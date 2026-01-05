“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” ~ attributed to Aristotle

Let’s get to know one another. For we are asked by God to love our neighbour as ourself, and if you sincerely seek to be good to one another, it helps to know what you’re doing and how that is likely to be received. Also, it is a good day to think of ways to build communities. Look around: things that cannot last aren’t going to last. You are going to be challenged in ways you didn’t expect, so you would do well to know upon whom you can rely.

Please have a look at the opportunity to restack this essay with your own answers in the following topic areas, giving your favourite or favourites. To make that easier, here are the topics: vegetable, essayist, non-fiction written work, character, hobby, food, beverage, colour, non-fiction documentary film, fictional film, author, song or poem.

You are under no compulsion to use my categories. There are no limits. You can have as many favourites as you wish. You are welcome to tag others if you would like them to share their answers.

Who are you? No one of any consequence. I must know. Get used to disappointment.

Vegetable

My favourite vegetable is artichokes hollandaise. One of the first sauces my mom taught me to cook was hollandaise sauce. It took some experimentation to learn ways to address the problem of curdling. The cookbook that had the most clues for methods to add heat, a bit of water, and ameliorate the tendency of the butter to curdle in the lemon juice was the 1946 edition of Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer. Mom once told me that the game animal recipes were contributed in part by one of Irma’s household employees. It is a good book.

To get the sauce to gel into the colloid that you want for serving it, you should add an equal amount of water with the lemon juice when you have whisked the egg yolks into a good foamy blend. My preference is to work the yolks by themselves in a small ceramic dish. Add the lemon juice, water, salt, pepper as you please, turmeric, and whisk until frothy. Meanwhile a small sauce pan should be melting the butter. I never use margarine nor aluminium cook ware. Remove the sauce pan from the heat to cool for about a minute while you keep the other ingredients whisked up. Now add a small amount of the lemon-tart part of your sauce into the cooling but fully melted butter. Commence to whisk the butter in the sauce pan as you slowly add the rest of the bowl full of other ingredients. When it is all in the sauce pan, return to medium-to-high heat. (I strongly prefer cooking over gas or propane as electric ranges are made by electricians who haven’t a clue how chemistry works.) You want to heat slowly but thoroughly so that the sauce reaches a boil while you whisk or stir; then remove from the heat and keep whisking as you let the mixture cool. Move to the serving dish and keep whisking while the cooling continues - many times the curdling happens if you let the sauce stand before it has cooled from boiling to serving temperature. If it does curdle, add a small amount of water and return to the heat, whisking like crazy, heat to a boil, remove from heat, whisking all the time, move to a serving dish when it is cool and has a good gel.

My mom would steam the artichokes for about an hour. Each place setting would have a small dish (the size of a finger bowl) of hollandaise sauce and an empty plate for the uneaten parts of the artichoke leaves. At her dinner parties she led the way, showing how to eat the different parts of the artichoke, including the heart. Remember that not everyone has eaten every fancy dish so the host or hostess should be capable and visible on such occasions.

This vegetable goes well with standing rib roast of beef or lamb.

Essayist

My very favourite essayists have been Wendy McElroy, L. Neil Smith, and Étienne de La Boétie. If you want to understand the voluntaryist movement you would do well to seek out WendyMcElroy.com and back issues of The Voluntaryist. You can also see some of Wendy’s writings at iFeminists.net and other publications.

It was one of Wendy’s essays on the 19th Century utopian libertarian experiments that was published by L. Neil Smith in his The Libertarian Enterprise in 1996 or so that first introduced me to Wendy’s writing. As I recall she was writing about Josiah Warren and the rules he had discovered for keeping a community group together - have a local currency; meet regularly especially for meals; encourage both formal and informal discussions. The overall theme of her series of essays for Neil’s online ‘zine was the search for Galt’s gulch.

Wendy and I encountered one another “in real life” at the “Against Leviathan” conference put on at Mauro Marabini’s Hotel Duomo in Milan. Alberto Mingardi and Carlo Stagnaro invited each of us to speak on different topics. It was the 12th month of AD 2000. To our amusement we were protested by the local brigade of communists for daring to oppose the endless bureau rat indignities of the then-ascendant European Union. To our surprise, the carabinieri were quite vexed when Daniel and Gabriel New, Wendy and her husband Brad Rodriguez, and I came out onto the plaza Duomo with our cameras to get photos of this momentous occasion. So we were told in no uncertain terms by men with submachine guns and boom-boom-boom uniforms that we must return to our hotel and not get too close to the protestors. I guess there had been riots in Milan with even less provocation. Daniel was persuasive that we would not gain anything by getting arrested and the local American consulate would be unlikely to help any of our sort.

