Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.

~ Ephesians 5:11

It is time to tell the evangelical community, the puritanical Baptists, and the other sycophants for governmental order to take time to pray for guidance. They have been demanding obedience to unlawful authorities for far too long.

A fundamental principle of Christendom is the consent of the governed. Those who exercise power in the United States, in Canada, and in most other so-called “Western” countries do not have the consent of the governed. They are destroying family farms, slaughtering herds of cattle, using tax (theft) money to build giant carbon dioxide sequestration machines in Wyoming to denude the world of all trees and green growing things, closing farms, arresting Amish farmers, destroying private gardens and greenhouses in Oregon, and plotting the enslavement of mankind. At the same time they are mandating business shutdowns in the name of a pandemic that had a tiny chance of mortality and coercing the acceptance of experimental poisonous vaxxajabs. It is beyond endurance to suppose that they are properly in positions of authority. And God has no traffic with evil.

Anyone who quotes the epistle to the Romans and demands you obey evil should be told to go sit in the corner and read the book of Acts, the epistle to the Ephesians, and contemplate the error of their ways. Any “shepherd” telling his or her flock to accept the poisoning of children or obey the murderers of children should be ostracised. Turn your backs on evil.

Disobey. Your chains: break them.

John Kerry is an evil and despicable man who hates farmers, humanity, and decency. He demands, through his “green ambassador” position that all farms be shut down, all private air travel be forbidden, and all private motor vehicles be seized. He wants to enslave you and kill most of you. Michael Bloomberg is similarly without merit, entirely evil, and hates coal, steel, mankind, and decency. Joe Biden is a terribly evil man, even though he seems to be increasingly feeble, who has profited from the prison slavery industrial complex and from plagiarism, theft, and murder. Joe Biden raped Tara Reade and will never be brought to justice for it. Joe Biden repeatedly raped his daughter Ashley. He hates mankind and all good things. He is marking yet another day of hatred and intolerance by attacking the Resurrection holiday because he despises God.

So, no, friends, you have no obligation to obey these “authorities.” They have no authority from God. They are usurpers. The entire “government” is a usurpation by demon worshippers.

Oregon Hates Poor Farmers

I don’t provide you any links here, because if you aren’t willing to go do your own research, you aren’t going to make it through the coming troubles. Grow up. Cope. Learn to search. Use a search tool you like. I’ve had considerable success meeting Yandex on a virtual privacy network.

Oregon has for decades refused to plow the highways, including the interstate highways, in defiance of tradition and federal law, during winter. The unpleasant and personally atrocious communists in the Salem statehouse are against anyone who uses the highways for work. They are able to get around most of the winter because of the climate in their area, and they have always looked for ways to make things as difficult as possible for other people. They know that poor and working class people in eastern Oregon won’t ever vote for their nonsense, so they vindictively target those communities with zero services. Their active hatred for others is disgusting. A reckoning comes.

Oregon’s government is now declaring that all chickens must be federally registered. All homes having any paved, gravel, or mulched area for animal care has been declared an unlicensed and therefore prohibited animal processing facility. Oregon is now actively seeking to have sheriffs close down all such activities. They don’t want anyone to be able to feed themselves. Oregon is also now imposing egregious penalties for home gardening and private greenhouses. Oregon’s state government has gone insane.

On information and belief, Pennsylvania is following much the same line of thinking, especially targeting the Amish population for arrest, destruction of goods such as raw milk, slaughtering of herd animals, and other abuses of power. So much for “the Pennsylvania Dutch” being left to their own ways. The state legislature and the bureau-rats who infest state agencies hate people who obey God and worship Jesus.

Digital passports are tyranny

Recently, A Lily Bit reported on digital passports in Europe. The intention is to forcibly document every carbon activity, which means every breath of air, gallon of petrol, or bite eaten. The objective is to enslave mankind, elevate a few privileged wealthy aristocratic scum, and justify the massacre of hundreds of millions of Christians. I’ll embed her essay here:

More recently, the same author has a detailed review of the disgusting slave camp system being called “fifteen minute cities” and “smart cities.” The basic idea is that the effete intellectuals and their paymaster snobs don’t want you to be allowed to own your home, farm, any land, or any property. They want to impose new taxes to strip all private property. Then they want to erect prison camps with grocery stores and office complexes so you can telecommute to work. You won’t be allowed to have a private vehicle, as that would at times be encountered to the inconvenience of the aristocrats who pose as your betters. You won’t ever be allowed a private air trip to any location, because you won’t ever be allowed out of your “smart” city.

All land will be owned by the state and managed under corruptly allocated contracts by the evil people who have usurped authority.

