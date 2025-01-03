“And the crippled Smith brought all his art to bear on a dancing circle, broad as the circle Daedalus once laid out on Cnossos’ spacious fields for Ariadne the girl with lustrous hair. Here young boys and girls, beauties courted with costly gifts of oxen, danced and danced, linking their arms, gripping each other’s wrists. And the girls wore robes of linen light and flowing, the boys wore finespun tunics rubbed with a gloss of oil, the girls were crowned with a bloom of fresh garlands, the boys swung golden daggers hung on silver belts. And now they would run in rings on their skilled feet, nimbly, quick as a crouching potter spins his wheel, palming it smoothly, giving it practice twirls to see it run, and now they would run in rows, in rows crisscrossing rows – rapturous dancing. A breathless crowd stood round them struck with joy and through them a pair of tumblers dashed and sprang, whirling in leaping handsprings, leading on the dance. And he forged the Ocean River’s mighty power girdling round the outmost rim of the welded indestructible shield.” ~ Homer, the Iliad, 750 B.C.

There are certain rules which I choose to follow here at L5 News with my discussions. I do not agree to prove anything to your satisfaction. In the past, I have made efforts to convince people only to find that no matter what one offers as evidence, there is cynicism, jaundiced hostility, and a refusal to look. On careful reflection and after many prayers, it has seemed best to let you do your own research.

Now, there are those, such as the “trailer park philosopher” who commented on my “A million children a month are stolen” essay that we should revere the demon worshipper Carl Sagan and his ilk and quote him vigourously: extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Since this character went on to say he or she doesn’t live in a trailer park, and shows no evidence of being a philosopher (lover of knowledge) I soundly rebuked the request. I refuse to do your research. If you don’t want to look for information on topics that I bring to your attention, that’s your problem, or your opportunity.

Were I to burden myself with many links and their organisation, one or two would go bad before the essay was very old, and then I would be endlessly told that the link on this or that page went nowhere or went to some site that bought the domain, and it all becomes unwieldy. Besides which, you wouldn’t be persuaded by me and my links nearly so well as you would persuade yourself by using search tools and going to bookstores and libraries, interviewing scholars and putative experts, and actually looking for the information available to you.

You may have noticed that I don’t offer to work with Stripe to take money from you. Subscriptions here are free. There are no paid subscriptions. If I were to take the pledges seriously, I could make a glorious sum of $448 per year just writing for those who have pledged to pay for subscriptions, if I were foolhardy enough to turn on Stripe and provide them with my banking information, and if they weren’t the sort of filth who would condemn me for writing something they don’t find perfectly agreeable and stealing money out of my account instead of putting money in. The lessons of Robert Malone are many and varied but his experiences with Stripe were not reflective of an arms-length business relationship with an humble card processor service, so, no thanks. Thus you can hardly claim you aren’t getting your money’s worth.

If you want to find information about ancient societies that pre-date what has been taught by mainstream historians, there are a large number of books on the topic, today. Many of them are written by Gnostic heretics, so you may need to be watchful spiritually about their various claims about what may be learned from various sources on the topic. I would be particularly careful with the works of Graham Hancock who falsely and viciously asserts that God is “the demiurge” and makes a variety of truly detestable accusations. Nevertheless, approaching his works with caution, you can read about his travels to the actual places where there are pyramids, impressively carved granite and andesite blocks that were clearly not made with copper tools, and he illustrates his points about ancient societies with photos and mathematical analyses that are quite good. Also, he writes well, which is helpful to the reader.

Why do they lie?

The truth about the past became obvious to me when I was in my second semester of fourth grade many years ago. Our school system had hit upon the idea of teaching “context” for American historical events so that we were to begin with ancient Sumeria in 4400 BC in the fourth grade, move forward a few thousand years at a time, slow down when we got to eighth grade by which time we would learn about the American revolutionary war, and continue in this manner until graduation from high school.

At that time, I had quite a lot more free time. Classwork was trivial and boring to me. So my fourth, fifth, and sixth grade teachers, knowing of my record of finding unusually interesting ways to disrupt class, would send me to the school library at the first sign of restlessness on my part. There I was able to read about 500 books including a good translation of the Iliad and the Odyssey epic poems by Homer. Among a great many other wonders, there were moving pictures on the shield of Achilles, dancing robot golden girls at the wedding feast on Mount Olympus, and automated serving carts carrying ambrosia and nectar from one divan to another for the beings enjoying the feast.

