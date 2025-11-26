“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.” ~ The Gospel According to Saint Matthew, chapter 5, verses 16 & 17

There is a Roman tradition from the fifth century before Christ requiring that the laws of Rome be engraved on twelve bronze tablets. These were displayed in the Forum in Rome, the main gathering place and market location. It is sometimes said that laws in addition to those engraved on the tablets were later added onto the columns, above them and below them. As time went on, the laws became so numerous that to carve them ladders were fetched and they were put on where there was found room. Many of the agora columns were about thirteen feet tall. As the number of laws increased, the size of the letters got tinier and tinier.

These traditions emerged from the sense of betrayal that the people of Rome felt about being told that there were laws, but nobody knew what the laws were. So the plebeians asked that the laws be made public and put in writing. You should be careful what you ask for. In those ancient times, despite the unusual activities of engravers on ladders carving texts in tiny letters, it was traditional to say that “ignorance of the law is no excuse.” In a 1957 court decision, a feral judge wrote that ignorance of the law is in fact a defence, because there were even then too many laws.

It is said that about 1960 there were 20,000 pages for the complete “code of federal regulations” or cfr as it is known. Today the page count runs to 185,984 pages. Why? So you can be hurt as much as possible by the bureau rats and politicians who run things in the District of Corruption.

Have you read them? Have you even seen them? It is a project for people in some law offices, and it was a project that I was asked to work on at Space Services Inc. of America in 1988, to keep a set of notebooks with all the laws in the cfr and change them out when a new update would arrive in the mail. Now, you younger readers are probably asking “what’s a notebook, grandpa” and “what do you mean the mail?” Anyway, I’ve had the blessing not to see the sausage being made in the halls of congress, but I have seen the output, up close. It is a mess.

Trying to keep the law is like having carnal relations with a hornet’s nest.

Legislators are evil

Are you saying to yourself, well, sure, Jim, but we have to have laws. Do we? Okay! I can see the value of having rules to guide action.

After all, there are four rules of gun control. Every gun is always loaded. Never cover anything with the muzzle of your gun you aren’t prepared to destroy. Never put your finger on the trigger of your gun until you are ready to fire that weapon. Always be sure of the target and what is beyond the target when you are ready to fire the weapon. Four rules. Easy. I don’t think you’ll find the rules of gun control in the cfr, though, which does include laws (in the 575 pages of title 18 and in the 7,000 pages of title 26) related to guns. So, maybe look them up. Or maybe don’t bother.

There are other sources of law than legislators sitting in fancy rooms with carpeted floors and cushioned chairs, often with little rows of desks or tables, and all sorts of fancy scroll work around the speaker rostrum. There is the common law, commentaries on which come to about 773 pages in a 2003 published edition. There is the law merchant which governs how contracts are identified as valid and what is to be done in case of a breach of contract. There is clerical law which reflects how monks, nuns, priests, and others in the various orders in the various hierarchies are expected to behave. It has been a source of considerable trauma and violence toward children that many priests in positions of authority in various sects of the faith have abused their power and done unspeakable things.

There is also holy scripture which includes the ten commandments and by some counts around 613 total commandments in the first five books of the Bible, the “pentateuch” or Torah. There are, of course, numerous other statements from God found in the other books, some of which should be understood as commandments. But, as you may be aware, there have been very few people in the history of Judaism and of Christianity who have kept all of those commandments.

Rather worse for Americans the people who wrote the constitution pulled a number of fast ones on you. They made the free exercise of religion a listed first amendment freedom and they wrote that there is to be no test of faith for those holding public offices. Which means that the demon worshippers and those who follow Lucifer, especially the freemasons who crafted the constitution, have been making the laws of your country ever since. You should really spend some time thinking about how much of what is wrong with your country has to do with people who hate God wanting to hurt Christians as much as possible. No, don’t stop yet. Think about it some more. Maybe take a few minutes. Walk outside for a bit. Really put some thought into this topic before you come back.

Now, I can imagine all kinds of people reading these paragraphs and saying, “Jim wants to have a test of faith for people holding public offices.” Nope. I don’t. I don’t want public offices. See, I believe in having rules, but not rulers.

