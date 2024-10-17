“My heritage and my culture and where I'm from mean the most to me, more than anything.”

~ Patty Mills

If an aboriginal Australian who plays basketball for the Utah Jazz professional sportsball team is allowed to say that his heritage, culture, and place of origin are meaningful to him, you can too. Don’t mind if people push back.

The truth is that the world has been explored primarily by people of European ancestry. Why did Vikings travel all over the Baltic sea, the North sea, upstream through the rivers of Europe, Asia, and North America? Well, for one thing, they didn’t much like being cold all the time. For another, there are natural resources in Scandinavia, but many of them are difficult to get at, whereas other places had much more access to gold, silver, and the things monetary metals bring.

Yes, of course there were other cultures that valued travel and exploration. The peoples of Polynesia sailed across the vast Pacific ocean and colonised, yes, actually set up colonies, on every inhabitable island they could reach. They clearly had trade and commerce with the peoples of North and South America. But they were not as fierce as the Maori who took one of their best territories, which is today known as New Zealand and kept it for a time.

Renaissance revolutions

There were a lot of different cultures in Europe. We were a combative lot eight hundred years ago. But we also had a fierce desire for independence, for individual freedom, and for the opportunities that come from trade, especially from free markets. There used to be an entire league of free cities that prided themselves on being “free and hanse” meaning that they were independent of dominating authorities and they had free markets brought about by merchant guilds taking a prominent role in the culture. They had vast trade faires, basically celebrations like our Renaissance faires, for buying and selling goods, with music and theatre and buskers and other fun. Following the trade faires from season to season made many people in Europe successful without a homeland. Some are called “Romany” or “gypsies” and by other names to this day.

There was, in fact, an entire Hanseatic league. The term “hanse” is old high German for “band” or “troop” and was a way that merchants in Baltic sea coastal cities described themselves eight hundred years ago. Our word “guild” contains a lot of trade union nonsense that isn’t consistent with what was meant in those days.

The competition amongst the many hundreds of small European city states that formed the vast majority of Central and Northern Europe led to a bunch of great things. It led to a drive for exploration to find new markets. Which inspired a lot of ship building innovations, because a ship that could carry more and sail faster was able to get more of the market share and thus enrich its owners.

There was also a thing going on in the Mediterranean ports that was very important. You see, there was this guy, Constantine, who had established some important innovations in Roman culture. One of the very important changes was doing away with the polytheistic cults and establishing faith in Jesus Christ as the primary religion of Rome. Another key innovation, which is entirely consistent with the teachings of Holy Scripture, was having a proper weight of gold and a proper weight of silver in the coins of what we now call the Byzantine empire. A third innovation was to create a vast capital city on comparatively undeveloped land at the strait of Bosporus - controlling access to the entire Black Sea and its enormous resources including river valleys giving access to the Asian hinterland.

By having the gold solidus be a sound money from Anno Domini 312 all the way up until AD 1453, essentially all of Europe was building on a solid foundation of good economic principles. Combined with the excellent spiritual principles taught by our lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, there were vast changes that became possible.

Many people refer to this era as the “dark ages” because they are either historically illiterate or, quite worse, terribly evil people who hate humanity, decency, technology, and opportunity. You will find that the universities that were established as centres of learning for ministers, where “professors” were persons who expressed a profession of faith and taught the faithful about Scriptures and other bodies of knowledge, have been deliberately perverted. But we’ll come to that part again a little later.

The other important innovation of the Byzantine empire was communication with Persia, with India, to an extent (through intermediaries) with China and the spice islands, and with what became the Caliphate. Rather than being an era of ignorance, the one thousand one hundred forty-one years of Byzantium was an era of information. New ideas spread far and wide, carried on trade winds. Archives were built in many places, including Irish monasteries, the Egyptian city of Alexandria founded by a Greek soldier from Macedonia, and in the houses of wisdom in Baghdad.

Technologies advanced rapidly. For example, the harness used to have animals drag heavy loads was changed to put the weight on their shoulders rather than their throat, dramatically increasing their enthusiasm for pulling and also their capability to do so. Stirrups were invented somewhere and spread rapidly. Moveable type that was basically a necessity for the ideogram Chinese language came to Europe, and the printing press was established. Printers were able to make books cheap and widely available, and artists were able to carve wood blocks to be printed up en masse. The meme was born.

Luther tugs the beard of Calvin in a church.

Haters gonna

It was a glorious time, but it was not without its issues and difficulties. One of the really interesting developments in warfare happened on the steppes of east Asia. The Mongols developed the ability to fire rapidly from horseback. They also developed a tactic which informs the “cauldron warfare” of movement in the 20th Century.

Rate of fire is hugely important to the effectiveness of cavalry, archers, and infantry. Another important development in this era was artillery, thanks to the delightful Chinese invention of fireworks that spread widely as long-distance trade got going in a big way. (The most profitable form of commerce has always been over the longest distances - see previous discussion of innovations in shipbuilding to build bigger vessels capable of moving more cargo faster.) With artillery, fixed fortifications became a waste of time.

The Mongols made themselves a problem until they didn’t. They captured China fairly quickly. They then instituted a paper currency that they were able to enforce militarily throughout their empire. Paper money meant inflation and was ultimately one of the factors that undid their success. They also sacked Baghdad and threw the libraries of those houses of wisdom into the river. The waters ran black from the water soluble ink for about six months. People could walk across the pulpy mass of wet books, there were so many in the water. It was a mess.

You probably have been told that the Crusaders destroyed the Caliphate. They did not. The crusader armies were inept. The Mongols destroyed the Caliphate. Then they adopted the religion of the region and formed what became the Ottoman empire. Which is how Turkish is a very different language from Arabic.

Infestation

There was another problem for the growth and development of Christendom which I have addressed over and over again in the last year of essays. Bastiat wrote about it when he said that when men gain wealth through plunder they create a culture that celebrates it and a system of morality that justifies it. Such are the freemasons, the demon worshippers, the European aristocracy to more than fifty percent of its numbers, and a variety pack of cabals within them.

The vast wars of the last five hundred years, including the hundred years war (series of wars), the thirty years war, the global war of 1756 to 1763, the global war of 1775 to 1783, the Napoleonic wars, the Boer wars, and the first and second “world wars” of the 20th Centuries were primarily about who would have control over Europe’s technological civilisation. As that civilisation during the same time became global, the wars intensified.

I stand by my assertion that it is the house of Hanover, that lies and calls itself “Windsor” that started the first world war and orchestrated the circumstances of the second world war. They lit the fire, as I wrote in a recent essay. They keep killing firefighters. They do these things because ever since Sophie of the electress of Hannover had the ambition to take the throne of England in the first part of the 18th Century, the plan has been to make her descendants the ruling family of the entire world. Which wouldn’t have been entirely terrible had her love of learning been matched by piety and faith in God.

It is no happenstance that within a few years of the establishment of Georgie the first on the throne of England, a giant temple of evil freemasons was established in London. The demon worship, the human sacrifices, the tormenting of children, the raping of little boys in boarding schools, has its origin in 1717. It comes of allowing a lot of very cruel people to go about raping and pillaging. It comes, fundamentally, from the people of England and of Europe generally turning their backs on God, refusing to accept the teachings of Jesus, and treating their neighbours as slaves.

Choices

We don’t have a bad culture. Christendom has traditionally celebrated masculinity in men and femininity in women, and these are good things to celebrate.

God created mankind male and female. God commanded, in the first chapter of Genesis that we be fruitful and multiply, which we can only do through sexual reproduction. Freemasons and demon worshippers hate mankind and want to murder most of the people on Earth while enslaving the rest, so they have a number of horrible ideas including the rape and torture of children, including homosexuality that cannot ever lead to procreation, including transgender mythologies which seek to emasculate men and butcher women and children.

Malthusian economics is idiotic. People are the key source of productivity and all economic prosperity depends on people. More people is better than fewer people. People are a good thing. We have a huge universe to explore, praise be to God, and we need trillions of people. There are schools of certain species of fish in the Pacific ocean that contain tens of billions of individual members. If it is okay for fish, miss Environmentalist Maniac, why isn’t it okay for people? Well, because the grift is bigger saying that people are bad and wrong and that carbon must be captured and machines built for that purpose must be powered by large language models.

Boycott them

You don’t need to push the tyrants with your fists. You simply need to stop supporting them. The author of the seminal essay “On Voluntary Servitude” five hundred years ago made this same point. You should read his essay, it isn’t so long.

You see, the tyrants cannot enslave everyone without your help. They need money from you. They need you in their military and in law enforcement. They need you on juries and grand juries. They need to have you rat out your neighbours. They need you to overhear what is said in private. They would like to have it all automated with microphones and cameras, but that still isn’t possible, and so they also want to take away your home, your farm, and especially your car. They don’t want to allow you to fly on aeroplanes, see things for yourself, and they don’t want you to be able to drive anywhere. So they have come up with a set of ideas they think are persuasive to say that driving is causing problems with pollution and resource scarcity, that cities are good and individual farms are bad, that you should eat bugs and drink bug juices, and that everything you enjoy should be taken away from you.

The latter is one of the ways in which they hope to encourage you to kill yourself to make their work of murdering seven billion persons go away. And they have other techniques.

Google is one of the most evil enterprises on the face of the Earth, especially since arch villain Eric Schmidt took over in 2001. A few years ago I saw a Google engineer’s video on YouTube. It was called “one billion happy.” It was about six years ago, so it is probably an outcome in part of the derangement that followed the 2016 Brexit and USA presidential election results.

The engineer in question, whose name you might learn since the YouTubes still has the topic on various videos, had a look on his face that seemed, to me, to be terribly sad. Like he had been shown a horrid set of probabilities and was haunted by their spectres. What he was saying was really ugly. He was saying that Earth should have a billion people and they should be selected so that all of them would be happy. He used a lot of other terms and talked about other topics relating to various tech, but the basic ideological premise was that seven billion humans should be murdered as soon as possible and by 2050 there should be a billion people and they should be drugged or persuaded or ensorceled in some ways to pretend to be happy in public. Maybe in private people would be allowed to have some sadness about the evil dictatorship of the mass murdering data engineers who had slaughtered friends and families, but everyone would be required to pose as though they were happy. Isn’t that disgusting? Eric Schmidt is a disgusting and evil man.

He is not the only one. Reid Hoffman is another. Bill Gates is too. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are criminals. So is Oprah Winfrey. So is Harvey Weinstein. So are a great many of the people who want to control your life, hurt your family, and rape your children.

So, I propose that you stop buying their products. Move your money out of their banks. Put your money in a credit union, where at least you as a member have a say in the management and directors of the association. Put your money into gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals. Use cryptocurrencies for trade and commerce. Learn encryption technologies to have privacy in your communications and learn how to keep your data secure.

Google’s idea is to be focused on an hydraulic empire. Egypt was the classic hydraulic empire - they would close off the water supply to towns where rebels lived and starve everyone to death. Google’s idea is that information is the water of our era and controlling access to information gives them power over everyone else. Amazon and Microsoft and Google run “cloud” servers, which really means other people’s hardware, and want to store all your data for you. They promise, with various mickle oaths as they imagine them, that they won’t ever delete your stuff, won’t ever deny you access, and won’t ever alter every single instance of terms they want hidden. They are notorious and evil liars.

There are a lot of things you can do to take control over your life, over your information, over your food supply, and over your future. It is possible to build a future for your family. But, first you have to stop being beguiled by evil people who want to hurt you and get away with it.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.