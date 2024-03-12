You see the dilemma don't you. If you don't kill me, precogs were wrong and precrime is over. If you do kill me, you go away, but it proves the system works. The precogs were right. So, what are you going to do now? What's it worth? Just one more murder? You'll rot in hell with a halo, but people will still believe in precrime. All you have to do is kill me like they said you would. Except you know your own future, which means you can change it if you want to. You still have a choice Lamar. Like I did.

~ from “Minority Report,” film 2002, based on the book by Philip K Dick

There are many dystopian novellas. Philip K. Dick wrote his share of them. As in many instances of Hollyweird taking a good story and altering it to suit their own views of the way things ought to be, the film adaptation is quite a bit worse than the original. Given the penchant for many in the uppercrust of the slime that infests American culture for undesirable behaviours, it seems appropriate to mention that in the author’s original story from 1956, criminals were transported for life to other planets. Presumably that was unsatisfying to Spielberg’s team and he opted instead for a local unpleasantness in the form of refrigerated storage of criminals.

Today’s essay reflects three major topics. The first is central bank issued digital currencies (CBDCs), which are the last money you will ever have if you allow them to enthrall you. It would be correct to say that with central bank digital currencies, you don’t own your money, your money owns you.

The second topic we’ll review is the fact that non-governmental organisations are now the largest human traffickers in the world. Funded in particular by Michael Bloomberg and other effete intellectual establishmentarians, the network of groups responsible for much of the current influx of immigrants into the United States is engaged in criminal behaviour. Bloomberg might himself like the rape trees and the indignities imposed on immigrants, I don’t know, but his “news” organisation certainly has sufficient detailed reports on these conditions to know what is going on with his money.

Yes, as with my comments yesterday on Elizabeth Warren and her coterie of hateful bigots and poseurs, I am singling Bloomberg out for attention because he is a gun grabber. People who believe that the right to keep and bear arms should be taken away from the victims of brutality are especially evil and disgusting.

Concerning nonviolence, it is criminal to teach a man not to defend himself when he is the constant victim of brutal attacks.

~ Malcolm X, 1964

People who are against your right to keep and bear arms want to enslave you. Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg hate you, want to enslave you, and would be glad to see you murdered if you defied their mandates.

The third topic we’ll cover today is the libertarian, anti-authoritarian, and free market anarchist (anarcho-capitalist) position on border barriers.

CBDCs

I heartily dislike abbreviations. Why? Among many reasons, I think they reduce clarity in writing. I’ve been in enough different industries that used the acronym APU to be able to find the letters confusing. APU in particular returns 38 meanings in an acronym utility. Your own mileage may vary (ymmv).

In a recent essay I wrote about the value and importance of free market money in the pursuit of individual sovereignty. It would be wise, I believe, to understand the context of recent events with regard to currencies.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, “The coin is a delicate meter of civil, social, and moral changes. The farmer is covetous of his dollar, and with reason. It is no waif to him. He knows how many strokes of labor it represents. His bones ache with the day's work that earned it. … It is the finest barometer of social storms, and announces revolutions.”

Some little while I ago I was led by the Holy Spirit to write a review of the events of the year 1963, now just over 60 years gone by. If this were an advertiser funded publication, I would be encouraged by editors and publishers to keep you on this page and have your eyeballs see some adverts. If this were a subscriber funded publication, other rules would apply. But this is a free to read publication, a Samizdat, and you are encouraged to share what you learn here anywhere and with anyone. So let’s chat about how those two essays fit together.

You see, the cia, fbi, and military are hateful, violent, disgusting, child raping, politician and bureau rat extorting, mass murdering scum. They hate humanity and want to enslave mankind. There is no good in any of them. Their enterprises should be destroyed, especially their standing armies of agents and soldiers who violate the spirit and intention of the people who ratified (at times against their will) the constitution.

In 1963 the men who run the cia, fbi, and military were filled with anger and hatred for the elected president of the United States. Rather than waiting a year for the next election, they murdered John F. Kennedy (JFK) in cold blood. They did so in a public and vicious disgusting way because they were horrible, evil, demented, and disgusting people, and their successors in power are worse.

Among the things JFK had done was to emphasise the silver certificate money and call for an additional issue in 1964. Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) was chosen to be the particular beneficiary of the coup d’etat that overthrew the elected government of the United States because he was a craven, worthless, perverted man who was eager to violate the 1792 mint act and defy its provisions for the death penalty. LBJ removed the silver from the coins.