Surplus order

You are a good soul. You want to have an orderly world. You want to know how to go about your day. You want to have reasonable expectations that your property won’t be invaded by armed men at four in the morning, kicking in doors, throwing flash bang grenades into the baby’s crib, and dragging you out of bed by your hair onto the floor. Unfortunately, you have lived all your life in a police state in which all those things happen, right here in America.

In some of their books and essays, Alvin and Heidi Toffler wrote about the concept of surplus order. The order necessary to have market places and clean streets is what people want. Surplus order is imposed by those who want to keep power. Friend, there are millions of evil men and women in offices in the District of Corruption who want to keep power. They will throw 250 people in jail and keep them there for weeks and months without trial, coerce guilty pleas, torture them, in some cases beat them so hard they lose sight or hearing, and tell you that they had it coming because they dared to show up on the sixth day of the first month of 2021 to have a peaceful assembly and to petition the people in power for redress of their grievances. Nancy Pelosi ordered a capitol police woman to fire on the crowd. That same police woman has been shown, by gait analysis, to be the person who put the pipe bombs at the political headquarters of one of the outfits that wants to keep power. It would take several hundred thousand more paragraphs to list all of the specific grievances relating to surplus order that come to mind, so maybe refer to photos from the Waco massacre of the fbi barbecuing seven dozen Texans in a church, including deliberately murdering all the women and children.

Some of you are going to have a hard time with these ideas. You do not need a state legislature to have necessary order. A state legislature is always corrupt and always makes special laws that benefit people who bribe (through lobbying, campaign contributions, and direct payments) enough legislators to get what they want. You do not need a national legislature to have necessary order. There were already too many laws in 1960 when there were 20,000 pages of the cfr and there are far too many laws now with 185,984 pages. You do not need to have 440 agencies and bureaus of all the departments of the feral system to have necessary order. (Yes, it is feral, meaning wild and untamed and out of control. It is not now and never has been federal. That was always a set of lies to try to trick people.)

Two tiers of order

Did you know that James Comey, if that is his real name, was indicted for crimes including prevaricating to congress and obstructing an official congressional proceeding? He has not been charged with raping children, murdering protestors, acts of treason, abusing animals, or doing other terrible things about which we are unlikely to ever have knowledge. However, the case against him was just dismissed by a feral judge. So was the case against Letitia James relating to bank fraud and making false statements to financial institutions. She was also not charged with rape, murder, theft, nor treason, though we cannot know for certain whether she has done many horrifying things. Same feral judge, same result. Charges dismissed.

That seems to stem from Pam Bondi choosing to appoint an interim prosecutor according to procedures that she, the very attorney general of these united States, was unable to obey. So the prosecutor wasn’t properly appointed so the former head of the fbi skates even though everyone has seen all kinds of evidence that Comey (again, the name by which he is known, maybe his real name) is a very bad man. Lots of people have been murdered by the fbi while Comey was head of it. Lots of prisoners were beaten, some were raped, all kinds of plea bargains were coerced with violence, with threats of violence to family members of the accused, and all manner of evidence was withheld and destroyed to gain convictions. Comey has seen all the evidence against Jeffrey Epstein and in my opinion Comey is in favour of all the children being raped by Epstein’s clients. You maybe shocked that I have such opinions, but it does purport to be a free country, so you might try having opinions. At least one or two.

Violent released

In some places in America the taxpayers are required to pay for crosswalks painted with rainbows because rainbows represent perverse sexual acts. The people in the legislatures and in the city and county commissions hate Christian families. They want little children to be raped so that they become homosexual and grow up seeking opportunities to bring others into these perverse lifestyles.

Would it surprise you to learn that over 932 cases a year have been brought relating to such matters? Four individuals including one child were arrested and face charges relating to destroying pride flags near Atlanta’s permanent rainbow crosswalks as of the sixth month of 2025. Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Columbus Ohio, and Whitehall, Ohio have cases from 2024 and 2025 relating to such vandalism. So does Redmond, Washington. So you might suppose that with so much attention paid to people riding scooters or making doughnuts across rainbow flag crosswalks that all actually violent criminal actions are taken seriously.

You would be mistaken. Recent examples have gotten some popular attention. Men arrested dozens of times for violent crimes have repeatedly been released in order to be on the streets doing more acts of violence. The local prosecutors and the local, state, and feral judges do not want to incarcerate violent criminals. They want American families to live in fear. They refuse to “uphold” the laws they swore oaths to uphold. (Mind you, I am against the swearing of oaths, because Jesus says to swear not.)

Acts of speech and political protest are prosecuted with the harshest treatment. At Ruby Ridge a mom holding a child was deliberately gunned down by an fbi sniper because the fbi is evil and hates families. Other feral troops invading the home of Vicky and Randy Weaver deliberately murdered the family dog and their son, Sammy Weaver. The fbi is an evil and unconstitutional invasive espionage agency that spies on Americans. Everyone who has ever worked for the fbi is personally evil and disgusting. But, ya know, the criminals in the fbi will never be prosecuted because with Pam, nothing sticks.

Evil Larry Ellison

“Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on,” said Ellison, the head of one of the four companies that won the 2022 joint warfighting cloud capability valued at $9 billion. You see, Ellison is a war profiteer who hates freedom. His company, Oracle, is paid billions of dollars of feral agency money stolen from tax payers or borrowed on the flimsy credit of the United States. He is a vile man.

He made this comment at Oracle’s Financial Analyst Meeting when discussing his vision for a future with widespread, AI-powered surveillance systems, including police body cameras, security cameras, and drones. Ellison wants highly intrusive surveillance. He wants “artificial intelligence” which is actually just software algorithms and has no actual intelligence, to look through the mountains of data that companies like his have been providing systems to the agencies in the District of Corruption to keep on each and every American man, woman, and child. Ellison wants every child to be followed from birth through vaccination poisoning through school years through adult years, from cradle to grave, with intrusive monitoring, ear tagging perhaps, and all kinds of digital identity documents, so that “Citizens will be on their best behavior…” because automated systems his company designs are monitoring every word spoken, every action taken, and every word whispered.

Why artificial systems? Well, human beings have souls. So it has been discovered by the authoritarian and evil war profiteers that if you have a human analyst looking at the data compiled on every American that they often act with compassion, those human analysts. They will be inclined to overlook minor infractions or words spoken but never acted upon. But not Ellison. Ol’ Larry wants to hurt other people as much as possible and wants explicit enforcement of every single law, rule, feral regulation, against every American all the time. Or, guess what? Citizenship will be revoked, the miscreant will be captured in one of those early morning raids about which Ellison fantasises, there will be violence, perhaps a neck collar will be put on and jerked really hard as often as possible, the former citizen will be beaten with cudgels, dragged by an ankle down a staircase, and thrown in a dark cell where they will have only the bread and water of affliction to keep alive.

It is a grift, you know. The people in Silicon Valley are liars. They are actually lying about being able to build artificial intelligence systems. Their self drive cars routinely smash into other cars, hit pedestrians, kill livestock, because the tech bros don’t care. They write bad software. They want trillions of dollars for data centres so they can have all those records for all those Americans that have been gathered by the fbi, nsa, dea, cia, mossad, mi6, batfe, and dozens of other agencies. They want to create a control grid and they have lied to congress and to all those feral agencies telling them that they can in fact accurately analyse all the data and deliver every American into bondage. That’s because the men and women who run these companies hate humanity and want to hurt their neighbours. They don’t want necessary order, they want surplus order. Moreover, they have carefully written themselves into the code so they can always remain secure from enforcement of these despicable laws. (Unless someone hacks the code and puts them at risk. Scary thought, huh?)

The people in power hate everyone else. The aristo rats and the bureau rats do not love their neighbours. So you should be wary. You should do what you can to limit your interactions with the system. You should stop complying and stop obeying. You should stop paying them taxes you don’t owe to do things you won’t like to further limit your economic and spiritual freedom.

