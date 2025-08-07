“So have no fear of them, for nothing is covered that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. What I tell you in the dark, say in the light, and what you hear whispered, proclaim on the housetops.” ~ Jesus, Matthew 10:26-27

There are a large number of networks broadcasting foul lies. What if there were a network broadcasting truth? What if we called it Freedom Decentral Network?

My purpose today is to review a few ideas about networks, broadcasting, how it differs from narrow-casting, why it is not enough that we post videos to web portals and platforms, and how you can get involved.

At the top of this essay you see Peter Finch in his role as Norman Beale giving an impassioned speech straight into the cameras in the film “Network.” Behind him are clocks indicating the time in various cities, suggesting a timeless quality to the words he is ranting.

Here is an example of his words, which describe the kind of broadcast network that has existed for the last hundred years (on radio and then on television) and about which that film was made fifty years ago and released in 1976: “But, man, you're never going to get any truth from us. We'll tell you anything you want to hear; we lie like hell. We'll tell you that, uh, Kojak always gets the killer, or that nobody ever gets cancer at Archie Bunker's house, and no matter how much trouble the hero is in, don't worry, just look at your watch; at the end of the hour he's going to win. We'll tell you any shit you want to hear. We deal in *illusions*, man! None of it is true! But you people sit there, day after day, night after night, all ages, colors, creeds... We're all you know. You're beginning to believe the illusions we're spinning here. You're beginning to think that the tube is reality, and that your own lives are unreal. You do whatever the tube tells you!”

Initial network stations

I’ve been asked to cost out the initial network stations. Three of them in certain locations using maximum power commercial UHF which involves application fees, permits, station broadcast licence fees, maximum effective radiated power UHF television transmitters, and power systems. The fees and equipment for the first three stations run about $140,000 and I have asked for quotes on the power systems (2 million kilowatt hours per month) this week. Yes, there will be a communications law firm on retainer as part of those costs. Antenna towers, offices, and production facilities will also be needed. The start-up costs are likely to be about $2 million including planning, cost of capital, leases on buildings and equipment, and initial team members.

There is an important set of rules for cable operators called “must carry” which require them to include local broadcast stations. However, there are also many ways to negotiate cable access for a broadcast station if there is quality content. Cable operators have filled dozens to hundreds of channels and viewers still correctly complain that “there’s nothing on television.” Tens of millions of people watch broadcast television stations for some time every day and hundreds of millions of people have access to those broadcast stations through their cable and Internet providers. So audiences will be available to our network.

With broadcasts carrying content it will be useful to make excerpts of content available for various platforms. These may include such widely referenced and terrible for privacy sites as YouTube, Spotify, Rumble, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and the like, but are also likely to include Web3, IPFS, and blockchain content platforms so people have choices. Dacast, Wistia, Brightcove offer more control; Life Inside, Videobot, VideoAsk, Storyly, and Tolstoy are good for engaging audiences, collecting data, and driving conversions. Of course we’ll have our own portal for Freedom Decentral Network.

Schedule highlights

0700: Daily prayer

0800: Early news

0900: Morning show discussing current events

1000: Creative homeschooling content

1100: The Blockchain show

1200: Noon news

1300: Agora Fest

1400 - 1800: other creative content

1800 - 1830: Evening news

1830 - 2200: Prime time content including The Privacy Show and other shows

2200 - 2300: Evening news discussion show

2300 - 0700 Overnight shows, other creative content

Get involved

Yes, I would like you to get involved. Yes, I would like you to think about how your Substack, your video content, your other creative content might be made into a television show, or featured on a television show. We won’t immediately take over the broadcast airways, and we may need to work at getting broadcast licences, but we do have opportunities to reach many people with this endeavour.

We will be looking for art, poetry, music, spiritual guidance, performances of classic plays, operas, symphonies, and classic music, new plays, actors and actresses, producers, directors, camera operators, boom, grip, folio, and other behind the scenes participants, executive producers with money to invest, viewers, benefactors, and sponsors. There will be a subscription model for special content not available on the broadcasts and special benefits including festivals and gatherings. There will be an advertising model for the broadcast content, as is tradition.

