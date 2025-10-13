“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” ~ Oscar Wilde, Lady Windermere’s Fan, Anno Domini 1892

If you listen to the powerful people who are interviewed on the hoax stream media you might get the impression they think you should all be murdered, raped, and enslaved, in no particular order. If you spend time researching them carefully, you’ll find that they have unsavoury ideas.

If you listen to the melancholy music that pours out of speakers at restaurants, stores, and other public places, distributed by whatever vestiges of Muzak or its competitors remain, you might get the idea that the people who push that pablum would like it very much if all the customers in those same restaurants would immediately kill themselves. It has remained something of a mystery to me why the people who own and operate the restaurants and stores I’ve visited in the last few years put up with the garbage being emitted on the speakers in their places of business. You would think they would understand that people buy more and return more often if they hear positive, upbeat, fast-paced music rather than what I often call, “music to slit your throat by.” The terrible music persists. So do I.

Comprehensively evil people

Many of the people in power are known to the public. It is certainly true that the ones I name here are public figures, therefore entitled to no courtesies of privacy, no respect, and thoroughly deserving of public admonishment, chastisement, criticism, and lampooning. They are really bad, they should be rejected by decent men and women, and they have made no effort to repent their many vile crimes.

Larry Ellison in 2024 said, “Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that is going on,” in an hour-long Q&A during Oracle’s Financial Analyst Meeting. Now his company will have a major role in socialist and invasive video app “TikTok” to impose his ideas of coercion on everyone involved. Ellison is a very unpleasant, immoral, coercive, and vindictive person. He has a well-deserved reputation for outbursts of temper. He is exactly the kind of person you do not want to have spying on you through his algorithms and automated apps. You shouldn’t trust anyone with your communications privacy nor with your data security, but while you aren’t trusting anyone, you should steer clear of Ellison and his ilk.

Eric Schmidt the former Google chief executive officer seems to be the answer to Sergey Brin’s imperative “don’t be evil.” Yeah, don’t be evil yourself, hire someone else to do it for you. Schmidt’s involvement with the Bilderberg group, the Trilateral commission, various Rhodes trust initiatives, and other outfits purveying the dictatorial control of wicked authoritarian aristocrats should give you a strong sense of how terrible he is. In 2010 he told this lie, “I want to be clear what we mean by Net neutrality: What we mean is if you have one data type like video, you don’t discriminate against one person’s video in favor of another.” Very clearly YouTube engages in deliberate and harmful discrimination against as many people as possible out of a vindictive hatred of Christians, free thinkers, goodness, and decency.

Censorship and mass surveillance are very popular with the current administration judging by the kind of people who have been hired, given senior military grades, and put in charge of various programmes. Peter Thiel is among the more notoriously evil and horrid.

If you read about these people, or read their books, such as The Road Ahead by Bill Gates, or read biographies of them by the psychophants who promote their careers, you might get the idea that they made their fortunes on their own merits. You should not be deceived. The process of choosing winners in the high tech trades goes back a very long way and includes patents being awarded to various inventors in the 18th and 19th Centuries who may have had only ancillary or no direct connexion to the actual inventions at all. You would also do well to ignore the lies about George Washington admitting to his dad that he had chopped down a cherry tree or any of the nonsense pushed about Lincoln walking a long distance to return a book.

Which is not to say that nobody has ever made good products out of innovative thinking or done wonders pulling themselves up without the help of demon worshippers. It is, however, the case that the same sort of people who encouraged Woody Wilson to licence all radio broadcasts, put black chamber men in the telegram and telephone offices, and lie the American people into direct military intervention in the war in Europe, have spent generations doing unspeakable things to children, ingesting blood, worshipping demons, and plotting to destroy individual liberty, private property, and independent initiative.

If you chase the threads very far, you find the house of Windsor, the Rhodes estate, the various persons who usurp the title “king” and are none, and the peers of their various realms deeply entrenched in the ideology of surveillance, control, assassination, genocide, slavery, torture, and rape that represents what they want: control. They don’t have any authority to rule. They don’t have any legitimacy. They are not chosen by God. They are not in any way properly anointed. They worship evil. They hate mankind. They hate you and your family to the extent that they know anything about you, both individually on your own merits and generally in believing you to be associated with the teachings of Jesus.

You should not associate with them. To the extent that alternatives are available, you shouldn’t use their products and services. You shouldn’t work for them. You shouldn’t obey them. They are not worth your time. You have choices to take. Choose wisely.

Thou art worthy

You shouldn’t be deceived. The people who want to monitor everything you do are really terrible. They want you to help them by killing yourself. You shouldn’t do so. You should not despair. No matter how much their paid mouthpieces in the hoax stream media tell you about the current bad thing or insist that you must accept the poison jabs or assert that you must endure some suffering or tell you to get permits you don’t require or pay taxes you don’t owe, you should not be fooled. Their repetition represents an aspect of their desperation. Their desire for total surveillance represents their knowledge that they cannot keep control. Their use of algorithms to replace human evaluation of the mountains of information they have heaped up represent their certainty that people don’t want to do their bidding and will purposely ignore many minor and also some major acts of rebellion.

You are worthy. You matter. God loves you. God wants you to be free.

God made you free. God did not make the usurper in Windsor castle your owner. So when you are told to obey some authority figure, ask yourself whether you should. You might refer to the book of Acts in which the apostles say that they obey God and not men. So should you.

Salvation is real

You deserve to live forever. You deserve eternal salvation. You may have done things wrong. Your sins may be forgiven if you do repent of them. You do not have to pay the price of eternal salvation. Jesus Christ paid the price for all of us. Jesus lives.

It often comes up that some character in a book or film has a fatalistic attitude. In the film “Braveheart,” the rather tall historical figure of William Wallace portrayed by the comparatively diminutive Mel Gibson says, “All men die. Not all men truly live.” And while the second part seems quite accurate, in a metaphorical way, the first part is mistaken. Enoch didn’t die. Elijah didn’t die. Many who have died, including Jesus Christ, live.

Not only is it possible for you to live forever, it is up to God who lives and who dies, including whether you ever die. It is not up to the people who claim power, it is not up to the congress, it is not up to the people running the Canadian health service murder by poison crew that calls itself “medical assistance in dying,” nor is it up to the people who want to impose a socialist credit system, a digital banking system, revoke passports, impose surplus order, and do all kinds of other nasty things.

You shouldn’t be on your best behaviour. You shouldn’t be afraid of Larry Ellison and his spooky spy software. You shouldn’t be obedient to the usurper in whatever palace he is defiling. You should rebel against their rules. You should defy them privately and publicly. You should make yourself ungovernable.

After all, without your consent, it cannot be government. Since the nasty ugly fat people in the District of Corruption and the other centres of power do not ask you for your consent every single time they decree anything, none of their decrees have any authority. You not only don’t have to obey them, you shouldn’t ever choose to obey them. Do not comply. Do not consent. Do not agree. Do not sign. Do not help them hurt you and your family. Do not go quietly. Make a ruckus.

You know who asks for your consent? God.

Jesus has given to his disciples and followers a great commission. Teach the Gospels to every creature. Those who believe may be baptised. The choice is up to you.

You have choices to take. Now would be a good time to choose who you serve.

As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

