The game of vranyo, the rules are simple. They lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying anyway, and we keep pretending to believe them.

~ Elena Gorokhova, A Mountain of Crumbs: A Memoir, 2010

Is it fun, the game of vranyo? No, it is not fun. It is like the game of liar’s poker, which I have played only once, and which was not fun. I wrote about it and about the disgusting filth that works in the NYC finance industry a while back. So, why play it?

Elena’s participation may be explained quite simply. She was born in the city that was previously and is now called St. Petersburg, named by the Tsar of all the Russias whose name reflects the saint Peter who was trained at walking on water by our lord and saviour, Jesus Christ two thousand years ago. But Elena was born there in 1955 and it was called Leningrad, after a bank robber who murdered millions of people.

The concept of this topic goes back further. It figured in the negotiations with the North Korean group posing as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea during the armistice settlement. I should probably take a moment to point out that the “Korean war” as it is known in America never ended. There has been no peace treaty. Today as I write this essay it has been 71 years since the ostensible “end” of the war in an armistice agreement.

Quote Investigator, which is an interesting site that bothers to do some research into citations (a site of cites as it were) also includes this interesting factoid, “In 1913 U.S. author and actress Marah Ellis Ryan published The Woman of the Twilight: The Story of a Story which contained a partial match for the quotation under examination: “Of course, Monica, it’s this way,” she elucidated; “we pretend to believe them, and they pretend to be deceived by our pretense, but no one is fooled, even a little bit!””

It would be well to stop pretending to believe them. It only encourages them. Which, of course, leads us to the question, who are they?

They are the deep state. They are the fbi, cia, nsa, the department of injustice, the department of war, and the masters of those agencies. They are vicious, violent communists, freemasons, baby mutilators like Pritzker, child killers like Obama, the Venetian dark “nobility” according to some.

They are today the same persons (in certain instances) and the descendants of the persons who were engaged in the Bronze Age attacks that caused the collapse of many parts of Mediterranean civilisation. Twelve thousand years ago God flooded the world by melting the Cordilleran, Laurentide, and European ice sheets and raising the sea level by about 400 feet in a catastrophic event described in the book of Genesis and the legends of Gilgamesh, among other sources. (Geologists, as lame as you want them to be, call it “meltwater pulse B” or something of the sort. End of the younger Dryas period if you prefer.)

They worship demons. They pretend in some cases to be Christians, in other cases to be Muslim, in other cases to be Jewish. In the Bible they are described by Jesus as the synagogue of Satan. They believe that they will defy God and live in an evil realm which has been shown to them, and for which they are entirely unsuited. Those of them that have souls are children of God and their souls cannot endure the evil realm. For various reasons they choose not to believe the truth, choosing lies that give them comfort because they have committed such heinous acts that they don’t merit forgiveness. (Forgiveness of God is from grace alone. The rewards of eternal salvation were purchased for us by Jesus Christ, who was without sin.)

I want to be somewhat more clear. These are not good people who you would want to join at a cocktail party, as Tucker Carlson and Greg Abbott would. These are men and women who rape toddlers, who butcher children, who burn children alive, who demand of their adult children that their eldest grandchild be burned in sacrifice to the demons they worship, who rape, murder, steal, lie, cheat, and defile everything around them. They are truly horrid in every conceivable way.

On this planet, mankind have been battling them in a war of good against evil for 200,000 years. That war is going to end soon. God wins. The forces of good triumph. But not without cost. Looking at the scale of these events as they really are, you can begin to get some sense of the cost. Stretch out your mind, your soul, your understanding, and look directly at the 262 million civilians murdered by their own governments in the 20th Century. Then look at the roughly 60 million combat soldiers, often conscripted, who were killed in wars during that same century. You are seeing only the part of the iceberg above water.

They recruit from the disaffected, the sad, the psychologically distorted, and from their own families. They are evil. They know how to be evil, how to hide evil, and they also know that their time is now short. They have come out of hiding.

They came out of hiding for the “33rd” Olympic Games in Paris this year, and they weren’t exactly hiding their nature in London for the 30th games in 2012. They orchestrated every war the USA has been in since 1897 and quite a few the USA wasn’t directly involved in. They ordered the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcolm X, and many others, including Donald Trump. And they don’t tend to be thwarted by failure, but keep insisting on their way until they get it. They are the chief profiteers of the “Covid 19” pandemic, they made money on the lockdowns, and they make money selling millions of children to be tortured, raped, and killed every year.

Stop

You don’t have any obligation to believe them. You also don’t have any obligation to obey them. You don’t have to use their money. You don’t have to trade with them. You don’t have to invite them to your events, nor attend theirs.

God is the creator of the heavens and the earthly realm. All that you see is God’s creation. God is everywhere God chooses to be, at any time. God is infinite and outside the bounds of time and space. In order to make all that clear, God provided the truth to people who wrote the Bible. So you can rely on Scripture for the truth, though it is not the only source of truth - chemistry, mathematics, and physics are not detailed in the Bible but also contain descriptions of true things.

Turn to God. God provides for those who love God. Resolve to serve no more and you are at once free of all obligations to those who would enslave you. God asks only three things of you: love God, love your neighbour, love yourself.

You don’t need them.

You don’t, you know. You can get along without them. They don’t own anything on Earth. They claim that the government owns vast tracts of wilderness, nationalist socialist parks, nationalist forests, and hundreds of trillions of dollars of assets, but it does not.

The constitution doesn’t even authorise the ownership of empty land, but only of forts, dockyards, arsenals, other needful buildings, and post offices. You might look it up, though there isn’t much point. As Lysander Spooner noted in 1874, the constitution has either authorised all the tyranny we suffer or has been powerless to prevent any part of it. In either case, it is unfit to exist and unsuited to the needs of free people.

You don’t need to clamour for a machinery of government and hear its din, as Thoreau noted. You can leave it alone.

Will it leave you alone if you do? Yes, on average, it will. There are 340 million Americans. And though over ten million of us are arrested every year, they don’t have places to keep all of us. Although millions are tried and convicted and incarcerated because wicked nasty ugly Joe Biden had his crime bill in 1994 and filthy disgusting horrid Bill Clinton signed it, and although they profit not only from those in prisons but from the friends and family who try to help them, they don’t have you right now, or you wouldn’t be reading this essay online.

It is a paper tiger. Yes, they have a million or so trained combat troops, and a million or so other federal/feral agents with some training at arms. We have at least 250 million Americans who woke up this morning in a home with one or more guns. To make us seem less fearsome, the batfe pretends that most of those guns are not “firearms” which is a subset of all guns. And they don’t even know about most of the actual firearms in the country because they aren’t any good at their jobs. Moreover we have about 16 million combat veterans a very great many of whom have put up with as much garbage from the cia, fbi, dea, nsa, batfe, and other baby killers as they are gonna.

We don’t have to fight them one on one, nor even at all. We do have to stop helping them. Stop calling the cops. Stop paying them your money. Stop using their feral reserveless scheme nothings. Stop being employed by worthless jerks who take part of your pay from every pay packet and send it to even more worthless nasty evil jerks.

If you won’t stop, you won’t win. You will be enslaved. You will be injected again and again until you die. You will suffer greatly. So stop. Please stop. Please stop obeying.

Why do they lie?

We know they are lying. They know that we know that they are lying. We only pretend to believe them and they know it is a pretence. And they still lie. Why?

Some would say that they don't know how to tell the truth. But that's not so. They are able to tell parts of the truth and we see them doing so in various ways to manipulate people.

Demi Pietchell

had the very key idea that by lying about things they intend to make it difficult to know what to think or expect. So people may be prone to freak out.

Another thing that we have caught them doing is denying us effective humour from the familiar sources where we are used to finding it. Shows that used to be funny stopped being funny. Shows that used to be about something worthy, or had characters with back stories that made them interesting, have been distorted, or destroyed. Not because the new versions of these characters looking foolish and completely disgusting out of character generates profits, but entirely to destroy something other people liked. Doing so makes it easier to get some people to freak out.

