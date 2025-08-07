L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob, the Free Radical's avatar
Bob, the Free Radical
2d

Radio Free Planet Earth . . . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
3d

Jim, GREAT concept, butttttt, realize, the airwaves, licensing, insurance are mostly feds and state, and corrupt money will roadblock you as soon as they see the content you're planning!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jim Davidson and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture