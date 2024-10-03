There are no categories in contemporary art. There are no rules. Artists are given the freedom to make and create whatever they please and call it whatever they please. ~ James Frey

This evening’s presentation is about the last two years of essays since this ‘stack began. If you are looking for my essays on spiritual topics, and those from before the 12th month of 2022 you can look at SpacePrivéNews and if you want to find many of my earlier essays, check out L. Neil Smith’s The Libertarian Enterprise, links from my antique social media accounts, or my two published books of essays, Being Sovereign, and Being Libertarian.

Local search is broken. You cannot simply go to L5News.substack.com and get search to find posts, because the code team has destroyed that feature.

Start Local

I was recently asked whether I had written about things that people can do to make the world a better place in the midst of our current difficulties with baby raping cannibals, demon worshippers, and tyrants generally.

Four of my essays come to mind. As I dislike the appearance of the “embed” choice, which does a terrible job of indicating where the embedded post ends and the narrative continues, especially on Android, I am simply indicating text links here.

Your County - begins the journey with this ‘stack; discusses local political activities and the formation of a group for you and your friends; recommends a non-fiction book by Robert Heinlein.

Search & Rescue - in the fifth month of last year, I revisited the topic. There have been a lot of resources made available to search and rescure groups over the years. You can see from recent events in North Carolina that the evil people have abdicated government by denying that consent matters, have placed the American people out of their protection, and make war on us. You should never forget what they’ve done.

Your community mutual aid association by subscription was published in the fourth month of this year. In it, I go over some of the topics I’ve covered in a great number of essays going back to 2011 and before.

Profitable Rescue - in the middle of the Summer of this year, I came back around to the same topic once again. For many years I’ve been known to say that “a thing worth doing is worth doing very well.” I’m also inclined to agree with Heath Ledger’s character in that one film when he says, “If you’re good at something, never do it for free.” So a few thoughts on running a for profit business to provide search and rescue services.

Free Markets

You need to stop thinking about the government doing things. Obviously they have stopped thinking about being helpful to you. So you should acknowledge that they have abdicated government, you should stop helping them. They are evil. The men and women who run government agencies are terribly evil demon worshippers. They actively hate you, want to murder seven billion people, and want to enslave the rest.

They have made it clear with their announcements. The hateful vicious ugly thugs of the World Economic Forum want you to own nothing, they want you to have no privacy, they want to rape your children, they want to force you to eat bug chitin and drink bug fluids, they want to denude the earth and they want you to live in a pod. They intend to drug you with “soma” to make you compliant and bombard you with propaganda to tell you that you are happy. When they are done with you, they will put you in a death capsule and fry your mind, then carve up your body parts for their organ banks. Dick Cheney lived without a heart for many months while they found someone to murder for his heart transplant. Try not to focus on the world they cannot create without your help. Simply focus on no longer helping them.

Free Market Money - You need to consider what is wrong with the economy. If you want to trust communist scum like Robert Reich, Paul Krugman, Jay Powell, or the ugly and wicked harridan Janet Yellen, I don’t think I can help you. You should focus on Austrian economists like Per Bylund, Hans Hoppe, Murray Rothbard, and FA Hayek. The Chicago school jerks like Milton “we can withhold their pay to get income tax early this year” Friedman are not the worst, but they are pretty ugly too.

You need to understand that in 1913 when the horrid Hanover family conspired to inflict the Feral Reserveless Scam on the American people, $20 would buy an ounce of gold. Earlier today it cost $2,650 to buy one ounce of gold. Gold hasn’t changed, the filthy scum evil people in power have destroyed the value of your dollar through inflation because they want to hurt you and your family as much as possible. Try to imagine what it would be like to go to the grocery store and spend a $20 bill and put into the cart to take outside and load your car $2,650 of stuff. You’d have plenty to feed your family and help strangers. But Janet Yellen hates you and won’t have that happen. She wants your money to be inflated all the time so she can drink the blood of tortured toddlers with her friends Hillary and Huma, I believe.

Free market money doesn’t bring the dollar back to what it was. But it offers you other currencies for trading.

Free markets matter very much. Anyone who tells you otherwise either doesn’t understand the economy or wants to hurt you and your family. Free markets are how human beings find market clearing prices, which is how we have prosperity. There is no other way to do it. The fools with “artificial intelligence” are lying about it. Large language models aren’t intelligent. They want to convince you to accept a central bank digital currency so they can really hurt you if you speak against them. Don’t be deceived.

Gold Economy 2004 - you should know a bit about me, perhaps. I first became a published author in 1977 while in high school. I first taught students at the University of Kansas for pay in 1980 before my senior year in high school. I’ve studied astrophysics, economics, history, marketing, entrepreneurship, real estate development, and a great many other topics, at college and graduate school levels, and in other contexts. Also I’ve been looking for a free country since 1991 (there are none on Earth); I’ve driven all over the country without a “valid driver licence” since 1993; I’ve travelled on four continents; I’ve worked with entrepreneurs on free port projects in the Americas and Africa; I’ve met more of the people involved in digital gold, crypto currencies, and privacy technology than you’ve probably ever heard of. So my “Gold economy 2004” report is from my old financial newsletter The Indomitus Report and explains a bit about what was possible back then. Things are even better today, as outlined in the “Free market money” essay above captioned.

Privacy

I see now that I need a new post dedicated to the many topics relating to communications privacy and information security about which I am expert. I’ve worked with cryptography since 1992 and taught it to many other people. I’ve reviewed code for cryptocurrencies and cryptographically secure apps. I’ve worked with code teams on free market money technologies, privacy technologies, and information security systems.

In my time in this work I’ve had conversations with Phil Zimmermann, Harri Hursti, Paul Rosenberg, Arto Bendiken, John Draper, and corresponded with many others including John Perry Barlow, Frank Braun, and through anonymous cut-outs with even more. Probably the single greatest source of information on privacy technologies and information security is

author Naomi Brockwell. She and I first met in San Francisco at the Startup Societies conference in 2017. She knows more about privacy, open source software and operating systems, and the ways that network interactions can compromise your privacy than anyone I know. She also does an excellent job in essays and videos conveying that information to new users and to experienced folx like me.

I’ve worked on anonymous remailers, with people who are survivors of childhood violence and rape, and with people in a number of coder cadres doing all manner of work. I go over some of these topics in two essays. New essays on this topic are coming soon.

Penetration testing for fun and profit is a particular favourite. You might find some of the anecdotes interesting.

What to do as time runs down is another resource with information on many of these topics. It includes links to some good places for even more information.

Preparedness

Many long years ago in the last millennium, in a place that now seems to be another country, people were told that there was such a thing as a “civil defence” agency. There were a lot of lies told about this topic.

My first look directly at the Cherenkov radiation from a nuclear reactor was at the University of Kansas engineering school while my dad was touring the reactor there. I would have been age six at the time iirc

My first look at a formerly functional fallout shelter in New York City came in 1981. I was exploring the underground tunnel systems with a friend from Kentucky. We entered a room easily 200 feet on a side, about eight feet high, filled with barrels. Some of them still had the 1960s era crackers in them. Others had been outfitted with the enclosed plastic liners and toilet seats for re-use as commodes. None of the barrels had any water, so life expectancies would probably have been about the length of time it takes to die of thirst - roughly four days for most people.

In 1975 there was a book that I liked, Lucifer’s Hammer. I started reading it one evening after supper. Couldn’t stop. Stayed up the whole night. At six a.m. I was out on my brother’s window ledge watching the sun rise.

In those days we called ourselves “survivalists.” We expected to live through the calamities of nuclear war and to live through the post-atomic aftermath. There was even a comic strip in the newspaper about that topic. Nowadays us people are called preppers.

I’ve chosen a couple of essays out of the ‘stack here. You can find more preparation topics if you look for them.

Seeking peace prepare for war - is about the things you should expect in the near future. The world has been at war for a very long time, longer than the current civilisation (such as it is) of mankind by almost two hundred thousand years. The people who have power aren’t ever going to leave you alone. So you may as well stand up and fight back.

Prepare to defend yourself - trouble is come. You need to be prepared for it.

The Future

My friend Doug Casey who produces

and related publications has given a number of great speeches that I’ve had the opportunity to witness. In 2004 at the New Orleans gold conference which I call “The Blanchard Show” after the late dad of my friend

who founded it, Doug was speaking about his experiences with war fighters.

He mentioned a story about a sergeant with whom he rode up an elevator at some conference hotel. The conversation turned to fragging. This Vietnam vet mentioned that if his lieutenant were going to send him and his men into a place where they were going to get killed, then the sergeant saw it as his duty to kill his officer. Further along in his speech, Doug mentioned that the Vietnam vets should not have been demonised by the people of America when they came home from that war. (The crowd applauded.) But at the same time, Doug noted, the people of America should not deify the Iraq war vets, who are doing terrible things for the profits of military contractor companies. (The crowd booed.) Later, our mutual friend Mark Skousen arranged for a Vietnam vet to wrestle Doug at the closing ceremonies. It was a strange time.

Doug would say a great many things that have stuck with me over the years. He said that he never held a regular job. Why not? Well, on the interview forms they would ask “Do you advocate for the overthrow of the United States government by force or violence?” Doug would always circle violence.

It came up a number of times that Doug would speak about how he viewed the future. In the near term, things are bad, as you can see by looking around you. But if we are able to get through all these times without nuking the entire planet, the future ahead is very bright indeed. I agree with these two assessments.

So I’ve written about the future for your consideration. Here are a few items on that topic.

At the end of last year I wrote about the future we choose.

Last month I wrote about freedom to choose a better future.

Earlier this month I wrote about a brighter future that approaches.

Space settlement

On our future in space, I’ve written about opening the galaxy to human settlement.

Space tourism is an opportunity for profit right now.

Some very good friends have put together a project and prize money for a space yacht race around the Moon and back. They call it “The Lunar Cup.”

If you really want to see the universe, become a space scout.

Mankind thrives when we have an open frontier. The demon worshippers hate us, and so they want us to suffer. Thus they have closed all the frontiers.

Save the Earth. Develop space. It’s the way forward.

It would be a good idea to build civilisations. We may as well start now. Obviously the one we’re in is having trouble.

To my chagrin, Google site-specific search for this L5News.substack is fully broken. Obvious search terms don’t find all the essays I know are published here. Of course, that’s because the senior management and shareholders of Google are evil as they have made abundantly clear over the years.

There are many other essays on this Substack. Some are about freedom, some are about God, some are about technologies, some are about markets, some are about space. Feel free to suggest topics for future essays in the comments below.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.