L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nelson Martin's avatar
Nelson Martin
3d

Jim, I very much appreciate your writing, and hope you will continue. I don’t have paid work to engage your services at this time, but I will keep you in mind going forward, both for myself and to recommend to others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jim Davidson
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
3d

Thank You Jim, I restacked with a note/quote that should hopefully get more to look at these lawful and honest indictments of the human condition. Like yourself, I am also carefully navigating survival mode, but whatever God wills for our lives, let his will be done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture