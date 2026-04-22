The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding. ~ Proverbs 9:10

You are beginning to see that you have been lied to your entire life. You are starting to notice that no matter for whom you vote, you get the policies you don’t want from people you don’t like who work against your interests. You have begun to understand.

These are not comfortable truths. All around you are people for whom these truths are too difficult. Some refuse to acknowledge them, some refuse to act upon them, many delude themselves that these facts aren’t really true. But the truth is not dissuaded. It makes its presence felt.

I am not here to tell you things you don’t know. Nor am I here to give you any comfort in the midst of the coming unpleasantness. I am here to point out how bad things are, how long they have taken to get this way, give you some sense of where things are going, and encourage you to take upon yourselves the work you need to do to get through what is happening, what is about to happen, and prepare for events not long off. You have a little time.

Long ago

It would be tedious to go over all the events from when all these things got started until now. You are welcome to reflect on what you were told by trustworthy sources about how all this began, long ago, in a garden. It was a very nice garden. Temptation entered in and was not resisted. We are living through the consequences of those times. More might have been said about the times since then, but it turns out not to have been so very important. So things of which you are told in legends, in myths, and in stories of great antiquity seem, to you, to have little to do with present day.

Fair to say, things you have read about and told weren’t real actually were, and that is a part of how you have been lied to your entire life. A young man bought some seeds, trading essential goods from his home, planted those seeds, saw an enormous plant grow out of the ground and into the sky, went up that way, found a different set of circumstances high above, including considerable wealth, as well as enormous danger. He grabbed some of that wealth, descended the tenacious plant, and then chopped it down to prevent the dangers from reaching him. The story has simplified over a very long time but its essential elements resonate with truth.

There are flying carpets and seven league boots, though they aren’t quite as stories have told you they look. There is a talking donkey in the Bible, in the book of Numbers, and it is not a metaphor. The donkey sees an actual angel, which has an actual body, and which bars the way the donkey has been asked to go. It is not the only angel in the Bible, and it is not the only time that men have interacted with the angels of the Lord our God. You would do well to spend some time with the first chapter of Luke, for example, and consider how very much God loves us. For all those things in the Gospels are true, and all those miracles are real, and all the events told within those pages have direct bearing on this day, these times, now.

In order to work past the events that happened long ago in that garden, Mary was asked by an angel to conceive a child of the Holy Spirit. Mary agreed to do so, in perfect obedience to God. Jesus is that child. Jesus purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation. In doing so, Jesus was rejected by those who had come to control the temple in Jerusalem. He was rejected by the earthly power of Rome. He was crucified, he died, he was buried, he rose again from the dead. He spent forty days with his followers and disciples so they would know he had defeated death. Then Jesus rose into heaven and sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty.

Now, today, about two thousand years later, some very bad people have been hard at work, for about a hundred years, deceiving everyone around you. They lied to you about Ukraine, about Afghanistan, about Iraq, about the buildings that fell down in 2001, about Waco, about Ruby Ridge, about Somalia, about Kuwait, about the Soviet Union, about the department of education, about wage and price controls to whip inflation, about the closing of the redemption of dollars for gold, about the Gulf of Tonkin, about the Bay of Pigs, about Korea, about Japan, about Pearl Harbour, about the Spanish “flu,” about Lenin, about the Berlin Baghdad railroad, about TE Lawrence and the house of Saud, about the creature from Jekyll island, Prohibition, the income tax, the fbi, the national forests, the national parks, the food and drug administration, the black chamber, the Palmer raids, the licensing of radio and television, the licensing of pilots and aeroplanes and drivers and automobiles, the regulation of railways, the opening of the mails, the spying on telegrams and telephone calls, the USS Maine, and many other things.

To carry off these lies and make profits from various conflicts, those very bad people have bought up newspapers and magazines, built broadcast networks, bought film and television studios, made movies and tv series about all the fantasies they’ve spun over the last century about all the things they want you to believe happened, have changed the nature of the music to which you listen, and attempted to perpetrate an endless array of scams in ways that amount to a set of spells cast out on the unsuspecting people of our world. Some have been ensorcelled, some have been beguiled, many have been corrupted, and a large number have been coerced.

In order to “get the jobs done” the fbi, cia, dea, batfe, nsa, and all the other agencies have film of every prominent business person and every prominent politician having sex with children, or being raped, or in other ways compromised. J. Edgar Hoover, first appointed to the fbi by Woody Wilson used to say that he had film of all the important people in America “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl.” Today many people try to get you to think that there is nothing wrong with men being in bed with someone of the same gender, which goes to show you how very far things have fallen from the way God wants things to be. It was for very good reasons that Sodom and Gomorrha were destroyed by fire from heaven. God has not been at all reluctant to describe such relationships among adults as abominations and has indicated all through the Bible admonitions about such things. The fbi has eagerly participated in these types of extortion, and every fbi agent not only knows it, but has been involved in it, or they wouldn’t become “special” agents.

Now, a century isn’t really all that long a time. In fact, it is quite a lot less than one-ninth of the lifespan of Methuselah, who was a human being much like you or me. You should reflect on how things have changed, and not for the better, in the millennia since the time of Noah. Nevertheless, you might be thinking to yourself that 1877 when Cecil Rhodes began to conceive of some of these events you’ve read about in recent history and have been experiencing, as “long ago,” and given your expected longevity perhaps that is sensible.

Changes are coming

The very bad people who have taken it upon themselves to orchestrate many of the events you have read about in contemporary history books, or studied in school, including many of the recent events you’ve experienced, don’t want you around. They also don’t want about 7 out of 8 people on Earth, given how many they think there are. They believe there are 8 billion humans. They want there to be about one billion, and they wouldn’t mind if it were fewer. To be very clear, they intend to murder seven billion people as quickly as possible.

Some people are helping them along by committing suicide. Some are being assisted in those actions with “medically assisted death” which is madness and quite evil. Some are being helped along with poison jabs. These don’t kill right away, so all kinds of wealth is removed from the families of those suffering from heart diseases and cancers and other ailments caused by the poison jabs. The hospitals, big pharmaceutical companies, the insurance companies, the big banks, the big film studios, the big hoax stream media, the licensed money transmitters, the giant mega corporations, all these enterprises are elements of a vast network not subject to any constraints. Meanwhile the agencies not only in the District of Corruption, not only in all your states, but also in more than fifty countries around the world, are colluding to murder billions of people.

It turns out to be very challenging to get rid of people, because we do this thing as often as we can, which is quite enjoyable. One of the outcomes of sex is children, as God intended it to be. People make more people. So getting rid of 262 million people in the 20th Century by genocides coordinated by the forebears of the people who are now in power didn’t reduce the population. The population grew from over 2 billion at the beginning of the century to over 6 billion at the end of the century, in spite of all those deaths by genocide and another 50 million wiped out by diseases and toxins and another 55 million killed in combat operations and the bombing of cities. About a billion abortions have taken place worldwide since 1930 and yet the population of the world has increased, which gives you a sense of how mighty is God in creating abundance.

So they plan to starve you and your family to death. They plan to bomb some cities, much as has been happening in certain parts of the world already. They plan to use some nuclear weapons here and there. They plan additional mass poisonings and many “terror” incidents that they will blame on a large number of other people. Many wars. Many forest fires. Much of those directed energy weapons.

People who did not want these things to happen were removed from power, or encouraged to retire. Before the end of 2019 it was one of the years with the most senior executives in American companies retiring or resigning. Subsequent years have set it in the shade with even more retirements and resignations and early separations.

The very bad people are gleeful about all these developments. They look forward to the death panels that George Bernard Shaw discussed, where every person must justify his continued existence or be exterminated. More death camps are coming. The very bad people have made it clear that they intend to mutilate the survivors. If you think you are going to write code for them and be allowed certain luxuries, perhaps, but you won’t be allowed to keep your legs. They will be amputated so you are more thoroughly enslaved. Many people will have their tongues removed, some along with their vocal cords, and other body parts will be removed, not far away, not discarded, but kept near to remind you of what you have had taken away and to alert you to the fact that more such mutilations may be imposed. Try to think of being enslaved by the most cruel, most evil, and most reckless people you have ever imagined, and then think about it being even worse.

Destroying Christendom

What is it? Christendom is the kingdom of Christ. For Jesus sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty and from there comes to judge the living and the dead. Jesus live and reigns. Jesus is our true king. All others who claim the title of king are usurpers, and that has been true since the resurrection.

Those who worship evil hate Christianity. They hate you for being good, for being Christian, for teaching your children the Gospels.

