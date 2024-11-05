“Furthermore, those who originally agreed to the Constitution, could thereby bind nobody that should come after them. They could contract for nobody but themselves. They had no more natural right or power to make political contracts, binding upon succeeding generations, than they had to make marriage or business contracts binding upon them.” ~ Lysander Spooner, No Treason, Anno Domini 1874

If your “consent” were coerced, it would not be consent. This point is an essential matter and needs considerable attention.

Jesus did not instruct his disciples to go forth and threaten others. The great commission is to speak the Gospels to every creature and those who believe may be baptised. In contrast, the evil view that contemporary Sharia advocates promote is the false idea that everyone must be compelled to believe exactly as they believe, to the point of being stoned to death or otherwise executed for refusing to pretend to believe.

Given the penalty for not pretending to believe, all that Sharia accomplishes is a pretence of belief. It is a hypocritical system for hypocritical persons. But although Sharia advocates are responsible for a great many murders, they are not the worst offenders. Those who believe in the authority of the state are hands down, far and away, the mass murderers of all times. The state is evil in every capacity, as it is based on force, fraud, murder, rape, theft, and privation.

Votes are not consent

I don’t vote. I don’t advocate it for others. It is an extremely bad method for taking good choices. If your argument is that 50% plus one person prefer a course of action, you don’t have a valid argument. Marcus Aurelius, who was a Stoic and had a variety of other problems, once asked, “What value is the opinion of ten thousand men if none of them know anything about the matter?” Voting is bad, and it is a misplaced ceremonial view that your choice of which of the overseers the slave masters who are really in control use to beat you and coerce your involvement in their plantation is even slightly important.

Living in a place is not consent. Everyone has to live somewhere. These places you think of as belonging to a particular nation state? They belong to God. God the Father Almighty created the heavens and the earthly realm. You don’t own these places, and no state owns these places. God owns them, and God made the world to be occupied. God made us to occupy it.

Using roads is not consent. Just because someone has paved a pathway used by travellers, often for centuries or millennia, doesn’t give them ownership. Travelling on these paths doesn’t make you a person consenting to be governed. Those signs on the road, those are not representations of any agreement on your part. As long as you are harming no one, you should be free to travel on the roads, on the paths, and in the wilderness, the same as any other child of God. Again, the places where people travel by custom are not owned by those who put asphalt on those places, but by God.

Terms of agreement

You live in a perverted time. Most of the places where people live on this planet are mismanaged by depraved people. Many of those people who are exercising power are demon worshippers. By their fruits shall ye know them.

Christendom is the name we used to give those places, mostly in Europe back in the day, that were populated by believers. To be a Christian you should hear the words of Jesus and do them. To be in communion with the apostles, you should go over the words of the apostles’ creed: I believe in God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ, His only son, our Lord, who was conceived of the Holy Ghost, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. The third day he arose from the dead. He sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty from where he shall come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting. Amen.

In Christendom four hundred years ago there were statute laws issued by states. There were clerical laws for the clergy. There were commercial laws, or the law merchant, for merchants. And there was common law, which was the law common to all people.

Under the common law, under the law merchant, and in clerical law, a contract or agreement is only valid if it has the following features:

It is entered knowingly;

It is entered willingly;

It is entered competently;

There is exchange of value between the parties;

There is an exchange of documents conveying the agreement of each party signified by signatures and seals as appropriate.

In the absence of any of these features, there is not an agreement. Any suggestion that an agreement exists in the absence of one or more feature is fraud. Much fraud is perpetrated, especially by the state, especially in state “justice” systems. Statute law is almost entirely conditional and not applicable except by explicit consent, but is applied by vicious thugs who are falsely called “law enforcement” and are not.

I should like to advert for a moment on “knowingly.” You cannot consent to things about which you don’t know. You are not providing informed consent if you are not informed, and if you are not providing informed consent, you aren’t consenting. Consenting requires that you be informed of every provision of the agreement, in detail, in advance, explained to your satisfaction, or it isn’t consent. There is no such thing as “adhesion” consent, there is no such thing as a consent to terms that you don’t understand.

Those giant long “terms of service” that purport to have your consent if you use the platform, the app, or the service? Not consent. Not information for the most part, either, because these things are written in the evil language of evil men and women who call themselves lawyers and use artifice and guile to write them. Lawyers are among the many reasons we do not have nice things.

What do you call one hundred thousand lawyers wrapped in chains at the bottom of the sea? A good start.

How do you tell the difference between a dead lawyer in the middle of the road and a dead skunk in the middle of the road? Sometimes when you come up on the skunk, you see skid marks.

By their fruits

By their fruits shall ye know them. Jesus teaches that saying. Jesus told everyone this important lesson, in his sermon on the mount. The text is found in Matthew chapter 7 and elsewhere in the Bible.

