“When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.” ~ Edmund Burke, Thoughts on the Cause of the Present Discontents, Anno Domini 1770

A while back there was a fellow named Patrick Henry. He gave a speech on liberty or death in Virginia. It was 1775. The “present discontents” as Edmund Burke so greasily termed them in his unctuous euphemism, had been going on for half a decade. That thing courtiers do, it ought to disgust everyone, but the aristocrats seem to get off on the greasy, soapy, nasty feeling of having clear thoughts smeared with a pasty substance. An acquired taste, or depravity? We’ll continue to find out.

Look, there is a concept called “government” that people like Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, and others described. Some viewed it as a “leviathan” that would gather together all the very best impulses of mankind and by imposing upon everyone seek to improve matters and “do the most good.” Others viewed it as a fearsome master, like fire, something to be limited and chained, good for certain specific functions, horrifyingly unpleasant if it gets out of control.

There were some of each sort in London in 1688 and at other times. Some of each sort were there at the banqueting house when upChuck the first lost his head on orders of parliament in 1649. Some of each sort are in the power centres in various national capitals today. Some want unimpeded power to do what they see fit, knowing that if it weren’t them it would be someone else, and viewing your concerns as pathetic and irrelevant. Others describe government as a necessary evil to be placed under limits and viewing your concerns as important to establish whether they have your consent.

The problem is, they are of one mind when it comes to the need. They need power, and they believe that their power needs to be unchallenged. They are of two views on consent - some view it as nonsense that doesn’t matter, others as essential. They are of various views on other political matters regarding limits to their power, the desirability of free markets to find market clearing prices, and policies. But they don’t ever disagree that government is needed, essential, and for them to keep.

They will murder your children in front of you to ensure you comply. They will rape, poison, torture, torment, and, of course, kill to keep power. For these purposes they have made all kinds of excuses for why you should obey and all kinds of tools for them to use in ensuring that you do. They have special boat services, special air services, special forces of every category, prostitutes of every conceivable kink, and they are really good at brainwashing these men and women to do their bidding without compunction.

They make all kinds of ridiculous claims like “nature abhors a vacuum” when everywhere we point our telescopes there is a great deal of vacuum of various levels of micropascal. For those of you unfamiliar with Napoleonic units of measure, or, who, like me, prefer to eschew them, a micropascal is 1.45 times 10 to the minus 10th power pounds per square inch. On the surface of the Earth’s Moon the pressure is 3 times ten to the minus 15th times Earth normal pressure at sea level. So, just to be clear, in God’s creation there is a very great volume of space and of matter there is an almost trivial amount - more than enough for God’s purposes. Not so much that the sky is always blindingly bright from all the stars shining at once, though, is it?

Copernicus erred

There is a man named Frank White who wrote a book. As books advocating for the human settlement of space, it is rather good. The book is The Overview Effect and you should read it. It’s quite pleasant, not too long, and written in the kind of prose one would pay top dollar for some Hill & Knowlton public relations flack to write. Behold that’s who Frank is. His name came up recently when an old friend and fellow “knight of L5” sent me a link to a conference being planned for Houston at the start of next month. Frank is one of the speakers. (You’re an adult, figure it out. I don’t see any reason to tell you the name of the conference. Get used to search, it isn’t going away, and Google isn’t going to dominate much longer.)

So what is this “overview effect” of which Frank writes? I call him Frank because we corresponded and spoke a few times around the era when his book was first published. Pretty sure we have met at a few space conferences since 1987. Anyway, the effect is seen by people in Earth orbit, or beyond, when they look back at Earth. The whole planet is in their immediate view. They have a sense of size, scope, and fragility. They see no borders except in a few places where policies leading to desertification or deforestation make boundaries clearer. They see only the living planet.

Frank also mentions a “Copernicus perspective” which is the idea that we are not in a special place and we are not in a special time. Copernicus did use this view to apply the laws of motion to all of the planetary bodies, including those that orbit the Sun and those that orbit other planets such as Jupiter.

