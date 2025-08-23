“Governments of the Industrial World, you weary giants of flesh and steel, I come from Cyberspace, the new home of Mind. On behalf of the future, I ask you of the past to leave us alone. You are not welcome among us. You have no sovereignty where we gather.” ~ John Perry Barlow, Declaration of Independence of Cyberspace, Anno Domini 1996

This week has again made clear that not all of the projects I've been working on are going forward as expected. As an entrepreneur since age eight, I am aware that new ventures don't always encounter a good environment for raising capital. Nor are customers always forthcoming with purchases.

Several other people raising capital for various ventures and investment funds have remarked on how difficult the last five years have been for raising money. A few days ago one friend said that the ice dam seems to be breaking up. Which would be a very welcome blessing. In any event, when other things aren't working out, I start something new.

You should learn

...data security and communications privacy. But how? I pretend to hear you ask.

You should let me teach you. Some lessons will be here, free, or presented with links in essays on L5 News, in our notes, or in other communications from our team. I'll have more to say about the team in a little bit.

Why me? I've been teaching communications skills professionally since 1980. My concentrations at Columbia included economics, history, and astrophysics. My MBA from Rice University focused on marketing, entrepreneurship, and operations research. I've been a published author since 1977, a software developer, tutorial composer, web developer, cryptocurrency entrepreneur, online anonymity expert, chief technology officer, and advocate for data security and communications privacy. I've travelled extensively in native American and African sovereignties, European communities, the Far East, all fifty states, and on a total of four continents. I have language skills in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Latin.

I have met and in many instances worked with a Who's Who of legends in cryptography, cryptocurrencies, penetration testing, communications systems implementation, and anonymity services. Some of those legends are Phil Zimmermann, Naomi Brockwell, Hushmail founder Cliff Baltzley, voting machine hack demonstrator Harri Hursti, phone phreak John Draper, and a dozen more who would rather not see their names or handles in print.

I've been an early adopter and frequent user of open source encrypted chat, encrypted voice, encrypted video, and encrypted transaction systems and services going back to Hushmail, Seamail, Protonmail, Jitsi, Signal, Session, and many others. I've worked with tunnel and mixmaster virtual privacy networks, location agnostic servers, anonymous remailers, and many other technologies, so I'm especially capable of teaching related skills.

Security Learning is pursuing four paths to success. First, we are seeking customers who want to learn about data security and communications privacy. Second, we are seeking investors who want to participate in our pre-seed round. Third, we are seeking contributions from patrons. Fourth, we are seeking sponsorships and cooperative marketing opportunities with strategic partner organisations.

Yes "Security Learning" is a working name. We are doing some research and brainstorming about the name, so let me know in the comments if you have suggestions for a good name. The intention is to capture the idea of you being able to defend yourself against surveillance, having communications privacy, and keeping your data secure for yourself and your posterity.

Autonomy

What do you want? To quote from an amusing action comedy, "I know what you want. You want to be invisible, invulnerable, and invincible. You want to come and go like the wind." To which Billy Crystal's character retorts, "And we want it tomorrow."

If you are spied upon, you won't be autonomous. You'll be subjugated in whole or in part, or you'll be enslaved along with your children for generations to come. Surveillance is criminal, but the people who have power don't mind. They cut their teeth on espionage and are part of outfits that have been criminal for centuries. It isn't a theory - Cecil Rhodes wrote up the overview on the intention to have secret societies that subjugate the entire world under the British empire back in 1877. You can look it up.

Cryptocurrencies and communication give you the opportunity to have financial autonomy. Actual privacy currencies exist and work well. If your economic transactions are unknown to anyone else, you have financial freedom. Your transactions cannot be seen, let alone taxed, regulated, or prohibited. Privacy gives you power, which is why the deep state is against it.

It's not only about online privacy. The postal disservices of the world have been reading the mail of everyone for a very long time, going back at least as far as 1916 in the USA. The high speed scanners of today not only read and optically character recognise the outside address, they use powerful illumination in several frequencies of light to read the contents of every envelope. So you need to understand the limits of your power, the usefulness of actually private couriers, and other self-defence techniques.

Your own country

In 1913 there were about 116 countries listed in Encyclopedia Brittanica along with a map. The British empire counted itself as one and had territories on many continents. In 2013 there were about 198 countries recognised by the United Nations and about 40 more not so well accepted.

It turns out that it is profoundly difficult to start a freedom community, let alone a new country. It is even difficult for the six hundred North American native sovereignties, the hundreds in South America, the hundreds of aboriginal clans in Europe, the two thousand tribes and clans in Africa, and the thousands of native ethnicities in Asia and Australasia. Places like Antarctica, the sea surface, the sea bottom, unflagged large vessels, space, the celestial bodies in our star system, all are off limits by "international treaty."

Is it all fake? Somewhat. It is clear that the United Nations security council founded after the second world war has permanent veto powers representing the winners of that war: USA, UK, France, China, Russia. Everyone else is subordinate if they have a country, and many countries are actively prevented from existing. Those five permanent veto powers? They are the largest arms exporting countries in the world. They cause the wars the security council was purportedly started to prevent. They don't prevent wars, they profit from them.

So why don't you have your own country? Or why aren't you a sovereign individual?

It turns out to be difficult to accomplish. You can be individually sovereign de facto but it is more difficult to prevail in court cases. After all, the courts are entirely subordinate to the nationalist socialist and internationalist socialist regimes that claim power over all the world and, amusingly, over all the other worlds in our star system.

Given that the efforts of various people to start free market cities anywhere in the world over the last century have been either deliberately stymied over time or obliterated as soon as they made themselves known, you should plan on keeping your activities private. If you want to live free, you have to free yourself.

To free yourself, you have to begin by acknowledging reality. There are agencies and people with big budgets and lots of power who have no compunction about lying, cheating, raping, stealing, murdering, battering, threatening, and bribing anyone anywhere to get what they want. Many of them work for the Windsors or other usurpers claiming various titles and hereditary power over other places. They will impose themselves on you. So prepare to defend yourself.

"My people are led into slavery out of their ignorance," it says in scripture.

If you'd like more information about this new project, please get in touch in the comments, through direct messages, or by email.

That's all I've got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.