His successor, the malignant tumour Richard Nixon chose to unilaterally abrogate the 1944 Bretton Woods accord by which all international currencies were convertible to dollars, and all dollars were redeemable in gold at $35 per ounce. Nixon hated the space programme, hated the passenger rail companies, wanted to finance endless bombings in Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand without a declaration of war, wanted to oppress trade and commerce with the environmental protection agency and the occupational safety and health administration, and wanted to dramatically expand the size and scope of government authority. He did not get nearly the kicking around he deserved.

If you look at the change in destiny for the middle class in America it arises directly and consequentially from the removal of silver from the coins between 1964 and 1971 and the ending of Bretton Woods in 1971. The endless printing of debt money since 1971 has preferentially benefited those closest to the money creation, the politicians, the bureau rats, and the friends of the Feral Reserveless scheme. The concentration of wealth since 1971 is exceptional, and the top one-tenth of one percent are the primary beneficiaries of these changes. Michael Bloomberg is one of those big beneficiaries.

They want more. The purpose of a central bank digital currency is to destroy freedom. The disgusting politicians and garbage eating bureau rats who are proposing central bank digital currencies and the traitorous technical wizards who are willingly programming these things want to prevent you from spending your money on things they don’t like. They want to do away with cash. They want to monitor what you say. They want to monitor every purchase.

Already the biggest banks and the credit card companies have set up a special classification for gun and ammo purchases so they can track and oppose your spending on your right to defend yourself, your family, and your home. They want you to be raped in front of your children, murdered, and the bank directors want to watch while your children are raped to death. Let them prove otherwise in a court of law if they believe I am defaming their reputations, and we’ll enjoy the process of discovery together.

Central bankers are evil. The entire purpose of government banks is to finance war and genocide. In the 20th Century, over 262 million were murdered in genocides and over 65 million in combat related killings. So far in the 21st Century the figure is well beyond 100 million and we aren’t a quarter of the way through, so 400 million more dead by central bank financiers is within reach. The central bank policy makers want more death, more slave camps, and more degradation of children, because they are demon worshipping jerks.

How does this topic relate to pre-crime? Quite simple. Spank of America, Wells a far go, JP Morgan Chase, Gold Mansacks, and Citigroup want to prevent you from buying and selling if you are guilty of expressing any view they don’t like, publishing any essay that they find objectionable, or visiting a gun store. These are criminals whose names in many cases are either found on the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs, or were the financiers managing Epstein and Maxwell in their pernicious sex slavery trade. So naturally they want to pretend to prevent crime by ending freedom of speech, ending the right to keep and bear arms, and encouraging government surveillance.

Non-Governmental Slave Traffickers

In recent months a long series of abuses and usurpations have evinced a design to eliminate the American people and replace them. Not only are vaxxajabs poisoning to death more than 17 million worldwide, but hundreds of millions of adverse reactions are causing debility by turbo cancers, heart disease, blood clots, and brain fog. Those who believe that Donald Trump is some sort of hero should closely review his recent remarks about the vaxxajabs, of which he is very proud, and the “operation warp speed” provision to protect his buddies in big pharma from all liability.

At the border, mainly the one between Mexico and the United States, tens of millions of people are being moved in. A very large number of billionaire-financed non-governmental organisations are responsible for paying for travel expenses, setting up rape trees, imposing indignities, stripping possessions from, and generally abusing immigrant travellers. Michael Bloomberg is one of the people financing these non-governmental organisations according to recent news stories.

You are being deprived of your life, your liberty, and your property in defiance of your constitutional and God-given rights, without due process of law. Donald Trump doesn’t think you have a right to choose whether to be vaxxajabbed, and has required proof of vaxxajab for entry to his properties. Michael Bloomberg doesn’t think you have the right to any process of law before being murdered and replaced by imported labour. The people responsible for the mess at the border believe that the government should pre-judge everyone whether criminal or not, find them guilty, and enslave them.

One of the more disturbing news stories, which I encourage you to go seek and find, possibly using Yandex or another offshore indexing system, is about sex slaves brought in by the Department of Homeland Security (the Gestapo, or Geheimstadt Polizei or Heimatland-Sicher-Heitsdienst) and provided free passes for airfare so they can be moved about the country being turned over to different wealthy patrons for rape, torture, and murder. Yes, I did warn about the excesses found in the Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to. Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism (USAPATRIOT) act in 2001, and nobody listened.

