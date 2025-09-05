L5 News

Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
8h

A little short.

But, we're of the same mind.

Rhodes had his backers...

I don't trust any of their scholars either.

Old chattel "Slavery" mostly ended but the slavers didn't go away. They're still amongst us scheming, plotting, building new forms of human capture, control and exploitation.

Cheers!

3 replies by Jim Davidson and others
Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
8h

When I was working in the energy generation sector, there was a lot of data and security "upgrades" going on. During one meeting on a project in 2010 I chimed in, Where's this gear made? Someone answered, China. I knew the answer but just wanted to hear the engineer say it. Did the head of IT object or show any concern? Nope. I offered that maybe we shouldn't be putting Chinese gear near our nuclear reactors. There was no agreement, only a sigh and eye roll from the team as they wanted the meeting over and to get on to lunch.

Cybersecurity was an afterthought.

The attitude was- get the gear in and we'll plug any holes found later.

Terrifying.

My belief is that the "vulnerabilities" that didn't previously exist were being intentionally installed. IMHO.

1 reply by Jim Davidson
4 more comments...

