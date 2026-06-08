“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” ~ Martin Luther King, Jr., Anno Domini 1963

For several days I have been considering the system we are up against. What is it doing? One of my friends likes to say that a thing is what it does. At the top of this essay is a graphic encompassing some of those sayings. I take responsibility for the middle sentence: The results achieved were the goals all along. The bottom sentence is from Margaret Anna Alice and her most excellent poem inspired from our recent experiences with lockdowns and poison jabs.

Some of the things the other side wants are obvious. The “K-shaped” economy is not accidental. Many of the things they have said were spoken deliberately. Their plan is that you will own nothing, have no privacy, obey them because they are always watching as Larry Ellison arrogantly asserted, be enslaved, never enjoy anything. But you will tell other people you are happy because they want all the slaves to be placid.

They call themselves elite

You may not have understood some passages in Scripture. You may not have read some of the books of Scripture that were left aside after the first edition of Anno Domini 1611 when the “King James” bible had 80 books. Most likely you have not read First Enoch which is one of the 81 books in the Ethiopian bible. Yet, all these things that have been hidden are being revealed, as Jesus told his disciples two thousand years ago. That which is hidden will be revealed, what is whispered in an ear will be shouted from the rooftops.

They want you to call them elite. They believe they are booted and spurred to ride the rest of mankind. They believe they are from special “blood lines.” They believe that they are superior to other people, even though breeding amongst the various lineages and with all manner of humans makes it clear that they are deluded. Different species cannot interbreed.

They are not elite. The people who have power and most of the money are evil, worthless, disgusting villains. They are rapists, murderers, torturers. They have inflicted trauma for the purpose of control. They have experienced such traumas. Most of them are insane. None of them are any good. They are not spiritually good, they are not ingenious, they are not clever, they are not good with tools and technologies, mathematics and ideas, reason, knowledge. They “have people for that” and in their estimation all they ever need is going to be provided for them. Maybe not by you, but certainly for generations to come by those of your children they kidnap, rape, torture, and enslave. Not only don’t they find these ideas objectionable, they have been raised and encouraged to believe that their way is the very best way to be.

One of the reasons they keep trying to disarm you (and have succeeded in places where their cults and secret societies are stronger) is because they hold you in contempt, and have always held you so. Jesus told his disciples to sell their cloaks and buy arms because Jesus understood the nature of the conflict in which we are engaged.

They believe

No, I don’t think they are any better. I call them effete because they are used up, obsolete, no longer effective for purpose, and because they have learned to be effeminate an disgusting. All the things going on in the “capitol district” in The Hunger Games is a microcosm of the sorts of depravity they engage in. The District of Corruption is their incarnation of evil on Earth.

They believe they will always be protected by their lineages, by the powers they worship. They are mistaken, deluded, and insane. But it doesn’t really matter whether you believe they have power to do all the things they seek to do. It does matter that they believe they have such power. It also matters that they want to herd others, to hurt others, to feast on human flesh, to rape children, to rape adults, and to drink blood of their recent victims. None of the things I’m writing here are hyperbole, they are actual aspects of the world you are in.

It is in the nature of reality that their time is coming to an end because God has said so, because God has shown these times to His prophets, because God sent His son Jesus to pay the price for all our sins, and because God wills it that we be freed from them. Jesus says that he is here so that we will have life and have it more abundantly.

Hiding global culture

One of the aspects of our world that has been kept hidden is the existence in many eras of a globe-spanning culture. People have always been able to navigate across oceans. Any anthropologist, historian, or archaeologist who says otherwise is lying. Probably they have individually been suborned, corrupted, or coerced to tell these lies, because the superabundance of evidence makes it clear that they are lying.

To further their goals, one of their secret societies, the Jesuits, attempted to burn all the libraries of the Mayans, Incas, Aztecs, Nahuatl, and other native peoples. Having accounts of all the people from Europe, all those powerful families, all those “nobles” coming to American to engage in cannibalism and demon worship would not have gone over well with Christians in the Old World. So they hid the truth.

Not very well. You know that the pagan Norse vikings travelled to Newfoundland and Vinland five hundred years before Columbus. You should know that Columbus was a freemason. He knew where he was going wasn’t over the “edge” of the world. Phoenicians fished the grand banks of the Laurentide abyss where nutrient rich waters upwelling from below make for an enormous ocean bounty. Minoan sailors brought Michigan copper and Cornish tin to the Mediterranean four thousand seven hundred years ago to make bronze. We know these things now from the variations of isotopes and other metallurgical techniques that let us identify the sources of metal materials.

