The highest court in the kingdom of Upchuck the 3rd has declared itself sceptical of the intentions of the United States government. They have opted to provide for additional time in the consideration of whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the liars, thieves, war criminals, and mass murderers who were exposed by Julian’s work. Apparently there is no willingness on the part of the high court, nor on the part of the evil usurper who poses as a king and pretends to be a Christian to free Julian. But he should be freed. #FreeAssange

Today’s post was inspired by recent posts from

and

and some additional inspiration from

A Brief History of Corruption

I’ve been at some pains in this ‘stack to review the history of the perfidy, corruption, and evil that currently seeks to dominate our world. It goes back a long way, so far that most of the records of the things which happened are not currently available to us. In order to salvage things and bring mankind along to a better set of outcomes, God sent a great flood to destroy the civilisation that was corrupt and degraded. Later, God destroyed the tower of Babel and imposed a confusion of tongues to further the progress toward righteousness.

He chose out a people and guided them with prophets and deliverance from bondage in Egypt. They rebuked God, as noted in the book of Samuel, and clamoured for a king. Corruption persisted under the kings and Elijah came and brought down fire from heaven to illustrate the importance of taking right choices. Those chosen people refused to obey God so God sent His only son, His word, to be the perfect sacrifice, to redeem mankind and purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. Jesus sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty and therefore there can be no king but Jesus. In accord with the words of St. Paul in the second chapter of the epistle to the Philippians, every knee shall bow to Jesus.

So upChuck the Third, who follows the line of his predecessors (upChuck the First who was properly executed by the English people in 1649, and upChuck the Second who bankrupted the exchequer and whose brother, James the Second, was run out of town by the people of London in 1688) is necessarily an usurper. There cannot be any king other than Jesus, and for upChuck to claim that he is king is a lie. There are many liars in politics today.

Destroying Christendom

Certain people are demon worshippers. They have various traditions and heritages. The Venetian “nobility” are organised to abuse European aristocracy for the destruction of Christendom. They are the direct successors in interest to the Roman imperial patrician families that persecuted Jesus, murdered him, and persecuted his followers for hundreds of years.

Freemasons are another group with ties to various European families. They hired Jean-Jacques Rousseau to write the lies that led to the violent and bloody French Revolution. They enjoyed watching shopkeepers being slaughtered for daring to price goods in silver currency. They also hired one of their own, Karl Marx, to write a series of tracts posing as economics to arrange for communist uprisings in 1848 and in the years since. They directly funded Lenin, Stalin, Mao, the Japanese militarists, and Hitler in the 20th Century. Antony Sutton detailed these financial arrangements for those who want to look.

It’s probably useful to mention that the rank and file freemasons and “sisters of the eastern dawn” are misled to believe they are participating in a mutual aid association. The active demon worship is at the highest degrees of their order. I mention this in the context of there not being a test for religious persuasion in the constitution because I believe the demon worshippers knew what they were about when they wrote it. You might want to review some of those ideas in my essay on the Path Behind.

One of the thought leaders of the vast criminal enterprise to end the Peace of Westphalia and institute brutal total war in Europe, with gas attacks, aerial bombardment of civilian populations, and other brutality was Cecil Rhodes. He and his conspirators, such as Alfred Milner, arranged for a great many people to be corrupted with the money from stealing the gold and diamonds of South Africa. One of his legacies was the establishment of the Rhodes scholarships, and one of the recipients of a Rhodes scholarship was William Jefferson Clinton, who became one of the most notorious war criminals in recent history.

War Crimes

The history of every presidency since JFK has been a litany of war crimes. LBJ’s war crimes were in major American cities and in Southeast Asia, and he personally profited from these criminal behaviours. Nixon’s war crimes were at Kent State and other universities and, with Kissinger’s help, all over Southeast Asia and in a number of other countries. Ford got in on the act in Central America and elsewhere. Carter, too, engaged in war crimes, though he had the good grace to sign the Foreign Corrupt Practices act and at least paid some attention to the findings of the Church hearings and the select committee on assassinations. Reagan’s war crimes were widespread, as were Bush the elder’s, as were Clinton’s. Bush the younger, Obama, the Obama foreign policies under Trump, and the Obama foreign policies under Biden are replete with war crimes. A complete list will be some years in compiling, because much that has been going on has been classified.

Even the criminal conspiracy to murder JFK has been classified, though I think Bumper Hornberger and Alan Kent, among others, have done prodigious work in uncovering the truth. I wrote about the context of those events in my review of 1963 shown below.

DARPAnet

One of the advantages that people from the last century have going for us is the recollection of events in our direct experience. My dad fought in Eisenhower’s theatre of operations in Europe during the “second” world war. He and my mom worked directly on integrating the lunch counters in downtown St. Louis in 1949. I remember him bringing home great reefs of fanfold computer paper on which he had worked out some esoteric computations for identifying the gold spectrum lines in light coming from distant stars. The computer nonsense was always on the side with alternating bands of pale and light background, leaving the empty back a vast canvas for all kinds of drawings and colourings once he was done with the papers.

My earliest memories came at a time before there was a DARPAnet, before people had cell phones, when the gooferment was listening into calls mostly within the bounds of certain kinds of search warrant. Mostly. But when I was a young boy some people wanted to develop a network that would be able to keep communications going even in the event a nuclear war had taken out some of the major cities in America. It turned out that there were a great many unintended consequences of this technology. One of the consequences has been that information became, within less than a generation, completely out of control of anyone.

A long time ago, Jesus Christ made a promise to his disciples. It happens that we are living in the time when that promise is fulfilled.

Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Therefore whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops. ~ Luke 12: 2-3

How is that promise being fulfilled? The technology is important and useful, especially in the context of the current existence of millions of privately issued currencies, so I want to go over it with you briefly now.

First, beginning about 1969, communications were radically decentralised with the development of DARPAnet, which included a military net or MILnet, and was quickly extended to universities which had various government contracts. A private company, CompuServe also began in 1969 and developed in the early 1970s for the purpose of offering computer network services to the private sector. By the end of the 1970s the Internet as you experience it today had been scoped out or developed in many of its larger aspects, such as email, file sharing sites, and online discussion through USEnet. Even online bulletin board systems were developing, with their own distinctive flavours and channels.

Second, a great deal of work was done prior to the “second” world war in the late 1930s and early 1940s to break certain kinds of mechanical cipher code systems. Code breaking technology quickly out-paced code creating techniques such that it became, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, nonsensical to talk about secret code schemes. Highly random numbers could be used to generate one-time pads, and certain mathematics lent themselves to random number generation. But secrecy no longer worked at keeping complex cipher systems secret, because mathematics was widely understood and applicable to code breaking. So open source cryptography became a necessity - people in the field would publish their mathematical cryptographic algorithms and others would use various mathematical attack vectors to break them. Some, such as public key cryptography using prime number factoring, proved to be quite robust. The details aren’t as important to our discussion today as the results, which is that during the last years of the 1980s it became possible for people to use certain algorithms to encrypt and decrypt information with “military grade” secrecy, or better.

This fact led to the conception of a “Clipper chip” and a related controversy about the publication of the RSA public key encryption algorithms on t-shirts that some of the more openly cynical members of the hacker community would wear across international borders. The cat of meaningful communications secrecy was very far out of the bag. Which, of course, resulted in a race to develop better decryption techniques and brute force attacks and all manner of other technologies.

At a conference in Houston in the fifth month of 2000, one of my friends, Joseph Dale Robertson, concluded in his speech that we were completely out of control. We had digital currencies. We had Internet communications systems. We had access to nearly all the knowledge in human history. So we could begin developing completely free market alternatives to the tyranny masquerading as the government by the consent of the people. Another friend, Paul Rosenberg, visited from his home in the Laissez Faire City enclave in Central America to discuss the development of private judicial services and common economic protocols. It was a wild time. We even built a raft at the hotel swimming pool using a scalable flotation technology deveoped by architect Richard Morris suited to building vast sea-based communities.

A vindictive war criminal

The history of the presidency of Barack Obama and his various administrations between 2008 and present is a history of war crimes. Barack Obama had a very bad reputation as a person of scurrilous character while he was attending Columbia University. His records there have been sealed. But his record of war crimes which won him so much praise and adulation from the Nobel Peace prize committee have been thoroughly documented.

The entire reason that Julian Assange is in prison and suffering in custody by the vile and criminal government of usurpation currently in power in the “United Kingdom” is because he documented the war crimes of Barack Obama and of Obama’s cia, fbi, nsa, and state department. Additional war criminals such as Hillary Clinton and Victoria Nuland are also implicated in the many detailed releases of information from Wikileaks.

Obama is a very vindictive, abusive, violent, murderous, and dangerous man. He has been personally responsible for the murders of many Americans, including by deliberate drone strike. He was a great enthusiast for the murder by his predecessor, George Bush the younger, of journalists and unarmed civilians in the “collateral murder” video. He personally hates freedom, humanity, decency, and Christendom. He wants to enslave others. He is also a rapist. These are facts which may be proven in a court of law, but the courts and the justice department in the United States are corrupt. So it would not be possible for anyone as prominent and as deeply Maoist as Obama to ever be brought to justice under the current regime. Nor would any of his henchmen and henchwomen be brought to justice.

It was entirely due to his personal vindictiveness that Obama arranged for the attempted arrest of Julian on false charges emerging out of Sweden. Those charges have since been dropped and were groundless from the start. Obama arranged for Julian to be isolated at the Ecuador embassy in London for years, and then worked to structure a change of government in Ecuador leading to suffering by the people of Ecuador and the arrest by British authorities of Julian in London.

Julian’s home country, Australia, has called for the charges to be dropped. If “king” Upchuck the Third had any personal character worth remarking on, he would have all charges dropped and free Julian Assange. But, we have to remember that Upchuck had his wife, Princess Diana, murdered brutally so he wouldn’t have to be a divorced prince seeking to marry his “secret” lover Camilla. So we cannot expect any upstanding moral character from this fellow. He’s quite a bit of a jerk, truth to tell.

Now, in the fullness of time, you can write your congress critters, your president, and anyone else in gooferment in the USA. None of them care, none of them will work to free Julian. You can write to members of parliament, in any of the parliamentary countries, and you’ll find roughly the same results. Elected and appointed officials are mostly bought and paid for by the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex. So feel free to do those things, and campaign for politicians who are favourable to the idea of freeing Julian, all you want.

But if you want to know what I recommend, it is prayer. There is a just God who rules the affairs of mankind. So it is to Him that I suggest you make your appeal.

Eternal Father, please help us free Julian Assange. He has been working for many years on keeping the promise your son Jesus made that all secrets would be revealed. He has done important work in exposing war crimes, brutality, torture, and violations of international peace accords. Please arrange his release from custody so he can spend his remaining years with his friends and family. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. Mother Mary please intercede with your powerful intercession. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.