A good tree brings forth good fruit. A corrupt tree brings forth poisonous fruit. A purported “good” tree that brings forth any poison fruit is not a good tree, but a corrupt one. Politicians in the district of corruption are uniformly and entirely evil, even though a few of them sometimes bring forth some good fruit - bringing home the bacon as they call the pork barrel politics of getting things for the prominent people in their districts. You cannot be in politics in the district of corruption in any capacity, as an elected politician grifter, as a bureau rat appointed grifter, or as any other sort of political functionary, and be good. The most you can be is not the worst of the evil.

Consent of the governed

Many true things are written in Scripture. It is correct to say that everything in the Bible is true and important. It is also important to be aware that not every true thing is in the Bible. Among the true things that are true and are not word for word in the Bible are some of the words of the Declaration of independence of Anno Domini 1776.

Let us go over a few of those words. I have them by heart, to my satisfaction, but feel free to go find the text, the whole text, and nothing but the text where you find such things. Try a library.

We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these rights are life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed. That whenever any institution becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to create new institutions, laying their foundation on such principles and organising their powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that institutions long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such tyranny and to provide new guards for their future security.

You are welcome to note the variations in the above paragraph with the published declaration. I don’t mind a discussion on this matter, or any other. Your questions and concerns are valuable for informing you, and without you being informed, you aren’t in a position to agree to anything. Since I am a Christian I am a voluntaryist. I believe that it is possible to organise human affairs based on consent. Doing so would be building on a solid foundation of rock. Please let me know if you find the variations pleasing - I lifted the “unanimous consent” part from the late L. Neil Smith, RIP, from his first published novel, The Probability Broach.

A little further along in the declaration is this passage, “He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.”

After a five hour stand off the representatives of state authority entered a man’s home, stole his pet squirrel, and then killed it. Such is among the fruit of their pretended authority. Every dollar they spend has been stolen. They are evil.

Their debt is not yours

You don’t owe the national debt. One of the most disgusting things promoted by the people who claim to be against the ever growing national debt is the lie that your child, just born today, already owes some hundreds of thousands of dollars. That is not true. It is wrong. Saying so is evil.

Your newborn is not able to enter into an agreement. Your newborn is not able to know, is not competent to consent, is not able to be willing, and has not agreed to any part of the national debt. The liars who are against the national debt may feel justified in telling this lie, but in fact they are not. They are promoting the false and fraudulent view that the national debt is owed by the people generally. It is not.

It is not your debt.

Did you sign for it? Did you pledge collateral for it? Were you informed of the terms? Were you given the explicit opportunity in case of each and every treasury bill and government bond issued to anyone ever anywhere in the world to say no? You did not, you were not, and you don’t owe it.

Nancy Pelosi personally owes all of the national debt. She voted for it. She was given the opportunity to be fully informed. Perhaps she would demur and claim she wasn’t fully informed. That’s fine by me. I don’t want the debt to be owed by anyone. If it were paid by putting Nancy in prison on bread and water rations and selling everything she owns, taking all her pensions and retirement funds, taking every asset of any sort that has her name on it, and delivering this collateral, unconverted, to the purported creditors, that would be fine with me. She deserves nothing. She might repent, but is unwilling to do so. Her actions should be met with consequences. So should those of every politician everywhere.

You should stop being troubled by the national debt. It isn’t your fault. It isn’t your debt. And it isn’t your problem, because you are free to own gold, silver, crypto currencies, and other forms of payment to use as you see fit. So take up your individual sovereignty and do the words of Jesus.

Yes, it is lamentable that evil filthy demon worshipper, mass murderer, and arch villain Woodrow Wilson signed the Feral Reserveless act. It is wrong that Jay Powell implements its terms to the detriment of everyone else in the world. When Wilson signed it, twenty dollars would buy an ounce of gold. Today it takes $2,744 to buy the same ounce of gold. That means that more than 99.27% of the value of the dollar has been destroyed by filthy Janet Yellen, disgusting Jay Powell, and their predecessors.

The “spot market” for gold is open right now. Later the price will be higher or lower. But at no time this year will the price return to $20 per ounce.

Which is the fruit of their system. The fruit of the corrupt tree is corruption and poison. All the people who work for the Feral Reserveless scam in any capacity are evil. They should be punished for their depravity. They do not belong in decent society. You should treat them as though they don’t exist. Ostracise them for their crimes against humanity.

The 1792 mint act says that anyone issuing dollars with less than 371.25 grains of silver or one-twentieth of an ounce of fine gold is guilty of treason and should be punished with death. Yet the politicians are not out there on constitution avenue with timber and nails erecting scaffolds, bringing ropes, and hanging the Feral Reserveless scammers, are they? That’s because they are in on it. They are all grifters. They are all evil. And you shouldn’t consent to be governed by them.

Unless you have been given papers that I’ve never seen or been informed in ways that I never have, I don’t think you have consented.

You may have acquiesced in a system that thwarts your prosperity, attacks your neighbours, and threatens you with privation, suffering, incarceration, rape, torture, and death. But that is not now and never can be consent.

Your consent matters. You should choose carefully.

As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.