We know that there was a great flood 11,600 years ago. We know that there was a great burning 12,800 years ago. We have reason to believe that the more technologically capable peoples of 12,800 years ago slaughtered all the North American megafauna, burned up all the forests and communities they could, in order to stop the warming trend that had strongly taken hold and was going to raise sea levels and drown their evil coastal cities. They were willing to sacrifice the Clovis peoples and millions of others in order to keep the Laurentide, Cordilleran, and European ice sheets.

We know many of these things because they were written about openly in the Edfu building texts, by Plato in his dialogues, in the Sumerian epic of Gilgamesh, and in the book of Genesis. We were lied to by anthropologists, archaeologists, historians, and scum like the minister of Egyptian antiquities, for decades, who made absurd claims about who built the “great” pyramid and why all the subsequent pyramids are cheap knockoffs of it. They would say, “the statue of the sphinx cannot have been built 16,000 years ago because there was no culture doing such things,” and then date things known to be much older to some 5,000 years ago. Yet we found Gobekli Tepe and other communities in Anatolia and upper Mesopotamia. We learned that these places were built 10,800 years ago and deliberately buried after about a thousand years of use so that when we dug them up we’d know how old they were when in use. We also know that the communities that existed then, until about 4,300 years ago, so for some 6,500 years, did not have the kinds of hierarchies under which we suffer. They were far more decentralised. Many did not even have a central armoury for keeping weapons nor any central administrative structure because people don’t need such things when they live in harmony with trade and commerce. They did, though, have global commerce.

Thor Heyerdahl, whose family presumably included some pagan demon worshippers given his first name, one of those nordic, germanic entities, did some impressive work with reed boats that were similar to designs that carried Phoenicians across the Atlantic and with other simple tools that are reminiscent of how the Polynesian peoples navigated the Pacific. We are taught to use terms like “stone age” to deprecate the capabilities of men and women who knew much more than you were ever told to think they knew, and “the middle ages” or the term “medieval,” to describe the very advanced culture of Christendom. You are never told to remember that there were no stirrups before about Anno Domini 800, nor wooden collars for teams of horses and oxen to take the strain of their loads on their shoulders rather than their necks, as well as many other tools and technologies developed to build those cathedrals you can still visit in various cities in Europe. You are now being asked to believe that some mysterious culture called “Tartaria” built all those things because you are not allowed to know about the Hanseatic mercantile law, about the great trade faires at Troyes from which we get the “ounce troy” of 31.1034768 grams still in use by apothecaries and precious metals traders.

But you are also being told not to believe that nuclear weapons exist, not to believe that forty thousand men and women working together put six men on the Moon between 1969 and 1972, to believe that secrets about those events could be kept hidden with so many surviving engineers and technicians, and to believe that the stars move about on crystal spheres. Why? We’ll get to some of those points a little later in this essay. But feel free to comment all about what you believe regarding the global flat Earth society and its tenets.

Hiding economic knowledge

One of the more important experiences of my life took place at a Mises Circle event toward the beginning of this millennium. Richard Ebeling was there to explain how he and his wife went to Moscow. They paid a fee, brought in high speed and high quality photocopiers, and were given access to all of Ludwig von Mises papers in the state archive. As part of his presentation, Richard told us how those papers ended up in Moscow.

So, I’ll reiterate that story, briefly, and in my own terms. Ludwig left Vienna in the tenth month of 1934. Anyone who lived in Europe at the time knew what sort of Vril-worshipping filth had come to power in 1933. Those living in Austria would have been able to see “the writing on the wall” and began to make arrangements to be elsewhere. Although he presumably visited from his remote lodgings in Switzerland up until 1938, von Mises knew he had to make his home elsewhere. But he left his personal papers, copies of his manuscripts, his collection of books, and other materials at his home in Vienna. I kind of know what that’s like.

So when the nationalist socialist German workers party came to power with what we are told to call “the anschluss” (though I refuse to use that eszett character ß because reasons) in the fourth month of 1938, one of the things they did was to box up all of von Mises papers and haul them to Berlin where they were hidden in the state archives. Obviously, we all know that von Mises understood Human Action and knew how to make an economy work. The gnostic demon worshipping scum knew that they wanted to run the world, so they wanted those papers even though none of the policies they implemented through 1945 had anything to do with using free markets to find market clearing prices.