But there was no civilisation in ancient times that built robots or had motion pictures. So how was a bard for a culture of Greek goat herders able to describe in great detail the kinds of technologies depicted in films about our near future? It was a puzzle, and the answer was obvious. The people who had come up with the curriculum were either misguided in their estimation of the timing of the earliest human civilisation, or they were deliberately lying. In the fullness of time, I have concluded that they lie.

Moreover, they know that we know that they lie, and yet they persist in lying. It has a variety of names, such as “the game of vranyo.” I wrote an essay on the topic some while back, which I link here in case you would like to have a look. But why would the people who write history books, who teach history to children and young adults, who do archaeological research, who run institutions like the Smithsonian, choose to lie about these matters?

I believe the reason is substantially the same as the reason they have various statutes (not laws, because not given by God, but human-made rules and regulations) restricting your use of your property if you find anything from ancient times. You are expected to invite their experts to come and take from your property the things you find there, in the name of “indigenous rights” of people who migrated thousands of years ago and can have no claim on artefacts from tens of thousands of years ago, or in the name of “scientific research” or for other made up reasons.

If you wander about abandoned lands which are claimed by “the bureau of land management” or “the national forest service” or “the national park service” or other unconstitutional agencies which are not authorised to own any land (unless it is to be used to build a post office, post road, fort, arsenal, dockyard, or other useful building - you can and should actually read that idiotic constitution the demon worshippers foisted on you in Anno Domini 1787 if you want to understand how and why you are being screwed out of your birthright) you will be prohibited from taking things with you from the places you visit beyond carefully arranged trinkets and high priced cheaply made souvenirs. You may be surveilled from satellites and drones and followed if you persist in digging where you are interested without the express permission of deeply hateful parasitical bureau rats.

I do mean you, personally, and your family. You may have bought a lot in a town or city and been told that you were forbidden to drill a water well on it, or drill for oil on it, or drill for natural gas. Why? Because the people who run your city gooferment actively hate you, that’s why. The state may require “permits” which is a form of regulation which is an euphemism for a broad class of forms of theft. They want to know if you are drilling for oil, gas, or even water, on your own property, because they hate you, hate your children, and want to steal anything you find.

They have, through regulations of no authority, assigned a favoured company run by freemasons and other demon worshippers a monopoly on distributing natural gas, another company a monopoly on distributing cable television and information services, another company a monopoly on generating and distributing electric power, and yet another company or even an ugly and poorly managed gooferment “department” a monopoly on charging you for water that has been carelessly “purified” and then thoroughly tainted with chlorine, fluoride, and possibly piped through lead pipes (see Flint Michigan for example) and that same “department” a monopoly on gathering the useful grey and black water from your plumbing and recovering valuable solids and nutrients for sale to various companies.

You are profoundly enslaved and profoundly stolen from, all the time, by evil men and women who claim authority over you. You really ought to stop consenting to be “governed” by tyrants and parasites. But those are other topics for another day.

The answer to the question at the top of this section is: they want to keep you ignorant so as to hurt you as much as possible.

Ancient archives

We are the same species that lived 480,000 years ago on this planet. At that time, there were several hominid species which you can bother to look up. Denisovan man, hobbit people called homo floresiensis, the Neanderthals, various gigantic people. From about 35,000 years ago the “modern humans” seem to have forced the others into hiding. So we have “cryptids” such as the yeti, abominable snowman, the little people, leprechauns, gnomes, troglodytes, bigfoot, sasquatch, wendigo, hiding in the wildernesses and in various difficult to access spaces in and around our communities.

We know that people like us built buildings out of wood and probably out of other materials. We’ve found some of these buildings. We also know that there were people who survived a great flood about 11,800 years ago. We have geological records of “meltwater pulse B” and similar events, and we have evidence of asteroid and comet impact events at the beginning and end of the Younger Dryas era which ended the last ice age. We know that fifteen thousand years ago there were two mile high ice sheets covering parts of North America and Europe, and we know that these all melted, quite rapidly, and raised sea level about four hundred feet.

We also know things about ourselves and what we do. We are inventive. We have compelling evidence of writing being invented in many forms on many different occasions and by people vast distances apart on various continents. Some writing is alphabetic. Some languages are syllabaries. Some are ideograms or hieroglyphics. We also know of writing that is indecipherable to contemporary researchers, such as Meroitic, proto-Elamite, crypto-Minoan, and others. There are also small samples of symbols which may represent many other unknown languages.