It turns out you can do a lot with visual observations of careful observers, and Copernicus inherited a huge volume of information from Tycho Brahe. It is a less well understood fact of five hundred years ago that we knew not only details about the orbits of the planets, their conjunctions and oppositions, but a careful observer such as Amerigo Vespucci was able to use those times of celestial events to “find the longitude” and make extremely accurate maps of the “New World” as the Western hemisphere of Earth used to be called.

Well, it turns out that there are general rules. Gravity seems to work everywhere more or less the same. Some planets have deeper gravity wells. Orbits are always elliptical. The primary about which the secondary body orbits is near the foci of the elliptical path of the orbit of the secondary. There are certain known solutions to the three body problem in two dimensions, listed out by a fellow name LaGrange and called by his name (LaGrange points) or “libration” points. Thus L5.

The thing is, though, we do live in a special place, and in a special time. There are a lot of other places in the universe. Not all of them have air that is good to breathe. There are a lot of other times in the vast cosmic time since God created the heavens and the earthly realm. Only right around the last few thousand years and into a thousand or so years of our immediate future does the orbit of the Moon (which is receding) and the apparent diameter of the Sun and of the Moon match up to make total and annular eclipses what we see. In a million years, the Moon will transit across the face of the Sun, as does Venus today.

We live in a very blessed time, as well. Jesus Christ has purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation, only two thousand years ago. Saints were martyred for a very long time during the following centuries because Venetian aristocrats have always been exceptionally evil in their perfidy. People are continuing to be murdered in order for certain mass murdering demon worshipping filth to keep power.

A reckoning comes

You don’t have to believe it. It’s okay, really. As Lock says to Morpheus in the film “The Matrix: Reloaded” not everyone believes what I believe. And as Morpheus says in rejoinder, “My beliefs do not require them to.”

You look around you and you see monuments to the depravity of Barack Obama. You see monuments to the heights to which deceit will be mounded by those in power and their sycophants in the “mass media.”

You may look at these events lately and long for an earlier day, a more innocent time. When? Would you go back to the Garden of Eden? Tell that serpent to shove that apple in some orifice and never darken your footsteps again? Those days are gone, though.

Would you go back to the CBS evening news with Walter Cronkite? Would it upset you to learn that Cronkite voiced the demonic thing at the Bohemian grove during the gatherings of the dark power aristocracy? Watched while they burned men, women, and children in their “immolation of care” every season? You can, as they say, look it up.

Would you go back to Camelot? JFK and his brother RFK as president and attorney general did try a few new things. But you should be aware that they were not entirely good about their vows, especially Jack’s vows to his wife, and they were members of the aristocracy. Sure, there are things that would have gone better had JFK lived, such as the silver certificates and no escalation in Vietnam. Probably we would have several bases on the Moon right now. But the seeds of his undoing were already there when he was inaugurated. I will say it again: JFK did not order his own assassination.

You want the limited government described in the constitution and the feeble bill of rights? I myself don’t want that much power, because looking directly at it, you can see that, as Lysander Spooner told you in 1874 in his book No Treason that the constitution has either authorised all the tyranny we see, or has been powerless to prevent any of it. Either way it is unfit to exist. It is not a good document. It is not fit for the unanimous consent of free people. It does not limit government, at all.

Recipe for freedom

I do not consent.

I will not comply.

Follow me for more recipes for more freedom. I posted that on a restack of a post from

this week. You should follow her notes and read her posts. She’s one of our finest authors.

Some time back there was a guy named Roger Sherman, a guy named Robert Livingston, and three very well known Americans named John Adams, Ben Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson. The five of them formed the committee to write the declaration of independence of the United States in congress assembled way back in 1776. You can read about it, or watch a play with the same name (“1776” a musical with some catchy tunes if you like that sort of thing) and please note that ugly mean-spirited banking gangster Alexander Hamilton was not on the committee. He was aide-de-camp for the vicious militarist George Washington, probably busy having men hanged for showing up to muster out of uniform.

These men wrote some useful things, from the perspective of those two groups I mentioned at the top of this essay, the leviathan enthusiasts who want total power and the limited government sorts who want willing consent. I should mention that in the declaration of independence in 1776 they mention God four times. That’s because they were leaders of a Christian people and because the several states mandated Christianity, a profession of faith for holding office, and held a high regard for the teachings of Jesus Christ. Later that esteem declined, and so did America. You should please think about those facts, because they are inextricably intertwined.

Abdicated

They have. The people who are in power, whether they are in the Vatican city in Rome, or in the city of London, or in the district of corruption, or Beijing, Tokyo, Moscow, Brussels, Geneva, New York, they have abdicated government. That’s a phrase in the declaration of independence from 1776.

“He has abdicated government, placed us out of his protection, and makes war on us.” You should reflect on those words, and in that context, because there are people who declared the independence of a republic of Texas in 1993, and of a free mountain West in 2004, and of other places at other times, and it is going to come up. Again. Still.

Now, there is a certain logic to the writings of John Locke, and it is in alignment with that certain logic that Jefferson drafted, the committee reviewed, and the congress approved the document that you can read when you go see an archivist or librarian about what it actually says. The logic is: there is a just God; the universe is orderly; men want a certain amount of order in order to be happy; for this purpose they form governments; they empower those governments to protect life, liberty, and property; when any government becomes destructive of these ends and imposes surplus order, the people involved can get rid of it. Consent is individual not collective, and it is temporary, not permanent.

That’s it. That’s the deal. Jean-Jacques Rousseau wrote a bunch of garbage about a social contract. Thomas Hobbes wrote a bunch of garbage about a powerful monarch. Karl Marx wrote a bunch of garbage about a fantasy creature which Georgie Shaw and the Fabians began calling “new soviet man” over a century ago, and all of it is nonsense. Authoritarians have spewed drivel for a long time.

Yes, did you catch that bit? Authoritarians like John Locke, Roger Sherman, the hellfire club member Ben Franklin, Bob Livingston, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, sundry tidewater tuckahoes like Tucker Carlson, and many many other authoritarians have spewed drivel. It is all drivel.

The others

In the 1830s there were, in America, people who were looking directly at things. Jesus Christ was one of their great teachers. They looked directly at chattel slavery, found it terrible, and worked to get rid of it. They looked at taxation and knew it for theft. They looked at government and saw that people wanted a machinery of government and to hear its din, but they knew it was all rotten nonsense.

They had names. They had gatherings. Some were Quakers. Some were “free thinkers” which was an earlier way of describing agnostics and atheists and others who found hierarchies in faith to be disorderly to their individual consent.

You can call them “individualist anarchists” if you like. But what is an anarchist? A bearded man throwing bombs? Nope.

An-archy means ‘without ruler’ or ‘without master.’ John Brown would say “no master in human form” but the mysteries of the Trinity are such that I would contend that our one true king, Jesus Christ, takes human form whenever he chooses. Anyway, we live in a country that was free enough, in 1848 for Henry David Thoreau to write about living without a state. You should read what he wrote on civil disobedience. But, then, you should read what Étienne de la Boétie wrote on voluntary servitude, too.

The “anarchists” like Emma Goldman, such as they are, were mostly rounded up in the Palmer raids and other tyranny. You see the Hanover family, as nasty and ugly and vicious a group of thugs as ever held power, wanted to murder about 40 million people in Europe.

Estimates vary. They definitely had a hand in what was called “the Spanish flu” and originated quite far from Spain and was not the flu. But it did kill about 50 million people, mostly from hospital and doctor imposed murders. The war casualties are estimated anywhere from 15 to 40 million from “world war one,” because civilian casualties are poorly counted. And anyway, before they began to tattoo your social security number on the bottom of your foot when you are born they had trouble counting beyond twenty. Oh, aren’t they doing that yet? Real ID is even more nefarious, friend.

You see, I am not with you on the constitution. I never swore an oath to uphold and defend it. I did the required reading of it. I know what it is supposed to say, and I got really high marks in reading comprehension, and I know it doesn’t actually say what it is purported to say. Ken Royce in his epic Hologram of Liberty gives you all the details if you want. So did Lysander Spooner by the way.