All central bank digital currencies (cbdcs) are tyranny

It is becoming increasingly difficult to make use of the Substack writer software using my non-Apple-walled-garden laptop. Apparently the coders hate anyone who doesn’t use an iPhone enough to make it impossible to do basic things like include a link on the Android version of their app’s features for creating a new post. That’s why SpacePrivé has been nearly silent for months on end. Now it is difficult to get the cursor to appear since the latest idiotic “update” to their writer tool system. Obviously it is because they hate the writers who create content, especially since they insist on having Stripe conduct a digital pogrom against freedom. Today Samara of Liberty Magazine gave up and is fleeing to other hosting providers. Substack founders won’t care, as they don’t care about liberty. Yeah I’m talking about you

and the other members of your triumvirate. It would be great if I could use my mouse to position the cursor where I want to edit, but that seems to be too advanced for your coding crew. Or maybe I need to invest thousands of dollars in an Apple box to get any use out of your services? Your pretence that you are providing a good way for writers to be monetised and attract their subscribers to YOUR web site is pretty pathetic. You don’t want good people here.

Where was I before Substack became enfeebled with bad coding? Oh, right, central bank digital currencies. You see, Hamish chose Stripe so they would go out of their way to cancel payments on writers here. Stripe also makes sure that people with unpopular posts cannot receive any payments. Stripe doesn’t like writers, and probably wants out of their long term arrangement with Substack, because it almost certainly disadvantages the sycophants of mass murder, the war profiteers, and the military industrial espionage financial pharmaceutical complex generally. But, guess what? The people Hamish votes for want even more. They have plans for a SWIFT based central bank digital currency.

Apparently the evil schmucks at the Feral Reserveless Scheme agree with Stripe about denying economic opportunities to the people of the United States. I’ll allow as how Hamish hasn’t been entirely clear about his views on this matter. Perhaps he’ll amend his ways. Meanwhile here is an embed from A Lily Bit on CBDCs.

Digital elections are tyranny

It happens that I know a great deal about election technologies. I was working with Harri Hursti on the Zyptonite project back in 2016. He has the goods on the Diebold and Dominion voting machines, which are messed up no good (mung’d).

Meanwhile here is Elizabeth Nickson with the full story on the steal in 2020 and how the minority in the blue counties want to update it for 2024. Because they obviously don’t expect the Joe Biden thing to campaign any more vigorously this year than he did four years ago.

All taxation is theft

It was very gratifying in the Autumn of 2020 when I was visiting with friends in West Monroe, Louisiana. The King family are very good people. Katie was in conversation with him when Jesus said, “Taxation is theft.” It is you know.

They have names for it. They think they are providing services. But they are not. They are wicked authoritarians who hate mankind, hate God, and want to enslave those few people they don’t choose to murder. All politicians and bureau rats are hateful and evil.

Regulations amount to the same thing. It is a privileged few for whom all the regulations are written, not the general public. The regulations and the taxes do not reduce crime. Behold the crime infestations in your cities. The regulations do not reduce pollution, improve the cost of living, protect consumers from harm, but they do restrict access to markets with high barriers to entry. They do allow financial enterprises to become conglomerates and cartels, so it is difficult to find a merchant card processor (unless you are willing to work with, say, Revere Payments). But the Republican and Democrat party operatives love this system, they love being able to cancel free speech, and they desperately cling to power.

Their days are coming to an end. So I will be asked, “what should we do about it.” To which I have two answers.

Free market money for the win

Rather than re-capitulate what I’ve said on this topic, I’ll simply embed my recent post here.

Then I will add that I am an expert in banking systems (since 1982) and digital currency systems (since 1998) as well as finance, business planning, and management consulting. If you need help from someone who knows their way around the systems that are being deployed to thwart your freedom and the systems that have been built in the last thirty years to enhance your freedom and privacy, let me know in the comments. I’ll share how to get in touch.

Pray to God

There was a time in this country when the White House would celebrate the Resurrection weekend with appropriate activities and solemnity. Those days are over. There was a time in America when people in business or government would pray openly. That has ceased to be fashionable. Given the oppression that is being meted out by those in positions of usurped authority, it is perhaps just as well that they no longer cloak their evil ways in false piety.

There is a just God who rules the affairs of mankind. He sent His only begotten son to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. In the Resurrection, Jesus defeated death and sin on our behalf. You can partake in eternal life. Believe and be baptised.

So now I pray:

Eternal Father, please help us free the slaves, stop the wars, end tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, from a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. Amen.

Please join me in the comments with your own prayer. Or if you agree in prayer, just say “amen.” Thank you. God bless you and your families. Amen.

While they were perplexed about this, behold, two men stood by them in dazzling apparel. And as they were frightened and bowed their faces to the ground, the men said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen. Remember how he told you, while he was still in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and on the third day rise.”

~ Luke 24: 4-7

Jesus Christ is risen. He is risen indeed.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.