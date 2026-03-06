“In the end the Shadow was only a small and passing thing: there was a light and high beauty for ever beyond its reach.” ~ JRR Tolkien, The Return of the King, Anno Domini 1954

One of the things that you should stop doing is giving people who have power the benefit of the doubt. You should stop trusting other people. You should stop imagining that they want to do good things. You should stop asserting on their behalf that just because something really terrible was done by them, it was incompetence or error on their part. Stop telling your friends and family that someone who could have done good “didn’t know better” and the results were unexpected. They did know better. They do know what they are doing.

Friend Margaret Anna Alice says, “Mistakes were not made.” She’s right. Friend Yuri Bezmenov’s Ghost says that you should not attribute events to incompetence when they have continued too long to be anything but malice. I say that the results you see were their intentions all along.

But you don’t want to take my word for it. You want me to prove things, I gather, from some recent comments on one of my notes. I don’t have any plans to prove anything to your satisfaction, ever. If you want to know whether something is true or false, look at the facts for yourself. Pray for guidance from God. You need to learn to stop trusting other people. You need to learn that experts hate you, want to hurt you, and are paid to kill people like you, after impoverishing your family for years.

I know that learning things takes time and a studious demeanour and effort and involves reading and working physics and chemistry and maths problems and you don’t wanna. I don’t mind. But I don’t have any respect for you choosing to expect other people to footnote everything and prove everything and answer all your “but what about” questions. You don’t have to grow up. But you should.

Gmail

Gmail used to have two places to put things. One was a folder called spam and the other your inbox. They even had a complicated idea about how it was better for you to tag items in your inbox rather than let you have a folder structure. Maybe better for them, maybe better for them selling your data to advertisers and nationalist socialist communist espionage agencies like the mossad, cia, fbi, dea, batfe, and dod.

That era has passed. After the 2016 popular uprisings in the UK and the USA, signified by their chosen Brexit must lose and their chosen Hillary must win failures, the management and directors of Google turned entirely against all the rest of humanity. They are, and I believe they demonstrate consistently, dedicated to enslaving mankind, covering up the rape of children, murdering anyone who gets in their way, and building a totally locked down society of authoritarian control. A few years ago, roughly 2017, a Google engineer made a very heartfelt video in which he spoke of “a billion happy” and I think he titled it that way - because he had been told that seven billion people would be murdered, that the management and directors of Google/Alphabet were all in for the deaths of billions, and there was nothing he would ever be allowed to do about it. That video has stuck in my memory, because the hostage eyes of the engineer making it still come to mind.

Now Gmail has inbox, spam, promotions, updates, and social. They will deliberately hide email from you. There’s very little you can do about it except: stop using Gmail. I know that’s a source of consternation for people who have kept the same address for years, some ever since 2004. But they won’t let you train their algorithms. Their algorithms don’t work for you, they work for Google/Alphabet/the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex of child rapists and Epstein/Maxwell collaborators.

You mean nothing to them. You are to be kept in an algorithm ghetto to use the words of my friend Tesstamona in her song of the same name. If you suffer and die, the management and directors of Google/Alphabet are very happy because you are one more person they don’t have to figure out some way to deliberately kill.

There are some good alternatives. I gather that my friend Naomi Brockwell likes Protonmail. I am a bit iffy about other people having keyrings when I have a computer of my own and can keep my public and private keys on my own key rings. Somehow Naomi’s “not your keys not your coins” thing doesn’t apply to Protonmail. But it is, at least, demonstrably sending and receiving end to end encrypted email, which is something based on Phil Zimmermann’s work from 1991. I started using his “Pretty Good Privacy” in 1992 and began teaching other people how to use it.

So, I think a good quality open source email client that integrates Gnu Privacy Guard (the open source version of Phil’s Pretty Good Privacy) is a better solution. But you may not want to make arrangements for a real email client or a real email server or actually own your own domain name or have any privacy. I have been told that some people prefer to be slaves, to be taken care of as long as they are useful, be given a gold watch when they are retired and put out to pasture, and end up dead and buried and forgotten. Can’t say that the fact that such people exists makes their attitude sensible in any way, to me.

Spamhaus and Proofpoint

Gmail is not the only attack on email. You see, since 1981 or so, people have been sending and receiving email. Before that, using Compuserve and other private or university based software, people were communicating with other technologies. Before that there was no Send Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) and it was only somewhat defined in 1981. It was more thoroughly established and codified by 1982. Previously, a variety of other sorts of communication tools were used, some of which were arguably akin to email.

Spamhaus and Proofpoint are chosen by big email providers, notably hotmail and icloud, to disrupt incoming email. It is very difficult to have an independent email server, especially if you have to take whatever IP address you are assigned by your server hosting provider. Unfortunately, some IP addresses have been used by spammers in the past. Spamhaus and Proofpoint make no effort to allow anyone who ends up using one of those IP addresses later to show evidence that they are not spamming. Spamhaus and Proofpoint are not paid to make sure that people can receive email, but paid to make sure that email from certain IP addresses is prevented from going through. Although they claim to have procedures for making these things go right, they don’t in fact ever bother.

The goal, of course, is to disrupt private communications. Just as with Gmail, what you see as a result: not being able to have your email messages read by the people you know and trust and have worked with for decades, is the goal. The people who run things like Spamhaus and Proofpoint and iCloud and Hotmail hate you being in communication except with approved persons. They eagerly and enthusiastically cooperate with the military industrial espionage pharmaceutical financial complex of child rapist Epstein/Maxwell co-defendants and collaborators who also want to interdict private communications.

Yes, of course there are ways around these problems. And, of course it takes money and time to implement good solutions.

Default to not secure

Two of the apps that default to not secure are Venmo and Telegram. I think that’s deliberate in each case. I believe in the case of Venmo, having people’s transaction information and communications intercepted is a deliberate goal. I think in the case of Telegram having to bother to provide meaningful end to end encryption and then actually bother to validate that their app is actually encrypted is more work than they prefer.

Two guys who built a private transaction technology called Samourai Wallet have been arrested, coerced into guilty pleas, and put in prison. That’s because the injustice department is run by the same people who cover for the Epstein/Maxwell child rape ring and who cover for the people who falsely imprisoned the January 6 protestors and who tortured many of those same protestors and who cover for the rape gangs that infest major cities and who cover for the white collar criminals on Wall Street. Actually private economic transactions upset them very much because everyone who works in any capacity in any agency in the District of Corruption is a wicked totalitarian who hates freedom, decency, and God.

Data sellers

You go to a burger joint. They want you to use their app. They put an insecure piece of software on your phone or other mobile device. Well, not if your phone’s operating system is Linux, perhaps, but Android and iPhone users will become victims. You have no idea of how this software was written, by whom, what permissions it defaults to grabbing, how much data it grabs off your phone, how many of your friends it contacts because it lifts your contact list, how much the burger company makes selling your data to advertisers and espionage agencies.

My suggestion is that their offer of a free breakfast meal or a discount on your next burger is probably not worth it. You are probably better off not sharing your private information with them.

The other day I was at a grocery store buying a few items even though I haven’t lived anywhere with a fridge in months. The place to buy cheap food is a supermarket. A discount supermarket would be better. Anyway, the cashier asked me if I wanted to put in my phone number. I said, “No, I don’t want them to have my phone number.”

Your loyalty card with “rewards” is tied to your phone number, or in some cases to your email address. Do you want those rewards that badly? How much do you want every transaction you make tied to your phone number? How much do you want to be paid in “rewards” for the data about you that is being sold? Did you know that the burger joint and the grocery store and the gas station are making more money as giant corporations selling data about you and their other customers than they are making selling burgers, groceries, or fuel? Their margin on data sales is close to 95% and their margin on gas sales at the local outlet is about 2%, with the conglomerate fuel company making about 40%. (Those federal, state, and local fuel taxes really rake off a lot of your wealth. You probably ought to think about that topic more than you do. Yes, agriculture use gasoline and diesel fuel is not taxed, so maybe work on it a bit.)

You know these smart meters? Your electric power utility is already robbing you blind with the complete approval of everyone in your statehouse and the agencies that pretend to “regulate” them. You pay far more for electricity than you should and the “public utilities commission” is complicit in making sure you are harmed as much as possible by high power prices. But those smart meters aren’t going to lower your electric power bill. They will, however, make for the electric power utility more money selling the data about what is in your home and the data about who you are than they do selling you electricity. And that’s impressive, because they really stick it to you hard on those electric power bills.

All these conglomerates are determined to enslave everyone. They know the people they sell your data to are evil, they know what the state has in mind, they understand the goal is to enslave their neighbours, and they are on board. They work directly with the big bankers who are complicit in helping the Epstein/Maxwell gang rape children and get away with it for decades.

Hollywood IP Managers

Kathleen Kennedy did not accidentally destroy Star Wars. As soon as George Lucas sold it, it was going to be wrecked. A group of terribly evil people destroyed Star Wars, chose scripts that portrayed heroes as inept and villains as clever, and went about making sure that every beloved character was made to look foolish, too trusting, and worthless. These results were not mistakes. They were deliberate.

Things you enjoy are being destroyed. Notre Dame cathedral wasn’t accidentally set on fire. The French authorities deliberately encouraged the relocation of millions of terrorism minded authoritarian Islam worshippers who set about hatching plans to burn cathedrals, churches, stone Christian men and women, rape children, and run wild in the streets. The same thing is being done in England. UpChuck the Third is an evil demon worshipper and his brother Andrew is not the only child rapist in the family. They admire the foreign immigrant rape gangs but they are far more enthusiastic about the aristocratic rape gangs which are far older and have been raping men, women, and children in England for centuries.

Do you think it was incompetence that ruined “Rings of Power” as a television show ostensibly derived from the works of JRR Tolkien? It was not. It was deliberate. They don’t want any heroic figures at all, least of all any that are white, Christian, or male. They have orcs with women and children, which is abominable and against everything Tolkien wrote. The heroic elfen character Galadriel is portrayed as vicious, nasty, mocking, and evil. It isn’t accidental nor is it subject to interpretation. The writers wanted to hurt the fans of the nice characters and be nice to the most evil characters because “the message” is all about tolerating evil or actively encouraging it.

Cannibal rapists

The problems of European aristocracy are many and varied and deserve careful evaluation. Everyone who claims to be king, other than Jesus Christ, is an usurper. All those aristo rats who claim to have titles of nobility are personally evil.

It is not just some of them. It is all of them.

They have always been demon worshippers. They have always refused to love their neighbours as themselves because their neighbours were “commoners” and “peasants” and therefore beneath contempt. The aristo rats are not Christians because they deny God’s creation, deny their neighbours are their equals before God, and hurt everyone they can as much as possible. There are no good aristo rats.

Similarly there are no good bureau rats. Again, they are all evil. They believe that the people they impose rules upon exist to give them position. Their offices exist not because people wanted a bunch of officials to have power and make up Byzantine rules but because evil vicious politicians who rape children wanted to have indoor jobs for their cousins and nephews and nieces. None of these people are worthy of your obedience. None of their rules matter. Nothing they want is any good.

The way forward is to stop obeying. Stop complying. Stop paying for your own enslavement. Look at your children. Choose whether you want them to grow up free and healthy and independent or whether you want them to grow up raped slaves. It really is that stark a choice. And you ought to know what to choose.

