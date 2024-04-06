When all is said and done, much more has been said than got done.

You will find various versions of the above saying, some of them including obscenities, attributed to Aesop, Lou Holz, H. L. Mencken, and others, so feel free to research the origins of the saying if you wish. I’m happy to hear all about it in the comments if you feel inclined. But I’m not going to undertake that research today because time is running out. (The tyranny lovers at Gmail think this post is too long so you may want to scroll back up and click over to the web version or ‘stack app.)

We have passed beyond a watershed, as I mentioned a while back, and there is a new set of civilisations now taking shape. One of the things shown to me as a result of my prayer that there “be no more seeming” is the cyclical nature of human history and the number of those cycles we have seen. In our current milieu, the hourglass, depicted above, was probably developed or re-discovered in the 8th Century Anno Domini. Others have traced it back to the 14th Century Before Christ in ancient Egypt. It makes sense that people close to large sandy places would have noticed the ways in which the flow of sand might be used to mark time.

I have been at some pains to warn about the coming troubles. We who watch for our communities, friends, and families, who, as it were, stand on the wall, are commanded by God in Ezekiel chapter 33 to give warning when we see the sword is coming. Those who seek to massacre billions of people and enslave the remaining individuals are determined to see their new post-modern order established. You should be ready at the end of this month to defend what is yours.

Pray

The image just above was chosen advisedly. It shows a family praying together in a formal worship service setting and with their eyes open. You should always pray as you feel you have been guided and taught to pray. I have been taught as a paladin it is my obligation to be watchful, to pray with my eyes open, and in a position to stand and combat evil if it should be needful to do so.

Prayer is one of our major weapons against evil. God loves you and wants you to be happy. God is connected directly to your soul at all times because your soul was created by God through a heavenly process that is important to your nature, which we can discuss another time. God feels everything you feel, so if you are horrified, afraid, sad, traumatised, God feels those things. If you are joyous, enthusiastic, fulfilling your purposes, dancing, loving, and being loved, God feels those emotions. God is respectful of your privacy because you need to have freedom of conscience in order to have free will. So your thoughts may not be known unto God unless you are praying and seeking for God to know what you know and guide you as only God is able to guide us.

God sent His love, Mary, to bear His word, Jesus, so both a man and a woman would be incarnate in this world, to finally and for all time reverse the disobedience of Eve and of Adam in the Garden. In their perfect obedience, through many sufferings, Mary and Jesus brought forth a new era. Jesus in particular purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation. God would not have had that happen if it were not the case that God loves you and wants you to be happy, not only here in this life, but for all eternity. Be thou blessed. And those who believe may be baptised.

Pray for what you seek. Pray for what you want. Pray for those you love. Pray the prayers at the bottom of this essay if they comport with your desires. Pray.

Organise

For over a year, I have been pointing out the need for you to be aware of your particular region. In America as it has been, the nature of political organisation is focused on what is called the “county” in most states, the parish or the township in a few, and by other names. There are over three thousand such political units. They register voters. They administer elections. The county assesses the value of property. The county collects taxes. The county sheriff has enormous power to enforce laws, or to cooperate with federal (feral) investigations, even to the point of defending against unconstitutional edicts and investigations. So you should be aware of who it is in your county who does these things, and evaluate their character.

Your home, your family, your neighbours, your area of town or country, the people around you are who you should know, understand, and be aware of, because when things go awry you need to know upon whom you can rely. Some people have an important collection of guns and ammo because they have had for years an understanding of the need to be able to equip everyone and keep fighting in the worst of situations. You should already know those folks, and be their friends, because there may be times in the next few months when armaments are hard to come by.

You need to know where water comes from in your area. Where is the water “purified” and do they add fluoride and other poisons? Where are the pure streams and the good wells? Where is the body of open water such as a river or lake where your family can go to drink, bathe, and fish? Where is the game nearby? Where are the city dwellers going to be coming from? They will most likely stop at the first open water they find, so be aware of those places.

You need to know where you are storing food and to whom you and your family can go to find help. You need to be aware of the truck stops, warehouses, and food stores around you. When the lights go out it may be necessary to get the supplies your family needs from places that will be abandoned. It is your community, and you need to be familiar with it.

