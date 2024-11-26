"It is inaccurate to say that I hate everything. I am strongly in favor of common sense, common honesty, and common decency. This makes me forever ineligible for public office."

~ H.L. Mencken, 1950

Special to Leaving Egypt Ministries and L5 News

Your culture is infested with demon worshippers. In recent years I have written repeatedly on the nature of this problem, its manifestations in adverts, film, television, radio, the hoax stream news media that purports to be the mainstream, and in other ways.

Youngsters who left skid marks on "priDEMONth" rainbow crosswalks with their electric scooters have been charged with felony crimes in the United States. The rainbow flag has become an occult symbol of demon worshippers (thus its pyramid-shaped modification in recent years) and the gooferment has established a religion, in contravention of the prohibition in the first amendment against the establishment of religion. They have established flaming, recruiting, drag queen story hour child grooming, transgender mutilating homosexuality as the new religion, with graven images of their demon (whose name I shall not print) nodding its goat head over the minions.

The state of Iowa, long known for Christian farmers, has taken away all instances of Nativity creches in public places, smashed up the monuments to the ten commandments, and installed in the statehouse capitol rotunda an official display of a demonic being complete with skull and ritual icons. A man has been charged criminally for tearing down the display. So, it is officially the religion of the state of Iowa to worship at such displays.

Gooferment

There is a document in American history which children in my age cohort were expected to memorise. Sometimes one of us would be called to recite the thing from memory at an event, such as the Independence Day celebration that has been re-named "the fourth of July" in order to honour the demonic Roman tradition of deifying their emperor Julius Caesar and to denigrate and memory hole the word "independence" which is not for you peasants. In that document, the "founding fathers" including an interesting cast of characters on the committee to draft the declaration, defined government. I rather like their definition.

I very much like the fact that the declaration of Independence mentions God four times. The committee included Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Robert R. Livingston, and Roger Sherman, with the actual writing delegated to Jefferson. You might, in your copious spare time, look into the character and history of each of those persons. For example, Ben Franklin was a demon worshipper, member of the hellfire club, and human bones from human sacrifices were recently unearthed in the dirt basement of his home at 36 Craven street in London. Craven is word meaning contemptibly lacking in courage or cowardly - Franklin is said to have joked about it.

But the declaration of Independence was written for an audience, and that audience was Christendom. It says so right at the top where it says that "a decent respect for the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the reasons impelling them to the separation..." which is noteworthy for bringing up decency and respect. The people of Europe, especially those in England, Ireland, and Scotland were the audience for the declaration. It was written in English and it mentions God repeatedly because it was important to "drum up support" as the saying goes. (Drummers is what they called men who would sell goods on the street or door to door. But that was long ago and times have changed.)

It says some things about government that I like. First it says that governments derive their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed. Indeed, it says that governments are instituted amongst men for the express purpose of defending life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness. Then it goes on to say that whenever any government becomes destructive of these ends, it is not only the right but the duty of the people to throw down such institutions and establish new ones that actually work to do what is wanted. They then go into a long train of abuses and usurpations that show evidence of a design to reduce the American people under the iron boot of absolute despotism. The declaration of independence is against tyranny, and the usurpations are listed out in detail.

One of them to which I would draw your attention, identifying the Hanover usurpation's pretend "king" (there is no true king but Jesus Christ our Lord) Georgie the 3rd, says that "He has abdicated government, put us out of his protection, and makes war on us." Think of it. The people in the District of Corruption have abdicated government because they don't care even a tiny bit about your consent as long as they continue to get paid huge amounts of money by the grifters in the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex.

Nancy Pelosi is worth over $80 million and her cohort of congresscritters are also very wealthy, and they did not get that way on $174,000 salaries. They insider trade. They are given enormous bribes. They are paid "campaign contributions" and travel on junkets and take and take and take. She eats expensive ice creams because she loves to dance on the backs of the poor she despises. She is a wicked harridan. So is Chuck Schumer - who cannot even be bothered to light a fire under the grill where he has raw meat and cheese, something an orthodox member of his religion would never eat together, purporting to make him a man of the people. He isn't.

So I won't call it "government." They have abdicated government, placed us out of their protection, and make war on the American people. And they are goofy, so I call it a gooferment. (L. Neil Smith, the late publisher of The Libertarian Enterprise and many fine works of fiction and non-fiction, is the one who first used the term gooferment. So, an homage to his goodness.)

