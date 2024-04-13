The fact is, the frontier turns men into a peculiar type of free man.

~ Frederick Jackson Turner,

The Closing of the American Frontier, 1893

There is a particular set of effects that a frontier has on the human soul. It gives us prospects, a place to go, and ways to grow that are not available without a frontier. These facts are in our very nature, in the way in which we were created, and the enormous amount of fulfilment found by people in exploring and settling frontiers and wildnernesses is by design. God wants us to go out into the entire realm He created for us, to subdue it, and to be fruitful and multiply (Genesis 1:28). But a great many people do not want to “allow” people to do God’s will. So we shall, again and again, see who it is that is stronger.

Down Tools

One aspect of America that has been with us from the beginning is the possibility of “lighting out for the frontier.” There was only so much a factory owner in Boston or Philadelphia could do to oppress the people working there before they would stop working, down tools, and walk away. From the days of the first European settlements in the early 17th Century (1607 in Virginia, 1620 in Massachusetts, for examples) a certain kind of nasty London-based Englander was attracted to invest in plantations and machinery and buildings to bring all the same terrible ideas they had for running roughshod over human dignity to the New World.

But, they found people were not as willing to suffer indignities, abuses, and usurpations. The truly terrible, evil, worthless, hateful, demon worshipping freemasons at the highest degrees of their orders, covens, and pagan rituals were especially against individual liberty, private property, peace, and justice. So when there was a lull after 1781, they sent to Paris their “hellfire club” friend Ben Franklin and others to carefully negotiate a treaty limiting the new country in many ways and evidently left Delaware off the list of colonies being “granted” their freedom by the Hanoverian usurpation of mad Georgie the third.

A few years later these same sort of nasty people met in Philadelphia at a treasonous convention to write a “constitution” to further empower a nationalist government. They did their work in secret, each member of the convention swearing a blood oath of secrecy, because they knew they each deserved to die a traitor’s death. Many of them were plantation owners like James Madison and George Washington. Others, like Alexander Hamilton, had grown up on a plantation in the owner’s home, in his case on the island of Nevis. They invariably saw all other people as “human resources” to be enslaved, humiliated, and brutalised. Washington in particular hated the successful militias that had driven the British into hiding in Boston and enjoyed having men under his command whipped or executed in order to build what he thought an army should look like - obedient and unimaginative drones.

No matter how much they plotted and conspired, they were unable to keep people in their east coast factory cities for long. It was possible to walk to the frontier, and people did. It was possible to arrange a wagon train and get together supplies and skill sets and pursue a careful strategy as well, so people did those things, too. And the plantation owners and the factory owners would meet in their covens and engage in their rituals of abuse and torture and complain to one another about how difficult it was “to get good help these days.”

Some years ago, I read a good book, Hologram of Liberty by Ken Royce. In it, the author goes to great lengths to examine whether the constitution of the United States is the same as the constitution for the United States, and whether either one is the basis for freedom. His conclusion is thoroughly documented in his book: the constitution doesn’t provide liberty, it provides for an image of freedom, a hologram of liberty, not the real thing.

One of the important things to recognise about the framers of the constitution, who were a subset, and a particularly evil and nasty subset, of the “founding fathers” of the country, is that they were men of tremendous education. They were amongst the most literate people in the world in their day. They knew all about the writings of Locke, Hobbes, Rousseau, Voltaire, and others. Most of them were fluent in Latin and ancient Greek as well as in English and one or two contemporary European languages besides. So, to suppose that any of the passages in the constitution were incidentally erroneous, is idiotic. Mistakes, as our great friend of freedom and individual sovereignty

says, were not made. The things in the constitution are in there to abuse your freedom, and the things left out are out of there because the framers didn’t want to attract your attention to their plans.

But whether the Constitution really be one thing, or another, this much is certain

- that it has either authorized such a government as we have had, or has

been powerless to prevent it. In either case it is unfit to exist.

~ Lysander Spooner, 1874

An Omission?

The constitution they wrote has no provision for the United States government to own land except for the seat of the national government, or that it erect a building, such as a dockyard, fortification, or post office, on that land. There is a provision for post roads, but not for federal ownership of vast tracts of land.

