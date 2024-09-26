“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” ~ Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago, 1973

This evening on my walk back to the room where I’ve been living for the past year, there was a strange looking vehicle parked next to the foot path. I live at a truck stop. The appearance of unusual cars, trucks, and motorbikes is no big deal. The occasional aeroplane on a trailer is a bit of a surprise.

This shiny new white truck had a strange lid on the top, clearly automated. And it had a big interior capacity from its outside dimensions. On the back was another odd looking hatch. As I got close it had a little label on it in a green diamond, the letters CNG. Adverting on that item just a bit, I looked around the corner at the passenger side of this big vehicle, and behold the purpose was revealed. Here was a little robotic gizmo for nabbing the city mandated garbage pails. The lid on top is for the garbage to go in, the hatch at the back is for the garbage to go out. And to be fair, the designers spent a bit of time making it with rubbery seals to keep the stench down for those of us who lament finding ourselves stuck in a traffic jam behind a huge garbage truck with the fetid smells of warm garbage and the little drizzle of whatever fluids drain out.

The driver was approaching so I didn’t admire his monstrous truck for long but walked on by. From the looks of the sundry papers prominently posted in the wind screen it was a new vehicle delivery.

Across the street from where I live there’s a compressed natural gas “station” for those vehicles requiring this odd “alternative” fuel. I couldn’t help but think about the concept of compressing natural gas for an internal combustion engine. After all, we wouldn’t want to have a small fuel air bomb go off when we could have a large one. Sure, sure, natural gas has a “narrow flammability” and you can read up on the grift all you want. But as I am wandering back around to the little gate by the back courtyard to let myself in, the whole set of scams comes crashing in on me.

Freedom to travel

We have it, you know. God created the heavens and the earthly realm in which we live. All these places you see around you belong to God the Father Almighty. Your ownership of a particular set of things is stewardship. God loves you and wants you to be happy. So there are a great many ways in which to travel.

It is well said that if God wanted you to fly He would give you wings. In the heavenly realm, we are winged beings. Flight is natural to us. So we have mechanisms for flight. And we have lots and lots of cars of all types and sizes. Motorbikes too.

Some years back there was a group of motorcyclists in Oxford who surprised me on the street. I had spent a few weeks in country at this point and knew to look where the traffic would be coming at me, and behold here were these very fancy bikes that were absolutely silent. So I know it can be done. The people who gun their engines and make everyone aware that mufflers, an invention of Anno Domini 1897, are for some ugly reasons anathema seem to regard the noisiness as an accomplishment. I far prefer the silent arrival approach. It is ever so much more devastatingly cool.

Yes, that was a digression, maybe we’ll revisit the topic again another day. But, here’s the thing. God never told you to stay in one place. God wants you to see the world, go on walkabout, maybe walk up the side of a mountain to have a look see, enjoy the world He created. You are here for many reasons. One of which is to appreciate God’s creation as only a thinking being with free will can do.

So, long ago I took a trip with my family. Gasoline cost 19 cents a gallon, it said on a sign that I remember. It was a strange little roadside shed in Missouri. There was an odd looking pump with a big glass ball up top. My dad was pumping gasoline up into the ball with a hand pump, and looking at it, then dispensing it into the gas tank of our enormous Peugeot sedan (seats six with big luggage space). The price of gold was officially $35 and the London gold pool panicking was not yet palpable.

Our family was free to travel from Colonie, New York to Lawrence, Kansas, about 1,300 miles, across seven states along the route we took because my brothers wanted to see the Empire state building before going to live way out West. There were no passports involved. A “driver licence” was a bit of paper with words on it, no photo, just a thing the insurance industry said they wanted.

Somewhere the soul of Sam Rayburn can be lamenting the entire loss of connexion to God, perhaps. In the year 1906 he was running for the Texas house of representatives. Texans even back then would say that they were aware that the state legislature met for five months every two years, and it would be better if it only met for two months every five years. Or less.

Sam had a buddy in the insurance industry and the insurance companies were all run by demon worshipping freemasons of the higher degrees. They wanted to attack individual liberty and they had a long range view of things. Their first step was to get a young jerk to agree to propose a law mandating that all Texas cars and trucks have a licence “plate” with a number so it could be identified. Because your property should never be your property, in the view of freemasons and the Hanoverian usurpation, the filthy aristocrats of Europe, and the other communists.

Sam got into the statehouse with the campaign contributions from his insurance industry friends. He got that law passed for them. He was rewarded in a subsequent session with the speaker of the house of that state legislature, and later went on to do more evil and terrible things in congress in the district of corruption. He was a very bad man.

Thin blue alignment

You want to know what the red lines in the American flag of the tyrannical northern “union” represent? Bloodshed. The blood shed by patriots who wanted to claim their freedom from an oppressive regime ruled by the house of Hanover in 1775. Betsy Ross sewed the first version of the flag with stars and stripes. You can research the history if you wish.

Southerners refer to it as “the bloody banner.” There were two flags flown by every ship that brought slaves to the United States under the then-lawful slave trade up through 1808. One was the flag of the United States, the other was the flag of the United Kingdom. The Confederate naval jack was present on vessels involved in the suppression of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and was never flown by any slave importation vessel. But you probably aren’t ready for that conversation, either.

You are paying to licence and in many places to have inspected your motor vehicle. You are told that you are a terrible person because you have a gasoline powered car instead of a battery powered toy that bursts into flames on a hot day or under a heavy load or just because. You are told that you yourself have to carry papers, just like in the Soviet Union, just like in Nazi Germany.