Spooner? He created a private postal delivery service. It was so efficient that he single handed reduced the cost of a first class envelope delivery by two-thirds from six cents to two cents - back when a dollar was worth one-twentieth of an ounce of gold. (At today’s price of gold $2,620 per ounce, a cent of 1844 would be worth $1.31 in purchasing power today.) You see Ben Franklin as the first postmaster general was building a domestic espionage group, and delivering the mail was a tertiary goal if at all. Anyway, the government got rid of Spooner’s postal service and raised their prices to what they had been.

Chaos is here

My point, and I am trying not to put too very fine a point on it, because I get the impression that people aren’t wanting to be jabbed much more than they already have been, is that chaos has arrived. People who want to keep power are desperate.

In their desperation, they have revealed many of their methods. In their desperation they have shown you how they do the trauma based mind control. How they get Diddy and Epstein to arrange the raping of children in order to control powerful men and women. How they contract for murder. How they use torture. How they move hurricanes with cloud seeding and directed energy systems. How they use psychological operations to attempt to control others.

They have been trying for generations to demonise the ownership of guns. They have been “fascist” and “communist” and other brands of authoritarian since at least 1890. They have a vast amount of gold they stole from South Africa. Diamonds, platinum, uranium, all kinds of stuff. Oil. Natural gas deposits they haven’t even bothered to exploit. They think they own the world, and they think you are a useless eater.

And, like I said at the top, they don’t agree on many particulars. They are not monolithic, they don’t all obey the same hierarchies. There are cabals amongst them. Mostly they hate each other nearly as much as they despise all the rest of us. But, again as I say at the top, they are of one mind when it comes to ruling. They believe they should rule. They believe you should serve.

For a time, they ran with the pretence that your consent matters to them. That’s the drivel spewed by filth like Locke and Jefferson. But they don’t actually care about your consent. That was a ruse to get people in the 13 colonies to work together to get rid of parliament and replace it with a baker’s dozen of colonial legislatures they thought they could more easily corrupt and control.

“Why should I replace one tyrant three thousand miles away for three thousand tyrants one mile away,” asked Benjamin Martin. It’s a film. You might like, “The Patriot.” Good family values. Murder and mayhem, to a point, and for a purpose.

The chaos you are experiencing will not be on the other side of an ocean. It will not be limited warfare. It will be here. In this country. Among our homes. Our children will see the bloodshed with their own eyes.

You have no election. Oh, there might be voting here and there. After all, the local thugs have to choose which local thug is the beauty contest winner for governor, for sheriff, for dog catcher. And, no, they aren’t valid elections at any level. They have never been. The thumb is always on the scale, and the fix is already in.

You have no choice is what Patrick Henry was trying to convey in that speech in Virginia in 1775. A long time ago. In another country. And besides Christopher Marlowe is dead.

You don’t get to choose not to have chaos. Not no more. Maybe if your parents had risen in rebellion when JFK was murdered by Allan Dulles and his teams (George Herbert Walker Bush, Richard Nixon, others). Maybe if your grandparents had said no at the time of the deceit that resulted in the deaths at Pearl Harbour, orchestrated deliberately by the fiends FDR and Churchill. Maybe if your great grandparents had stood against the Feral Reserveless scheme and actually executed the traitors that voted for it and the evil racist demon worshipper Woodrow Wilson who signed it.

But they didn’t. And as the meme says, “They’re going to do it again because you didn’t hang them last time.”

Chaos is here. Buckle up, Dorothy. Kansas has gone “bye-bye.”

I lived in Kansas between 1966 and 2017 and it’s no big loss. It has a corrupt government and the BTK killer was no aberration. So don’t mourn it.

The world you want? The future you crave? The peace and freedom and love and understanding? That’s ahead of you. That comes after the chaos is ended.

And the best part? You get to see it. You get to be a part of the generations that see an end to all this wickedness. God willing. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.