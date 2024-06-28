“John Price ended his life as a free man because he was willing to defy laws that said

he was nothing but the property of other people, to be disposed of as they wished. He

got a nice helping hand in maintaining his freedom from other people who were

willing to not only defy laws that would compel them to collaborate in Price’s

bondage, but to beat the hell out of government agents charged with enforcing

those laws.”

~ Why I’m Teaching My Son to Break the Law, by J.D. Tuccille

You’ve spent some time in the last five years wondering what to do about the situation in which you find yourself. Perhaps you come to this stack of essays from time to time to see if I have any suggestions that might be helpful. I’ve done what I can for you.

God wants you to be free. You might not believe that, and it’s entirely up to you what you choose to believe. But God really does go into it quite a great deal of detail in both the Old Testament and the New. God wants you to be free not only of tyranny, slavery, and debt, but also free from death. God wants you to have eternal salvation.

God wants that so much that God sent His only son, Jesus, to purchase for you the rewards of eternal salvation, to pay the price for you so you wouldn’t have to pay. God doesn’t ask very much of you in return. Simply these three things: love God, love yourself, love your neighbour. You can err and be forgiven. You can fail and be helped. You can fall aside and be guided. God really loves you.

I’ve also been at some pains to explain to you how to live without government, without a bureau rat telling you what to do with everything you own, without a greedy corrupt politician to lie and cheat, send men to rob you if you won’t pay for that filthy dirty scumbag politician’s grift, and who makes bank slaughtering children in foreign countries for fun. Free markets are the way forward.

You don’t need the government to issue money. I’m not going to point you to my essay on free market money, you can find it if you make use of the search feature for this particular ‘stack. Or you can read up on the topic on your own. The Denationalisation of Money by FA Hayek, What Has Government Done to Our Money by Murray Rothbard, and the Bitcoin white paper would be good places to begin. I really don’t mind if you have difficulty understanding the topic, because I am happy to answer questions and offer further guidance.

The time has come for you to disobey the people who not only want to kill you, but also rape and kill your children (not necessarily in that order), kill about 7 billion of the people they claim are alive today, and enslave the rest. If you haven’t gotten to the point where you are willing to disobey them, I really don’t know how to help you. You see, by having a “complicity theory” that by complying you are going to get anywhere, you are really a big part of the problem. Long ago a poet wrote that the soldier obeying is the fundamental problem, and the reason that wars happen. You need to stop trusting human authorities because they do not have any of your interests at heart, and you would understand that if you were actually paying attention to history. You can either trust the government or you can understand history, you cannot do both. And you need to stop doing one of those two things right away.

The Way Out

People spend a lot of time telling me about the mythologies that they have heard about or read about or, sad to say, paid to be briefed in detail about. You file certain claims and documents with certain gooferment agencies. You withdraw your consent in some formal manner. You assert dominance by obediently filling out forms. I really can’t help but feel a certain amount of disdain for those methods.

Instead, I have prayed for guidance about what to suggest. So I was given the following ceremony. It isn’t an oath because Jesus tells us not to swear but to simply make our yes a yes and our no a no. It doesn’t require you to have someone else administer it, but you can do so if you feel that the ceremony needs some additional gravitas. All you need to do is say these words, and get on with your life. Set yourself free.

Raise your right hand and repeat after me:

I am a free human being.

I am a child of God.

I am absolved of all allegiance to institutions and organisations except as I may choose in the future to join.

I am sovereign and independent in obedience to God the Father Almighty.

God’s will be done. Amen.

Those are the exact words as they were given me. You are welcome to add or subtract words as you think best, because you are a child of God, same as me. And if God inspires you to behave very differently than me, that is God’s will be done. Amen.

It is probably not what you were expecting, this short little essay. But sometimes a great deal can be said in a very short space. Shakespeare had one of the most long-winded and irritating characters in all his plays say, “Brevity is the soul of wit,” but even a fool can be inspired.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.