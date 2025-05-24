“If we don't act now to safeguard our privacy, we could all become victims of identity theft.” ~ Bill Nelson, Anno Domini 2012

Recently my friend Naomi Brockwell

wrote about the crime of "know your customer" rules, regulations, and laws.

At this time it is appropriate for me to again mention that I do not agree to the Stripe terms and conditions. That is among the reasons that this ‘stack is always free. Among my many profound concerns are the ways in which Stripe has operated in the very recent past, including against author Robert Malone for publishing on his ‘stack words with which the Stripe management chose to disagree. I do not consent to be interfered with in this manner. I do not believe it is any financial enterprise’s fiduciary responsibility to violate the allegedly guaranteed constitutionally identified and God given rights to freedom of speech and of the press.

Your customer

The language that comes out of the District of Corruption is artful. It is, after all, hundreds and hundreds of lawyers who write the legislation, and every once in a long while a medical doctor (Ron Paul) or an engineer (Kevin Hern) or someone with another sort of background. Mostly it is lawyers who write the laws, which ought to make you pause for reflection. Is a legislature in any way necessary or useful? I don’t think so.

So let’s share a few lawyer jokes. Feel free to let me know if you’ve heard some of these, and if you have any that you feel inclined to add, please do so in the comments!

What is the difference between a dead skunk in the middle of the road and a dead lawyer in the middle of the road?

As you come up on the skunk, sometimes you see skid marks.

What do you call a hundred thousand dead lawyers wrapped in chains at the bottom of the sea?

A good start.

What do you call a hundred thousand lawyers wrapped in chains and buried on the beach up to their necks in sand?

A sand shortage.

There’s one about “professional courtesy” that involves swimming through shark infested waters which I’ll skip for now, but carry on if you want to write it out in the comments, please.

Your customer is someone who wants to buy your products or your services. You have no obligation to know them.

You. Have. No. Obligation. To. Know. Them.

That’s right, friends, someone who is completely new in town could drive into your fair city, look up your business in the phone book (if they are old school) or on your web site, drop by, and pay cash right there in your store for the things you sell. You have no obligation to find out their name, their home address, their phone number, their socialist security number, their date of birth, their place of birth, or take an image of their identity document.

You are now and have always been free to sell the things you have in your possession, or order from your vendors the things they offer, and provide those things to anyone you like as you see fit. I believe you also are now and have always been free to refuse to sell to or even answer questions from someone you choose not to associate with or do business with, as you see fit.

Traditionally that is how Americans have always done business. It is a fine tradition. It is good for business. It is good for privacy.

Think about how it would have been all these years if the other sort of approach had been attempted. Think about a 19th Century shoppe in which customers had to fork over full name, address, phone number (after AD 1876), their government-issued identity number (no such numbers were imposed until AD 1936), their date of birth, their place of birth, and a photographic image (after AD 1826) of their identity papers. Just ponder for a few moments what that would have been like if it had been attempted in, say, a general store in Smalltown USA.

First off, you would have lost most of your customers. They would have turned around and walked out of your store, gone down the street, or hopped a passenger train to the next nearest village, and found somewhere else to do business. Americans used to be against nosy intrusions into their privacy.

Second, you would now have a bunch of information in your keeping about the personal data of your customers (assuming you had some customers). How would you keep that information secure? Well, of course, you probably wouldn’t find it very easy. Your staff and the people who visit your store might get a look at your private papers. Any private investigator would pick the lock on your office door late at night, get the details on your customers, and skedaddle before you got there the next morning. Anyone from city, county, state, or feral gooferment would be able to barge in, pretend to have a warrant, and get the law and order thin blue line crowd on their side (except there was no thin blue line flag in those days), and demand that if you have nothing to hide, if you aren’t doing business with the drug cartels run by the gooferment nor with the gun running cartels run by the gooferment (both fast and furious) nor with the terrorist groups sponsored by the gooferment, you should come clean with all the details on each and every person you’ve done business with from the day you took over from your granddad.

It’s absurd. You know it is.

We used to have a culture that valued privacy. When the very fine film “Casablanca” came out in 1942 it was always the case that in every American cinema the crowd would boo and hiss whenever anyone said, “papers please.” You don’t know these things because you weren’t around when the film came out. I wasn’t either, but I had a cousin who was 26 when the film came out. He died at the age of 100 almost a decade ago. He told me about this business of vocal boos and hisses emerging from movie theatres all over the country from his direct personal experiences.

They wrecked our culture

The people who have power hate God. They therefore hate humanity because mankind are God’s greatest creation. They worship demons. They have at times bothered to pretend to be Christian but they have always been pagan demon worshippers. They want to slaughter seven out of eight people on the planet and enslave the rest. They are particularly keen on slaying every American, especially every gun owner.

You don’t have to believe it if you choose to disagree. I would be happy to indulge you in the comments with your complete line of discussion on this matter. I have no doubts about it. So if you want to discuss whether the people in the most wretched hive of scum and villainy known as the District of Corruption are demon worshippers, cannibals, mass murderers, and villains, please let me know.

It happens that in the early 1890s Cecil Rhodes and certain other people who held fealty to what then called itself the house of Hannover got their hands on a lot of loot. They stole the gold and diamonds of South Africa. Mostly they stole them from the Boers of the region but they weren’t shy about kicking African farmers off their land and sending them into the mines to suffer and die for the usurper in London. They began buying newspapers, magazines, and politicians.

Do you know why radio began to be licensed and regulated by Woodrow Wilson? He was bought and paid for by the Rhodes trust and estate. He didn’t serve the interests of Americans but those of the usurper in England. Do you know why the Feral Reserveless scam was created alongside the income tax? It was designed and implemented to pay for the war debts of the British usurper and to ensure that the interest on those debts would always be paid by the American people through income taxes.