What do people do when they freak out? Some seek to obey authority in order to be protected from the terrifying uncertainties. Others withdraw from society to wait out its deranged condition on the theory that derangement in complex systems is a recipe for discontinuity failures. It is, by the way, very much so.

Some people think to band together to be teams for mutual alliance and perhaps to set things right locally, regionally, or nationally. I have written on these concepts at this L5 News substack since late in 2022. And some people go nuts and become enraged and drive into a crowd or set themselves on fire.

In college at Columbia, I took a course on the history of psychology. When we got to certain topics our professor would visibly swell with pride. Up from slouch went his shoulders. Out his chest. Chin up, often smirking or grinning, he would tell us of the Columbia University psych department contributions in this topic.

When we got to behaviorism he told us about the Hungarian revolution pigeons. The pigeons, you see, are not a favourite species in New York City. At the time I lived there forty years ago the city had imported falcons to encourage the death of as many pigeons as possible. So, too, the Columbia psych dept.

They had all the Skinnerian boxes. In one cage a pigeon would go up to a little bar, tap it with its beak, and a food pellet would emerge. The pigeon would eat the food. After a while, the pigeon would be again hungry. It would tap the bar, the food would come, it would eat. I never saw these cages, but they sound dreary. Yet the birds endured them.

Then it was time to vary the conditions for reward. If the bird tapped the bar with its beak at a certain interval, there was always a pellet. But outside that interval, none. So, the bird in that cage worked out when it was hungry to go and tap the bar. Eventually a food pellet would be provided. Some of the birds in this situation tapped more often, some fewer, the interval never changed. Most of them got pretty good at the timing and would not bother tapping until it was close to the right interval. The birds endured.

Then the psych studies engaged in “negative reinforcement.” I call it torture, you can use their euphemisms if you prefer. If the bird tapped the bar at certain times it got an electric shock and at other times it got a food pellet. Well, the bird became skittish of that bar, I can tell you. And it became much better at avoiding the bar when it was a shocker and it still figured out when it could get its food, and did. The bird endured.

But then they varied the intervals. Under these conditions, the bird could not tell whether it would get a shock or get food. There was no order to its situation. There was no timing to learn. There was no way to be sure it would get fed and not shocked. It would only get one of these two things. And every single bird in those conditions stopped touching the bar. Each bird facing such horror, such chaos, stood in the middle of its cage and let itself starve to death.

Telling us these tales of perversion, the professor smiled and said, “We called them the Hungarian Revolution pigeons.” He truly seemed to think it was funny, making the comparison to the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, when people encouraged by nato and cia and similar agents, by radio communications from the West, and by written orders, engaged in insurrection in Hungary. They had been told to expect the armed forces of the United States. Eisenhower chose not to send the troops, not to be in open conflict with a Warsaw Pact country, and let them all get captured and tortured to death. They fought anyway, because it was better to die in that revolution than to live under the filthy disgusting government allied to the Soviet Union. And twenty-five years later psych department grad students at Columbia made jokes about it.

Suicides are up in the last five years, since all this evil came to the forefront in late 2019. The people who are involved in the freemason cult, who are involved in keeping the Hanoverian usurpation in power, want you to choose to die. In Canada they fairly foam at the mouth at the nationalist socialist health care system, seeking to inject patients who have given up on life a chemical that paralyses the lungs and causes you to drown in your own fluids. In Switzerland the govt has determined to offer death pods to the very poor.

Everywhere the Malthusians tell everyone that if “climate change” is not checked in whatever authoritarian ways they demand, everyone will be dying of heat prostration in a decade. Or two decades. Or a century. Or they don’t really know when. It has been a lie the whole time, going back to 1973. The Club of Rome are evil liars, and their friends at the Aspen Institute are worse.