And you are told that the police are your friends. They are not. They do not protect you. The supreme court has been forthcoming with that fact, the police have no obligation to protect anyone from crime. The police serve and protect their masters, who are demon worshipping freemasons. In London and in Chicago the police wear the checkerboard of the freemasons, the black and white squares they feature on the floors of all their temples for worshipping Lucifer. The police are not only terrible people individually and personally but they serve and obey really terrible people. You should stop obeying them.

They will murder you

Who is it that actually enforced the masque mandates? I was asked to leave the Target in Kansas in the 12th month of 2020 because I refused to put on a face diaper. As it happens, I had a full trolley of groceries that I would have been willing to purchase. But the thirty-something store manager made a scene and so I tipped the trolley over and walked out.

He would have been authorised to call the police if I hadn’t donned a symbol of servitude. Ultimately the police would have called it trespass, or criminal mischief, or some other pack of lies.

It happens that I have experience with that particular police force. One evening in 2017 my neighbour across the street from the house I owned in my name at the time called his friends at the sheriff’s department. He lied about our interaction that day. SWAT showed up. I attended to the matter with a number of phone calls and put on comfortable shoes (bedroom slippers), loose pants with no belt, and emptied my suit jacket of its contents except a photo ID and my keys. Once you’ve been arrested one time you get to know how it works. I’ve been arrested more than once.

Exiting my house and locking it behind me with my cell phone on a live call with a friend who lived nearby, I turned and put my hands over my head and walked toward the street. Three red dots appeared on my chest. Two were steady as can be, but that third one, that one was wandering back and forth, off my chest entirely sometimes. It would have been that one who would have reacted mistakenly and blown a hole through my thorax had anyone said so much as “boo.”

Yes, I did have to sell the house to pay for my criminal defence attorney. Those mfs are ‘spensive! And, yes, the county prosecutor did have a preliminary hearing and did interview all the supposed witnesses to my alleged acts of aggression. Not only did he drop the charges and move for the case to be dismissed, but a few months after that auspicious development he also moved to have the arrest record expunged.

They didn’t murder me in 2004 when they broke ten of my ribs and my nose in Houston. They didn’t murder me in 1993 when they falsely accused me of violating an 1868 Texas law in Pasadena. They didn’t murder me in 1991 when they falsely accused me of felony gambling promotion of a lottery.

But the police do murder a lot of people every year. Their families are 40% likely to be willing to go to the bother of reporting domestic violence against them, and that certainly means that another 40% are too terrified by the abuse to report them. The most likely person to kill you is someone you know well, probably a family member, and the next most likely way to get murdered is by the police. Third party violent crime has been dramatically reduced by the widespread lifting of laws against the right to keep and bear arms in the good parts of the USA.

When the European aristocrats buy the congresscritters and convince the bureau rats that it is time to gather up the guns, it is that “thin blue line” of gangsters who will come around for your guns. So get going early and call ACAB.

They hate you

The demons hate you. They have this story they tell their worshippers that they were here first. They hate you because they hate God and because God loves you.

So the Lucifer worshippers and the Baphomet child mutilators and the Moloch child butchers and the blood drinkers like Hillary want you to suffer. They cooked up this scamdemic in 2019, they forced many tens of millions of people to get poison vaxxajabs in order to keep their jobs, or travel to other countries, or even cross the border from Canada. They are evil and disgusting. They also hate you.

The house of Hanover worshipped the demons at least as early as 1717 when they built their big temple in London. They hate you, me, and our families. They hated my family in Scotland so much that they forcibly “cleared” us from our lands in 1746 and sent our entire family of men, women, children, a babe in arms to the colonies for life. The babe died on the way and the family hid the child’s body so it would not be tossed overboard by the wicked sailors. The child received a Christian burial in New York city.

Which is not the sort of graves which the victims of communism, Vril worshipping Nazis, and other sycophants of the house of Hanover have received all over the world. Everywhere the “Windsor” family goes, they spread death by murder, poison, and deceit. They are individually personally evil in a comprehensive way. You can see it in the official portrait of upChuck the third recently published.

You love freedom enough, you need to begin making your disobedience known. You need to withhold your consent. You need to acknowledge that those in power have abdicated government (in the sense that government must necessarily involve the consent of the governed or it is mere tyranny and not government at all) and that they have placed you out of their protection and make war on you. If these facts are not yet clear to you, please make inquiries in the comments and let us go over the true situation you are in.

You pay far more in taxes than you should. You renew your “registration” far too much already. You say you have things to protect and that your family doesn’t need the aggravation. It is time for you to look anew at the mess you are in. You need to stop contributing to the people who want to enslave you.

Does Nancy Pelosi need more millions? Does Barack Obama need another Summer home? Does Bernie Sanders? Who exactly are you helping when you contribute money to political campaigns?

Who are you paying to enjoy life while you scrape to make ends meet? If you take the budget of the USA govt and divide by the 3 million persons who work there you get a big number. I made a mistake in a recent essay calling it $5 trillion. Boy am I out of date. No, in the fiscal year 2024 it was $6.5 trillion, almost 24% of the official gross national product (GNP) of the country. (I shall leave for another time a deeply trenchant Austrian economics review of how pointless and mistaken GDP is as a measure.)

The average bureau rat commie scuzz bucket in Washington district of corruption has budget authority and salary and benefits to the tune of $2.167 million. You are struggling so they can live in luxury. They hate you. They want you to suffer. They hate your family. Their vaxxajab poisons are making millions of Americans infertile. They want to murder you and they are personally cowards. So they have a thin blue line of “heroes” to do the work for you, to grab your infant child by the feet and dash out its brains on a wall, because there is no ugliness that the police won’t commit for their owners.

If you aren’t getting together with friends and neighbours to talk about these problems, you should. If you are planning to vote your way to freedom, you won’t. If you don’t think it will happen here, it is.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.