Yes, it did take a while to get to this point. Frederick Jackson Turner pointed out that with the closing of the American frontier a great many traditions of individual liberty began to be eroded, set aside, or discarded.

It was a rat fink named Sam Rayburn who was bought by the insurance industry in Texas who came up with the law to put licence plates on motor vehicles. Thousands of years of wagons and chariots and race horses pulling buggies with nary a licence plate in sight, but all of a sudden you have a global pandemic of strange numbers and letters being affixed to the back end (and in some places both back and front ends) of every vehicle. It is something of a wonder.

In Tombstone Arizona

if you had demanded that someone put a licence plate on the stage coach, the coachman would have told you exactly where you could stick it into your own anatomy. Americans used to have sense, guts, and decency.

It took military conscription also known as slavery to get "the greatest generation" to save the freemasons' favourite Soviet leader, Stalin, with the second world war.

likes to describe those events. Conscription was useful in getting every adult male a draft number and making him memorise his military induction number. It was also useful a little later in enforcing the administration of poison vaxxajabs allegedly to prevent the spread of smallpox, yellow fever, or some other illness. With military papers, a veteran could get benefits from the gooferment, though not earlier than provided by law. After all, Herbert Hoover had the cavalry both run down with horses and run over with tanks the tent cities, women, and children of the Bonus Army.

It hasn’t really taken. I would say that the battle of Athens, Tennessee in 1946 is an example of how foolish it is to make overt corrupt demands of a well-armed and militarily trained adult population in America. Ruby Ridge is a sadder but more recent example. There are and will continue to be other examples.

But they really do want you to obey. They have hired lots of rock musicians including to their shame punk rock and metal musicians to tell you to obey the gooferment blindly and without question. It is nearly unbearable. Such much irony.

They are the money launderers

The people in congress are especially prone to hiding how they are being paid. My late friend Courtney Smith, who is easily the greatest trader that nobody has heard about, drove me from a place in Utah to Las Vegas to work on a document scanning project and publishing of his last book in AD 2022. During our travels he told me that commodities trades used to benefit anyone the trader named. So how did Hillary make a spectacular bet on cattle futures or whatever it was? She didn’t. But she was named the beneficiary of a trade by someone who thereby bought her help for however long on whatever matter.

How is it that Nancy Pelosi is worth $200 million on a salary of $174,500 (and when she entered congress decades back, much less)? Well, she is effective at hiding how she is paid. And she gets away with it because the system is rigged to benefit her and people like her. The system is not agreeable to you having any privacy, any wealth, or any freedom. Like I say, the people in power want to enslave you to demons, or murder you and drink your blood.

How many congress critters have been found with bundles of cash in their freezers? I don’t know but it is more than a few. Cold hard cash, I guess.

These are comprehensively evil people. So they demand that anyone who sells anything on any web site, including cryptocurrency at an exchange, and anyone who is in the business of “money transfer” which is an artful term referring to certain kinds of financial transactions, must have complete details on everyone who does business with them. Which, in the case of Coinbase, has led to a huge loss of data because a criminal hacker (like that 19th Century private detective mentioned above) came into the shoppe by picking the locks and got away with all the information.

The crime, as friend Naomi says is in the “know your customer” laws which are criminal in intent. These laws are also against American culture and are unChristian and indecent.

They are the terrorists

Operation fast and furious was Obama and Holder’s big gun running operation. Al Qaeda has always been “the foundation” started by the cia and operated on its behalf by various cut outs and intermediaries. Whatever they are calling the Islamic State fundamentalist groups (ISIS) they were created by the American and British spy agencies for the purpose of destroying Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Somalia, and with the intention of destroying all other independent countries that don’t kowtow to the usurper in London.

It is the height of arrogance that they claim that people who buy and sell cryptocurrencies in person for cash are “guilty” of the alleged crime of money laundering or of funding terrorism. A friend of mine was recently convicted of irregularity in his paperwork relating to being “allowed” in this once free country to buy and sell things in private homes and on private property as he saw fit. It stinks. The prosecutor knows it stinks. But the system is designed to enslave and destroy, so it must stink of the blood and offal produced by the brutality involved. So that prosecutor got up in the proceedings and exclaimed about how important it was to combat money laundering and terrorism funding, despite the gooferment he represented being up to its eyebrows in filthy money transactions and bloody terrorism activities.

The biggest drug cartel in the world has always been the British gooferment. It won the opium wars and defeated the people in China who were against selling opium to people in China. It has always controlled the drug trades. If you want to find out who is responsible for the fentanyl poisonings in your area, his name is upChuck the third, and he sits on a throne in Buckingham palace.

It must end

You need to stop being involved in tyranny. You need to stop supporting it. You need to stand up on your feet and refuse to comply with their demands. They have no just authority. The only authority they could have would arise from your consent. So stop consenting.

You need to stop being a victim. You need to stop letting thieves take money from you. You need to stop taking money from people you pay through “payroll withholding” which is a terrible way to steal from your workers. Yes, of course you send the money every quarter to various authorities at state and national levels, and in some big cities at the city level too. But that is not necessary because payroll is not necessary. So stop.

Work with the people who work for you. Find ways to help them. Let them send in money if they want to be involved in funding terrorism and congress and war and money laundering and graft and corruption (but I repeat myself). Stop making them pay and show them how to become contractors. Or stop doing the business the way you were told you had to do it and do it the way you know you should.

You have choices. You can serve evil demon worshippers or you can serve God. Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family we serve the Lord our God.