As you may recall, the Soviet armies came to Berlin in the fifth month of 1945. During their freemason-inspired communist celebrations, rape festivals, murder fests, and cannibalistic orgies, the Soviets went through all the stuff the Germans had prepped for evacuation from Berlin after they were abandoned by the hierarchy. One of the rail cars on a siding in Berlin, according to Richard Ebeling, was full of the boxes with the papers the Germans had grabbed in Vienna at the home of von Mises. So they sent that rail car to Moscow. And, again, the papers were put into a state archive. Access severely restricted. Obviously the evil mass murdering freemasons, fabian socialists, and communists thought they would need to run the world economy at some juncture. So they let a few economists from the soviet state academy look at those papers from time to time.

After the fall of the Soviet Union in the 12th month of 1991, the new Russian confederation had some trouble with finances. I gather the Ebelings were able to negotiate a visit in 1996. Funds were paid. Copiers were brought in. Copies were exported. Copiers were left behind.

I was sufficiently impressed by those events, and doing well enough with the private venture capital stock exchange and other ventures at the time that I made a substantial contribution to support the von Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama. You can read lots of really good things about actual economics if you bother to go to Mises.org and spend some time reading what is published there.

My point for the purposes of this essay is that we actually know a great deal about economics and how to prevent scarcity. One of the “four horsemen of the apocalypse” that you read about in The Revelation of Jesus Christ is responsible for famine. That horseman carries a scale and his words call for price fixing - which never works and always leads to scarcity. All you “Venus Project” idolators who think that super computers are going to centrally manage the economy and set prices are fools. You’ve been lied to your entire life.

Security is illusion

If you want to know as much as possible about computer data security and communications privacy, I can help guide you. But I don’t want you to be mistaken. Security is illusion. Most of what passes for security is theatre. Everything you have experienced at an American aeroport since evil Teddy Kennedy’s civil aviation reform act of 1978 was signed by mass murdering demon worshipper Jimmy Carter is theatre. If you think you are safer because you and your children get wand raped and manipulated by transportation security goofs, you are deceived.

No one is safe. Your home is not secure. Your data can be copied or compromised or replaced. Your communications can be made more secure than they are, and you should bother to use end-to-end encryption for emails and for text and voice comms, but if the other side really wants to know everything you are saying and doing, you need to know they are going to get at that information. Either from your devices, or from devices they come and inflict upon you, the things you want to keep secret are very likely to be exposed.

My purpose in saying as much is to point at the truth. I don’t want to discourage you or suggest you are any better off obeying them. You aren’t. They are evil. If your strategy is to pay taxes you don’t owe to people you don’t like who want to enslave you and you are convinced that obedience is an effective defence, please don’t be surprised when you are accused of things you never did in order to strip from you every asset you have.

To continue somewhat in this vein, if you want to know more about data security or communications privacy, please get in touch in the comments, in direct messages, or by other forms of communication we may have gone forward with, because I do help people understand this stuff. I’ve been teaching communications privacy since 1992 and teaching communications in general since 1980 as a paid college instructor.

Teaching has been compromised

When I mention that Jimmy Carter was a mass murderer and demon worshipper, I’m anticipating a certain amount of push back. I never see any. There was some push back on one of my essays about how evil and disgusting the filthy house of Windsor has been but utterly no one rises in Carter’s defence. Kind of epic.

One of the nasty things he did was to enact the department of education. In its essential features, the department of education’s purpose has always been, for nearly fifty years, the destruction of American teaching and learning. The purpose of the filthy communists and evil freemasons who run the teacher unions and public employee unions is the destruction of freedom, the normalisation of evil, especially the evil of homosexuality, and the increase of rules and regulations through the dramatic increase in administrators and regulators in “education.”

I don’t like the term “education” because I am against the system, so “systematic instruction” is undesirable in my view. If you doubt that the department of education and the disgusting perverts in the teacher unions have destroyed education, you should spend some time looking into the reduction of literacy, the increase in ignorance, the high school graduates who fail the identification of the ocean between Europe and North America answering a multiple choice quiz at a greater rate than answering at random would produce (meaning that the students not only have the answer wrong, but are confident in their error).