Frankly, it has been a long time waiting for Americans to grow up and wake up. I was dubious about the gooferment in the late 1980s when I saw what they were doing to External Tanks Corporation, American Rocket Company, Space Services Inc. of America, and Space Industries. But I really woke up in 1991 when I was falsely accused of felony gambling promotion of a lottery for trying to give away a trip to the Soviet Mir space station. It became even more obvious that I wasn’t living in a free country when, a little later in 1991, I was informed that the Texas attorney general and Harris County district attorney were dropping the charges with an agreed injunction in which they admitted our project had been a lawful sweepstakes the whole time.

So I was “awake” as it were, for ten years before the arranged destruction by demolition charges of three buildings in New York City and the part of the Pentagon where Don Rumsfeld had put all the records of the trillions of dollars of missing money. I’m not sure how you normies and mundanes rationalise the demolition of Building 7, but some of you seem willing to believe anything you are told as long as you feel somewhat prosperous and comfortable.

A further twenty-three years has ensued, and things have not gotten better. The hoax stream media lies continuously. The mElon does not allow freedom of speech on the Twitter-verse. The laws against “hate speech” are used to end all free expression. And the billionaire effetes are funding a lot of worthless mouths like David Hogg and Jojo from Jerz who spew foul lies and encourage the worship of totalitarian authority. Government supremacism is rampant.

How does this topic relate to pre-crime? The clear intention is to eliminate people who don’t want to obey Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and their meat puppet Joe Biden. You are being judged for what you have not yet done.

God’s Universe

God created the heavens and the earthly realm. Everything belongs to God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth. So it is a mistake to suppose that your national government owns anything. It does not.

It is especially true of freemasons and demon worshippers. They have temporary control over some assets, but they don’t own anything. Everything they have ever owned is forfeit.

I think that’s important context in discussing ‘the border wall' because Americans have been told a lot of nonsense about “illegal immigration.” There is no constitutional authority for “immigration” and so there is no authority for congress to declare one person a legal immigrant and another an illegal one. The complete text of the constitution is found here and does not include the words immigration, immigrant, or border.

Previously, I wrote about making America a Godly country once again. In that essay I quote from a popular song the lyric, “God shed His grace on thee.” America is, I believe, a chosen place, a place God especially loves, where God is establishing a spiritual stronghold. Which means that the people who are here are not here by happenstance, but by God’s will.

Comic Dave Smith

There’s a fellow named Dave Smith. Born in New York City about 40 years ago, he has a podcast and a social media presence as some sort of “influencer.” Claims are made that he is libertarian. I should mention that I lived for four years in New York City. I didn’t find it a libertarian place, and that was 40 years before the militarist governor Kathy Hochul sent the military of New York state (the nationalist socialist Guard) to invade the privacy of every person using the subway system there.

One of Dave’s political views is that all the troops, over 171,000 of them if we are to believe the gooferment is able to count, should be brought home from overseas military bases. I think that’s an excellent idea. By itself, it is a way to stop the wars and reduce the blowback from overseas adventurism. Much praise for this view.

However, in a recent post, Dave further expresses the view that those same hundreds of thousands of troops should be deployed to the border of the country. I think his intention is the border with Mexico, but it might be he would want them deployed to the coast, port cities, and border with Canada, I don’t know. It’s a terrible idea. To be specific, it is not a libertarian idea to have a massive troop deployment on the border to restrict trade, commerce, and tourism.

Since much of the land near the border is privately owned, such a massive troop deployment would most likely involve quartering troops on private land. Now, I know that anyone 40 years old was not in New York city in 1777 when the British owned and operated the city under military occupation. But there is a Third Amendment to the constitution, because garrison troops are unruly, and many American families saw their daughters raped by British troops quartered in American homes.

Berlin Air Lift

In 1945 “the Allies” won the so-called “second” world war. By my own count, it was the fourth global conflict, with what we call the French and Indian or Seven Years war being the first, and the conflict amongst the major world empires of which our American revolutionary war was a part being the second. But as a result of the victory in Europe, Germany was partitioned and occupied by allied forces.

The eastern half of Germany was occupied by Stalin’s troops. I should point out that before the war began Stalin had already murdered tens of millions of civilians in the Soviet Union for suspicion of being kulaks, or of being military officers, often in the most disgusting “pre-crime” authoritarian convictions and with show trials if any sort of legal process was involved. In what is now the Ukraine, Stalin committed the atrocity of harvesting and selling the grain from a starving populace, resulting in at least millions of deaths. At Yalta and at Potsdam it was made clear that the Soviets would be keeping eastern Germany.

