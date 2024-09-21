So as through a glass, and darkly

The age long strife I see

Where I fought in many guises,

Many names, but always me. And I see not in my blindness

What the objects were I wrought,

But as God rules o’er our bickerings

It was through His will I fought.

~ George Patton, 1922

It is one of the things people have said in my presence. “You don’t think it be like that, but it do.”

You say that you want to know the truth. Then people like me take some time and put together an essay, or a poem, or some other work to offer you the truth. You don’t like it. So you refuse to accept it. You move on. So do I.

Money

Try to imagine what it was like. You go to a grocery store with $20. You come home with the amount of things, of the quality, and of the sorts that you could buy, today, for $2,622.

No, seriously, think about it. Spend some time with this idea. Really think about how much your family would be able to do with all that food, all those sundries, all the little luxuries you could get for that amount of money. What would you buy for $2,622 if you were able to spend it in the same way that you would spend $20 right now? Who would you help with a little something? Who would you give a little gift to brighten their day? How would you make your life and your world and the lives of those around you better and brighter and happier?

Now here’s the thing, friend, and there is no getting around it. In 1913, which is, after all, only 111 years ago, which means it is in the lifetime of my grandparents and of a generation you could identify if you try, at Christmastime, a group of really ugly, evil, nasty, trollish men went to the senate chamber and declared themselves a quorum. They passed an act of law that they called the Federal Reserve Act and the president signed it. There were only three of them, but the rules of the senate let them do this thing no matter how few they were. They knew that all the other senators wouldn’t be there to object. The newspapers called it “the Christmas massacre” but Woodrow Wilson wanted it, wanted to please the demon worshippers for whom he worked, so they could finance the first world war about 9 months later.

Now, 111 years have passed. Now, today, an ounce of gold costs $2,622. It will keep costing that amount until Sunday night in America, which will be seen by the people living in places like Tokyo and Hong Kong as Monday morning. They will get up and go to work and the price of gold will change. It might go up. It might go down. But it will not be what it was 111 years ago when it was $20.

Look, I know you are busy. You are going slightly crazy tryna keep up. You have bills to pay, mouths to feed, and it seems like nothing in this life is free.

Actually, God’s love for you is freely given, and even that was spurned. So God sent His only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to purchase for you the rewards of eternal salvation, to show just how much God truly loves you. There are many other things in life for which you don’t pay, such as the air you breathe. For these many graces you should be thankful every day. Praise God. Amen.

But you don’t have time to do much light reading. For example, you are probably vaguely aware that there is an 8th amendment to the constitution and that it is a part of the “bill of rights” but has anyone quoted it at you in a while? No.

Here it is:

In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

Isn’t that wild? Doesn’t that seem out of line? How crazy is that? Twenty dollars is nothing. It isn’t much money at all. Mind you I am not about to hand you all my twenty dollar bills, but it really won’t buy much at the store. Maybe a restaurant meal for one in a diner type ‘merican style restaurant. Maybe a few groceries.

But the bill of rights was ratified in Anno Domini 1791. (You don’t see it written out everywhere, do you, Anno Domini. It means the year of our Lord. It refers to the years since our Lord and saviour, my personal saviour, Jesus Christ, purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation. The woke commie pukes in academia and the algorithm devs in the dens of iniquity in Silicon Valley make fun of Jesus and laugh at believers and work every day to torment us, and one another.) A year later, in 1792, congress passed a mint act that set the value of the weight of a dollar as one-twentieth of an ounce of gold.

Elsewhere on this ‘stack of essays there is a detailed look at that act, in which I quote it extensively. The fools in congress actually did a stupid thing in making the value of a dollar a weight of gold, a different weight of silver, and a different weight of copper. It was stupid because it led to coin shortages, but maybe it was clever in a really interesting way because a lot of the congresscritters have always been freemasons, and freemasons have always worshipped Lucifer, and if you don’t think they made plans long ago to do a lot of really evil things, you have not been paying attention.

So, yes, I have been wasting my time. I’ve been asking people to wake up and pay attention and change the system that oppresses all of us. I’ve been making these requests as a published author with kindness, with information, with courtesy, for over forty-six years. More earnestly, I admit, since I was falsely accused of felonies that I did not commit in order for the government to ruin my business, after which they were happy to agree to an injunction that the charges were false.

You haven’t been paying attention, because you want to work really hard to pay your taxes so other people you have never met can enjoy health care, welfare benefits, old age benefits, and other financial gain. You work really hard and your spouse and your older children work too so your family can make the mortgage payments and so Bernie Sanders can have three houses, Barack Obama can have an estate on Martha’s Vineyard, and demon worshippers all over the district of corruption can go to cocktail parties where Tucker Carlson won’t upset his hostess by yelling at Greg Abbott about his lies.