Moreover, we build libraries. One of the things that Andrew Carnegie did which was good was endowing a great many public libraries in cities and towns all over America. We also have national libraries and national archives in many places. It has been my pleasure to visit many of these places and read books in them, and those are other tales for other days.

Well, of course, not everywhere was flooded. Equally of course, we know that people tend to live near coasts and rivers. Moving stuff on boats is a lot easier than dragging it across the ground. Some people living in very mountainous terrain don’t seem to have developed the wheel technology. Or perhaps forgot about it. So, yes, 90% of our present day population is within about 100 miles of the coast, and if there were any source of water to raise sea levels a further 400 feet, a lot of places you know about would be flooded. But, of course, we also know that Al Gore is a vicious liar, the climate change grifters are evil, and there isn’t enough water ice on land to raise sea levels by more than perhaps ten or fifteen feet if it all melted. Most of the calculations you’ve been shown with higher numbers involve melting ice sheets that sit on top of the water and, if you ever let a glass of ice water melt completely, you find out that it doesn’t overflow because the ice is already included in the water level (and is less dense than water or it wouldn’t float). But people who want to have easy lives and live as parasites will say a lot of nonsense to try to get their way. See my recent essay on the aristocrat disease.

Well, so, there are archives of knowledge. And, being a suspicious lot, over the last two hundred thousand years, various people most likely have hidden archives in various high and difficult to access places. Hiding books from those who would burn books has been important, including from communists in China in the 1960s and 1970s, from Nazis in Germany from 1933 to 1945, and in many other places at various times. Don’t get me started on “it couldn’t happen here” because you won’t like where I go with that sort of idiotic claim, or how bad you’ll be mauled by the facts.

Where are they? Dude, if I knew, I would be there, not here. I would be reading those books and watching those videos and learning in those archives about all the inventions. I have previously written about the importance of establishing such places for our own time, because the very thin veneer of what is called civilisation in the current era is being torn apart by: the grifter and parasite class who put on airs, go to effete Eastern establishment schools and universities, and want to saddle and ride you because they have been told they are booted and spurred for the purpose.

You would look

If there weren’t so many profoundly evil people about making all independent research illegal, many of us would look for such archives of knowledge. Some would be found. Some information from our past would become widely available. Those who want to saddle, ride, whip, spur, torture, murder, rape, and defile us don’t want us to know things about our past, about the misdeeds of those who came before them, and so they want to hide the truth from us.

I know that many people would look because many people have looked. And, over the last few centuries, many things from the distant past have been found. For example, there have been giants living amongst us. Skeletons of extremely tall persons have been found, many times, in many places, in a variety of contexts. You can find newspaper clippings from past decades, going back over 200 years, of people finding large skeletons, of people encountering very tall persons in visits to Patagonia and other lands.

There have been beaten sheets of gold with strange writings found in various caverns. There have been artefacts found in caves hidden in the walls of the grand canyons. There have been many things found, and many of them are now hidden at the “British” museum and at the Smithsonian institution and elsewhere. Those who want to destroy our freedom want to keep us ignorant of many things.

But that is not how it is going to go. Jesus has spoken these words, “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Therefore whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops.” Luke 12, verses 2 and 3. Jesus lives. Jesus keeps his promises.

Everything hidden will be revealed. What is whispered in an ear will be shouted from rooftops. Those who want to do evil are going to find themselves powerless, their secrets exposed, their behaviours shown to everyone, their crimes on display.

God is with us. God created us to be free, not to be slaves to demons. God created this world to be occupied, and us to occupy it. Those who have betrayed mankind and seek to serve demons will be frustrated, ruined, and eliminated from power. Vast systems of surveillance, command, and control will be brought down. These are not things that I shall do, for they are quite beyond my scope. But it is my very fervent prayer that I look upon these events and see them and do some good thereafter.

The cost of their power has been very high, to them, and to us. They have murdered, raped, tortured, eaten human flesh, ingested human blood, sacrificed their own kith and kin to show loyalty to one another, and pretended that their power is sanctioned by God. They have sold their souls. And they shall end their days without power, without satisfaction, being held to account, paying all they own in compensation to their victims. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.