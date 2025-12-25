“Don't put your confidence in powerful people; there is no help for you there.” ~ Psalm 146

A very long time ago, I built a web site called “Death by Government.” The name attracted the attention of another researcher. His name was RJ Rummel. He published a book with that same title. You should probably read his book, and the sequels he kept writing for over a decade. Or go to the “democide” web site at the University of Hawai’i and read about all the deaths.

RJ and I spoke about his work. He asked me about my work. I was trying to put a human face on each of the victims of the MOVE bombing by the evil police in Philadelphia and the evil mass murderers of the fbi. I also was researching the names and the stories and the circumstances of the deaths of each of the children at the Mount Carmel church that was deliberately set ablaze by the personal orders of Janet Reno and Bill Clinton so that the CS gas they had ordered inserted into the church buildings would turn into cyanide gas so that those children would be murdered in the most cruel fashion possible. It was my goal to eventually tell the story of all the adults at the Waco massacre, as well.

My friend RJ asked me about the purpose of the work I was doing. Why was I making this web site and spending the time to research the people who were murdered? I explained that I felt we who survived had an obligation of documentation not only to those who were violently destroyed but also to those who survived. We have to know what was done in order to understand it. We have to understand it in order to prevent it happening again and again.

Then RJ told me something about the work he was doing. He said something that I won’t ever forget. He said, “You really care about them, don’t you?”

I said, “Yes, I really do.”

He was silent for a time. Then he said, “That makes it harder. I tried to care about each victim. But there are so many. It just wasn’t possible to keep caring about each one each time. Every time four or five or ten or two hundred are murdered, here, or there, or over there, by poison, by starvation, by being worked to death in a camp, by firing squad, by guards on towers shooting them while they tried to escape, by gas, by diesel exhaust, by bayonet, thinking about each life and how it was being lived and then how it was brought to an end. It was too hard for me. If I kept caring that much I wouldn’t be able to keep going. And I share your commitment to documenting what was done, for the reasons you’ve mentioned. People have to know what was done, and by whom.” RJ would go on to document over 262 million murdered in genocide, in democide, by their own rulers, by the people who had power over them, just in the 20th Century by itself. He would sometimes point out that combat deaths were a different category, another 65 million more dead that way, in the 20th Century. He also documented other centuries as best he could from the available records - which get scarce the further back you go. He didn’t have the opportunity to document all of the 115 million murdered, mostly in communist China, in the 21st Century. So far.

What would help?

We had another discussion about how to stop having millions of people murdered. RJ asked me if I thought it was especially people on the right or on the left. I said, no, it seemed that there were very conservative mass murderers in Germany, Italy, Guatemala, and Chile and very socialist mass murderers in Cambodia, China, the Soviet Union, Argentina, and other places who were killing and killing. Then he asked me what I thought would stop the killings.

I said that I thought the problem was the concentration of power in government. I said that we should not have people in power over one another, that we should not have this thing people call government. He listened to me go over the idea, and then he said he didn’t think that would work. He said that people needed to have some government and wouldn’t agree to do without it. What he said reminded me of what Thoreau wrote, that people need a machinery of government and “to hear its din” in order to satisfy that idea they have that some system is in place.

Since he had made it clear he didn’t think my idea for ending genocide and democide would work, I asked him what he thought would work. And he said, democracy. He said that more people need to have more say in how things are done. That without more input there would always be a willingness to target some group and to use them as scapegoats to be blamed for all the ills. If people all had more say in what was being done, that would work better.

I told him that I didn’t think it would work well enough. Too many of the countries that he had documented as places where genocides and democides happened were democracies when they got into trouble. I pointed out that I was documenting a massacre in Philadelphia by the deliberate fire bombing of an entire neighbourhood, certainly in a country that had an ostensibly democratic form of government; and the Waco massacre, which also took place in that same country not much later, also with many deaths by fire. RJ didn’t say anything for a while. After this long pause he said, “Well, maybe it wouldn’t work out every time, but we have to do something different.”

That seemed, to me, to be a good place to leave the discussion. So we did.

Your neighbours turned on you

You know they did. You remember 2020 and 2021. You remember how they were about wearing masques in the grocery stores. Masques that were completely pointless and stupid and had no ability to stop the alleged viral pathogen which would be as capable of penetrating those stupid masques as a house fly runs through a chain link fence. You remember how they were about you getting poisoned by vaxxajabs from big pharma. You remember the angry ugly Biden thing shouting in front of a red background about a winter of illness and death. You remember his sparsely attended and heavily militarised inauguration when the people responsible for administering the election in 2020 cheated everyone and lied about the counting then lied about the people who wanted to assemble to petition for redress of their sincerely felt grievances.

Your neighbours let Ashli Babbitt be murdered by Michael Byrd. Your neighbours were substantially enthusiastic about the round up of hundreds and hundreds of “J6” protestors who were jailed without trial, tortured in many cases, and treated cruelly. Your neighbours demanded that there be no religious exemptions for poison by vaxxajab. Your neighbours were enthusiastic about Biden’s demands that nobody celebrate holidays, large families not be allowed to gather, no one be allowed to attend sporting events. They put up cardboard silhouettes of crowds at athletic competitions. They banned the leading tennis player from Australia because he refused to be poisoned by vaxxajab. They closed your churches.