The people who have power over you, who coerced and suborned Eisenhower and all the other presidents since Garfield, want your children to be ignorant. “My people are led into servitude out of ignorance.” They hate you, want to rape your boys and girls at every opportunity, and want to hurt your family for generations. That was true of the house of Hanover in 1714, it was true of the house of Saxe Coburg Gotha in 1914, and it is true of everyone in the espionage agencies including gchq, fbi, cia, nsa, mossad, dea, and all the rest. You cannot get them to prosecute the Epstein criminals because they are fully complicit and directly involved in all those things. Obviously they don’t want any arguments from your kids, so they have captured the public schools to hurt everyone as much as possible.

At the beginning of the 20th Century many rural high schools in America taught ancient Greek, Latin, literature from the classical Greek and Roman cultures, all the plays of Shakespeare, mathematics up through calculus and linear algebra, and many other topics you might have heard about in college or even graduate school. At the beginning of the 21st Century most of those things were much more difficult to access, because evil men and women are nearly all the teachers. So if you have not gotten your children out of the public indoctrination camps that masquerade as schools, and they yell at you about it in your sunset years, they are fully justified. Repent.

The trivium

The core of learning is the three classes of the trivium. Grammar. Logic. Rhetoric.

If you want your children to have understanding of the mess you’ve left for them, you should make sure they are taught grammar. It is the foundation of knowledge. It helps you know words, know how to assemble them intelligently, and how to read with comprehension and retention.

If you, or your children, want to expand your understanding, you need logic. Logic is the knowledge of the relationship amongst ideas. Learning critical thinking and learning how ideas are distorted and presented to you with the intention of propaganda are essential to your freedom. I was taught to read by my older brothers when I was three because they thought I would be more interesting. They also exposed me to constant evaluation of everything said around us, not only as those things were said on broadcast radio and television, as well as in school or at the dinner table, but also when we would sit around talking about what we had experienced. Often I learned more about logic and critical thinking from my informal conversations with my older brothers than from any structured course.

Rhetoric teaches not only the application of knowledge and wisdom, but also the recognition of rhetorical devices. If you want to know when you are being lied to, and how people telling you only parts of the truth are trying to lead you to false conclusions, you should study rhetoric. You probably ought to spend more time studying these topics than you have.

The slavery of addiction

The house of Hanover only pretended to be against slavery. In fact, they allowed parliament to ban slavery only for the sake of deception. The opium wars make it clear that their entire lineage has always been evil. All the “drug cartels” are evil, are run by these “elite” lineages, are intended to enslave others.

One of the more amusing parts of the book and film “Fight Club” covers the idea of addiction to addiction recovery programmes. At the same time, I strongly encourage people who are addicted to alcohol, uppers, downers, starchy foods, gambling, pornography, promiscuity, other substances or activities, should consider forming a twelve-step group, or should pray for guidance to a good twelve-step group near you. You can actually remove yourself from enslavement to addiction. God loves you and wants you to be free.

No one in the house of Windsor, no one in any of the espionage agencies, no one in any of the “ancient lineages” who insist that they are “elite” are any good. They are evil, perverted, disgusting, rapists, murderers, cannibals, blood drinkers, organ stealers. They want you to be mutilated, tattooed, pierced, and enslaved.

The idiocy of gambling

The house always wins. Yes, it is possible for you to win a jackpot. That’s part of how the house wins. It encourages the other gamblers to put more at risk. The longer your winning streak, the more certain you will lose at some point. Gambling is foolish.

If you want to be disgusted, read some of the primary source material from the “royal society” wonks who came up with the national lottery, the insurance schemes, and the other mechanisms for separating foolish people from money. The odds set by the gaming board of Nevada are much better for you than anything from any state lottery. So if you must gamble, do so at a private casino. The convenience store lottery tickets are much worse odds.

Yes, gambling is promoted because it is addictive. Yes, gambling is promoted to separate you from your wealth and separate the rest of your family from their wealth. Yes, the people in power hate you, want to hurt you, and want you to be impoverished.

Insurance is gambling. Every insurance agreement is a bet against yourself. You would be better served by praying for health and protection from calamity.

Most of your economy is based on the destruction of money as a store of value combined with offering an open casino called “the stock market” (and the bond market) where you can earn almost as much in returns as the monetary inflation destroys deliberately.

The house always wins. The people who print money into existence, the Feral Reserveless scammers in America and the “Bank of England” demon worshippers in the city of London, and all the other central bankers, are “the house.” They exist to hurt you, hurt your family for generations, and enslave everyone with debt.