There are about five trillion dollars of grift being spent for the luxuries of life this year by the three million people who “work” for the feral gooferment, this year alone. That works out to about $1.67 million per person. There’s a lot of actual sixes in the number when you divide five trill by three mill, but you can use the calculator app on your device as easily as me.

Now, of course, that budget authority is only partly paid by your taxes. Much of it is also paid by lenders who buy govt bonds. And if you have a pension such as TIAA CREF the gooferment mandates that a certain amount of the funds under management has to go to buying govt bonds. So that’s another way you pay these ugly nasty grifters to swill champagne and eat caviar at your expense. And back when interest rates on short term govt bonds were negative, your pension fund or other retirement funds were losing money in order to accommodate that obligation. Isn’t that special? Who could it possibly be that made those laws? Could it be…Satan?! (/voice = Dana Carvey as the church lady)

Shouldn’t you be very angry right now? Yes.

Shouldn’t you be going to your window and opening it up and shouting, “I am mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more?” Yes.

Are you? Prolly not. Don’t know. Don’t mind. You busy, I get it.

But in 1999 the price of gold was about $278.86. We gold enthusiasts, or gold bugs as we are called by some, remember that year because of the “Brown bottom.” That is our phrase for when the stupid evil nasty ugly Gordon Brown sold half the Bank of England’s gold at the very bottom of the market tryna bring the price even lower because evil. About $253 at the brown bottom, which I don’t always capitalise because I really want you to think of Gordon Brown as a piece of human excrement.

Folx, that was 25 years ago, was 1999. Think about that. Your dollar has lost 90% of its purchasing power in just 25 years. Put it another way, 25 years ago you could buy ten times as much gold as you can today for the same amount of money. The exact figure is 10.363636 etcetera since we all have calculating software at our disposal. wtaf

How did that happen? Well, Clinton lied us into some wars in places like Kosovo. Then he bombed an aspirin factory in Sudan and some goat herd tents in Afghanistan with very expensive cruise missiles. You know, “Monica’s war” as they call it overseas? The blue dress with the come stain? The impeachment hearings? War to avoid having to be held accountable for his crimes of treason? Then Bush the younger lied us into war while slaughtering thousands of Americans with his false flag demolition of the World Trade Centre buildings. Dick Cheney and Don Rumsfeld had a missile fired at the Pentagon so they could blow up all the records of having grifted two trillion dollars over a period of decades (since their days in the Reagan white house). And the liars and demon worshippers and child rapers in congress spent more than 138 trillions of dollars since then.

They inflated a housing bubble with policies crafted by Clinton and Bush and blamed it on the American people. They bailed out all the banks they liked. Then they told you to pay for it with higher taxes. They stopped calling a lot of things, like “Obamacare” taxes, but they are in fact higher taxes. Much higher.

Am I getting through to you? Are you tired of working so hard for so much less while the people in the district of corruption get so much more than you? They are stealing the value of your money out of your wallet and leaving the paper currency in your wallet. They take the value of the money in your bank account and you have the same balance. Inflation is theft. Doesn’t that upset you?

It takes ten times as much money to buy the same amount of groceries as it did in 1999. Doesn’t that upset you?

A very long time ago I asked myself and others similar questions. And because nobody was doing very much to change anything, I had some long nights of the soul struggling with the reasons why not. I concluded that prosperous people don’t rebel.

Well, guess what, chuckle heads? You aren’t prosperous any more.

Statistics

You’re already gone. I can feel you not wanting to read this section. Statistics. Ugh. You don’t care. You didn’t like that class if you ever took it. It makes you feel bad. Okay.

So a bunch of people aren’t reading this part, that’s okay. I am very humble about what I write, because I have published five books that nobody buys. I have written dozens of essays on this ‘stack that only a few hundred people, tops, have ever read. I don’t expect to attract a large audience. God will bring the readers that ought to be aware of what I’ve written, and that’s enough for me. I didn’t come here to get rich.

