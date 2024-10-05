The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them. ~ Ernest Hemingway

There is a fundamental problem with complex systems. They are prone to failure in startling ways because of the nature of chaos. The mathematics involve discontinuities, strange attractors, fractional dimensions, an infinite series of bifurcations, period doubling. Within the realm of human systems, a critical element to avoid failure is trust. If people are unable to trust one another, they won’t bring themselves to take on the tasks necessary to preserve the system involved. Betrayal nullifies the willingness to risk.

The people who have been running things are very afraid. They are afraid of us. They are very desperate to hold power. They know that they have betrayed our trust. They know that we know. They still use the formulaic demands for trust, for patriotism, for duty, but they know that those demands are being ignored. We don’t believe them. So we won’t do things for them any longer.

Betrayal

It is appropriate in these situations to document the grievances we have against the people in power. You have lived through five years of difficulties. You are as capable as me of making a list of what has been done to betray you.

You were lied to about the illness. Some people did get ill, but not as many as we were told. Some even died of illnesses. Hospitals were not overwhelmed. Extensive documentation establishes that many of the deaths were not related to the illnesses.

The military medical database was abused to the detriment of society. Lockdowns were mandated when they were not needed. People were forced to close prosperous businesses deemed “non-essential” and at first were confused about the essential nature of their own work - essential to their own survival and the success of their own family. People were told to do things for their neighbours that were inappropriate and ineffective, including masquing, social distancing, shutting down their companies, furloughing workers, closing indoor seating at restaurants, forcing customers to follow idiotic paths in stores.

Giant companies thrived because they were able to implement digital purchases, curbside pickup, and home delivery. Small businesses were destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of American businesses were ended and have never come back. Millions of companies worldwide were forced out of business.

Then the jabs were authorised. People were deliberately poisoned. Estimates vary, but as many as 5.55 billion persons have been injected with vaxxajabs that do not vaccinate and have zero efficacy against the sniffles. Many hundreds of millions were also bruised deep inside their sinus cavities by invasive “testing” in order to render them more compliant and less capable of independent thinking. People were told they were accepting all these sufferings to save the lives of other people.

But in fact the illness itself had a tiny case mortality rate, even when the inflated numbers were used. Many of the listed deaths that propaganda outfits like the New York Times published chose to list deaths from motorcycle accidents and other causes as though they were “Covid” because they wanted to bolster the numbers.

Part of the motivation was to murder as many people as possible to reduce the population of elderly and chronically ill. Part of the motivation of hospital administrators was $48,000 per successful murder using remdesivir, intubation, ventilators, and other measures designed to murder. Families were deliberately, cruelly prevented from holding their loved ones while they were killed. Consent was denied. People were treated against the wishes of themselves and of their families in a deliberately criminal way.

Every hospital is implicated. Every doctor is implicated either by commission or omission. Every major newspaper, magazine, television network, radio network, every government agency, every university and college that mandated jabs for students, all are guilty of genocide. Crimes against humanity were committed. “Peer reviewed” publications were either silent or deliberately suppressed reports and research indicating the truth.

Part of the motivation was political. They wanted to distort the results of the 2020 election. They succeeded. There is again extensive documentation. They lied about many things to get mail in ballots and ballot drop boxes. Then they stuffed the ballot systems. They had already corrupted the digital systems. No county in the United States with any honour or decency will ever use Smartmatic or Dominion systems ever again, but many in power have neither honour nor decency. They “won” their election and were so confident that they could arrange the certification by traitor Mike Pence that they orchestrated an fbi-crewed riot, murdered a veteran in cold blood, and have spent years persecuting and torturing political prisoners ever since. They were so convinced that Americans would rebel that they surrounded all the national buildings with razor wire and deployed tens of thousands of troops to guard their fake inauguration of their demented presidential candidate installed through fraud and injustice.

To the surprise of no one, they have also ruined many other things. The horrid and evil Larry Fink and his coterie of sycophants in companies he has bought for Black Rock have denied jobs to white men and women because of their ethnicity because Larry Fink is a terrible person. They have ruined many franchises popular with fans in video gaming, films, television, and literature entirely for the purpose of destruction, to make good people sad about having lost something worthy.

They hate us. They want to provoke us to anger. They used ship based directed energy weapons to wipe out a community in Lahaina with fire. They used arson to set fire to many other places since 2019. I live in a valley where thousands of homes were destroyed by fires deliberately set by those who want to force the now-homeless to work for the giant Amazon warehouse installed near here. They may or may not have directional control of large weather systems, but they do have control over response, and they have targetted the Cajun Navy and other independent responders at many natural disasters since 2019, including the very sad situations in Appalachia due to the hurricane Helene.

They deliberately set off the toxic chemical explosion in East Palestine Ohio because they hate the people who live there. They deliberately deny aid and care to the mountaineers because they know we came from places that opposed the Hanover family usurpation in England. They want to eradicate our families. They put 20,000 Haitian immigrants in Springfield Ohio and focus on the pets being eaten but ignore the children being murdered in demonic rituals - many of them children of other immigrants. They have “lost” hundreds of thousands of children every year since 2019.

These people in power murder and enslave more than 8 million children a year worldwide. We don’t know the exact number because they have put themselves in charge of reporting the numbers. From Anthony Wiener’s laptop we have video evidence of Hillary and Huma torturing a young girl, flaying the skin off her face, wearing her face to terrorise her, murdering her, and drinking her blood. All the people who style themselves elite and are effete do these things.

Since 2016 we have known that Peter Thiel, among many others, keeps a group of teenagers around from whom he receives blood transfusions. Perhaps he can also get some really interesting prion disorders, too. The blood drinkers and the cannibals often show up with “mad cow disease” and other symptoms of madness.

These people run huge military contractor companies. They buy and sell your private data. The lack of privacy of your medical information, promised by the healthcare information privacy act of America (HIPAA) but never delivered, is also widely documented.

They sell insurance but refuse to pay claims. They sell cars that auto mechanics cannot easily fix. They make you replace a vast array of parts for a broken tail light. They made washing machines fifty years ago that still work with simple repairs and maintenance but today they sell much more expensive washers that last two years max. They obviously hate you and want you to suffer, in all ways, with everything they make.

There used to be natural bristle brushes available. These are expensive and rare. Plastic bristles get into your digestive system when you brush your teeth, as do microplastics from the utensils they push and the dinnerware and “coatings” for food distribution systems (cans are coated to be as bad or worse than plastic bottles). For generations they have put fluoride, a known neuro toxin, in the drinking water to reduce the intelligence of children. They hate everything about you.

They are the people who have expensive educations. They are the people who have nice indoor jobs in heated and air conditioned offices. They spent $6.5 trillion in the 2024 federal budget for 3 million of them, which gives them individually an average budget authority of $2.167 million each - for salary, benefits, pensions, health care, a few vacation rentals, quite a lot of business class travel, junkets to go wherever they please, and meals on the taxpayers at every lunch and some dinners. They collect a per diem when travelling whether they spend any of it or not. They are parasites.

They hate you because you love God, they hate you because you worship Jesus Christ, they hate you because you go to church, they hate you because you have children, they hate you because they worship demons, they hate you because all they are able to do is hate. They build weapons systems to slaughter families in other countries and they are eagerly seeking opportunities to slaughter men, women, and children in this country.

They have abdicated government by denying that consent matters. They don’t care about your consent, they have abused the “election” system to obtain fraudulent results again and again. About 6% of Americans approve of congress which is 98% re-elected, so obviously those elections are entirely fraudulent. They have placed the American people out of their protection. They make war on us.

Scientists have betrayed us by lying about the facts.

Teachers have betrayed us by teaching race theory and Marxist lies.

Politicians have betrayed us taking money from lobbyists to enrich themselves.

Bureaucrats have betrayed us by being corrupt and moving into and out of industry.

Ministers have betrayed us by refusing to preach the truth.

Police have betrayed us by enforcing unjust laws.