The national debt is not your debt. People like Thomas Massie (known to be a “senior Molay” demon worshipper) and Ron Paul who say, frequently, that every child born in America owes part of the $40 trillion debt as of the end of calendar 2026, are liars. They may excuse their nasty commentary by pretending that they want a balanced budget or less wasteful spending. But in fact they are deliberately promoting a narrative that says your infant children owe the national debt, although those children are not able to enter into any agreement knowingly, willingly, and competently.

You yourself owe none of the national debt, never did, and never will as long as you don’t sign any of the agreements they put in front of you. (Some of you keep signing where form 1040 says you are “taxpayer” and you should stop doing so.) You cannot be held to an agreement without knowing the terms of the agreement, including how the money is spent. The evil, vicious, hateful, rapist, murderer, blood drinking liars in the houses of congress, who are all despicable and bad, without exception, never publish the actual spending of every dollar. They have not even implemented any system for tracking every expenditure. Trillions of dollars are spent and may be hundreds of billions are actually tracked.

Everyone in the house, everyone in the senate, every president is a liar, an oath breaker, and a traitor, without exception. Those who pretend otherwise are the worst of the lot because they are craftier and more deceptive. They swore to uphold and defend the constitution, including where it says, “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time.” They know it. They read it. They couldn’t get into office without knowing the words in the constitution. They refuse to obey that obligation in article one, section nine, because they are personally evil.

Racism is sought

“The proposed guidelines would have advised judges to produce a pre-sentence report, which provides background information on the offender, for specific groups such as ethnic, cultural and religious minorities and for transgender individuals, women and young offenders. There would have been no requirements for similar pre-sentence background reports for other groups.” ~ news report 2025

How do you get lots more racism? Not by teaching people the way we were taught in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. We were taught to respect one another, to leave one another alone, to acknowledge that all the members of a minority were likely to sit together at lunch, and that included us nerds and wonks and theatre geeks. (To be fair, some of us were sitting together because we were rejected by all the other cliques.) Many of us read the Martin Luther King, Junior “I have a dream” speech in school. Some of us, including me, recited it in front of classes at various times.

Evil rapist mass murderer pervert Barack Obama married a man who pretended to be first lady. He wanted to impose the kind of cultural revolution that resulted in millions of deaths in communist China under Mao. His policies, promulgated under his three terms (including while he was actually running the Biden administration), have promoted racism for the purpose of creating animosity. He wants to see racists rounded up and slaughtered or slaughtered in riots promoted by his deep state espionage agencies like those we saw in 2020.

Policies which discriminate against certain ethnic groups and which preferentially release violent criminals of another ethnic group are clearly meant to promote racism. If you think it was a mistake that pervert police in Southampton deliberately manacled Henry Nowak and made sure he bled to death, you have not been paying attention. Mistakes were not made. The police officers knew he was stabbed and said, “I don’ think you have, mate” because they were instructed to be rude and deliberately provocative in order to encourage rioting and rebellion that could be violently, brutally suppressed by the vicious scum mass murderers in parliament, in house Windsor, and in all the domestic espionage agencies.

You think Daniel Penny was arrested and accused of murder by mistake? Nope. You think Kyle Rittenhouse was accidentally defamed by the hoax stream media and accused of murder for ridding the world of known pedophiles during the 2020 riots in Wisconsin by mistake? You think Iryna Zarutska’s murderer was accidentally released from custody dozens of times by communist prosecutors and judges in North Carolina? No. Mistakes were not made.

The hateful evil men and women who hold public offices are scum. The ones who pretend to be any good are the least trustworthy. The people with power and most of the money are evil. You should not expect to get good results from them.

If you want better results, pray more often and more sincerely.

Please support my work

It is getting increasingly sketchy. At this time I don’t have enough money to renew my phone service. The rent on my storage in Ohio where all my books and personal papers, mementos, family photos from my mom’s side, and many other useful things are kept is past due, again. It was past due until the last day of last month when I was able to make a partial payment. It is past due again for this month, so the confiscation of my stuff is no doubt soon to be again threatened. Meanwhile, a friend has agreed to store my stuff for free, and the idea of going to Ohio and getting my things to Illinois seems totally out of reach.

One (1) person has indicated a willingness to buy my novel in hard cover, linen bound, printed form. So there are 299 left on offer for $88 plus shipping. You can also buy it in trade paperback for $19 plus shipping. Feel free to let me know if you’d like a copy, because it costs quite a bit to get the printing part of publishing started. I have extensive experience in this industry with several of my own books, and with those of a number of other authors.

I have no idea how to proceed. Your help would be very welcome. I’m looking for work, for investors into some projects, for customers of those same projects.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.