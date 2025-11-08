“I do not ask that you place hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer; then you will behold him, like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break in pieces.” ~ Étienne de La Boétie, “On Voluntary Servitude,” Anno Domini 1552

From time to time people ask me what might work well as far as making a better future for themselves and their descendants. Oftentimes these conversations take place in the context of talk of politics.

It is not possible to fix the problems caused by the excesses of politics through the addition of more politics. I’ve said that a great many times. My friend Bill Buppert says it in a more memorable turn of phrase, “You can’t end cannibalism by eating cannibals.”

Friends, I know what you want. You want to be invulnerable, especially to the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. Specifically you’d rather not suffer from the oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely, the law’s delay, the insolence of office, and the spurns that patient merit of the unworthy takes, if you like the bard’s play about the Danish prince Hamlet. Perhaps you prefer the language of the committee that drafted the Declaration of 1776? A long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object that evinces a design to reduce you under absolute despotism? Yes, you’d rather not suffer those, would you.

You want to be invisible in that you prefer to be left alone. You don’t want “the Man” coming around to bother you, to ransack your home, civil asset forfeiture your property, murder your children, commit outrageous acts of violence on your family dog, rape anyone in sight, as those in power often have their minions do. Ayn Rand was convinced that to start a whole new civilisation one would need a special electromagnetic shield that would disguise an entire Rocky Mountain valley (Galt’s Gulch, in particular) from the view of aeroplanes. Freeman Dyson pointed out that there is really no place on Earth where a group of people could go to be isolated from the rest of society, no matter how clever they are.

You want to be invincible. When the evil militarised constabulary of Apache county, Arizona came to Milton William Cooper’s home in AD 2001 they murdered him. He had already sent his wife and children away, knowing that the notoriously brutal and murderous deputies were intent on killing everyone in the home. You’d rather not die fighting the authorities over false charges.

You want to come and go like the wind, not barred from entering or leaving places of your choosing. Sometimes, perhaps, like a very light wind, that comes and goes almost without being noticed. Sometimes, perhaps, like a fierce storm wind that blows through and clears out all the terrible things in the way of peace, justice, and decency.

How do you get there?

Perhaps you have despaired of finding a free country. Perhaps, like me, you’ve looked. Done your research. Read Erwin Strauss on How to Start Your Own Country. Gone to the founding conference in AD 1995 of the New Country Foundation. Met Mike Oliver who founded the Republic of Minerva with money from John Templeton. Met with Michael van Notten and his associates, including Spencer MacCallum, and worked on building a new Hong Kong in the Gulf of Aden. Joined what is now called Liberty International and attended various of their meetings over the years. Looked for people talking about individual sovereignty or any sort of independent sovereignty, and met with sons of Confederate veterans, League of the South, Republic of Texas provisional governments (two out of three that were extant at the time I met with them). Attended the Grand Western Conference II and helped compose and set your name to the declaration of independence of the Free Mountain West. Travelled on four continents, looking, and held online discussions with people on the other three continents from time to time.

There are no free countries on Earth. The people involved in human communities in space projects are mostly wicked authoritarians who take Werner von Braun, a former SS officer and slave camp operator, as the example of how they want to do things.

So you might say to yourself, well, if there are no free places on Earth, perhaps we should make one. Or, in a very ambitious moment, consider making several hundred such places. I’ll go you one better.

At Christmas in 1995, I was given a copy of the paperback of Alvin and Heidi Toffler’s book War and Anti-War. You should read it. Quite good, really. In it they discuss a conversation they had with Warren Christopher, a rat fink functionary of war profiteers who served as mass murderer Bill Clinton’s secretary of state 1993-1997. During their chat with him, he told the Tofflers that if people were ever allowed to have their own way about who should live in and around them, there would be over 5,000 countries in the world. The Tofflers mentioned, for further evidence of this view, that there were over 600 native sovereignties in North America, two thousand identifiable ethnic populations in Africa, and several thousand in Asia. The former secretary of state, the late Warren Christopher, hated the idea of having so many “country desks.” It would be very inconvenient, to him, as a functionary, to have to have people who had expertise in the languages and customs and ethnic populations of so many places, so he was in favour of the kind of extreme violence that resulted from the Berlin conference of 1884-5. That conference drew the borders of Africa. It took place in, as the name indicates, the city of Berlin, not in Africa. There was exactly one country from Africa represented at the event, the empire of Ethiopia. All the rest of Africa was regarded as the colonial property, and all the other peoples of Africa were considered the chattel slaves of one or another European empire.

