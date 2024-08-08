I don’t believe in predestined fate

The future will be what we choose to create.

~ Jim Davidson, 2000, Anthem for the Ama-gi

You have choices. You always have had choices. You don’t have to obey people who hate you. You never did. You don’t have to live the way they say. You don’t have to pay them to enslave you. You don’t have to use their money, their legacy financial system, their systems of control. You don’t have to give them a forwarding address when you move.

I’m not saying that it doesn’t take planning and prayer to effectively disappear from their radar. On the contrary, planning and prayer are very important. In my experience, it is not only possible, it is preferable to get as far away from these things as we can. If you don’t feel you have any choice, please feel free to explain further in the comments. If you don’t feel that things are “all that bad” you ought to spend some time justifying that position. Feel free to do that here or on your own. But realise that if you conclude that things are bad and going to get worse where you live, you shouldn’t stay where you are. You should sort out the things you want with you and get moving on a plan to be elsewhere.

Houdini

There once was a magician named Robert Houdin. He was a great performer. A youngster named Eric Weiss saw him perform. Eric wanted to emulate Houdin and chose the name “Harry Houdini” as his stage name. For many people, Houdini was not the lesser, as the diminutive variation of the name suggests, but the greater. Houdini wrote some books. You might want to read them.

Showmanship and magic are performance arts. One of the things that made Houdini better than many other performers is his awareness of how it was for him in the audience. Where was he looking when the illusion was being set up? Where was he looking when it happened? How could he encourage people to look where he wanted?

One of the great illusions of his day was the disappearing lady. A beautiful lady would be introduced. Depending on the mores of the day, she would be dressed in garb appropriate to getting and keeping the attention of the audience. She would be shown entering a chamber. For a moment a curtain would obscure the audience’s view. Then, shazam, she was gone. The illusion, for Houdini, was problematic.

In his written discussion of the topic he pointed out that as soon as she was introduced the audience knew something was going to happen to her. As soon as she entered the enclosure of whatever sort, members of the audience were looking for the trick, the escape hatch, the way out for her. And, as soon as she was disappeared, they would continue to look for her, and for how she got out of where she was. Houdini resolved to change their focus by giving them something else of greater interest. He not only had the lady disappear, he replaced her in the small chamber with a tiger.

Immediately, the mind goes to danger, big predator, known man-killer, is it secure? Is it coming at me? Where do I run? How do I fight it? These are much more useful, to the illusionist, than the questions of where is the lady. Which is important, because the subterfuge continues and the lady re-appears, perhaps in the guise of the magician’s assistant, perhaps out on the balcony above and behind the audience, perhaps a twin sister is used in her place. Then the tiger is wheeled away and the show continues. Or it might be the finale, the curtain descends, and everyone applauds.

The point of the story here is that you get to choose how you go about disappearing. If you are going to be missed, you need to think about that part. Who is going to miss you? How are they going to react? What can you do to help them not look for you, or not look very hard, or only pretend to look? What can you do to reduce the interest on the part of the system of enslavement in your continuing presence within their surveillance grid?

If you have more resources worth grabbing and more income, you are more likely to be a focus of attention by the gooferment. They don’t generally audit poor people because poor people don’t have enough assets to make up for the cost of an audit, which is about $40K today. If you make less than $300K a year and have less than a million dollars in assets other than your primary domicile, you aren’t going to be terribly interesting. If you have more money, great, you have more resources with which to pursue a five flags or permanent traveller strategy, or to disappear on your own terms.

Sadly, a great many people are dying suddenly from taking the vaxxajabs. However, that fact may be useful to keep in mind in connexion with your going away activities. “Oh, yeah, Ted. I dunno, he got worried about Covid19 and wanted the latest booster. Maybe it was a bad batch? Anyway he is no longer with us. The family couldn’t afford much. I think he wanted to be cremated?”

Does anyone actually check up on people who stop filing taxes? Not last time I looked into it. Does anyone “skip trace” people who make less than $100K a year who stop filing? Not last time I looked into it. If they cannot get a reply, most of the time there is no further action. Which is not to say that is true all the time or represents any sort of fixed policy. But the system is what the Romans called “tax farming.” They are going after the low hanging fruit. These are essentially lazy people who don’t want to work very hard or they wouldn’t be thieves for a living.

Your Things

Yes, you have things you want to keep. Good for you. You also have your life, and the lives of your family for whom you are responsible. You can get stuff to replace things. You don’t have the same option for people. Of course you have choices to take, and there are places you can go where you can bring your stuff with you. You may have time to make a solid transition. But you should have a plan in case you need to shift into overdrive and flee right away. We are approaching very rapidly a time where events will move quickly. You can survive the days ahead if you adapt, improvise, and overcome. But you have to understand what matters and be ready to let everything else go.

There is still some time left. But not very much. So prepare yourself, your friends, your family, and do what you need to do while there is yet time.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.