Julian Simon even bet Paul Ehrlich, the author of the badly written and idiotic Population Bomb book, that Ehrlich’s predictions about the price of oil and other commodities would be wrong in the year 2000. Ehrlich lost, and was such a coward he had his wife write the cheque paying off the bet.

Who thinks they rule?

I infer that the same families that thought they were running things 1897 to 1951 or so, in England and North America, think so still. If you look at the two world wars, one of the objectives was to arrange things so the Germans and the Russians/Soviets would kill each other in vast numbers. The Reagan and elder Bush administrations did the same with Iran and Iraq in the 1980s - they wanted both sides to lose.

I think the evidence abounds that these people are not even slightly interested in other people living or thriving. They are not deeply concerned about their own situations because they have places hidden from our view where they believe they will be welcome. They think those places will be kept for them. They are mistaken. Those places are being destroyed.

While I was composing this message I received from author

of Racket News

of “Meet the New Lies, Same as the Old Lies.” So I wanted to include the link because the topic is on the minds of many of us. It is what our friend Demi Pietchell calls a “rhizomatic” connexion - ideas are in play and people are talking and writing about them. We are, after all, each connected to God through our souls.

What to do?

The question then comes down to your situation and what you should do. I don’t know your situation, so I don’t offer to choose on your behalf.

I refer you to the book of Joshua. Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

I refer you to the book of Kings in which Elijah asks why halt ye between two opinions. For me, the choice is clear. God is God and all others are poseurs, liars, and reprobates.

In the books I’ve read about freemasonry including a “freemason bible” owned by a friend of mine in Texas, the freemasons believe that Lucifer is the light bearer, Venus is his star, and everyone who believes in the Lord our God YHWH hallowed be His name is somehow misguided. Isaiah wrote about these people in chapter 5 of his book of prophecies:

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, and shrewd in their own sight! Woe to those who are heroes at drinking wine, and valiant men in mixing strong drink, who acquit the guilty for a bribe, and deprive the innocent of his right! Therefore, as the tongue of fire devours the stubble, and as dry grass sinks down in the flame, so their root will be as rottenness, and their blossom go up like dust; or they have rejected the law of the Lord of hosts, and have despised the word of the Holy One of Israel. Therefore the anger of the Lord was kindled against his people, and he stretched out his hand against them and struck them, and the mountains quaked; and their corpses were as refuse in the midst of the streets. For all this his anger has not turned away, and his hand is stretched out still.

Jesus commented on this sort of person a very long time ago in words you should read, study, and understand. “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father's desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” ~ John 8:44

We are in a war of good against evil. You have to choose a side. You don’t have much more time in which to ponder the choice. Are you for good? If so, you have to reject evil.

You have to take no part in a slave society, as Ayn Rand taught. You have to rebuke evil. You have to withhold your support from the tyrants, as Étienne de La Boétie wrote almost 450 years ago. You have to drop off the vine as Thoreau said in 1848 in his speech on Civil Disobedience. If you want to read about your choices, you might choose to read The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand; On Voluntary Servitude by Étienne de La Boétie; on Civil Disobedience by Henry David Thoreau; No Treason by Lysander Spooner.

What else should you do? Go to a worship service with people in your area. If you don’t feel the presence of God there, go to a different worship service until you do.

Cooperate with your neighbours and friends in forming a local group that helps one another. Call it a search and rescue group or a mutual aid society or a mutual defence association or whatever seems workable for your area and the people you involve.

Don’t call the police. They don’t work for you. They work for the freemasons or even more evil persons yet.

A reckoning comes. Be prepared for a time of difficulty, of grid failures, of cities bombed, of blame assigned to those who the demon worshippers hate most (Christians, conservatives, libertarians, free market anarchists). Remember that the Reichstag fire was an excuse to end freedom in Germany and the enemy runs the same plays from the same playbook over and over.

Most of all, get with your family, pray, and resolve to get through these times. Oscar Wilde once said that the best revenge is living well. Leonard Nimoy once suggested you should live long and prosper. Doing so makes your enemies nuts.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.