Courts have betrayed us with false convictions.

Prosecutors have betrayed us by withholding exculpatory evidence.

The military have betrayed us by refusing to defend the constitution against enemies.

Trust

It matters. Having no one you can trust is very hard. It makes it difficult to get anything done. It makes it impossible to run complex systems for very long. If you cannot trust the people for whom you work, you stop working very effectively.

“They pretend to pay us, so we pretend to work.” I see it now everywhere. I first saw it in 1982 at a bank in Midtown Manhattan. Now I see it wherever I go. Nobody expects to succeed, nobody expects to be treated decently, so very very few people show up consistently or want to do a good job. This way lays madness.

You have boiling water nuclear reactors in many places all over the country. I’ve been to hearings about these things. I’ve been inside reactors. You cannot expect to keep them running with third rate students who wouldn’t study but got hired because they fulfil some quota of previously disregarded persons. You don’t get the best results unless you hire the best people.

Not that the people in power think they have to be concerned. There will always be nice places for them. They will always have nice shopping areas in the very wealthy counties surrounding the District of Corruption. They will always have gated communities. Oh, “walls don’t work” at the border, but they certainly do work, along with armed guards, video surveillance, and weaponised drones to keep people who want to petition for redress of grievances from getting too close to the bureau rats and politician leeches who feed off you.

Do you live in a gated community with armed guards around? I myself do not. But many politicians and “senior” bureau rats do. They have secure homes. They are not targetted by neighbours to SWAT them. They don’t get dragged to jail and forced to sell their homes to pay for criminal defence attorney representation. They are ugly and vicious and evil.

Faith

I’m going to take a break, because I need to step away from this essay for a while. When I come back, I want to write about faith, especially faith in God.

You have seen what arises when you put faith in teachers to care for your children. They inject them with poisons, lie to them, teach them to hate their families, and bully them relentlessly while pretending to be against bullying. You have seen what happens when you put your faith in government. It steals from you with taxes, it steals from you with inflation, it steals from you with regulations, it kidnaps your children with compulsory education, it lies about your rights, and it hires thugs to keep you in line. People are killed by your government every day in order to silence them or to limit their actions. The people who claim authority and pretend to govern you torture little children, rape children, drink human blood, eat human flesh, worship demons, and are depraved. They know you know. Yet they demand your obedience, which you should withhold from them, always.

God is faithful. God is good. God is love. God sent His only son to purchase for you the rewards of eternal salvation. Jesus cares for you, individually, deeply, and personally. Jesus will hold you up, as portrayed in the photo at the top of this essay. Save you from the pit of despair. I know. I believe. I have experienced.

God asks very little of you. You should love yourself, you should love those in your family, those around whom you live - your actual neighbours in this world - and you should love God. You should love God with your whole heart, your whole soul, your whole energy, without limit, without reservation, as God so loves you.

Jesus was sent amongst us in our same shape to help us understand how things really work. Jesus healed the sick. He helped especially those with the sicknesses of the soul. He brought unbelievers into the faith. He came not for the believers alone but also for the ones who needed to see miracles, have demons cast out, and be shown God’s love. He was treated cruelly by those in authority. He suffered under Pontius Pilate. He was crucified. He died. He was buried. The third day he rose again from the dead. He spent forty days with his followers to show them all the truth of things, which is that our souls never die, that we have nothing to fear from torture or death, that death has been defeated, and that God loves us. You should not fear those who can kill your body. You should love God who has power over your soul.

Jesus ascended into heaven. He sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. From there he shall come to judge the living and the dead. I am not your judge. Jesus is.

Jesus showed us how to bring in the kingdom of heaven. He sent forth disciples to preach the Gospels to all around them. Whenever they were turned away he had them shake the dust from their feet and tell those who were unwelcoming that the kingdom of heaven had come near unto them. Do thou likewise.

Hear and read the words of Jesus. Do them. In this way, build upon a solid foundation.

We can build to the farthest stars and we can reach all souls everywhere. Have that be your ambition and you shall never lack for good things to do.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.