Indeed, there is no more terrible thing than for a government to own land. Just as I have been at pains to review the arguments of E.C. Riegel, Friedrich Hayek, Murray Rothbard, and others that government is the worst outfit to issue money, because it is a den of iniquity, a bunch of horrifying corrupt politicians, evil bureau rats, and contemptible scum bags, bad men and women who never create anything but only steal, rape, pillage, loot, burn, mutilate, torture, and murder, some both at retail and at wholesale. Only people who make things of value, such as entrepreneurs and craftsmen and people who work at honest trades to sell things and services of value to one another, should ever issue money.

Similarly, only such good people should own land. Governments should never be allowed to own land, and people in government should never be allowed very much power, because what they do for a living is wrong. Government is not a necessary evil, it is only evil, and it is never any good, at all. Government is effective at murdering people and exonerating itself. Government steals, rapes, pillages, loots, regulates, limits, wraps in red tape, but it doesn’t create, build, nor do any good. All that is good is done by private parties, sometimes operating under corruptly allocated government contracts. All government agencies are parasitical, and all politicians are evil, disgusting, bloated parasites.

Perhaps sensing the animosity toward a large and powerful national government, or perhaps imagining (as Hamilton would almost immediately demonstrate with his national bank arguments) that “necessary and proper” covers a vast array of sins, corruption, an iniquity, the framers of the constitution who were only a subset of the worst and most grasping of the founding fathers did not provide for the national government to own much land, except that it used that land for a purpose.

Here is what they wrote in article one, section 8, of their treasonous constitution:

To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States, and to exercise like Authority over all Places purchased by the Consent of the Legislature of the State in which the Same shall be, for the Erection of Forts, Magazines, Arsenals, dock-Yards and other needful Buildings;

No other mention of the nationalist government owning property is included. No building and not in the district of corruption? Then there is no authority to own land.

Homestead and Mining Acts

There was a man, Thomas Jefferson, who was somewhat at odds with the framers of the constitution. He was enough of a thorn in their sides that he was sent to Paris as an ambassador before Hamilton, Madison, Jay, Washington, Franklin, and the others met in Philadelphia. When he later became president, it was a close election.

It was not meaningfully close between the incumbent, Federalist John Adams, who was disliked for a plethora of reasons, and Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, who opposed him on the Democratic Republican ticket. Rather, it was a functional tie between Burr and Jefferson that had to be settled in the House of Representatives. In the end, it was Thomas Jefferson who became the third president. Which put him in the interesting position of entertaining the embassies of French emperor Napoleon who wanted to sell the Louisiana territory for gold he would need to build a navy and fight against the British.

You can read the constitutional thoughts of Jefferson on this matter, if you wish. I have. Various extensive primary and secondary sources on the topic exist, including many things written by Jefferson in his own hand. He did struggle with it, but, in the end, felt that the overwhelming benefit of adding a lot of explored but (to European eyes) unsettled territory to the country would be a good thing. So he very thoroughly exceeded his constitutional authority and completed the purchase.

This acquisition of territory led to the Lewis and Clark expedition to find their way to the place where the Columbia river valley that today separates Oregon from Washington state, meets the Pacific ocean. That westward trek was accompanied by various letters and medallions giving to Native American Indian tribes promoting the concept of peace and amity which would later prove to be false. It also involved the expedition leaders in naming various places.

In Anno Domini 2017, I stood in the shadow of Lookout mountain on the Kansas side of the Missouri River in the far northeastern corner of the state. That was where I saw the total solar eclipse that year. It remains a sparsely populated area, and there was no emergency declaration because of tourists streaming to the region. Indeed, Kansas has long enjoyed the fact that it is huge (400 miles by 200 miles, so 80,000 square miles) and sparsely populated with a total of just over 3 million souls living there. Those of us who grow up in Kansas actually like the fact that all you other people stay away.

The purpose of the Homestead act of 1862 was to encourage people to stake a claim to 160 acres of land. By living in a home on the land, and improving it with things such as fences, buildings, livestock, and ploughed acreage, they would be able to keep the land claimed. Later versions of the same act involved certain registration fees. Quite a lot of land passed into private ownership under these terms. Obviously, between 1804 when Louisiana territory became part of the country and 1862, there were many settlements established without the Homestead act. People found lots of ways to establish farms and ranches, towns and villages.

