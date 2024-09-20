“Earth is the cradle of humanity but one cannot live in the cradle forever.” ~ from a letter by Konstantin Tsiolkovsky in 1911

From time to time I write about the possibilities of a better future for all mankind. You can find a dozen or so such posts since I began in earnest to post using this laptop-mediated version of the Substack website in late 2022.

Yes there are wars

When have there not been wars? I believe that mankind has been involved in a war between good and evil for about two hundred thousand years. So you could find a time when we were not at war between 480,000 years ago when we first began to be a species here on the planet Earth and 200,000 years ago.

Another time when there was a very long period of peace was from about 11,800 years ago when “meltwater pulse B” or whatever the geologists want to call the event when the melting of the Laurentide, European, and Cordilleran ice sheets raised sea level by about 400 feet and drowned the wretched hives of scum and villainy that the demon worshippers were using to thwart freedom and enslave mankind. That lasted about three thousand years, and forms the basis of a sort of popular consciousness of peace as a reality and war as inflicted upon us. In some places it lasted until about eight thousand years ago, in others until about five thousand years ago.

In his book The Machinery of Freedom: A Guide to Radical Capitalism which I think David Friedman would have been more thoughtful to call “Radical Free Markets” in the subtitle, he notes a thousand year period in which there was no national government in one of the places he studied. I’m not going to say which one. So read his book why don’tcha?

In my recent essay “Who lit the fire and keeps killing firefighters” I noted that after the utter failure of the second empire under Napoleon III to defeat Prussia in his war of aggression of 1870 (known widely as the Franco Prussian war) the continent of Europe enjoyed about 44 years of peace up until the hateful evil nasty disgusting troglodytes of the Hanoverian usurpation conspired to ignite the fires of world war one.

It is something of a testimony to the resilience of mankind that we are still here after 120 years of wars, terrorism, genocides, censorship, cruelty, and avarice by ugly, horrid, mean-spirited freemasons, demon worshippers, and deep state operatives. Here I am inclined to post a few photos of the murders at Ruby Ridge, the Waco massacre, the Bush administration’s slaughter of civilians in New York City in 2001, and the ensuing wars, but you don’t really need me to tell you what has been going on lately. Nor do you need a weather man to know which way the wind blows.

Yes, there are wars in Ukraine, in Gaza, in Lebanon, in Syria, sabre rattling in the strait of Taiwan, and much madness. The governments of the different countries in the 20th Century murdered about 262 million civilians and around 65 million military people. This century in a quarter the time, about 200 million civilians have been killed by their own governments, including tens of millions by vaxxajabs. Yet, because there are good people who want peace and because there are efforts to change the discussion around the corruption of war production, I believe we have the possibilities of peace and freedom from terroristic governments.

It is goodness inspired by the words of Jesus Christ that is the source of many of these blessings, though the communists in the hoax stream media will lie and deny it.

Yes the economy is a mess

You might retort, as above, “when has it not been?” And I would be somewhat patient with that question.

First, I would note that the gold solidus coin under Constantine was available for trade and commerce all over the Byzantine trading networks, thus throughout Christendom and beyond, for about 1,100 years. I believe that in contrast to what the unpleasant purveyors of falsehood in the freemason cult and its “Gnostic” variations claim about the period from Anno Domini 312 to AD 1453, there was not a “dark age” but a great flowering of creativity, art, architecture, invention, and opportunity.

Moreover, in defiance of the Luddite view that all machinery is evil, I take the view of those who believe that labour saving devices are good, stoop labour is painful, and mechanisms to ease the burden of the worker can be great blessings. So I view the steam engine and the diesel engine as great achievements, and do not agree with the hoaxers and their club of Rome lies about “climate change” or whatever the grift is being called this year.

Yes, you do have a problem, you Americans, with your stinking banking gangsters at the Feral Reserveless scam. Jay Powell wants to enslave mankind. Janet Yellen actively hates you and wants to experiment with “higher inflation” to subjugate those of you her policies don’t murder. Yes, it is a difficulty that $20 would buy an ounce of gold in 1913 when the evil men of the senate (three of them!) committed the “Christmas massacre” and put the Feral Reserveless liars in power over interest rates, and today it is {checks Kitco price} $2,608 to buy the same ounce of gold.

