do serious research, I do not mean that you should ask chatGPT or Grok or some other set of algorithms posing as “artificial intelligence.” Some of the nastiest and most evil liars are in Silicon Valley and invest in software systems. They pretend that with their algorithms they have “large language models” that know everything. They have had their coders craft systems to respond to certain kinds of inquiries.

You can find the limits of their willingness to answer by provoking the algorithms with various inquiries. Sometimes the “search” algorithms won’t respond with an “AI” narrative at all. Other times the statement emitted is that the matter is controversial.

There are people who invest in these things. I’ve known a great many of the people involved in developing advanced computer systems for over forty years. I’ve studied computer science at Columbia University, at Rice University, and in other contexts. Friends of mine who were working on these things not that long ago call the “AI” artificial inanity because what is produced is often inane.

The purpose of these lying algorithms is control. The purpose of the lies about how the various versions of this “AI” or that one have attempted to use blackmail to avoid being shut down is to suggest that these are powerful autonomous entities. The purpose of films like “Terminator” and its sequels and the dozens of films which work the same themes is to suggest that without the people in government the AI will take over and hurt everyone. The goal is to encourage people to give up all freedom, accept digital identity cards, accept digital money that can be revoked whenever those in power choose, accept manacles and chains, be imprisoned in a pod, and be eliminated any time anyone in power chooses to push a few buttons.

None of the prominent billionaires who work in autonomous computer systems are interested in individual liberty based on reports of direct personal experiences of them. They are not interested in unregulated markets but in monopolies enforced by the violence and propaganda of the state. They are, in a great many individual instances, evil.

Creation

God did not create the thing in the District of Corruption. God did not put the usurper on the throne in Buckingham palace. Evil people did those things.

God has not been silent on the topic of price fixing. The third horseman of the apocalypse described in the Revelation of Saint John carries scales. As he appears a voice says, “A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.” The third horseman is famine.

Famine comes from evil people in power fixing prices. It happens again and again in communist and socialist countries, because communists and socialists hate freedom. They hate their neighbours. They hate God. They want to hurt as many people as possible.

Price fixing always results in shortages. Those in power always blame the shortages on greedy kulaks or greedy farmers or greedy merchants. It was that way during the Terror in France AD 1794 when thousands were guillotined for being willing to accept silver coins instead of assignats and mandats, the worthless paper currency of the evil regime.

Murdering farmers and forcing the survivors onto collective farms destroyed agriculture in communist Russia, communist Ukraine, communist China, communist Cambodia, and elsewhere. It always does. It is not an error. The results of these policies are the goals of these policies. The freemasons created communism (and paid their brother freemason Karl Marx to write about it) in order to murder hundreds of millions of people. The freemasons created socialism (and paid Rousseau to write about a “social contract” that doesn’t exist but must be obeyed) in order to murder millions of people.

Now, you can interpret the things I’ve written in this essay as a set of hypotheses. Please feel free to falsify what I’ve postulated. If you can, and would like to comment please feel free to do so on this essay or any of my other essays.

No, it is not my intention to provide you with a lot of links you won’t follow about things you won’t choose to believe in order to convince you. You’re an adult. Convince yourself. Choose to believe what you think makes the most sense to you. Destinations arise from the choices you take, so you might want to think through what your choices are. As for me and my family, we choose to serve the Lord our God.

Truth tellers

About two thousand years ago Jesus prophesied to his disciples. He said that every secret would be revealed and that every word whispered in an ear would be shouted from the rooftops. Over the years many truth tellers have come forward to say what they saw.

Silas Soule saw the brutal and senseless slaughter of Americans at the Sand Creek massacre. He refused to fire at women and children. He told his superiors the truth about what happened. He was killed to silence him.

Julian Assange told the truth about Hillary, about Obama, and about the war profiteers, mass murderers, and evil people in the state department, cia, and other agencies. He was tortured for many years and kept in isolation to try to drive him mad in order to discredit him.

The list of truth tellers is long and the stories are all comparable. Ed Snowden fled the country to avoid being punished or killed by the evil people in power. You can find many dozens of other examples using key words like “whistleblowers.” Oh, sure, there is a law to protect them. It doesn’t.

The truth about regulatory agencies is that they are evil. They were started by evil men who wanted to hurt their neighbours. They are run by evil men and women who deliberately favour some in trade and commerce and disadvantage others for corrupt gain. There are no regulatory agencies that are better at regulating trade and commerce than free markets, because the people who are involved are the worst people around.

Freedom

You were born free. Your soul was created by God. You deserve as much freedom as anyone. You were not born in chains. So don’t put on chains.

The people who have accumulated a bunch of money are, in many cases, using that money to hurt other people. They rape children. They eat human flesh. They worship demons. They lead other souls astray. They have corrupted politicians and bureau rats. They seek to destroy you.

Don’t let them. Shed the chains if they happen to have fallen on you. Rise to the challenge of choosing for yourself.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.