Prepare

You should be armed. Your family members above the age of reason, able to fire weapons, should be trained and equipped for that purpose. You should have ammo. You should have night vision gear. You should have thought through the locality in which you live, the close quarters combat scenarios, and have a range map of things within your field of fire from various positions in and around your home.

You should know not only your range to places you can see from your windows, you should know the range from places where you can see your house, because others may be firing at you from nearby and you may need to fire back at your home as you and your family escape. You should know where to go if you are forced to flee, and you should have more than one route memorised so you can flee no matter which way the enemies are coming from. If there is a way in, there should be another way out. Don’t put yourself in a cul-de-sac. A dead end might be literally deadly, the end of you and those you lead into it.

Know who lives near you, know who you can trust, know what you need to know.

Many of you live near an armoury. These may be owned in the name of the sheriff’s department, the “special weapons and tactics” SWAT team, the national guard, or some aspect of the feral military. These resources were paid for by you and persons unknown like you who were taxed for the privilege of this stuff being near you. It belongs to you. When things go awry, be prepared to help out in the using of those items in the defence of your community. Remember Lexington and Concord were fought directly and specifically for the purpose of keeping militia cannons, powder, shot, and muskets in the hands of the people.

Wait Watch Warn

The word of the Lord came to me: “Son of man, speak to your people and say to them, If I bring the sword upon a land, and the people of the land take a man from among them, and make him their watchman, and if he sees the sword coming upon the land and blows the trumpet and warns the people, then if anyone who hears the sound of the trumpet does not take warning, and the sword comes and takes him away, his blood shall be upon his own head. He heard the sound of the trumpet and did not take warning; his blood shall be upon himself. But if he had taken warning, he would have saved his life. But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any one of them, that person is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at the watchman's hand. ~ Ezekiel 33, 1-6

You need to be watchful because there are many things in the evil realm that come into our world. You need to be watchful because there are people who steal children and sell them to child rapists. You need to be watchful because Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, John Podesta, and others torture toddlers to death to drink adrenochrome blood from the terror-stricken younglings. You need to be aware of what you face, because there are monsters.

If there are other adults in your home, take turns being on watch. If there are other adults in your community, set up a watch schedule and attend to it. Now is the time to begin, because by the time this month ends, you’ll know who is reliably keeping the watch. Don’t be upset by those who are unable to keep watch. Remember that Jesus asked his three closest disciples in the garden of Gethsemane to keep watch, and they slept. He upbraided them and asked a second time, and they slept. He prayed a third time and told them they may as well stay asleep, because the betrayal was already on its way.

You’ll need to work with those neighbours who don’t keep watch. They’ll be more watchful as things get more intense. So don’t be cruel, but also don’t rely on the unreliable until they turn over a new leaf.

Be aware of the tools being used against you. Every device you have that connects to the Internet, to a cell phone tower, to a landline, may be invading your privacy. You may think, “But I am too small and unimportant to be spied upon,” and you would be mistaken. Those days are over.

You could have said that in the 1980s and been more or less correct. More was expected, for a time, after the 1977-78 hearings, in the way of specific authority for spying. After 2001, there has been a general warrant, something actually forbidden in the 4th amendment of the constitution because of how it was abused 1765 to 1781 in British held territory in what became the United Colonies and then the United States. Your George W. Bush, your Obama, your Trump, your Biden have agreed to the domestic surveillance of every phone, every device, every email, everything that can be captured. Ed Snowden revealed much of the exact methodologies used before he fled to escape being tortured to death. Julian Assange revealed much of what it is you are facing before he was captured and tortured.

This essay is insufficient in length and scope to the topic of self defence against surveillance. Happily, my friends at the Electronic Frontier Foundation have provided a resource guide to the tools and techniques you need to understand so you can watch the watchers watching you, and in many ways defeat in detail their surveillance by simply encrypting what you say and confusing the trail by which you travel the interwebz.

The freedom and the lives you protect may be your own.

Archive

You have a little time. You should be aware that change are coming. Changes are now inevitable. What you value in digital form may become difficult to access. So make local copies. Establish an archive. Duplicate it. Swap copies with friends, neighbours, and persons remote from you. Keep what is entrusted to you in a fireproof safe in your home.