The purpose of the Mining act of 1872 was to encourage people to stake a claim, to improve it by panning for metals in the rivers and streams, or by mining into the ground. Again, many valuable resources were found by prospectors pursuing individual registered mining claims. Of course, the communists who began coming to power in the 1890s hate all these things, hate individual initiative, humanity, decency, family, and God. Communists never create anything, they only hate and destroy, which is how they came to murder 262 million people in the 20th Century, and another 120 million in this century.

Unfortunately for the American people generally and for those living in Western states, both the Homestead act and the Mining act have fallen into disuse. A huge percentage of the state of Nevada, for example, is claimed by the feral gooferment. Much of it is used for testing nuclear bombs, flying secret aircraft, and doing all manner of experimentation on people without their consent. Despite constitutional provisions that all states would enter the “union” on equal footing, those states that were brought in after 1865 were prevented from having control over most of their territory. Instead, a vast array of despicable and terrible government agencies “own” land without any constitutional authority.

Parks, Forests, Mismanagement

There are three big agencies that claim to own a lot of territory. These are the nationalist socialist park service, the nationalist socialist forest service, and the bureau of land mismanagement. The people in charge of these agencies are a lot of terribly ugly, venal, corrupt, unpleasant persons who hate humanity and want to enslave mankind. While there is no constitutional authority for any such agencies to exist, they do exist.

Some of it has to do with demon worshippers like John Davison Rockefeller buying up land around Yellowstone Lake and then donating that land to the nationalist socialist government of his day. Rockefeller might be thought of as “patient zero” for a pandemic of authoritarianism. If you read about his life and his views, you’ll find that he was a truly horrid person. He hated the idea of people having access to good health care so he heavily promoted one of the deadliest professions, the medical doctor, and one of the leading causes of illness, the hospital. Like a lot of the fashionable filth of his day, Rockefeller (and his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and further descendants) was a eugenicist. He hated the idea of people having freedom to choose, to love one another, to marry and have children as they saw fit, to reproduce, to be fruitful and multiply, and to express themselves. Like many of the other hateful wealthy, he enjoyed the benefits of a large and growing population that bought his company’s products and services, but despised the people who did so. He was an extremely unpleasant man.

So there was nothing about his donation of land to establish an unconstitutional and illegal nationalist socialist park service that was meritorious or kind hearted. He did it to thwart private property ownership among Americans generally. And today there are 85 million acres prevented from private use by the nationalist park service alone. A further 193 million acres is kept out of private use by the nationalist forest service, an armed and uniformed service of little hateful agents of the state. The capstone of this archway into communism is the bureau of land mismanagement which has 245 million acres of land that Americans are not allowed to homestead, or even live on for more than 14 consecutive days without being hassled by nasty self important pricks in uniform who will happily murder families living in the desert for no reason. Another 18.6 million acres are state parks, of possible state constitutional authority which you can look into on your own time. But, obviously, this total (85+193+245+18.6 = 541.6 million acres) was far more land taken out of circulation than the amount donated by Rockefeller, which was clearly to his purposes. Mistakes were not made.

The 1792 Mint Act

It is a bit of a digression, but there is a related topic that came up in a recent conversation about mistakes that were not made, so I feel inclined to reflect on it here. In 1792, as a result of having the constitutional authority to coin money, the Treasury department under Alexander Hamilton helped congress establish standards. In particular, a dollar was defined as one-twentieth of an ounce of gold. So an ounce of gold was, until the evil, corrupt, ugly, crippled, war profiteer and mass murderer Franklin Roosevelt took power in 1933, twenty dollars. Think of it!

Today an ounce of gold is $2,343. The dollar, which it is a death penalty violation of the 1792 mint act to debase or devalue, is now worth less than one percent of what it was. It is about 99.15% debased, or worth about 0.0085 of what it once was, as recently as 1932, or less than a hundred years ago. The feral reserveless scam is the cause, and Jerome Powell and the other members of the feral reserve system should be prosecuted and executed for treason. They won’t be, though, because the injustice department is run by finks.