I should like to mention that things went downhill quickly. The articles of confederation which were the first basis for a written system limiting the power of the national government, mentions God one time, at the end. The constitution not only mentions God zero times, it also prohibits any test of faith as a qualification for holding public office. That's because the freemasons, the plantation owners, and the authoritarians who swore a blood oath (in defiance of the admonition Jesus gives that we should swear not but have our yes be yes and our no be no, more than that comes of evil) of secrecy agreeing that any of them who published the proceedings of the constitutional convention should be murdered, those terrible people were demon worshippers. Ben Franklin was among their number, human sacrifices and all. They wanted to have a government infested with demon worshippers. Franklin wanted to hire postmasters and letter carriers as postmaster general to spy out the homes and families and the orphan children for his fellow demon worshippers to loot, rape, pillage, and sacrifice.

Thus it should be little wonder that your culture is infested with demon worshippers, with demonic displays of transvestite homosexuals sitting children in their tumescent laps and pretending to read children stories. Why don't you ever see them reading books to the elderly in nursing homes?

Advertisers like Bud Light and Jaguar are now infamous for choosing the most unambiguously indecent persons to promote their products. They think you want to be told by homosexuals what to buy. Films and television shows are made to destroy the traditions of characters, plot, lore, and tradition so that Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Doctor Who, and others are now defiled with indecency, blatant sympathy for orcs and demons, and disgusting displays of effeminate behaviour because goodness, courage, devotion to God, faith, justice, and freedom are actively opposed by the freemasons, the communists the freemasons fund to write their filth, the World Economic Forum billionaires and the trillionaires who finance them, and the gay man who married a tranny and demanded Big Mike be called first lady, among many others.

You have an indecent culture. It taints everyone who sees any part of it.

The solution is to build

The solution to a culture infested with evil is to build a better culture. Goodness will spontaneously arise among people who are witness to goodness, decency, and virtue. We should celebrate peace, freedom, individualism, justice, faith in God, and the joy that comes from the manifest blessings of the Lord. God, the Father Almighty, sent His son Jesus to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. We should honour that purchase and the suffering involved in the Passion with dignity and respect. It dignifies God to create beautiful works of art, vast cathedrals, amazing concerts and symphonies. It denigrates not only mankind, but also everyone who bears witness, to promote filth, brutality, and ugliness.

You might well ask about brutalism as part of the modern architecture movement since the 1930s. I believe it is an apotheosis of the freemason, modernist conception of humanity. They build horribly ugly buildings into which people are crammed in cubicles and pods and which look like prisons on the outside and insane asylums for violently deranged persons inside. Modern and postmodern art, philosophy, and architecture are disgusting.

We can do better. We should write, teach, promote, act, sing, compose, and create beauty, goodness, decency, honesty, forthright portrayals of the nobility of the ordinary man and woman, celebrations of family, tradition, and joy. Doing so honours God and celebrates His creation.

Freedom Renaissance film studios

Accordingly, I have been praying on this matter for some time. This weekend I was told that it is now time to bring forward the Freedom Renaissance film studios project. We will be building on a ranch we are to acquire in the Free Mountain West.

Way back in 2004 some of us met at Three Forks, Montana and I was on the committee to draft the declaration of independence of the Free Mountain West, which we did, approved, and signed. But that was long ago, in another country, and besides Christopher Marlowe is dead.

A group of highly experienced film producers are building a new production enterprise. Having grown tired of the "woke" communist experience, they are dedicated to freedom themed films. As the company develops they intend to offer work to directors, actors, stunt persons, and others who have been denied work or "cancelled" by the recent effort to intimidate freedom-motivated people.

Would you be interested in this business opportunity? Please let me know. You can contact me in the comments of this essay at L5News.substack.com or in the private messaging system on Substack. L5 News is free to read and doesn't provide for paid subscriptions because I won't give Stripe my banking information after what they did to Robert Malone and to others.

The core team of founders have worked on major studio films that became box office smashes. They are necessarily cautious about revealing their identities at this early stage. One of the founders has extensive experience in film and theatre productions in venues around the world. Another has very broad experience. in marketing and legal services. The third has raised funds for ventures in many industries. They have combined forces to build a renewed approach to freedom, a new film industry, and thus, a freedom renaissance. They invite you to get involved.

Television broadcast

You may have heard that there is a Feral Communications Commission (fcc) which defies the constitution's prohibition on congress passing any law abridging the freedom of speech or of the press. This unconstitutional agency has television (and radio) broadcast licences. Calvin Coolidge was the disgusting progressive politician in the White House in 1927 when the Feral Radio Commission was founded, and it was that commission which lied about spectrum limitations and continued requiring licences. It was under the mass murdering, evil, racist, progressive, Democrat, demon worshipper, 33rd degree freemason Woodrow Wilson that the first radio broadcast licence was issued in 1920 by his department of commerce. He was against all peace, freedom, oversaw the establishment of the Feral Reserveless scam to harm American currency holders in defiance of the 1792 mint act, instituted the income tax, and put the American people in World War One after a series of propaganda operations to pretend there were cassus belli. (I'm told that the plural of cassus belli or occasion for war is also cassus belli. The deer and sheep too. lol)