(Really, I won’t give Stripe my banking information because I know that they turned off payments to Robert Malone until he sued them. They are evil and ugly and the people who run Substack are hateful and mean using them. I won’t pay for subscriptions for many reasons both economic and spiritual. Because it is upsetting to me to look toward the days when people have their banking accounts turned off for writing things the people who run this awful system don’t like. And if you think the Substackistan owners are any different, then ask yourself to whom do they sell the data about what you are reading, and how many kilometres of notes you read over the Summer? Because you know they monetise that information. You know that the fbi, cia, mossad, mi6, and all the other people who not only facilitate the rape of children by politicians but like to watch and join in before they murder the children who have inconvenient facts to relate to the hoax stream media poseurs who would never report on any of those facts gets all this detailed information about readers and writers because we might one day rebel. As if.)

I took a lot of operations research classes in grad school. I know a guy who wrote a doctoral dissertation on stochastics. I know a guy who has a PhD in knot topology. It’s a strange thing knowing people who are smarter than me. I know a great deal more about optimising networks than you should care to learn. I took a lot of classes on things like statistics and stochastics. I learned how to craft a marketing survey to be able to make actual measurements. (“Should I try to be a straight A student? If you are then you think too much.”)

You don’t want to be bothered with these things. I know, because I see the results of “online polls” on Twitter and here on Substackistan. I used to see them on Failbook before 2021 when I was permanently logged out of Failbook. I imagine they are on LinkedIn but I don’t go there much because evil people wrecked it. And online polls are stupid. And you are stupid for participating in them.

Oh, sure, it might be fun. I don’t mind. Have fun. Run around and smear fæces on the walls while you’re at it. Can I get a high pitched Valley Girl giggle? I thought that I could.

You cannot get statistically valid information from an online poll. In order to be statistically valid, your poll has to include information from a random and representative sample of the population you want to study. If people are choosing to participate, and choosing not to participate, you have exclusively “self selection error” and you don’t learn anything useful. I don’t mind. Have fun, right?

You also have to actually bother to count all the information that comes in. If you receive a thousand five hundred responses, and you throw out five hundred responses, you cannot expect to understand the population you are studying. And all you are doing when you go to the polls is participating in falsehood.

The votes are not all counted. Votes that were not cast by living humans are counted. They have over a hundred thousand more votes for the Republican who ran for state treasurer in the 2022 Arizona election than they do for the Republican (Kari Lake) who ran for governor. The state treasurer candidate won, Lake lost. You know why, right? Because they threw out over a hundred thousand of the votes for Lake. In Wisconsin in 2020 they had 100,000 voters who “registered to vote” on the first day of January in 1918, when they had to be 21 to be allowed to vote, and when it was New Year’s day and the gooferment offices were closed. Do you believe there were 100,000 people who were at least 123 years old who showed up to vote? I don’t believe it.

You aren’t going to change anything by voting. I could post my little meme of Gene Wilder saying, “You voted your way to freedom? Tell me who counted the votes!” But I won’t. I could post a little Emma Goldman quote meme wherein she says, “If voting were going to change anything they would make it illegal.” But I sense that many committed members of the “voting public” are cross with me for telling them that they have been wasting their time going to the polls.

Look, I get it. I used to vote, back in the 1980s, after I was “old enough” to be accepted as a voter (two years after I saw income taxes and FICA taken from my wages, so there was taxation without representation friends). But I did get over it.

Yeah, I know what Heinlein wrote: You can’t win if you don’t play. Sure the game is rigged. But it’s the only game in town. Well, friends, I don’t believe you can win even if you do play. The game is rigged.

It is rigged by a bunch of filthy disgusting baby raping cannibal freemason demon worshipper Luciferians. It is rigged by the people who have budget authority of about $1.67 million each in the feral gooferment and don’t forget the bums in the state gooferment and your local county commission and y our local city council. The grifters are all around you. There were, according to a freemason in one of the provisional governments of the Republic of Texas, about 3 million freemasons in America in 1999. There are probably more today, but there is a blood oath of secrecy and they probably don’t want to talk about it. whatev

Shaka buku

One of my favourite films is “Grosse Pointe Blank” with John Cusack, Minnie Driver, Alan Arkin, and Dan Aykroyd. It has a lot of good sequences.

One of the nice scenes has Debbie Newberry (a rôle created by Minnie Driver) confronting Martin Blank (a rôle created by John Cusack) in a casual setting. She waited up for him to take her to their high school prom. He never showed up. Instead he joined the army and became a professional killer for the cia. Ten years later, she asks him what he’s been doing.

“Bad things.”

“You must have met people.”

“Bad people.”

“You’re pathetic,” she says. “You know what you need? Shaka buku.”

“Oh, that’s sounds good. What’s that?”

“It’s the swift spiritual kick to the head that alters your reality forever.”

You aren’t getting it. I can feel it. I’ll try again another time. Get busy with your life.

Please pray with me.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction, and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.