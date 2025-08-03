“And he lifted up his eyes upon his disciples, and said, Blessed be ye poor: for yours is the kingdom of God.” ~ Luke 6:20

Living among the poor has been part of my path in many places. Yesterday afternooon I was told to expect funds. So I went to make arrangements for staying at a familiar place where I’ve been treated well over the last three months. The money didn’t come.

My hostesses were very kind. So I corresponded using my phone to seek the funds expected. Eventually there was no further reason to expect the money. Early this morning I went to a familiar place that I was shown two months ago. It’s off a road with little traffic, uphill a short ways, in the forest. This morning was the third time I stayed there to catch some sleep, awaken at dawn, say my prayers, gather my things, and go into town.

Like every other place, there are some who welcome those in need. There are others who don’t. I don’t have anything to say about the unwelcoming. I move on without dispute. Connecting to the Internet, buying some food, getting through the day, living along the street when that’s the way forward, I have met many who navigate the same currents and tides.

New Projects

There have been a great many times in my life when the work I was doing came to an end. It isn’t always easy to let go of what was and work to keep going forward. But there is a path forward.

Several people I work with have been putting together international logistics deals. Buyers seek certain commodities. Sellers seek buyers. Matching these can involve networking, patience, and negotiations. In the last two years exactly one of these deals has produced a commission, so I continue to work with those brokers and resellers. Waiting for another deal to complete involves much waiting. So I pray every day for patience.

Some months ago there was an essay here about starting a new search and rescue group for this region. There was modest enthusiasm, sharing of the post, comments, and likes. Not my most popular post, nor my least. I do believe good things will arise from continuing to pursue that project.

There are people I know who need help with accounting, investor relations, business planning, and other things I know how to do. Sometimes there are fees. Sometimes not.

Change

Over the last two years and two quarters I’ve tried to review how things have changed, who changed them, and why. It would be fair to say that in AD 1700 my family were prospering on our land in the Highlands of Scotland. In 1746 we were “cleared” from our lands and sentenced to transportation for life to North America. My ancestors endured a difficult crossing of the Atlantic and migrated ever further inland until my dad was born in California just over a century ago.

His family were prospering in AD 1900. The advent of the Feral Reserveless scam and the income tax didn’t help. The deliberate manipulation of interest rates that led to the 1929 crash was destructive. I never got to meet his parents. His mom died in 1938 after learning what had been happening to her cousins and friends in Germany.

Efforts to change direction have been met with contempt. The entire world was set on fire in AD 1914 and again 25 years later. Hundreds of millions of people were killed by their own governments, in combat, and in attacks on civilian populations during and between wars in the 20th Century. Well over 135 million have been killed so far this century.

The same aristocrat families, the same demon worshippers, the same Lucifer deluded freemason cult, the same orchestrators of hardship for others have been determined to slaughter more and more.

Indictments

You know there is a system. You know it is corrupt. The people who run it know that you know they are lying. They want you to pretend to believe them, so they hire people to write letters, essays, social media posts, and pay them a good rate of pay. Astroturf is plentiful. But you don’t believe them. They know you don’t believe them. They keep lying. Why?

They don’t care about your consent. They aren’t interested in your opinion. They are only interested in power, the wealth it brings, the power that wealth brings, and their hobbies as illustrated in the art collection of the Podestas, on the Anthony Wiener and Hunter Biden laptops, and in numerous other published documents and books.

None of them are indicted. It would take a few days to write up an indictment. Pam Bondi has people who do write indictments every week. Tulsi Gabbard can release documents from now to the end of this year, and beyond, and it won’t result in an indictment unless the attorney general chooses to indict any of the criminals. Pam works for Ballard Partners, in my opinion, and protects her clients. She isn’t even vaguely concerned about the children who have been and are being raped, by the actual treason being committed, by the crimes of corruption, graft, murder, and theft.

In AD 1381 there was a new tax. The evil usurper on the throne of England sent word to the aristocrats. They sent their armsmen. Any adult had to pay the tax. Any maiden who was still a virgin and any young boy was exempt. So the armsmen collecting the poll tax would put their hand up the skirt of any girl child and break her maidenhead. So peasants revolted.

They refused to accept that treatment. They refused to let their young girls be abused by the hired men of Norman French usurpers. They killed the armsmen. They stormed the magistrates’ and aristocrats’ homes. They chopped off the heads of a lot of vicious evil ugly men who had sent orders to abuse and defile their daughters. They set fire to many estate homes. Wat Tyler, who was probably so named because he tyled roofs and put wattle on walls, led hundreds of peasants into London. There he was deceived and murdered. Then all the peasants were hunted down and murdered whether they were involved in the revolt or falsely accused of being involved or merely looked strong enough to lead future revolts.

Yes, you are indicted for letting a million children a month all over the world be stolen off the streets, enslaved, abused, tortured, defiled, raped, mutilated, murdered, and in some cases eaten. You let wars and genocides go on and on. Some of you pay “taxes” without ever being asked to consent to all the ways those taxes are spent. Some of you have licences to use your own property or practice your own profession or hunt or fish or do any number of other things.

My indictment of your inaction doesn’t lead to an earthly court where you get prosecuted. I don’t have any involvement in those courts.

Nor am I your judge. Jesus Christ rose from the dead, ascended into heaven, sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty, and from there he comes to judge the living and the dead.

Your help

If you want to hear from me in future essays, you would be welcome to say so in the comments. If you want to send me funds using CashApp, you can direct message me. If you have work you need done, I am available for work.

Last night I published a much shorter essay on my phone's Substack account which you can find if you look for it.

Everyone has choices to take.

As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.