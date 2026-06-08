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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
1d

You've shared a number of intriguing rabbit holes and considerations to follow up on. I appreciate it. Wish I could help more, but be sure that I'm pulling (praying) for you.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
Dennis Feucht's avatar
Dennis Feucht
10h

Jim, you're getting carried away making assumptions and allegations that have nothing to do with what I've actually written. In the Middle Ages, it was not really known what a choinix was as a measure, nor what the economic value of a denarius was. A little homework will show that if you can buy a choinix of wheat for a denarius, your family is not going to starve. I won't do your homework for you. It is not difficult to find these things out.

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