So we repaired to the hotel and Brad mentioned that their room was on the mezzanine level and had access to the balcony. This proved to be just the ticket. So Brad got the window open, I leaned out with a chair and placed it firmly on the balcony (about six feet below us) and we climbed down with cameras in hand. Then we made our way to the part of the balcony overlooking the piazza. Sadly, the protestors were faced away from us and we couldn’t get a good shot. Their signs and banners were nearly unreadable. None of us had ever been protested, so the urge to commemorate the occasion in photos was powerful.

Clearly this bad photo angle should not be allowed to persist! So I shouted in my best theatre voice, “Hey! Communistas!” Their reaction was immediate. They turned to see who was hailing them. Brad and I raised our cameras and I waved my hand from waist height upward and they got the idea, turning to help compose a good photo and raising their banner and signs to … completely conceal their faces! Brilliant.

L. Neil Smith was murdered in a hospital in Colorado during the events of 2021. He and I met in 2002 at Ernie Hancock and Marc Victor’s “Freedom Summit” conference. We talked about his propertarian philosophy which I regard as an essential for all free market statelessness advocates. (By way of contrast, author and communist anarchist Ursula LeGuin would be anti-propertarian. But without private property, no free market and therefore no market clearing prices can exist. Scarcity always ensues.) If you are looking for Neil’s essays, one place to find them is in his book Down with Power: Libertarian Policy in a Time of Crisis available from your favourite bookstores. You can also find many of the things he wrote in the 1995 to 2023 editions of L. Neil Smith’s The Libertarian Enterprise. The URL is easy to remember when you think of the Star Trek series space ships Enterprise numbered NCC and the year of the American declaration of independence. Neil was dedicated to individual liberty.

Although I have three favourite essayists, I only have one favourite written non-fiction work, so please join me in the next topic to consider the writing of Étienne de La Boétie.

Non-fiction written work

Probably the single work that has most greatly affected my understanding of the work I’m here in this life to do is On Voluntary Servitude by Étienne de La Boétie. You can find it at the mises.org web site and other online resources where great essays are found.

What’s it all about? It is about you being foolish. You are supporting tyranny. You, with your compliance, your obedience, your payments. You with your snooping and your calls to the authorities and your posts ratting out your neighbours. The people in power are too few in number to enforce all their rules, so they use you to enforce things for them. You idiotically send them money when you don’t have to do that part. My friend leithian has written extensively about her experiences with the misunderstandings Americans have about the income tax system.

From time to time in other essays I’ve quoted from On Voluntary Servitude to remind people that they don’t have to put their hands on the tyrants to watch them fall. You don’t have to engage in violent confrontations. Doing so only gives them excuses to be more brutal, to play the victim, and to be even more tyrannical. But you do have to stop helping them oppress your neighbours. You don’t get to pretend that you aren’t for tyranny if you pay taxes you don’t owe to people who don’t ask your consent.

Did you get asked before the guy in Venezuela was hauled to face indictments in the USA? I myself was not asked. If your consent isn’t even solicited, how is it a government that derives its “just powers from the consent of the governed”? It is not. The District of Corruption is rapists, murderers, thieves, liars, and demon worshippers, many of whom are all of these things at once. So it is little wonder that the attorney “general” of the United States, Pam Bondi, is able in five hours from arrest to file indictments in court when it is the head mf in charge of some other country, but is unwilling to ever charge or arrest any of the rapists who hurt young children - because she wants her clients to hurt children as much as possible.

You think you should pay taxes even though you don’t owe them? I disagree. And if you keep paying people who hate decency and goodness then you are necessarily complicit in those things they do with your money. Yes, the wars and the murders and the rapes and the thefts are your fault if you are sending money to people who do those things, especially if you have no actual legal obligation to do so. Meet me in the comments with your stupid reasons for sending money to the District of Corruption so we can “clear the air” and maybe encourage you to find other ways of doing things.

Character

“Just because you are a character doesn’t mean you have character.” ~ Winston “The Wolf”

In his collection The Past through Tomorrow Robert Heinlein included a complete novel Methuselah’s Children the protagonist of which is named Lazarus Long. To be fair he seems to have been named “Woodrow Wilson Smith” by his parents in 1912. He is also known as Aaron Sheffield, Ted Bronson, and by other names depending on the situations he encounters. Yes, he is about 2,300 years old in the novel (and quote collection and anthology of short fiction) Time Enough for Love and yes, that is something of a draw for me. After all, God is great, life is good, and I would be happy to keep living as God wills it.

There are many aspects to the character Lazarus Long. His “notebooks” include quite a few interesting aphorisms. So let’s have just one to see how you might react to him:

A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyse a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialisation is for insects.

Hobby

In case it hasn’t come to your attention, I enjoy reading. I have recommended a large number of favourite books in the pages of this Substack over the years. I very much enjoy science fiction, historical fiction, alternative time line historical science fiction, military history, speculative military history about combined arms warfare across centuries of different technologies, and every sort of history of science, science white paper, business plan, and other document. Yes, reading the cereal box at breakfast was at times the only sort of available reading, and yes that was better than no reading.

As well, I enjoy writing. It is not exactly something I can set aside. Many writers know what I mean. Yes, I do write when I choose to write, but no, I don’t feel any ability to not write. Not writing wouldn’t be enjoyable.

No, I wasn’t enthusiastic about team sports. Fencing and scuba diving are the two sports that I enjoyed in school; swimming and flying were two frequent hobbies in those days. Yes, I do enjoy hiking in the mountains.

Marksmanship is a hobby that I’ve found very enjoyable. It is particularly interesting to knock over the steel targets at pistol range.

Model rocketry especially launching rockets has always been a favourite.

Food

My favourite food is standing beef rib roast, preferably the piece near the centre where it is very rare, sliced thick. Yes, good gravy or au jus for the joy. No horse radish for me.

Beverage

My favourite beverage is coffee with cream. Yes, I will enjoy café au lait if prepared in the proper Parisian fashion - equal pitchers of hot coffee and steamed milk poured simultaneously into a large mug. Yes, I do enjoy two shots of espresso in steamed half-n-half or cream, also known as a caffè breve.

No, I’m not gonna italicise words from other languages every time.

Colour

Gold. It’s not orange and it’s not yellow.

Non-fiction documentary film

“The Passion of the Christ” by Mel Gibson is the most authentic and captivating film.

Fictional film

Based on the number of times I’ve watched them, my favourite fiction films are: “The Fifth Element;” “Grosse Pointe Blank;” and “The Princess Bride.”

Each of them reflects themes of power, redemption, and possibility. Join me in the comments to discuss what other good films there are. Yes, I would consider all the Hollywood productions of the events of 1941 at Pearl Harbour to be fiction, and no I don’t think any of them are any good.

Author

Yes, I really do like L. Neil Smith’s fiction, especially his series of novels that launched his career with The Probability Broach.

Yes, I really did stay up all night when I was twelve reading, in one sitting, Lucifer’s Hammer by Jerry Pournelle and Larry Niven. Yes, I also enjoyed their interstellar war between baby elephants and humans novel Footfall and I cannot watch the emu commercials for that car insurance outfit without thinking of the motto in Destiny’s Road so, yes, individually or together they are excellent writers. I think the Janissaries novels including the posthumously published sequel Mamelukes to be excellent.

Eric Flint wrote and co-wrote a bunch of really interesting novels in his 1632 series.

No, I have no interest in Amazon as an enterprise and while I once had an associate’s account, I no longer want to send you to their web site. Yes, I do regard what they’ve done with “Rings of Power” to be crime against humanity, decency, and Middle Earth.

Song or poem

There are a great many songs that have made me happy over the years. Probably the most memorable from my teen years is “Message of Love” by The Pretenders which quotes Oscar Wilde’s play “Lady Windermere’s Fan” in which is written, “We are all of us in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.”

One of the most powerful voices in our world today belongs to Tesstamona. “Algorithm Ghetto” is a powerful track by her that may be enjoyed in two different forms. It is a mystic blues meets dystopian sound alchemy song and a spoken word poem. Each version functions as a potent social critique, exploring themes of technocracy, digital manipulation, and the war for the human spirit. Friends, we are all in at least one algorithm ghetto. Substackistan is owned and operated by people who put others into ghettos and try to cage our spirits.

Tesstamona will be releasing an album soon. Her Instagram was recently nuked by the powers that be, so look for her work here on Substack and on YouTube.

