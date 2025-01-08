“Nothing would be left to Germany but land, and only 60% of the Germans could live off the land, meaning 40% of the population would die.” ~ Cordell Hull, Memories, 1948

There are people who put on certain airs about their family heritage. They view themselves as the direct descendants of someone important. Others will assert that they are the reincarnation of this or that famous figure from history. Some claim descent from Charlemagne, some from Octavian, some from David. The importance of these assertions is to suggest a longevity to their plans and ideals, with the supposition that their intentions will become manifest in the fullness of time. When you look into the details, there is often quite a bit of sleight of hand, or obfuscation, or outright falsehood.

But plans are laid and plans are made and plans are put in place. Such a plan was made by a Hank Morgenthau in 1944. It would be well to note that there was a Hans Morgenthau and an Henry Morgenthau, different chaps.

Hans

Briefly, Hans Morgenthau was born in 1904 and did a good bit of analysis on political motives and incentives. He wrote quite a few book reviews, did a good deal of writing on political science, is one of the founders of the 20th Century affectation known as realpolitik, and had a number of detractors after he came out strongly against the Vietnam war under Lyndon Johnson’s perverse administration.

It was Hans Joachim Morgenthau who noted in 1955 that there was a “dual state” situation in the District of Corruption (DC) with one state being the public facing collection of elected and officially confirmed appointed members of the constitutionally defined government. Then there was a second state of the permanent bureau rats acting as parasites on the more public facing item. For my own part, I think his analysis is deficient since it purports that there is actual consent of the governed involved in either case. But it was an early example of noticing the rise of the “deep state” which is now rampant.

Henry

Henry Morgenthau, Jr., was born into a prominent family in New York. Various relations were heir to fortunes such as those of the Lehman brothers financial family. One of the more interesting footnotes to his biography says, “On October 30, 1931, along with then Gov. Franklin Roosevelt, Morgenthau became a member of Tri-Po-Bed Grotto in Poughkeespie, NY, an appendant body of Freemasonry.” So he was a freemason, and therefore presumably beholden to the Saxe Coburg Gotha dynasty.

Who, you might ask, are the Saxe Coburg Gotha family? Well, as the Windsors (formerly Hanovers), they are head of state of the United Kingdom of England, Wales, Scotland and a bit of Ireland, as well as head of state of the commonwealth countries that pose as being “formerly” the British empire. As the Braganza family they are the royalty associated with Portugal. A defined branch of Saxe Coburg Gotha is found in the monarchs of Belgium. Another branch was the royal family known as the tsars of Bulgaria. You can find them in other places over time.

Why does that matter? Well, the Windsors went to war with the Hohenzollerns and Habsburgs in 1914 to commemorate the two hundredth anniversary of the first Hanover to sit on the throne of England, Georgie the first. This war was very carefully planned from the 1890s, including the buying up of war materiel manufacturing companies and the plans for the removal of the Romanov family through murder and Bolshevik revolution. Funding was arranged by American freemasons, primarily wealthy families on Wall Street. The arrangement included the establishment of a corrupt central bank, the Feral Reserveless scam, and an income tax to enslave all those Americans who had escaped from the European aristocrats to the New World.

What else do we need to know about Hank Morgenthau, the secretary of treasury under Franklin Roosevelt? Well, he really didn’t like the Nazis, which is agreeable. He also didn’t have much trouble with communism and socialism, based on his connexions and private life. He certainly thought very well indeed of the New Deal which he helped to implement.

Morgenthau and FDR liked inflation and worked very hard at inflating the dollar, despite the terms of the 1792 mint act and the clear text of the constitution. They succeeded in inflating from $20/ounce to $35/ounce and their successors to $2652/ounce.

Morgenthau liked taxes, even though he was apparently aware of the possibility of funding every gooferment programme without taxes. So he worked very hard to raise taxes, especially payroll taxes, and was evidently too dimwitted to see that if you tax payroll you increase unemployment. He was a terribly evil man.

Morgenthau’s plan

The plan, as implemented in full by Angela Merkel and other devout communists and freemasons, was to “de-industrialise” Germany, make it into a group of several partitioned states, give some territories to France, some to Poland, some to the USSR, and utterly eliminate all of the major power production, steel production, and mining activities. In other words, Germany was to become agrarian with its mines smashed and closed, its factories unburdened of machinery that would be stripped out and sold to other countries, or made into scrap metal, its population starving to death.

You see, the land of Germany would, according to Cordell Hull (clearly no economist) only support about 60% of Germany’s post-war population. The other 40% were meant to starve to death. The announcement of the plan in 1944 was brought to the attention of the German people and led to extreme resistance. One estimate was that the Morgenthau plan was “worth 30 divisions” to the German military in terms of fiercer fighting by German soldiers in the rank and file.