For a time, I had the intention of writing a book that I would entitle “Five Thousand Free Countries,” and mention that very strange Toffler, Toffler, and Christopher conversation toward the opening pages. But, I haven’t gotten around to it. And lately I am inclined to think that five thousand would not be enough. There are on the close order of 10 billion people on Earth, though the bureau rats and politicians and tax collectors and similar filth can’t seem to count them all. Not that I want any enumeration of the population, the lessons from 2 Samuel 24 and 1 Chronicles 21 not having been lost on me. (It is ungodly, wrong, and evil that the constitution for the United States deliberately provides for the enumeration every ten years of the population.)

How many countries should there be? As many as people want. If you and your family don’t want to be in some country that already exists, secede and form your own. After all, in fighting against the evil mass murdering tyrant of England in the 1773-1783 war, the American colonists seceded. Many such cases.

But, a violent revolution to overthrow some other outfit necessarily has to arrange things so that those escaping the authoritarian control of vile tyrants have more power and a stronger military than the people who they are seeking to overthrow. It has always worked out that the revolution is either successful and then betrayed (as the American revolution was betrayed by the convention of 1787) or is successful and then you meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The party on the left is partying on the right, and the beards have all grown longer overnight. The freemasons funded the Bolshevik revolution and the Cuban revolution and quite a few other revolutions, murdered JFK, and did all manner of other violent acts, to gain for themselves more and more power while shedding oceans of blood - arranging the murder in combat of 55 million and the murder in genocides of 262 million during the 20th Century alone.

So, to be candid, although I very strongly encourage you to keep and bear arms, to have guns at home, a good large supply of ammo, and to train in the use of secure communications, night vision gear, body armour, firearms, and explosives, and have a local group of friends and neighbours upon whom you can rely for mutual self-defence, I do not think you are likely to build a new free country out of the embers of some war torn territory. Which, when you look around where you live, is what your home would become if you went to war to overthrow tyranny.

What to do? Stop supporting the tyrants, for one thing. You don’t need their permission to hunt, fish, cut down trees, make a fire, build a home, drive a car, own property. Stop paying them for these things. Stop paying sales tax - every state lets you be sales tax exempt for all purchases for a non-profit organisation, so start one. Every state has a very discounted price for such. There are lots of 501 c 3 groups around, and you can easily get their “taxpayer identification number” and be sales tax exempt if you work at it, contribute to them, help out.

Way back in the late 1990s there were hearings in congress about the internal revenue disservice. Lots of Americans were fed up. The revenuers were ugly, brutal, mean-spirited, vicious, violent, and bad. So congress held hearings to find out what had been done, and there was a great deal of testimony. It was on C-SPAN. You can still watch carefully curated videos of some of the testimony. And the congress critters asked the ugly venal avaricious commissioner from the irs to come say why his staff were so bad and wrong and nasty. So he told them that 66 million Americans the irs thinks should be filing tax papers were not doing so. And he said they didn’t have enough jail cells, enough police to arrest everyone, enough criminal courts to prosecute all of them, so they “had to be brutal” to push the narrative that not filing your taxes is a bad idea.

Since that time, the number of non-filers has increased every year. The last year for which I have good numbers, from the tax agency itself, there were over 125 million non-filers. So why do you file? Well, because they have your address, because you have filed. And they will send you letters. Unless you move and leave no forwarding address. Which might be a burden on you, because you really do have a very nice house. (I myself do not.) But, then, maybe you don’t really want to be free, but comfortable. I cannot help you.