I could have told you what to expect. You see, I was tormented pretty much continually after the Lyme disease tick bite in 1970. That made me a sickly child for six months which stunted my growth, limited my usefulness to the kickball teams, and led to an ongoing tradition of teasing, beating, or throwing firecrackers at me. I didn’t fare well at home either, before or after that year. My earliest memory as a child is being beaten by my dad who beat my eldest brothers bloody with the belt buckle and beat me as a teenager one time so hard that I bled for 90 minutes. Nor were my adult years free of violence from the police and from false accusations from people in power. Your culture has a great many bullies, and every one of the people who seek badges are evil.

Earlier on the 24th of this month (yesterday as I write this essay) I was going to put together a different essay. “Who killed Tracy Wingfield” was to be the title, and the answer seems to be her boyfriend who apparently shot her to death with a rifle after which the sheriff hid some of the evidence and the coroner lied about the cause of death, and it was written up as suicide. The research into that case, in rural Colorado, put me in mind of all the write-ups I did on the MOVE children and the Mount Carmel church children.

Which brought me around to the people of the Dayton Friends Meeting who not only closed the meeting house and refused to allow in person worship services but also encouraged their members to get the poison jabs. I really have trouble with that whole mess. For my own part, I was able to forgive them, leave town, and let it be part of the past for me. I thought I had found my spiritual home in 2017 but I was mistaken. The people let me down. I probably should have kept reading the parable of the vessel at them, but I only read it the one time instead of each time I was led to do so. I have repented that choice on my part. And while I have forgiven them for what they chose to do as far as how their actions trespassed against me, I don’t understand how they chose faithlessness. I don’t understand people.

Your faith in people is misplaced

The part about you that I don’t understand most of all is why you keep choosing to trust other people with power over you. Why?

Why do you want to be ruled by untrustworthy men and women? Why do you pay them taxes? Why do you obey their rules?

I know you don’t trust them. I know you don’t like them. I read about all the rude things you have to say about them, which they so richly deserve. I hear the snide remarks when I am around other people and they are talking about politicians or bureau rats or agencies like the department of motor vehicles. I know you don’t owe them any taxes and you don’t owe any part of the “national” debt. But you keep being a part of their thing. I don’t get it.

You join up. Why? God made you just as good as them. God made you free and independent. You are just as capable of being a sovereign individual as anyone else. There’s not a single thing that upChuck the 3rd over in Windsor castle has or is that is better than you, and quite a lot of things about that usurper which are much worse. He’s very evil. His brother raped those girls on Epstein island. He had his hit teams murder Virginia Giuffre to silence her. He is a mass murderer who has sent thousands of men and women to their deaths for his war profits. Yet the “British” people are loyal to the “crown” and to the “royal” family of murderers, rapists, and demon worshippers. I don’t get it.

You were mistaken. Can you see that it was a mistake to put your faith in the people? The murders at Ruby Ridge didn’t convince you. The massacre in Philadelphia in 1985 and the massacre at Waco in 1993 didn’t convince you. Seventy million Americans taunted you and everyone who thought the 2020 election results were fraudulent and cheered while men and women were arrested and tortured. Tens of millions of your neighbours cheered while people were arrested for visiting the beach, not wearing masques, having gatherings of more than five persons, not social distancing, not getting poisoned by vaxxajabs, and endless other nonsensical, idiotic, unscientific rot. Are you convinced yet?

What is the value of the opinions of ten million men and women if not a single one of them knows anything about the topic? What does anyone else know about how you should raise your children, garden your home, drive your car, or spend your money? So why do you think democracy or a republic form of government is ever going to work?

You see the corruption. I know you do. I read the things you write about it. You see the evil and the pernicious tendencies and the power mongering and the bribery and the trillions being wasted. When will you quit? When will you stop pretending that you can fix the problems caused by the excesses of politics through the addition of more politics?

You can’t. You can’t make things better by voting. Ever. For anything.

You cannot fix politics by voting for different politicians. There are no good bureau rats. They are all parasites.

You cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals. If you join in and eat them, you aren’t helping end cannibalism. You see that, don’t you? Stop trying to eat all the cannibals, that isn’t ever going to make things better. It will only make things worse.

Choose

You keep wanting to have other people take care of “all that stuff” for you, don’t you? You want to pretend that the people in the District of Corruption are a long way away and you don’t have to be concerned. You want to pretend that while a million children a month are stolen off the streets of the world you live on and raped, tortured, murdered, sacrificed to demons, and sometimes cooked and eaten, you can’t do anything about all that stuff. Someone else has to do that part while you, what, work a desk job and pretend to earn the money they pretend to pay you? I don’t get it.

No. You have to choose to free yourself if you want to be free.

You have to choose to govern yourself if you want to be governed, and you really ought not to allow other people to govern you. You have the choice whether to choose to obey the laws of men and women who hate you, who rape children, who lie all the time, who steal, who betray you, who are untrustworthy, or you might instead choose to obey God.

Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

That is all I have for today.