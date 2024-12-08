“We are the Dead. Short days ago We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, Loved and were loved, and now we lie, In Flanders fields.” ~ John McCrae, “Flanders Fields,” composed Anno Domini 1915 during the second battle of Ypres

War has come. It has come to mankind long eons ago and it has not yet ended. Much trauma has been inflicted on all sides and to those who thought they were safe on the sidelines and “back home.”

One of the great difficulties of the trauma of war is that “it didn’t have to be this way,” and most of it is entirely senseless. War has been the outcome again and again “when bad men combine” and the good refuse or fail to associate. Good men and women and often also children fall, one by one, sacrifices in a contemptible struggle.

Very rarely there is a war for liberty, for independence, for decency, for goodness, for justice. Most often, there is war for the profits of the few and the devastation of the many.

Famous financiers will tell you that “when blood is running in the streets, buy property.” You can see the state arranging for the bloodshed in Lahaina, in North Carolina, in the Ukraine, in Syria, and you can see the men and women who call themselves “statesmen” insider trading on the war profits and the property speculation.

A day that lives in infamy

Franklin Roosevelt was a terribly evil man. Like many other evil men he sometimes said things that are true. He once said that the 7th of December of 1941 would be a day that would live in infamy. It lives as a day of infamy. It lives as a terrible day of deceit. Today it is 83 years since that horrid day when many Americans, Filipinos, Hawai’ians, Batavians, Dutch, British, Chinese, and others were slaughtered by the forces of the empire of Japan even though FDR and Churchill and a few others knew all about the plans and the positions of the Japanese fleets.

I’ve been at some pains to tell you about how the subsequent war affected my family. My mom’s favourite cousin was killed in combat on the island of Guadalcanal, and FDR was too cheap to have the body brought home to Saint Louis Missouri. My dad was drafted, despite promises that ROTC students would never be drafted, and served in the signal corps in the European theatre of operations where the exigencies of war and command required him to send men into sewer tunnels to die in order to redirect phone and telegraph wires to the allied lines. I’ve also been at some pains to tell you about the century of warfare and genocide that killed 262 million people in death by their own governments and a further 65 million in combat and other military operations. Although the 20th Century was very bad, this century is already moving ahead with 140 million murdered by their own governments and many combat deaths.

War profits

One of the things that happened in the 1914-1919 phase of the global war was a sort of discovery by some rat fink bureau rats in finance companies in the city of London. They found out that entire families of men were wiped out in the war and there were no survivors to claim the insurance benefits. Or there were survivors who could be effectively screwed out of paying out any claims, which to a parasitical rat fink is the same thing.

Keep in mind that many in the insurance business and in various other elements of the finance industry are the sort of filthy characters who have the moral clarity needed for digging ditches and wallowing in filth. They are often cousins, nephews, and any more these days, nieces, of some of the most disgusting, turbid, and torpid filth on our planet. Such people are able to prevail upon their wealthier kin to find them jobs not out in the rain and sunlight sweating and struggling, but inside in fine offices with assistants and all the accoutrements of a nice life.

This information was applied quite disgustingly to the plans to have the remnants of the German empire and the conscripts of the Soviet union slaughter the occupants of eastern Europe, the Soviet union, and Germany in the 1939-1945 phase of the global war. Not enough bureau rats fluent in the relevant languages and dialects could be found in England, so Swiss insurance companies were recruited into the operation. All through the 1930s, as the plans for the coming genocides against not only Jewish but also Polish, Slavic, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Romany, Lithuanian, Latvian, and other ethnic identities were being promulgated in the hidden lairs of the Saxe Coburg Gotha family and its many branches, there were busy salesmen wandering around a great many countries signing up insurance policies.

The victims were to pay into the policies and the plans were to ensure that there would be no surviving widows, orphans, cousins, or indeed surviving paperwork. Many Swiss insurance companies made out like bandits from the funds gathered in and the fact that their friends in London, Berlin, Moscow, and other major capitals were very busy exterminating through bombing raids, gulags, and death camps (that the British “royal family” invested in) all the possible survivors. Genocide too has its profiteers and you find them all through the finance industry and in the aristocratic houses of Europe.

Days of destruction

“And on every lofty mountain and every high hill there will be brooks running with water, in the day of the great slaughter, when the towers fall. Moreover, the light of the moon will be as the light of the sun, and the light of the sun will be sevenfold, as the light of seven days, in the day when the Lord binds up the brokenness of his people, and heals the wounds inflicted by his blow.” ~ Isaiah 30: 25-26

Why do towers fall? They fall when there is a great destruction within, as when the owners of the three World Trade centre buildings that fell in 2001 were so corrupt that they had explosives used to destroy their structural supports. Then they hid the evidence by shipping the scrap metal and rubble far away.

Towers also fall when there is a great earthquake. There have been many great earthquakes and there will be more. Towers also fall when there are great fires and much destruction. Entire cities have burnt in recent centuries, and more will burn.

Towers also fall when there is a great tsunami, what we used to call a “tidal wave” though mere tidal action is not relevant, so we stopped using that term. Imagine for a moment the entire megathrust fault of the Cascadia plate letting go in one violent rip, as it does every few hundred years. A wall of water 600 feet high is lifted from the vicinity of the epicentres of this quake and rushes at the shore, towering above the coastal fishing villages. Then it enters the estuary of the Columbia river and is focused by the banks of the river into a higher and higher wall of water, perhaps as much as a thousand feet high. Quite the “surf’s up” opportunity for the unfortunate long boarders. When those waters reach Portland and Vancouver, Washington, the towers will be ripped off their foundations leaving only stumps of what was.

Towers also fall when there is a dramatic volcanic eruption and pyroclastic flows. What is a pyroclastic flow? It is ash and rock and magma and dust and gasses, it can be very hot, and it can move at hundreds of miles an hour. When the pyroclastic flows from Mount Rainier hit the towers of the surrounding cities and work places these, too, will be wiped out.

Towers also fall when God sends down fire from heaven. If you look at the explosive results from Tunguska, you can get a sense of what happens when an airburst meteor event happens. Then look around the world for geographic features that are basically circular, or in the case of the Carolina bays, oval shaped. You’ll get a sense of how much can be destroyed from on high.

God has spoken of many things through the prophet Isaiah. God foretold the coming of the Messiah. God foretold the destruction of the kingdom of Israel. God foretold the days you live in.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.