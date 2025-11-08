L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
5h

The promise of freedom rings hollow when you examine the reality. Our nation was founded on deeply flawed and unjust premises—slavery being a clear example—and that legacy feels painfully relevant even today. When we observe ongoing systemic issues, current political leadership failing to represent true liberty, and the erosion of fundamental rights like speech and women's autonomy, it makes one question: What freedom was ever truly granted, and what are we fighting for now?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
6hEdited

forming the charitable entity might be the easiest part, any payments for living expenses would technically still be subject to taxes even if in-kind, really there is no practical way around it without risking jail time, not practicable for most people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture