“Lucius Cassius, whom the Roman people used to regard as a most honest and most wise judge, was in the habit of asking time and again in lawsuits: ‘to whom might it be for a benefit?’" ~ Cicero, Pro Roscio Amerino, 80 years Before Christ

You may have asked yourself this question from time to time. Why are those in power evil? Why do they rape children? Why do they sacrifice people to demons? Why do they drink adrenochrome blood? Why do they harvest organs from the unwilling? Why do they mandate poison vaxxajabs? Why did they mandate masques knowing that the masques don’t stop particles as small as the supposed contagion of the Wuhan flu? Why do they tell white people that all white people are racist, sexist, hateful, and wrong about everything? Why do they enslave people through conscription, income taxes, and other taxation? Why have they ruined 99.7% of the value of the dollar since AD 1913? Why did they use the Feral Reserveless scam to fund the world wars that have, since 1914, slaughtered hundreds of millions in genocides and tens of millions in combat operations? Why did they take beverages out of glass bottles and put them into plastic bottles knowing that doing so would reduce male fertility more than any other single thing? Why did they dump the price of plastic brushes, including tooth brushes, so low to eradicate the natural bristle brush industry? Why are they trying to destroy eggs and beef, knowing that these are two of the best sources of human nutrition available to Americans? Why won’t Pam Bondi ever arrest anyone for the things she knows were done to the children on the Epstein flights and on Epstein’s island for the sake of the Mossad agent Jeffrey Epstein and his psychophants in the Maxwell family? Why does Keir Starmer support enthusiastically the rape gangs of immigrants that murder and rape with impunity in England? Why are the Greens determined to de-industrialise Europe? In sum, why do they hate us so much?

The answers are many and varied and deserve detailed exploration. But the summary is quite simple. They don’t hate you. They hate God. Their apparent hatred for you is ancillary to their primary hatred of God. They hold you in contempt because you love God. They despise you because you are God’s greatest creation. But what they really want is to remove God and His son Jesus Christ from their thrones. They worship evil because they think by serving evil they will gain power, wealth, sexual gratification, and earthly pleasures. They do a great many things to make sure that those who follow their path of freemasonry, Vril worship, German paganism, and Roman paganism are recipients of much support, to give a certain credence to their claims that by serving evil they are gaining benefits. All these people are worshippers of the dark evil that comes with various names. They aren’t good people because they have chosen not to be good. They have chosen to serve evil and to pretend that serving evil is able to bring benefits to them by bringing benefits to those they recruit to work alongside them.

Communism is a branch of freemasonry created by the freemasons in deference to the words of Adam Weishaupt in AD 1776. Freemasons paid freemason Karl Marx and freemason Friedrich Engels to write the communist manifesto and publish it in 1848. They also paid Jean-Jacques Rousseau to write the lies of The Social Contract and publish those lies in 1762. The freemasons and the other German pagans, especially those of what was then the house of Hannover, have long held animosity toward everything good and kind and decent. So they wrecked France with the revolution, the directorate, and the terror. Then they tried to wreck Europe with the communist revolutions of the 1840s and 1850s, failed, and began sending the foot soldiers of those wars to America.

Communist Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote her book Uncle Tom’s Cabin shortly after reading an early translation of the communist manifesto. She played her part in fomenting the war between the states that ran from 1860 to 1872. Freemasons dominated the military on both sides of that war. Both the countries involved were essentially owned and operated by freemasons, to the detriment of everyone involved in the rank and file armies and navies. More than a million American men, women, and children shed their blood in that war, were wounded or killed in battle, suffered privation in enemy prison camps, were tortured, or died of illnesses from living in barracks and camps during the war or in refugee camps afterward. Lincoln and Davis both wanted that war, wanted the slaughter of as many people as possible, and thought they would gain from the suffering they inflicted. Albert Pike wrote perhaps the most clear indictments of freemasonry in saying that all the conflicts were schemed ahead of time by his brother masons. These are really disgustingly evil people and you would be wise to steer well clear of them and their “temples” to demons.