So, there's an interesting thing in the world, that a country which claims its congress is prohibited from abridging the freedom of speech having a licence fee for broadcast. In the particular valley where we plan to start operations, the type of broadcast licence we intend to have costs $4,190 plus there is a fee for constructing a digital television broadcast station ($5,100) plus there is a fee per person of population "reached" of $0.007799. Of course it is the gooferment, which is notorious for not being able to accurately count votes in elections and which acknowledges that as many as one-third of the American people refuse to participate in the decennial census - which they recently made annual - that is the party counting the people "reached" in a given district where a given licence is purchased. Isn't that special? /voice = Dana Carvey as the Church Lady

Well, gosh, as if all that were not bad enough, there is a thing called a complaint against a licence. Yes, you, too, can rat out the competition by filing a complaint online or by calling an 800 number. You can type the inquiry into a search engine to get the details. I don't encourage it. But I do expect it. The freemasons and demon worshippers don't have an oligopoly on publishing news and broadcasting television through fair play. They will complain against our licences, so we'll need legal teams to help us, and not every lawyer is going to do their best work pro bono.

Until, of course, that happy day when the shiny new cabinet level "department of gooferment efficiency" gets rid of the Feral Communications Commission and its unconstitutional infringements on freedom of expression. Which they are going to do, right? Right? lol

At some point there won't be any problem broadcasting without a licence. Until then, we'll have to work on ways to operate without attracting undue attention. Fortunately, we won't be tagged for broadcasting indecent material, so we have that going for us.

Yes, a network of radio broadcast stations and television broadcast stations, on this entire planet and others soon, is intended. If you have favourite podcasts and can find out if they would let us licence their content for a piece of the action, we are going to be looking for content. And until the regulatory brutality is reduced (the fcc has an enforcement branch that works with dhs and local agencies to have people show up in combat gear to enforce their rules, didja know?) we are likely to "bleep" any profanity and obscenity. And because of our respect for God we will bleep any profanity even if there are no rules against it. So it would be a matter of negotiation with some podcasts whether we get to broadcast according to our preferences, and if not, that's fine too. We're cool like that.

Decency is a feature

If you ask a freemason, especially a Shriner, about Lucifer, they will tell you that they worship that being. When the Hanover usurpation began in 1713 with the coronation of their Georgie the first, one of the first things they worked on was a freemason temple in London. Completed in 1717 it is one of the largest in the world. They have spread their demonic behaviours far and wide.

Freemasons paid Marx, Engels, Rousseau, and others to write their evil books and essays. Marx and Engels were both freemasons. So are many prominent politicians in America today.

To freemasons and demon worshippers, decency is a bug. They want to rape children with impunity. They murder people to get ahead. They demand human sacrifices. They have Diddy parties and they have Epstein island and they are depraved.

But decency is not a bug, it is a feature. We can seek it out, put it in our film scripts, television shows, broadcast news, and works of art. We don't need to be fearful or ashamed of being decent, faithful, and good. God loves those virtues. God provides. Praise God. Amen.

Choosing goodness

I am not in favour of bans. If I were going to ban anything it would be to ban the banning of things.

You see, as the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in their briefs in defence of the Illinois nationalist socialist group that was marching in Skokie Illinois back in the day, if the gooferment were to ban the expression of things that some people do not like, not only would it violate the constitutional prohibition on abridging free expression, but also it would tend to drive those things underground. Please be aware that I have relatives who were murdered in pogroms in the Soviet Union and in the Germany of 1933-1945. My dad fought in the European theatre of operations 1943-45 and was in the signal corps. He sent the encrypted messages about the liberated death camps, saw the photos, and was very deeply affected by what was done. So I don't favour the indecency of the Vril-worshippers of the Hitler regime. Far from it.

But I also don't favour having a human government purport to ban certain words, phrases, and ideas. People should not be in the business of bossing one another.

We should obey God, not men, as is written in the book of Acts.

We should choose goodness. And if we want the people of this world to also choose goodness, we should offer works of art, architecture, science, learning, music, and other things that are good, decent, faithful to God, and full of beauty. I believe that in a free market setting, people will be attracted to the good and will avoid the evil.

I'm not the first person with these ideas. But I do believe that with God's help, I can be a part of doing something about these things. God willing, you can be a part of this project, too. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray, God's will be done. Amen.

You should perhaps reflect on the words in the graphic above from JRR Tolkien. You should arrange your affairs so you are not subjugated by other men. Your job is to be obedient to God. So if you are obeying your boss and you aren’t sure whether your boss has a secret room in her basement where she violently abuses children, you should probably find other work on some other basis. If your boss withholds income taxes and feral contributions to insurance (fica) from your pay, you definitely have a foolish relationship with your boss. Cut it out. Grow up. The freedom you save may be your own.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.