And be it further enacted, That there shall be from time to time struck and coined at the said mint, coins of gold, silver, and copper, of the following denominations, values and descriptions, viz. Eagles—each to be of the value of ten dollars or units, and to contain two hundred fort-seven grains and four eighths of a grain of pure, or two hundred and seventy grains of standard gold. Half eagles—each to be of the value of five dollars, and to contain one hundred and twenty three grains and six eights of a grain of pure, or one hundred and thirty five grains of standard gold. Quarter Eagles—each to be of the value of two dollars and a half dollar, and to contain sixty one grains and seven eights of a grain of pure, or sixty seven grains and four eights of a grain of standard gold. Dollars or the same is now current, and to contain three hundred and seventy-one grains and four sixteenth parts of a grain of pure, or four hundred and sixteen grains of standard silver, Half Dollars—each to be of half the value of the dollar or unit, and to contain one hundred and eighty-five grains and ten sixteenth parts of a grain of pure, or two hundred and eights of a grain of standard silver. Quarter Dollars—each to be of one fourth the value of the dollar or unit, and to contain ninety-two grains and thirteen sixteenth parts of a grain of pure, or one hundred and four grains of standard silver. Dismes—each to be of the value of one tenth of a dollar or unit, and to contain thirty seven grains and two sixteenth parts of a grain of pure, or forty one grains and three fifth parts of a grain of standard silver. Half Dismes—each to be of the value of one twentieth of a dollar, and to contain eighteen grains and nine sixteenth parts of a grain of pure, or twenty grains and four fifth parts of a grain of standard silver. Cents—each to be of the value of the one hundredth part of a dollar, and to contain eleven penny-weights of copper. Half Cents—each to be of the value of half a cent, and to contain five penny-weights and half a penny-weight of copper.

~ 1792 mint act, aka coinage act, sec. 9

But, the 1792 mint act also says that a dollar is 371.25 grains of silver. At the time, a measurement was made of several dozen “Spanish milled dollars” and they were found to contain, on average, 371.25 grains of silver each. It might help you to be aware that there are 480 grains in an ounce troy. We use the ounce that was chosen by apothecaries for their annual faire at Troyes in France because metals were traded there. You are, of course, free to use the Napoleonic “gram” in which case it might help you to be aware that there are 31.1034768 grams in an ounce troy (which is distinct from and weightier than the ounce avoirdupois of about 28.35 grams, that we have for peas and other groceries).

But, wait, there’s more! The dollar was also defined (defined!) as so many pennyweights of copper, in that very same 1792 mint act. Now, that act was written not by goofball bartenders like Alexandretta Ocasio Cortez and craven ugly elderly war profiteers like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, people who seem blitheringly foolish and completely unaware of basic economic facts. It was written by very educated men who were extremely thoughtful.

So they knew that they were proposing a tri-metallic definition of the dollar, and therefore attempting to rig the market price for copper, silver, and gold, all at once. No doubt mistakes were not made. They knew that doing so would lead to shortages, as the world market for gold in terms of silver would sometimes make American gold coins scarce, and the market for silver in terms of copper would sometimes make American copper coins scarce. They did it anyway, because making things worse is what politicians do, especially if they are of the plantation slavery set, as so many of the 1792 congress were. It was not for lack of understanding, it was for a desire to hurt others.

Closing the Frontiers

You might like to read Frederick Jackson Turner’s dissertation on the closing of the American frontier from 1893. I was present at a lecture given in Houston by Dr.

during the centennial anniversary year of Turner’s thesis in 1993. As it happens, I was the master of ceremonies at that event, sponsored by the Houston Space Society.

How did the American frontier close? It would be reasonable to say that the frontier in the continental United States wrapped around itself and found its final open area in Oklahoma. But at the time, Alaska was still a territory, and there were territories of the United States added subsequently as various islands previously held by the Spanish empire were grabbed up by American military might. So, in many ways, the frontier was artificially closed.

The Homestead act became deprecated. It became increasingly difficult to establish and maintain a mining claim, though some do even today. It was not in the interests of the communist-socialist effete intellectual “opinion leaders” to have a frontier. After all, it was frontiersmen who defeated the British empire. All during the 1890s the seeds were sown for the forcible return of the American colonies to effective British control, or at least manipulation through propaganda. So many Americans would bleed the ground red in world war one, world war two, and other British-incited wars all over the world, entirely for the benefit of the British empire and its corporate overlords.

But, it was not only the American frontier that was closed. In 1957, the Antarctic frontier was forced closed by an international treaty. Places like “Little America” that were colonised by whalers, fishermen, and coal prospectors along the American claimed coast of Antarctica were shut down, deliberately and permanently. “Scientists” will tell you that human beings don’t deserve to live and work in Antarctica, and will give a host of reasons why peaceful and prosperous market economies should be prevented there. Most of these reasons represent a kind of resentful ugliness on the part of supposedly educated persons.

In 1982, the Law of the Sea treaty closed the seabeds to economic activity by establishing a global tax on all such speculative ventures. There are reasons to believe that seabed mining for nodules of minerals would be quite successful. It isn’t practical, though, because the United Nations has arrogated to itself an “authority” to regulate and limit and heavily tax all such activities. So there are very few companies able to raise the necessary funds to engage in them. Seasteading is also essentially outlawed on the high seas not claimed by individual nation states, and has been found to be largely impractical in territorial waters of nations. The Law of the Sea is, you don’t get to have any.

In 1967, largely because LBJ hated the space programme and all mankind, the American delegation to the Outer Space treaty pushed for the “common heritage of all mankind” nonsense that severely impedes private property rights in space and on celestial bodies around our star system. I have previously written extensively on this same topic.

As you can see from the above map, there are a number of reasons to suppose that, prior to the Outer Space treaty betrayal by LBJ and his cohort of militaristic communists, there was a territorial claim that would have been pursued on the surface of the Moon. We might be fifty years further along in our development of space, but war profiteers hate the idea of humanity doing anything peaceful and prosperous. All they care about is murdering people with bombs and missiles.

Closed

So we have been hemmed in by those in authority. Now, with the death jabs and their other bioweapons, the eugenicists have made clear that they intend to murder about five billion people and enslave the rest. It’s in much of their literature, if you would do even a tiny bit of research. (The absence of many links in my essays is meant to stimulate you to challenge the things I’m writing. So meet me in the comments with your evidence, by all means, friends.)

I will say it again, many times. God has asked us to be fruitful and multiply. We should do so just to upset the demon worshippers, their communist dupes, and the nationalist socialist scum who profit from their policies. We should also find the procedures involved quite enjoyable, because God has made us capable of pleasure in sexual congress. Of course, the effete intellectual snobs hate that fact, so they want to mutilate as many children in the name of “transgender freedom” as possible, mostly for the purpose of permanently sterilising those victims of such “surgeries.”

God has given us dominion over the entirety of creation, which, when you bother to look, is billions of lightyears in extent. It has uncountably numerous galaxies, each with a vast array of stars, planets, planetoids, and planetismals.

Moreover, Jesus gave us a great commission to share the Gospels with every creature. Yes, creature, not person, you can look it up. In the last two thousand years, the Gospels have only been translated into about 700 languages, out of about 7,100 languages on Earth. So we aren’t even doing much about the terrestrial spread of the Gospels compared to what we might.

Open

It is not my intention to live in a pod, eat bugs, die, and be buried. It seems clear from their remarks that Jane Goodall, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Yuval Harari, all the directors of the Aspen Institute, all of the feral reserveless banking gangsters, and many other effete intellectual snobs and upper crust of scum floating on and suppressing the cream of American society, want hundreds of millions of Americans to be murdered if we refuse the pod-bug-death camp life. They want to build “fifteen minute cities” because they worked out that if they call these places “death camps” nobody will want to live in them. But they are really hateful, mean-spirited, ugly, nasty, dirty, filthy, horrid men and women. They enjoy torturing toddlers and raping children, based on the published evidence of their perfidy.

Instead, I believe Americans should go out into the wilderness areas and build homes, claim and develop mines, drill for oil and gas, and defy the gooferment. I believe we should explore and settle the Solar system and other star systems as well. I believe we should do these things because God is the creator of everything you see around you, and has asked us to be fruitful, to multiply, to subdue the earthly realm, and to have dominion over it. And if you have other beliefs, that’s fine with me. My beliefs do not require that you share them.

So I pray: Eternal Father please help us free the slaves, stop the wars, end tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction, and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. Amen.

In upcoming essays, I plan to break down the elements of that prayer and discuss why these are good things to do, and how these activities inter-relate. For example, having the dream of space flight and the conquest of the galaxy ahead of them is necessarily good for the young people. It is idiotic to ask children to starve to death for the sake of “climate change” lies that are being taught them. So you might want to think harder.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.