However, Berlin is in that part of Germany occupied by the Soviets. The partition agreements provided for Western allies, notably France, the USA, and Britain, to have control of territory in parts of Berlin. However, the foolish and useless parasite politicians and diplomat bureau rats did not think of logistics, so there was no treaty provision for keeping open rail and road lines to West Berlin. In 1948, Stalin had the city blockaded.

Stalin and his advisors probably thought that the failed airlift for the Stalingrad pocket in 1942-43 and the failed air and sea lift for the Courland pocket, and other failures to relieve various Axis pockets during the war, were symptomatic of what to expect in Berlin. Instead, for nearly a year from the end of the sixth month of 1948 to the middle of the fifth month of 1949, for 323 days total, over a quarter million cargo flights brought needed supplies to Berlin.

America, British, Australian, and German pilots and civilians died supplying Berlin. Something on the order of 92 million air miles were flown in support of lifting the blockade. Not only were the air forces successful in meeting the needs of Berlin but on many days they more than doubled the amount of cargo required to support life in the city.

I was told about the Berlin air lift when I was a young man in junior high school by Eileen Lawrence who taught 8th grade history and home room. She said that seeing the planes taking off and flying in formation overhead was a great lift to her spirits, knowing that Americans were responding to help people who were being oppressed by tyranny. A great many transport aircraft were involved in the project.

I mention this topic in connexion with the border discussion, because it is simply not rational to suppose that a gooferment that has built a wall to keep people out will never abuse that wall to keep its own population in. But perhaps long term thinking is not a “libertarian” or comic character trait, idk.

The connexion to pre-crime is obvious. The people in West Berlin were not guilty in 1948 of any crime against Soviet troops. Cutting off their contact with the West was meant to subjugate them. Stalin made it clear in meetings with other European politicians that he intended for Germany to be a Soviet bloc country, and expected the Americans, French, and British to leave it to him.

Berlin Wall

In the Summer of 1961, the Soviet Union and its puppet government in East Germany erected a wall in Berlin. The wall was manned with troops, including guard towers, barbed wire, dog runs, machine gun nests. Prior to the wall, 3.5 million east Germans had crossed into West Germany to avoid the economic collapse that was the Soviet Union.

In the Autumn of 1989, the people of Germany tore down that wall. Neither JFK in his 1963 speech nor Ronald Reagan in his 1987 speech were able to bring down that wall, but it was brought down. It was removed because it was an affront to God.

And now Comic Dave Smith wants to claim that it is a libertarian position to have perhaps 171,000 American troops deployed to the border. Will they be searching bags of travellers as the New York state nationalist socialist Guard troops are searching (without warrant) the bags and purses and persons of subway riders in Dave’s home town of New York city? Will they man guard towers with machine gun nests? Will there be dog runs and barbed wire? Will Americans crossing the border be gunned down? Will foreign nationals crossing the border be gunned down?

How exactly is it a libertarian position? I don’t know. I do know that Bastiat didn’t put in any of his written works the exact phrase he is attributed with saying in the graphic just above. He may have said it in conversation at a salon or cocktail party, we don’t know. But he did say many things along those same lines, and certainly held this general view. Here is one such thing he did write, in Economic Sophisms, 1846: “What possible similarity can there be between a warship that comes to vomit missiles, fire, and devastation on our cities, and a merchant vessel that comes to offer us a voluntary exchange of goods for goods?”

The free market anarchist, free market capitalist, anarcho-capitalist, and actually libertarian as opposed to authoritarian, position is that the border between two countries should be a place where goods and services and travellers can freely pass. People should be free to engage in unrestricted and untaxed trade and commerce. No “welfare state” “we can care about it for you wholesale” nonsense should be used to take from the productive American population in taxes and give away to immigrants, or retirees, or any other group, especially not to parasitical politicians and bureau rats.

It is of course possible for a libertarian person to have mistaken ideas about a particular issue. There are libertarians who don’t believe in the right of children to live, and support the murder of children in the womb. I gather my old friend Walter Block is against liberty for people living in the Gaza strip for some reasons. There are libertarians who are not against all coercion, but only against most of it, and claim to be minarchists. Of course, minarchism is tyranny. Gradualism always results in tyranny in perpetuity. Dave Smith is wrong about border policy. A lot of dead people in Berlin are mute testimony to how wrong. A lot of Soviet and Warsaw pact civilians trapped behind “the iron curtain” and murdered by their own governments are mute testimony to how wrong.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.