Now, today, thanks to Merkel, and the “traffic light” coalition governments ruining Germany, they have reduced their nuclear power plants to zero, cut way back on their power production, and thanks to Joe Biden and Liz Truss, the plan to rely on cheap Russian natural gas has been made unworkable. The “powers that be” have decreed that Germany is to have no functioning nuclear power, and are implementing the Morgenthau plan to eradicate all the industries, mining, and metallurgy of Germany.

I mention it not because my ancestors who sought to escape various parts of Germany since at least 1870 provided to me any great enthusiasm for Germans or Germany. I mention it because the same plan is in place for your country, no matter which country you are in.

For example, I’ve been told of a coal mine in “British” Columbia (more properly “First Nations Columbia” if such a moniker were anything but a mess) with a 1.2 kilometre thick (!) seam of coal many kilometres length that the current owners don’t plan to use to sell coal. They plan to set it on fire underground in a mad attempt to use the Fischer-Tropsch process for “in situ coal gasification” which I suspect will result in another underground coal fire burning for generations. See Centralia, Pennsylvania for an example. Also, “Burning Mountain” New South Wales, which is estimated to have been burning for the last six thousand years.

The people who have money don’t want you to talk, about anything ever. They don’t want you to have money, ever. They don’t want you to have freedom, ever. They don’t want you to have industries, to make things, to be kind to one another, to build a stairway to the stars. They want to murder seven billion people and enslave the remainder, based on their estimates of around 8 billion people on Earth and the plans they have published and chiselled in stone at places like the Georgia Guidestones, places that deserve to be destroyed.

All along

Their plan, all along, was to enslave mankind to the demons that the freemasons and communists worship. Their plan has been to rape as many children as possible. Their plan is to build slave labour camps. Their plan is to use slave labour and demonic incantations to bring about a fetid aura of death, destruction, and defilement. Their plan hasn’t changed since it was announced by the Bavarian Illuminati and the freemasons paid their brothers Karl and Friedrich to publish the planks of the communist manifesto. Rather a lot of very wealthy people have paid for the promulgation of communism, its “study” in woke university ivory towers, and its forced inculcation in every business enterprise they are able to taint.

These are not good people who have accidentally made some mistakes. These are evil people with deliberate plans to thwart individual liberty, eliminate private property for everyone but themselves, and hurt as many people as possible. Some of them drink blood, others like Peter Thiel have it transfused into them. Some of them are cannibals, others know cannibals personally. Many of them rape children. You would not like the list of names of those who have participated in ceremonies involving blood drinking, child sacrifice, and sex with minors, evidently, because you allow those in power to keep that information from being distributed. But you will find a who’s who of Republican, Democrat, independent, and overseas politicians and high level bureau rats if you look.

The problem, friends, is that you live in a world infested by demon worshippers. And you aren’t doing as much about it as would be necessary to eliminate the infestations.

Like I said, “send no money now.” It isn’t about sending money to someone else. Have you noticed that, with or without your consent, money is collected in federal fuel taxes, payroll taxes, income taxes, and other national taxes, and none of the problems such as caring for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, are handled properly, at all? They say they are doing those things, and my direct personal experience for decades is that the people they are supposed to be caring for are not cared for, the children their programmes are supposed to help educate are not learning, and the grift goes on and on. I wrote recently about the non-profits problem, lack of control, and I don’t think you can spend your way out of the mess you’re in, any more than you can vote your way out.

The academics are at fault, significantly. They are happy to talk about reform and remediation and addressing institutional attacks on individual dignity, and they are happy to write books and papers on these topics, and they are utterly convinced that they should never do anything else. But they get to go to cocktail parties with one another, get drunk, fondle each other’s spouses, and engage in various acts of depravity, so they have those things going for them.

There are things that are very profoundly wrong with the world you live in. Politicians are not even vaguely interested in solving any of these problems, and are the authors and first movers of many of the problems. Bureau rats are parasites and aren’t even willing to deliver the mail to addresses they acknowledge are acceptable for mail delivery. Your government is infested with wicked harridans and geriatric men who have become wealthy at your expense and do nothing good, ever.

You really ought to think about these topics, because the plan Morgenthau had for Germany? That plan is being implemented for all the places. Christians are going to be wiped out and enslaved if those in power have their way, not only in Europe and North America, but everywhere.

So, I pray. I encourage you to join me in prayer: Eternal Father, please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

Be advised: these matters are your responsibility. If you don’t do anything about them, you cannot expect to see them resolved, even a bit, in your lifetime here in the earthly realm. Be advised that if you pray the prayer just above, or say “amen” in your mind, you may be guided by God to take actions in these same regards, to do your part, to help free the slaves, stop the wars, end tyranny, cast out demons, translate the Gospels and share them with every creature and those who believe may be baptised, and care for the children and the elderly and the infirm with dignity and respect out of a place of humility. You may get no credit or very little credit for doing your part, but you may also be involved in the salvation of your soul and the souls of many others. These are your opportunities. You are a soul and you have a life, and how you choose matters.

Actions have consequences. Choices have consequences. Choose.