Are there books in your home that tell “How It Works” or how it is made? Encyclopaedias of general knowledge? Yearbook supplements to the “world book” encyclopaedia or another similar publication? An almanac of knowledge? A printed and bound report of the census bureau? The Chilton guide to your vehicle’s repair and systems identification? Your car or truck’s owner’s manual?

Consider where you would have these, or copies of them, in printed form, so you can have access to the knowledge in the event you are without power, it is cloudy or dusty outside, or the outside air is full of fall-out, and you have to know something. Consider double bagging with large zip lock bags. Add a mothball in between bags to keep bugs away and discourage nibbling by varmints.

Fly

Around Anno Domini 1783, near Paris, France, the American colonies in revolution and the British monarchy in perfidy met to iron out a very strange treaty. If you get time to read it, look in the list of colonies for Delaware. It isn’t there. And ever so many major corporations are incorporated in Delaware and subject to the peculiarities of its chancery court.

That same year of 1783, also near Paris, France, the Montgolfier brothers demonstrated a rigorous flying lesson with a lighter than air craft. Within a few generations, balloons were being used to observe troop movements on battlefields. Telegraphs and semaphore flags were used to convey information while the observer remained aloft. A century later there were dirigible lighter than air craft, and earnest experiments with gliders and powered flight well underway. By 1903, the Wright brothers were flying at Kitty Hawk.

So when the beastly and disgusting Alfred Milner and the other demon worshippers of the Rhodes conspiracy (described as such in the will and testament of Cecil Rhodes) orchestrated the end of the peace of Westphalia, the massively brutal ‘first’ world war, financed by the perfidy of Woodrow Wilson and the feral reserveless scheme, many types of aircraft were available. They not only were used for observation, but for strafing and bombing enemy positions, for chemical warfare, and for dropping bombs on civilian populations. Air supremacy has mattered ever since.

If you fly, great. If you own drones, great. If you have a 3D printer and the competence to print drone parts and assemble them, great. If not, find out who near you does, and be their friend. Someone in your family should become expert at this stuff, because what you can see from up high is going to change everything about your ability to defend your home.

Current military doctrines include the concept of land-sea-air-space combined forces. Command, communications, control, intelligence, and surveillance assets include satellites that can look down, almost certainly a number of satellites that can shoot downward with particle beams or directed energy weapons, probably some “project Thor” type orbiting weapons, and definitely remote imaging satellites, low orbit and geosynchronous orbit communications satellites, and so forth. You may be able to take control of some systems in orbit if you understand how such things are done. Also you may have ambition to put things in orbit. So, at a minimum, be aware of space assets and think hard on how to have some.

Notice that certain wavelengths of light are not involved in some of the suspected directed energy weapon attacks. So things that are blue may be safer than things that aren’t. You might have a drone project to lift one of those mylar thermal “blankets” that you find in some emergency kits for shock victims. Lay out the mirror-like thermal blanket, attach it to a drone at each corner, and coordinate the lifting of the four drones. Now you have a mirror you can position above you. Maybe have such mylar blankets in your safe room, laid out inside your attic, and in other places to protect what you have from what is above you.

You need to think not only in three dimensions but also in four. Satellites are overhead during certain times and not others. You can learn about the ephemeris of these events from certain web sites. During the twilight hours before sunrise and sunset you can see satellites traverse overhead. Plan accordingly.

Issue

“For those interested in political communities, the book Equitable Commerce by the 19th century Josiah Warren is must reading. Warren was a pioneer in setting up libertarian societies. In Equitable Commerce, Warren indicated several things he considered necessary to such a society. One was a meeting place. Another was private currency -- money with value independent of the outside world which members could use among themselves. Perhaps the most interesting prescription for binding a community was that each member be responsible for themselves and that every institution of society be privately owned.” ~ Wendy McElroy, “In Search of Galt’s Gulch,” February 1996, L. Neil Smith’s The Libertarian Enterprise

You should consider issuing your own money. It’s not that difficult. Get some paper. Get a “seal” and some wax from a stationery store. Get some hologram stickers. Print out paper notes that you are willing to redeem for pieces of silver, copper, gold, or goods, or services you have on hand. Then look for a way to generate random numbers in hexadecimal and include such a number on each note, unique to that one piece of paper. Behold, you have a warehouse receipt. If you like, add the words “coupon for value” which may protect you from some enforcement schemes by some of the agencies that are going away in the near future.