A very great many Americans, for hundreds of years, have been punished, imprisoned, murdered, raped, or tortured by people in power who have claimed they were doing something wrong. Bill Cooper was murdered in 2001 (Remember, remember the fifth of November, the day Bill Cooper was shot. I can see no reason why the deep state treason should ever be forgot.) because he had an outstanding warrant. Not because he had been convicted of any crime, but because gutless cowards in the Apache county Arizona sheriff’s department wanted him dead. So they killed him. Many such cases. Ruby Ridge. The Waco massacre. The battle of Athens, Tennessee. The people in Montrose county, Colorado. Others too numerous to name. Those they capture alive they often torture (January 6 prisoners, for example) and those they imprison often die in jail. Lots of men and women have been raped by the police, sheriffs, jailers, or other inmates in their communities. You perhaps don’t want to look directly at these facts, but, then, you have that really nice home and you prefer to remain comfortable. I myself do not want you to be comfortable, at all, as long as your neighbours are treated with brutality.

Parallel societies

For a great many years I have been aware of what is called Système D. It seems to have begun in 1855 in French West Africa. It has been discussed by George Orwell and the late Anthony Bourdain (murdered by the hired thugs of Adam Schiff on information and belief). So what does the D stand for? Système D is a resourceful and ingenious way of overcoming problems through adaptation and improvisation, especially when faced with difficult or bureaucratic systems. The “D” can stand for various French words like débrouiller (to get on with it or figure things out) or démerder (to get out of the manure or get out of trouble). The concept describes the ability to get things done with limited resources. It can refer to resourcefulness in everyday life. It is also used to describe elements of the informal economy. Sam Konkin called it agorism.

The concept almost certainly originated amongst troops of La Légion étrangère, the French foreign legion. It is also widely known in the Marine Corps as the saying, “improvise, adapt, overcome,” and was made popular in a Clint Eastwood film in 1986, “Heartbreak Ridge.” But it is not an especially militaristic concept. It is about anyone, in any situation, getting themselves out of difficulty.

Americans talk and write about thinking outside the box. Système D is about making your own box, making anything you want without a box, and ignoring the rules, regimentation, strictures, and objections of the arrogant, pompous, ugly, disgusting, foul-minded, rapist, aristo rat, bureau rat, politician filth who think they run things. In many ways, the same concepts date back over 500 years, because Étienne de La Boétie was writing about them in the 1550s. You really ought to read his little pamphlet sized book. Here, go read it now: On Voluntary Servitude.

The short of it is that the tyrants in the District of Corruption are very few in number. Maybe 2.1 million in the military, in all ranks and in all services. Maybe 2.3 million in the bureau rat agencies. (And they are shut down, by the way, and have been since the start of last month.) Mostly, it is you that obeys them, even though they aren’t there.

The tyrants don’t have enough jailers, torturers, spies, listening devices, so they have you. You call the police. You report your neighbours. You complain. You post videos to TikTok. Or maybe you are careful not to do those things. Good for you. But enough of your neighbours are rat finks that you suffer, anyway. So, stop obeying. Stop complying.

Lacerations are red

Contusions are blue

Never call the police

They will hurt you

Stop getting construction permits. Stop paying attention to the prohibition of drilling a water well on your own property. Stop paying attention to the laws prohibiting you from generating your own power. Your truck can generate power. Why are you paying a monopoly utility and all those extra fees the crazy local, state, and feral bureau rats tack on to your electric bill? Make your own power.

Recognise and honour your own power. Do you hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal? Do you? I don’t think you do. I think you have some craven miserable desire to obey people who aren’t fit to clean your shoes. But maybe you should start living up to that creed. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator, the Lord our God, with rights such as life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness. We hold it to be a self-evident truth that the only reason governments should ever have been created is to protect these rights, and judging entirely by the ENTIRE HISTORY of all mankind’s experiences, that has never worked. We also hold it to be a self-evident truth that without the consent of the governed, there is no just power to “the government.” So stop consenting. Stop obeying. Stop complying.

And stop telling yourself that if you obey, if you are a good little German, if you don’t yell at them when the Gestapo comes and hauls your neighbours away for being handicapped, mentally retarded, injured, dissident, Jewish, Gypsy, a labour organiser, or in some other way a threat to the military state, they will leave you alone. They won’t. They murdered Vicky Weaver. Lon Horiuchi, the gutless coward fbi hostage “rescue” team member shot her to death while she was holding her infant child in her arms. The gutless evil scum fbi hostage rescue team set fire to the Branch Davidian church because they wanted to barbecue seven dozen Texans, including women and children. And you think if you obey, they won’t prosecute you, lie about you, testi-lie, rape, murder, and destroy you. You are a fool if you think obedience is any defence against the law.

The law is the law of plunder. It isn’t God’s law. Bastiat tried to tell you, but you weren’t paying attention. “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, they create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it.” And you let them.

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” ~ Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago, English translation published 1974.

Do you actually want freedom? Then stop being so obedient. If you tell me that you took an elk in Colorado with a great shot from 100 yards, good on you. If you then go on to tell me that you paid for a non-resident elk tag $825.03 to the bums in the Colorado bureau rat agency, you slimy jerk. Did the elk ask to see your tag before you shot it? Of course not. But you are too frightened to shoot an elk without permission? What are you? “Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you, and may posterity forget you were our countryman,” said Sam Adams.

Do you want to be a part of their system? Pay them for a licence tag for your property and a licence identity card (it is digital, by the way, it is REAL ID, and your department of Homeland Security can use it against you any time they want) in order to drive on the streets that your tax dollars pay for? Why, by the way, are you paying taxes? Why are you so obedient? You are making your neighbours suffer. You should stop.

Why are you sending your children to their schools? They aren’t teaching. They are “educating” which means a systematic instruction. It is propaganda. Stop it. Stop being a part of the evil of unjust men. Now would be a good time to start. After all, if the feral gooferment can be shut down, your state gooferment can, too.

You have no obligation to obey their rules, pay their fees, take their licences, give their nephews jobs inside in offices to write regulations to make everything more expensive and hurt your neighbours. You should stop. Today.

Mutual aid response teams

Did you know there were 676,900 volunteer firefighters in the United States in 2020? That figure represents 65% of all firefighters in America. More than twice as many as the paid bureau rat firefighters in cities. So, it is clearly possible to have fire response teams on a volunteer basis rather than having to rely on taxes.

Two hundred years ago, in the 1820s, the firefighters in cities mostly worked for insurance companies that hired them out of funds paid by people and businesses that had fire protection insurance. So, what did the insurance companies do? The grifters convinced the politicians to pay for the firefighters out of city taxes. Then they didn’t have to hire their own fire fighters. Their profits went way up. You know that company that has the slogan “We are farmers”? Yeah, they aren’t farmers. They’re liars.

Okay, I pretend to hear you say, but it would never work in a big population area? Oh yeah? New South Wales. Population 8.4 million. All volunteer firefighters.

You can cooperate with your neighbours. You can buy radios. You can put a radio in your car or truck. You should, by the way. You can learn how to use it from a few videos online. You can use your radio transceiver on the emergency channels without licence. You can hear what the po-po are saying. You can show up to help at fires if you wish. Help fugitives of injustice escape. Do all kinds of things.

If American communities can have all volunteer fire brigades, and they do, then American communities can respond to crime the same way. And tyranny. And injustice. And invasion. You don’t need to “form a militia.” By definition, if you are an adult and you own a gun, you are the militia. So grow up and start acting like an adult.

You don’t need a permit to sell at the farmer’s market. The people who come around wanting you to collect sales taxes? Those are thieves. They are liars. You have no obligation to them. And they have thugs, bullies with badges, to enforce their will. But why do you obey? You and your friends have radios, and gear, too. So why are you letting people who have bad ideas have it all their way? Citizens can make arrests. Common law courts can be formed to indict with a grand jury and to convict with a petit jury.

You don’t need my permission, either. You can just start doing things. If you are tired of being enslaved, stop obeying. If you are tired of being oppressed, stop complying. If you are tired of the costs of everything, stop paying the mentally deficient and immoral rascals for permission to do things. God didn’t create you to be subservient. You weren’t born with a saddle on your back. The people in power didn’t come out of the womb with boots and spurs. Stop pretending that any of this nonsense is right or proper or ordained.

If you want to be free, you have to choose to free yourself.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.