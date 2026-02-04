“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and general practitioner – If something happens to me – for the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me dead.” ~ Virginia Giuffre, Anno Domini 2019

Virginia Giuffre didn’t commit suicide. She was murdered. Pam Bondi knows who killed her. The house of Windsor knows who killed her.

The same people whose names appear in the Epstein files currently being released in part are still raping, murdering, and in many instances eating the bodies of children. Despite six million pages of documents in the possession of the department of injustice, only three million or so have been released so far. Zero of the perpetrators of raping children have been arrested, even though two of the procurers have been convicted.

Trump

The president of the United States, implicated extensively in a sworn affidavit in the federal district court in California, has said, “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker." He has made similar statements as recently as last month.

Over the last year, Trump has attacked Kentucky representative Thomas Massie who has been prominent in pushing legislation that requires the disclosure of all the Epstein files. Trump is supporting one of Massie’s opponents in the Republican primary this year.

Trump lobbied two Republicans to try to stop the House discharge petition. When he was unsuccessful he said, “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.” That’s quoted from his social media.

In addition to his out of court settlement with the accuser in the above mentioned affidavit, it is also clear that Trump closely identifies with the wealthy and powerful men who are the focus of the extensive Epstein disclosures. He does not identify with the young women, young men, and children who have been trafficked by the Epstein and Maxwell procurers.

Slavery

Slavery is a very bad thing. It is exceptionally bad for people who are enslaved. It is also bad for people who own slaves, both ethically and economically. It turns out that binding the mouths of the kine that tread the grain is an extremely poor choice. People work harder when they are able to keep the fruit of their labour.

The aristo rats of Europe have always hated everyone else. They also often hate other aristo rats, not only from foreign countries but also from their own. In their pursuit of enslaving others they have come up with a great many justifications, such as taxation, debt, national debts supposedly being owed by the population generally, communism, modern monetary theory, and monetary inflation. People are driven into servitude out of ignorance. Many people who support communism (or one of its cleverly named twins such as socialism or environmentalism) seem to believe that taking away the property of the very poorest people would somehow help them have a better life.

One of the major concerns regarding the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell scandal is the trafficking of minor girls from Turkey, the Czech Republic, Asia, and other regions. Turhan Çömez, a Turkish opposition lawmaker, publicly claimed that these documents allege young girls from Turkey were taken to Epstein’s private island for abuse. He noted that the documents specifically mention the children did not speak English. The Ankara public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into these allegations in late 2025, examining the released documents. The allegations have revived discussions in Turkey regarding thousands of children who went missing, particularly in the aftermath of the 1999 earthquakes, with lawmakers calling for investigations into potential links to the Epstein network.

There is extensive evidence of torture, brutality, slavery, and trafficking in connection with Barack Obama, John Podesta, Hillary Clinton, and many prominent politicians, executives, and other public figures. In addition to the Epstein files there are similar disclosures in the Anthony Weiner laptop, in the Hunter Biden laptop, in the P. Diddy disclosures, and in many other documents.

Mandelson

The Labour party in the UK used to really like Peter Mandelson. He is a member of the upper house of parliament, has been a cabinet minister, and has been ambassador to the United States from his country. He has been directly implicated in wrongdoing due to the Epstein file disclosures.

In particular he illegally disclosed to Epstein a confidential UK government document outlining £20bn in asset sales; then he claimed he was “trying hard” to change government policy on bankers’ bonuses; he disclosed a €500 billion bailout package the day before it was announced in 2010; recommended to Epstein that JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon should “mildly threaten” the chancellor. Epstein asked Mandelson to confirm the bailout. The next day, Mandelson gave Epstein an early tipoff about Gordon Brown’s resignation.

Although he has apparently resigned from the Labour party and is being admonished by some in parliament, it is clear that his relationship with Epstein was well known by many people in the UK government.

Ruemmler

The White House under Barack Obama had Kathryn Ruemmler as principal deputy White House counsel and then White House Counsel. Previously a partner at Latham and Watkins co-chairing its white-collar defense group, Ruemmler joined Goldman Sachs in 2020 as a Partner and Global Head of Regulatory Affairs because of course anyone at any level in the state is always ready to take money from any big business by way of whoring their contacts and influence over policy makers.

Presumably Goldman Sachs knew about her extensive contacts with Epstein. She called him “uncle Jeffrey.” She accepted gifts from him totaling over $20,000 while she offered him informal advice on managing his sex-trafficking case. She allegedly had an affair with Jeffrey Epstein’s personal attorney Reid Weingarten, according to an email from Weingarten’s wife in 2015. Obviously Goldman Sachs doesn’t care about the character of its C-suite personnel and has no interest in the minor children and infants identified as victims of the Epstein and Maxwell scandall. Their chief legal officer was never concerned about the children nor ever upset with Epstein for deliberately harming children and trafficking them and soliciting sex with them, she was only ever concerned about her wealthy friend “uncle Jeffrey.”

All these people in high finance are dirty. Everyone involved in the Obama administration is dirty. These people all knew all about the children being raped, murdered, and eaten, and did nothing. The reason the fbi has had six million pages of documents about Epstein goes back to the knowing and malicious conduct of the fbi from the time he was a teacher. The elder and younger Bush, Clintons, Podestas, and Obama all were complicit in the sex parties and private jet flights to Epstein’s island.

Child sacrifice

There are extensive disclosures of children being murdered, including disclosures in the Epstein files. Many of the victims of Epstein and Maxwell have been murdered to silence them. Many of the young women and girls were impregnated and forced to undergo abortions.

Abortion is child sacrifice to the demon Moloch. The members of the Bohemian grove cult have engaged in human sacrifice, including at their “immolation of care” events.

There has never been a population “bomb” nor is the Earth over-populated. Many creatures have tens of billions of individual members, for example in schools of fish in the Pacific ocean. The purpose of the Club of Rome in pushing the overpopulation myth has always been to justify their individual and personal roles in war, murder, rape, cannibalism, and genocide. They want to pretend that people would die anyway from “overpopulation” and talk openly of their admiration for pathogens that kill millions.

Keep in mind that the same ‘dynasty’ that now calls itself the house of Windsor was involved in orchestrating and waging the two world wars of the 18th Century, the burning of the White House and sack of Washington city in the 19th Century, the two world wars of the 20th Century, and have been trying to start the next world war since 2014. These are profoundly evil people.

Your part in this matter is very important. You should withdraw your consent. You should take no part in a slave society. You should take no part in child sacrifice. You should take no part in murder. You should take no part in cannibalism. You cannot be involved in the nation state agencies in the District of Corruption without being tainted by their conduct. You can no longer claim that you didn’t know. Now you know.