You can have digital versions of the same thing simply being creative with the use of QR codes. But, do your best to ensure that there are no double spends. The advantage of the mature technology of blockchain currencies is that they make double spends very difficult through the use of various complex mathematical algorithms. And there are millions of digital currencies right now, so you can buy into one that seems obscure and have a controlling amount of it for your needs if you do some research. Or create your own - it doesn’t take long to fork an existing coin.

But also have a physical version of the thing, because communities thrive where they have a local money. And the value of the USA fiat money is going away.

Imagine all the grift

And all the grifters set adrift

All the paper money in the sea

Returning to what it used to be

Nothing useful nothing good

Pulpy cotton and papery wood

Fiat currencies don’t float, mates

They sink at varying different rates.

For your local currency to be different, it needs to be tied to some things of value. Each note should be redeemable for something you have, because it may be presented for redemption. And you should help your neighbours monetise the things they have by providing for bailment - which is simply a term meaning that an item or promise of service is held in a bonded or trusted warehouse or with a trusted party.

Remember those silver certificates of which John Kennedy wanted to issue many more before he was brutally murdered while George Herbert Walker Bush looked on? They are still around, but the feral gooferment refuses to honour them. They say they may be redeemed for silver pieces, but LBJ, the cia, and the demon worshippers in power have refused to redeem them because they are filthy lying thieveing scum. You can be better. It’s really not that difficult.

Search

Yes, there is a lot to “unpack” here. That’s the whole purpose of this particular essay. There are many things to think about, ruminate upon, and prepare to do. You do need to recruit others around you, as you can see, because there are many things to do.

Nobody should be able to traverse your community with slaves in a container or semi-trailer without you stopping them. If you go with your team around a truck stop and see a likely trailer, knock on it, shout, “We are here to free you” and if you know some other likely languages, take turns shouting in those. If you hear knocking or voices in reply, get your bolt cutters and open that container or trailer. And have your weapons at hand. It is time to end slavery.

Your community is your responsibility. I’m not going to tell you how to plan, organise, and implement these matters. I am telling you that the time has come.

See

You can see in the dark if you get the equipment you need. If you don’t have night vision gear, stop drooling about the next firearm you are gonna get, and go get some. I won’t dwell on the topic long.

You can see in infrared, ultraviolet, x-ray, and radio parts of the spectrum if you get equipment for that purpose. You need to think it through. Now is a good time to get this done.

You will also need effective post-grid communications. Someone in your family should have radios and know about citizen band, shortwave, Morse code, and other frequencies, techniques, and methodologies. You do not need any licence to broadcast on emergency channels, so don’t be afraid to buy a transmitter as well as receivers.

You don’t actually need to have a licence to broadcast on any channel because there is no constitutional authority for a feral communications prevention agency (fcc) and the liars in congress knew it when they wrote their filthy laws. I do want to say directly to radio amateurs that this post is meant to enrage you because you are wrong, and have always been wrong, about telling people to get licences. You are cooperating with your own enslavement and the enslavement of others, and until you stop, repent, and change your ways, what you are doing is sinful and will be evaluated when you are judged. I am not your judge, so if you start whining in the comments, please be aware that I don’t have any interest in what you say to defend your scurrilous, snitching, lying, cheating ways. Jesus is the judge of the living and the dead, not me. So go tell Jesus in prayer.

Believe God

By now you should be aware that the liars in the hoax stream media cannot be trusted. The liars on socialist media such as Failbook, Instaglam, Twitter, and TikTok who are called influencers are often paid to lie to you. So they won’t change the things they say if you have insightful replies. They will simply say the same lies harder, and collect more money. Engaging with such filth is only going to get you filthy too.

God is in our world. God is moving to change everything. So I encourage you to pray these prayers, and other prayers as you are inspired to pray:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. Amen.

Holy Michael the archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the malice and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; and do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly host, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.