God is good

It would be fair to say that God is good all the time. Or to say that God is goodness itself. God is the light of creation. The freemasons, in their hatred of God, talk about the balance between light and dark. There is no such balance. There is God. There is evil. The freemasons have chosen to serve evil. Their pretence of balancing good and evil is one of their primary lies. They floor their “temples” with a checkerboard of white and black squares, which they also put on the caps of some of the police, and in other contexts, because they hate God and want to replace the pure goodness of God with their false “light” that they pretend to balance with the ravening beastliness of the darkness of their evil.

If you want to understand these matters, I heartily recommend the writings and videos of

who has documented extensively the really dangerous problems of the freemason cult. These are problems that permeate all the so-called “Gnostic” heresies.

The people involved are part of a collection of originally European cults, including the pagan cults of ancient Greece, of Rome, of Norse lands, of German lands, and of other regions. They have masqueraded for two thousand years in various guises, pretending to become Christian while engaged in their demon worship and deliberate degradation of Christianity.

Do you think that when the Roman patrician families fled the sacking of Rome by various barbarian groups in the fourth and fifth centuries AD that they went to Venice and became Christians? They did not. They did go to the swamps which they used slave labour to excavate into canals and which they used slave labour to build buildings upon. They did build Venice as a fake “republic” that was in fact an oligarchy with a hidden master class that used its power to hurt everyone else and keep control. They did create a trading empire to sit athwart the port cities that brought spices and silks from the Far East, not to foster that trade but to monopolise it.

Do you think that the wealthy Greek families in adopting Christianity were universally sincere? Or did some of them continue to pay obeisance to their pagan idols and pre-Roman pantheon? Do you think the German families all adopted Christianity and “merely” added a few strange rites like their evergreen trees (sacred to the one they call “Thor”) draped in the entrails of a scapegoat at the Winter solstice? Those charming red garlands and red balls are meant to represent the entrails and organs of a goat, and when winter weather was especially harsh, the scapegoat was a human being. Or more than one. Do you really think those trees are part of Christian celebrations?

How should you proceed?

I believe you should proceed with prayer and with caution. You should seek guidance from God. You should pray for God to intercede to save you and your family from evil. You should rebuke wickedness and turn away from the evil being done, repent of your sins. You should read the words of the Gospels and speak them aloud to one another. You should hear the words of Jesus and do them. You should believe, and those who believe may be baptised in water and with the Holy Spirit.

You should be a part of building up the kingdom of heaven. Jesus says that to build a house that will last, let alone anything that might one day reach to the planets and the stars, you have to build upon a solid foundation. What foundation does he mean? He means the solid rock of the words of his teachings. Those who hear his words and do them are building on that solid foundation. Those who refuse to do them, or refuse to hear them, are building upon the shifting sands of expedience. And when the time comes, when the ground is shaken by the voice of God in God’s anger, when fire comes down from heaven, those houses built upon the sand will fall. Great will be their fall. There will be wailing and gnashing of teeth.

What should you expect?

The infestation of paganism is very widespread. The freemasons were there at the writing of the constitution. They didn’t want any religious test of faith to hold public office because they know that they and all their descendants and heirs are demon worshippers. So in the body of the constitution any test of faith is forbidden.

Jesus says that we should not swear oaths, but let our yes be yes and our no be no. He says that anything more than this approach comes from evil. So when you consider why the “oath keepers” have not kept their oaths to uphold and defend the constitution, you should reflect on the sin of oath taking as well.

When you consider Pam Bondi, you should not consider her in isolation as some championess of good values. She took a number of oaths, including oaths to the court system, an oath to the constitution, and an oath to her clients, before she took her oath of office to become “attorney general of the United States.” She is known to be an adherent of the scientology heresy of L. Ron Hubbard. She worked as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners, a District of Corruption firm, prior to her becoming attorney general.

Clients of Ballard Partners are many. They publicly promote their representation of Amazon.com, Google, Uber, Honda, TikTok, Nippon Steel, General Motors, Boeing, Pernod Ricard, Geo Group, Major League Baseball, DraftKings, Paramount Studios, Bayer, Chevron, Blockchain.com, and Ripple Labs companies; American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Health Care Assn, American Road & Transport Builders Assn, Harvard University, The New York Yankees, Renewable Energy Aggregators Inc., Safe Port Terminals LLC, Detroit International Bridge Co; Democratic Republic of the Congo Ministry of Communication and Media, Government of Sudan, Government of Japan, Government of Liberia, and Government of Guatemala. On information and belief they also represent the county of Palm Beach in Florida which, again on information and belief owns about 6.6% of the bonds of the thing masquerading as a “government” of Israel. (It lacks the unanimous consent of the governed, therefore it is not a government. Call it tyranny or call it gooferment, as you see fit.)

You see, Pam Bondi doesn’t care about the children who were raped and murdered in connexion with the Epstein flights and the domestic operations of the Mossad in the United States, and with the organ harvesting work going on in the Ukraine. Pam Bondi plans no arrests, no investigations, no grand juries, no indictments, and no convictions. The people involved in raping those children are people she wants to defend. She may or may not participate in the further abuse of children, or in the drinking of adrenochrome blood, but she definitely has participated in the profit from such undertakings. As such she is unfit to be representing “justice” in any meaningful sense. So she will only ever represent injustice in the guise of the pretence of justice.

Elon Musk is a bad man. He wants to put chips in the brains of people so when they think thoughts he doesn’t like he can shock them and if they persist, kill them. He wants to establish slave plantations on Mars. He wants to hurt other people as much as possible. He has used the “instruments” of the freemason cult in the logo for his “Grok” artificial intelligence. He stole the word “Grok” from the writings of Robert Heinlein and has not published plans to pay royalties to the Heinlein literary estate that I have found anywhere. The “X” logo when mirrored shows clearly the square and calipers symbolism, and these figure prominently in the Grok logo. Grok has algorithms currently deployed to censor all criticism of Musk and of Trump. Musk has a costume which has been featured in his profile pic on the artist formerly known as Twitter which is “samurai armour” with demonic symbols on front and back, including an inverted cross. Musk hates Christians, which is among the reasons he strongly defends his importation of visa holders from pagan subcontinental India and elsewhere. He may not be a 33rd degree mason yet, but he has aspirations, clearly. So you should not expect that the non-free speech platform he deliberately acquired a controlling interest over, and which had the pagan demon worshipping “royal” family of Saudi Arabia as investors already, was in any way intended to establish a free speech app for general use. His actual policies have been to heavily censor, deprecate, and algorithm ghetto actual free speech. He is against free markets. His profits have come from enormous gooferment contracts and enormous subsidies to his companies and to their customers.

So if you are expecting him to root out all the corruption in the District of Corruption, you are building sky castles, friend. He has no intention of making the corruption less, only placing himself at the centre of the web of control.

If you think that the man who authorised “operation warp speed” and required proof of vaxxajab poisoning for admission to his “Trump tower” properties is against more poisons, you haven’t been paying attention. His “Stargate” plans are for more mRNA poison vaxxajabs and more “total information awareness” and more subsidies for more giant data centres. Any savings he finds from DOGE he is going to package up for delivery to the pagan gooferment of Israel.

You should expect that the people described as “the synagogue of Satan” in the Bible, by Jesus, are not going to do anything good. You should perhaps pay heed to recent news reports of the deliberate slaughter of Christians in Syria by the “new” gooferment tyranny there. You should not expect the Israeli gooferment to protect any Christians, ever, anywhere.

You may have been aware of some of these matters. Now you are aware of some more. You may wish to do some of your own research before “taking on board” any of these ideas. I strongly encourage you to do so. Do your own research. Don’t follow links from strangers. Do think over what you have been reading. Do what you can to corroborate facts and figures not only from me but from many others. Believe what you choose to believe.

To the very limited extent that I am aware of things, including the matters reviewed in this essay, God is deeply aware. So, among the things you should expect, you should anticipate a reckoning. God chose to flood the world 11,800 years ago because there was wickedness everywhere. Some survived. And for a time, things were better without the wickedness of the evil ones. But there is a great deal of wickedness today.

So, do your part to distance yourself from it. Saint Paul wrote to the Corinthians that it would be well to take yourself apart and touch not the unclean thing. Be good. Raise good children. Be kind to your family and to your neighbours. Prepare your soul for what is coming.

God’s will be done. Amen.