They have infiltrated your churches, your houses of worship, your sects. They have attempted to divide the house of God believing that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Indeed, if you look at the terrible wars of religion that took place in Europe, such as the thirty years war (roughly 1618 to 1648) you can see that millions of Christians were killed and millions more were raped, deprived, starved, and conscripted to attempt to bring down the house of Christendom. Jesus prevailed.

There are billions of Christians in the world today. Many of them are presently misled by sinners. Some are being directly governed by demon worshippers who have been given titles such as priest, bishop, archbishop, cardinal, pastor, minister, or clerk. Many clerics are working for the other side, for evil.

Many nation states are under the power of evil. Therefore many people who do not believe in Jesus Christ have been brought from other countries to rape, loot, pillage, and murder. It is not just a learing centre here and there, but a great many subterfuges, a great amount of corruption, much theft of wealth and services, many lies, much deceit, many judges who turn violent criminals back out onto the streets eagerly looking forward to more raping, murdering, looting, thieving, and mayhem.

If the people who have held power for the last few dozen years were to keep power, much more evil would come to pass. You can see from looking at what is going on that their intentions are evil, that they protect one another and their own power, and that they have nothing but contempt for you.

Prepare

“Among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised,” wrote Machiavelli, to a prince, long ago, in another country.

You should keep and bear arms. If you are living somewhere that isn’t allowed, move. Don’t argue with me about this matter, though if you want to add some thoughts about it in the comments, go ahead. I will tell you again and again, get where you are free to defend yourselves and your family and your property. Give up on this idle fantasy that the people who have power over you are ever going to stop hurting you. They won’t. They would not. They don’t want to stop.

Prepare for famine. Have a greenhouse. Store dry foods. Store freeze dried foods. Store salted and dried meats, pemmican, and other food high in protein and fat. Learn how to grow food, how to keep cattle and barnyard fowl, how to cook, how to bake, and how to keep your home provisioned. Learn how to hunt and fish. Skip the hunting licences and fishing licences, as those are not helping you and only tell evil people that you may have hunting equipment and fishing gear for them to steal after they have murdered you. Also those fees go to support the people you don’t like who do things you don’t want.

Prepare for war. The war was declared long ago by the other side. The people who call themselves elite so much that I see many of you doing it, too, declared war at the first meeting of that Bilderberg club, actually declaring war on the American people, a fact not reported by their hoax stream media. I cannot really give you good guidance in your preparations without knowing your situation, and I cannot encourage you to disclose anything about your situation, even with encrypted communications.

Generally speaking, everyone in your family should be armed, should know how to use weapons and how to fight without weapons. You should know your neighbours, or move to where you know your neighbours. You should have radios and encrypted communications, including software defined radio and encrypted radio. You should have drones so you can get a view from high above you because you may rely upon the other side to have such tools. You should have paper maps and atlas books because you won’t necessarily have global positioning satellite information going forward. And they know how to trick your GPS devices to lead you astray.

You need to understand your area and your resources. There are places near you that have food in warehouses and in the back of the store, and you need to know where those places are. Maybe take notes, maybe keep the knowledge in your head. Think about how you are going to get around when every vehicle has been stopped by electro magnetic pulse. Maybe you should sell some things and buy an old car or truck and keep a spare solenoid in a Faraday box. Bicycles and dirt bikes and horses and mules will work long after all your fancy electric cars are sculptures. You need to know where to go if where you are is under assault, and you need to have more than one way out of where you are.

Maybe print out things that you really need to know, including phone numbers and addresses and directions for travel. Get an encyclopedia, get some books on how to fix things and how to make things.

You should love your neighbours and give your neighbours reasons to love you. If you are not in a community where that is possible, you should move to a different community. You have a little time.

Pray

The most important thing you can do is to prepare your soul. Don’t let the circumstances that you encounter disrupt your relationship with God. You want eternal salvation. Everything in this life is of no consequence as long as you don’t jeopardise your salvation. You won’t take the things you accumulate here with you when you go into the next life, so don’t sweat the little things.

If you have a prayer that you think would help in the times we are experiencing and about to experience, please share that prayer in the comments.

Here is a prayer that I pray every day: Holy Michael the archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the malice and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray and do thou o prince of the heavenly host, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan and the evil spirits who roam through the world seeking the ruin of souls.

Another prayer that I spent a long time praying about and which I was guided to compose goes as follows:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

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Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

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In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

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Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.