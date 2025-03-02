I believe in God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ His only son, our Lord, who was conceived of the Holy Ghost, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. The third day he arose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven, sitteth at the right hand of God the Father Almighty, from thence he shall come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting. Amen.

Some people have been discussing the nature and difficulties of the Christian church. It would be well to spend some time considering what is the church, who are members of the church, and who is the actual head of the church. There is one Christian church which has been attacked over the last twenty centuries by many people in many ways so that a person happening upon the culture they find themselves in might feel that there is a confusion of sects, hierarchies, prelates, and leadership. This confusion is deliberate on the part of evil.

Jesus Christ

The truth is that the actual head of the church is Jesus. Jesus Christ lives. He is living now. His church was founded by him. To be a part of it, you read the Gospels, you believe, you invite Jesus into your heart. Those who believe may be baptised in water and in the Holy Spirit. Praise God. Amen.

At the top of this essay I have written out the words of the Apostles’ creed. These are the beliefs of the twelve apostles. You can read about their lives in the Gospels and in the book of the Acts of the Apostles. You can read about their beliefs in those books as well. If you believe the truth of the words of the Apostles’ creed, you are a Christian. You may be baptised.

If you don’t believe those items, please feel free to bring to my attention your concerns or misunderstandings or difficulties with those beliefs. If I am able to be helpful in explaining or elucidating the words or the beliefs, please let me know. I am dedicated to the salvation of souls.

Corrupting the church

Those who are evil want power and wealth in this world. They know that they have chosen to deny and disparage those beliefs that would lead to their eternal salvation.

One of the groups of people who have long held the view that Christianity is not for them is the German pagans. One of the adherents of their views was Sophia of Hannover. For a time she was an electress of the Holy Roman empire. At one point she was the focus of the parliament’s “act of settlement” of Anno Domini 1701 and became the heiress presumptive of the thrones of England, Scotland, and Ireland, which we now refer to as “the United Kingdom.” Like many phrases we toss around, it isn’t accurate. The lands involved are far from united. The “king” is a usurper. There is only one true king, Jesus Christ. All others who claim the title are evil usurpers.

Things began to come to a sort of culmination in the year AD 1714. Shortly before she would have been coronated, Sophia died. However, she had set in motion a great many plans. Helping her with some of those plans was her associate Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz. He was one of those sufficiently clever men to derive the methods of the calculus, a feat accomplished independently by Isaac Newton roughly the same time as Leibniz, and by Archimedes almost two thousand years earlier.

You will find that many things done after Sophia’s courtiers arranged for the coronation of her son Georgie had been planned for a long time. The the first grand lodge of the freemason heresy was established in London in AD 1717. The rise of socialism as outlined in the writings of the hireling Jean-Jacques Rousseau began in 1762 and resulted in the vicious and violent Jacobin directorate and bloody “terror” thirty years later. The freemason conqueror and false emperor Napoleon was brought to power out of the ashes of French culture. He proceeded to march throughout Europe, promoting his crazy measuring system and destroying lives, homes, and communities. He was defeated and required to agree to terms in time for the centennial of Georgie’s coronation.

A hundred years later still, in AD 1914, the same family set the world on fire with the first world war. Tens of millions of Christians were slaughtered. The family became embarrassed to be German and renamed themselves after Windsor castle. Nevertheless, their pagan practices remain.

Lately they have been working feverishly to import pagans from other parts of the world to run amok in European countries. They seek to eradicate Christianity and eliminate all Christian families.

A hundred years later still, in AD 2014, the same family orchestrated the beginnings of what has become a war between Ukraine and Russia. For war profits, that family and other branches of European aristocracy have been lobbying to make a wider war between England, NATO, and the European Union on the one side, and Russia and its allies on the other. To serve these purposes, they have been spying on everyone, censoring freedom of speech and of the press, and sending arms and ammunition to the corrupt regime in Ukraine.

Now, you may reflect on how these events in AD 1714, 1814, 1914, and 2014 line up on the centennial, bicentennial, and tricentennial anniversaries of the coronation of that foolish Georgie the first. If you don’t agree that they represent a line of related points, by all means feel free to add your comments below and I’ll spend some time mulling over whether to respond.

I also think you should notice that in AD 1848, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels were hired by the freemasons to publish their communist manifesto. It, and their later writings, borrow heavily from ideas pushed by Rousseau and by Adam Weishaupt. You should probably look very closely at the role that Wall Street bankers like Jacob Schiff played in financing the Japanese militarists in 1904, Lenin in 1917, Hitler in the 1930s, and Mao in the same era. You should look closely at the works of war profiteer, demon worshipper, and mass murderer Woodrow Wilson, as well as his predecessors and successors. Much evil has been done with the wealth stolen from South Africa and other parts of the world since 1890.

Some of the things you should examine closely include the AD 1908 founding of the fbi by evil murderer Teddy Roosevelt; the AD 1913 founding of the Feral Reserveless scam by evil murderer Woody Wilson who also started the income tax, the unconstitutional licensing of radio transmissions, and American involvement in the first world war; the horrifying evil of Herbert Hoover’s work in Belgium including his post-war seizure of documents from families all over Western Europe, his founding of the bureau of narcotics in 1930, his founding of other unconstitutional feral agencies, and his work to prolong the Great Depression; the horrifying evil of Frankie Roosevelt and his sycophants 1933 to 1945; the foundation of the cia and NATO by his successors; and the other wars of the 20th Century. If you look at these things and at the freemason pagans involved in orchestrating them, you will begin to understand who lit the fires and who has been murdering firefighters over the last 135 years.

You don’t need to rely on my views on these things. Read the wills and testaments of Cecil Rhodes. Read the letters and writings of Albert Pike. Look for the books of Antony Sutton as regards the Wall Street connexions to the Japanese militarists, Hitler, and Lenin.

Further reflection

Today author

published

, including Catholic and Protestant churches. It would be worth your time to read her essay and consider her words. She correctly identifies many of the very bad people responsible for these things.

You might want to take note of Bill and Hillary being Rhodes scholars in AD 1968 and thereby influenced by the Rhodes conspiracy. You might want to recall my 1983 encounter with pro-war propagandist and Maoist Barry Obama which I’ve written about in these pages. Elizabeth’s essay reflects on some things that Christians should anticipate and undertakings you may want to begin in order to be a part of building a better church for the future. If you want to help Jesus Christ build his church, you should attend to his words in the Gospels and to his guidance of you through the Holy Spirit.

God has promised to burn the great city for one hour (Revelation 18) with the light of the Sun made seven times brighter (Isaiah 30) as the brightness of 7 days. Yes, the great city is Rome, and yes that much heat will destroy much of the perfidious lying aristocracy of Europe who long ago sold their souls to demons.

Christians have not been attentive to matters of faith, and the holy universal and apostolic church has not been kept free, by Christians, of human hierarchies, corruption, and crime. As a result, many Christians are suffering all over the world. As a result of these lapses in care, many millions of children are trafficked every year all over the world.

It is time to be about our Father’s work. God’s will be done. Amen.