But I have been at some pains in this ‘stack to reflect on the availability of gold and silver as stores of value and on Bitcoin and other free market money alternatives as media of exchange. I have written about the privacy features of currencies like Monero, ZCash, and Pirate Chain, and about privacy technologies like Enshroud. So you have alternatives to the garbage that the filthy banking gangsters wanted to use to thwart your economic prosperity.

Again, because good people have built good things with economic tools now available I believe a brighter future is possible. If you read the Bible, you see that honest weights and measures are important to God. And what was a “dollar” but a unit of measure, representing a twentieth of an ounce of gold or 371.25 grains of silver, or so many penny weights of copper, as defined in the 1792 mint act? I believe God wants you to be what God created you to be, which is, in part, a market seeking being.

What is a free market? It is the way in which free people find market clearing prices. It is distinct from a controlled market in having no taxes and no government imposed regulations. Taxation is theft. Regulation is theft. Inflation is theft. All government coercion is evil, and anyone who says otherwise is a liar. Where people are not free to engage in trade and commerce, they create private markets, sometimes called “black” markets.

Freemasons in particular and much of the European aristocracy generally are liars. They use blood oaths of secrecy because they are liars. The truth does not need to be protected by threatening death to those who tell the truth. Freemasons and the Vril worshippers and the other Gnostic cults teach lies and distortions and inversions because they are evil. If they would repent their sins they could be redeemed. They worship demons with names such as Gadreel, Lucifer, Baphomet, and Satan.

God has given us methods for casting out demons. The name of Jesus Christ is powerful. Simply say, “In the name of Jesus Christ I command all demons to go from this place forever.”

Yes there is censorship

When has there not been? Again, I could point to long periods when people were free to speak, read, and write as they saw fit.

Even in the wicked awful banking gangster funded Soviet empire, there was a thing called Samizdat. My late friend and correspondent Samuel Edward Konkin III wrote about it in his essays and booklets. Samizdat is a term meaning “published myself” though the concept is not perfectly translated. It refers to pages written out by hand, or copied on ancient mimeograph machines, or copied surreptiously on the photocopiers that were kept under lock and key where they were allowed.

Samizdat was also used in Nazi Germany by the White Rose Society. They would copy out by hand certain letters from Stalingrad written home by soldiers who knew the war was hopeless in the Autumn of 1942. (They were already on starvation rations in Stalingrad in the tenth month of that year.) Many of the White Rose letters and papers were distributed by putting them into phone books in phone booths here and there around the country. So when you went to look up a number in the privacy of the phone booth, here was a letter that fell out and reminded you that Hitler’s minions were not having it all their own way.

Yes, I have been writing about communications privacy and information security for many decades, including in this ‘stack of essays. Yes, we do have virtual privacy networks, we do have encryption technologies, we do have open source tools that actually do what we say they do: provide private messaging. And, yes, it enrages those who claim power over you. Oh. Well.

Yes, we shall overcome

I see the aggression and violence of the people in power and understand they are desperate. They know that we know what they are, what they have done, and what they do to keep power. I wrote about that topic in “They lie and they know we know that they lie” and in “Endless lies from the bad guys” and in “They have abdicated government declaring us out of their protection and make war on the American people” and in other essays. You can find these essays if you look.

Why do I believe? I believe in part because of a long series of spiritual experiences that I have had. I invited Jesus into my heart in 1997, and felt his presence. I searched for a spiritual home for 20 years and found one in 2017, and lost it in 2020 when it was changed by a series of bad choices by its other leaders.

Much of what I believe has to do with things that have been shown to me in prayer. I pray very often, many times every day. One of the things I pray for is the opportunity to carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between.

I believe that God created this entire universe all around us. I believe God wants us to go out there and share the Gospels.

God loves you. As the most compelling evidence of this fact, I point out frequently that God sent His son Jesus Christ to purchase for you the rewards of eternal salvation. You can live forever, with God, in heaven. That is the measure of God’s love for you.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.